ADR und Daily box
- 指标
- Andrej Hermann
- 版本: 3.22
- 激活: 20
该指标以每日价格区间框的方式展示历史行情，用于分析每个交易日内部的价格结构与市场行为。
每个交易日都可设置独立颜色。框内绘制开盘价与收盘价之间的区间，并根据方向使用不同颜色，
有助于快速识别市场的累积区域与整理区间，提高分析效率。
The indicator displays historical price ranges as daily boxes, enabling detailed analysis of intraday structure and market behavior.
Each trading day can be assigned an individual color. Inside every box,
the range between the opening and closing prices is drawn with separate directional colors,
helping traders identify accumulation and consolidation zones.