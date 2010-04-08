Epic Sails Pro Session VWAP with Angle

Epic Sails PRO is a clean, session-anchored VWAP indicator designed to provide a clear institutional price framework — not trade signals.

It plots a stable VWAP with non-overlapping volatility bands and a real-time VWAP angle (in degrees) to help traders assess directional bias, slope strength, and market state.

This tool is ideal for traders who prefer structure, context, and mechanical confirmation over subjective indicators.

Key Features

  • Session-anchored VWAP (resets at user-defined session start)

  • Clean, non-overlapping volatility bands

  • Real-time VWAP angle (degrees)

  • Optional floating angle label that follows VWAP vertically

  • Auto-color and emphasis options for angle visualization

  • EA-readable buffers for algorithmic use

  • Optimized for dark charts

What This Indicator Is NOT

  • ❌ Not a signal generator

  • ❌ Not an automated trading system

  • ❌ Not a “buy/sell arrows” indicator

Epic Sails PRO provides context, not decisions.

Typical Use Cases

  • Trend vs range identification

  • VWAP slope confirmation

  • Mean-reversion vs continuation context

  • Trade management reference

  • Algorithmic strategy input

Recommended Symbols & Timeframes

  • Forex indices, futures, and liquid instruments

  • M1–H1 (session-based logic)

Disclaimer

This indicator is a market analysis tool only and does not provide trading signals. Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


