Bos Choch Signal Scanner

BOS / CHoCH Signals Scanner Indicator (MT5)

See What Smart Money Is Doing — Before the Move Happens

Most traders lose because they enter too late, trade against structure, or miss institutional confirmations.



The BOS / CHoCH Signals Scanner Indicator was built to solve exactly that.

This professional MT5 indicator automatically reads market structure, detects Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH) in real time, then scans all Market Watch pairs and shows you only the strongest trading opportunities on a powerful dashboard.



What BOS & CHoCH Really Mean (Simple Explanation)

Break of Structure (BOS)

A BOS happens when price breaks a previous high or low in the direction of the trend.

This usually confirms that smart money is continuing the move.

➡ BOS = Trend continuation confirmation

Change of Character (CHoCH)



A CHoCH happens when price fails to continue the trend and breaks structure in the opposite direction.

This often signals that institutions are shifting direction.

➡ CHoCH = Early trend reversal signal



This indicator identifies both automatically, so you don’t have to draw structure lines manually.

How the BOS / CHoCH Scanner Works

The indicator scans ALL Market Watch currency pairs

It analyzes price structure across multiple timeframes

It detects valid BOS or CHoCH events

Each signal is calculated and graded based on strength

Only the Top 5 strongest signals are displayed on the dashboard

Weak or noisy setups are filtered out

You trade only high-probability opportunities

Smart Dashboard Explained



The dashboard is designed for speed and clarity.

For every signal, you see:

Symbol (Currency Pair)

Timeframe

Signal Type (BOS or CHoCH)

Trade Direction (Buy / Sell)

Entry Price

Stop Loss (SL)

Take Profit (TP)

Signal Strength (%)

Time Signal Formed



Signal Strength Logic

Strength is displayed in percentage (%)

Best trades start from 70% and above

The higher the percentage, the stronger the structure confirmation

This helps you avoid weak setups and focus only on institutional-grade entries.



One-Click “SCAN ALL” Button

Instead of: Switching charts

Guessing market direction

Missing trades



You simply: Click SCAN ALL

Wait a few seconds

Choose from the Top 5 strongest signals

This is especially powerful for busy traders.



What Makes This Indicator Different?

It scans, not just signals

It ranks signals by strength

It uses true market structure logic

It removes emotional trading

It works for scalping, day trading & swing trading

Built specifically for MT5 performance

Who Should Use This Indicator?

Smart Money Concept (SMC) traders

ICT-based traders

Scalpers looking for structure confirmation

Day traders wanting precision entries

Swing traders catching early reversals

Beginners who want clear guidance

Advanced traders who want confirmation

Typical Trading Workflow

Open MT5

Attach BOS / CHoCH Signals Scanner

Click SCAN ALL

Select a 70%+ signal

Enter trade using provided Entry, SL & TP

Manage trade with confidence

No confusion. No over-analysis.



Key Benefits

Saves time

Reduces chart fatigue

Improves entry timing

Enhances trade confidence

Helps you trade with smart money, not against it



Platform

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)



Final Words

The market always leaves footprints.



This indicator helps you see them clearly.

If you want to trade structure, not indicators,

If you want clarity instead of confusion,

If you want quality signals over quantity…

BOS / CHoCH Signals Scanner Indicator (MT5)



Scan the market. Trade the strongest setups