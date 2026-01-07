Bos Choch Signal Scanner

BOS / CHoCH Signals Scanner Indicator (MT5)
See What Smart Money Is Doing — Before the Move Happens
Most traders lose because they enter too late, trade against structure, or miss institutional confirmations.
The BOS / CHoCH Signals Scanner Indicator was built to solve exactly that.
This professional MT5 indicator automatically reads market structure, detects Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH) in real time, then scans all Market Watch pairs and shows you only the strongest trading opportunities on a powerful dashboard.
What BOS & CHoCH Really Mean (Simple Explanation)
Break of Structure (BOS)
A BOS happens when price breaks a previous high or low in the direction of the trend.
This usually confirms that smart money is continuing the move.
➡ BOS = Trend continuation confirmation
Change of Character (CHoCH)
A CHoCH happens when price fails to continue the trend and breaks structure in the opposite direction.
This often signals that institutions are shifting direction.
➡ CHoCH = Early trend reversal signal
This indicator identifies both automatically, so you don’t have to draw structure lines manually.
How the BOS / CHoCH Scanner Works
The indicator scans ALL Market Watch currency pairs
It analyzes price structure across multiple timeframes
It detects valid BOS or CHoCH events
Each signal is calculated and graded based on strength
Only the Top 5 strongest signals are displayed on the dashboard
Weak or noisy setups are filtered out
You trade only high-probability opportunities
Smart Dashboard Explained
The dashboard is designed for speed and clarity.
For every signal, you see:
Symbol (Currency Pair)
Timeframe
Signal Type (BOS or CHoCH)
Trade Direction (Buy / Sell)
Entry Price
Stop Loss (SL)
Take Profit (TP)
Signal Strength (%)
Signal Strength Logic
Strength is displayed in percentage (%)
Best trades start from 70% and above
The higher the percentage, the stronger the structure confirmation
This helps you avoid weak setups and focus only on institutional-grade entries.
One-Click “SCAN ALL” Button
Instead of: Switching charts
Guessing market direction
You simply: Click SCAN ALL
Wait a few seconds
Choose from the Top 5 strongest signals
This is especially powerful for busy traders.
What Makes This Indicator Different?
It scans, not just signals
It ranks signals by strength
It uses true market structure logic
It removes emotional trading
It works for scalping, day trading & swing trading
Built specifically for MT5 performance
Who Should Use This Indicator?
Smart Money Concept (SMC) traders
ICT-based traders
Scalpers looking for structure confirmation
Day traders wanting precision entries
Swing traders catching early reversals
Beginners who want clear guidance
Advanced traders who want confirmation
Typical Trading Workflow
Open MT5
Attach BOS / CHoCH Signals Scanner
Click SCAN ALL
Select a 70%+ signal
Enter trade using provided Entry, SL & TP
Manage trade with confidence
No confusion. No over-analysis.
Key Benefits
Saves time
Reduces chart fatigue
Improves entry timing
Enhances trade confidence
Helps you trade with smart money, not against it
Platform
Final Words
The market always leaves footprints.
This indicator helps you see them clearly.
If you want to trade structure, not indicators,
If you want clarity instead of confusion,
If you want quality signals over quantity…
Scan the market. Trade the strongest setups