Alpha Trend Pro Expert Advisor

🚀 Alpha Trend Pro EA – ULTRA PREMIUM v2.0

📈 Professional Trend-Following Expert Advisor

Designed for traders who value consistency, risk control, and smart automation.
Alpha Trend Pro EA – Ultra Premium v2.0 is a fully automated trading robot developed to trade strictly in the direction of the trend, using advanced market filters and professional risk management.
No martingale.
No grid.

No dangerous recovery strategies.

🔥 KEY FEATURES

✅ True Trend-Following Strategy
Trades only when a clear market direction is detected, avoiding ranging and low-quality conditions.
✅ No Martingale / No Grid
Each trade is independent, protecting the account from excessive drawdowns.
✅ Advanced Risk Management
– Automatic lot calculation
– Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit
– Volatility-based adjustments
✅ High Spread Protection
Avoids opening trades during periods of excessive spread.
✅ Margin & Volume Protection
The EA automatically checks:
Free margin availability
Symbol volume limits
Account trading conditions
✅ Hedging Account Compatible
Fully compliant with Hedging accounts, as required by the MQL5 Market.


🧠 TECHNOLOGY & LOGIC

🔹 Smart moving average trend filters
🔹 Volatility and market condition filters
🔹 Trading session control
🔹 Secure execution using Trade.mqh library
🔹 Clean, optimized code for Strategy Tester


📊 RELIABILITY & TESTING

✔️ Tested on multiple symbols
✔️ Officially validated by the MQL5 Market
✔️ No critical errors

✔️ Controlled logging (no excessive log output)

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer:

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk, and performance depends on market conditions and risk settings 

⚙️ EASY SETUP

Perfect for:
Beginners, who want safe automation
Experienced traders, who value discipline and structure
Just:
Install the EA
Set your risk parameters

Let the system trade automatically

🎯 WHO IS THIS EA FOR?

✔️ Traders focused on capital protection
✔️ Those who prefer trend-based strategies
✔️ Traders avoiding aggressive systems

✔️ Anyone looking for a professional long-term EA

💎 WHY CHOOSE ALPHA TREND PRO EA?

✔️ Official MQL5 Market product
✔️ Transparent and stable strategy
✔️ Future updates included

✔️ Unlimited use on your own account

🔒 Alpha Trend Pro EA – ULTRA PREMIUM v2.0
Smart automation for traders who think long term.
作者的更多信息
Golden Cross Pro EA
Cesar Henrique Alves Tomaz
专家
Golden Pro – Trend Scalper MT5 Golden Pro 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) 的全自动交易机器人，专为顺势交易而设计，结合稳定的技术指标与严格的风险控制。 该 EA 通过 EMA（趋势方向）、RSI（动能确认） 和 Parabolic SAR（入场时机） 的组合，仅在市场条件合适时自动执行买卖操作。 支持 自动止损和止盈、点差过滤、每个品种仅一笔交易，有效避免过度交易和错误信号。适用于 外汇、黄金（XAUUSD）和指数，推荐时间周期 M15、M30 和 H1。 ️ 风险提示 金融市场交易具有高风险，可能导致部分或全部资金损失。 本交易机器人 不保证盈利，历史表现不代表未来结果。 建议在真实账户使用前先在 模拟账户 中测试，并始终采用合理的资金管理策略。 开发者不对因使用本软件而产生的任何财务损失承担责任。
Alpha Trend Premium
Cesar Henrique Alves Tomaz
专家
Alpha Trend Premium – MT5 Trend Trading Expert Advisor New release – Stable trend trading strategy with strict risk control Alpha Trend Premium is a professional trend-following Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 , developed in MQL5 , designed for traders who value consistency, discipline, and capital protection . Includes 15 activations , ideal for traders using multiple accounts, VPS, or prop firm environments . How Alpha Trend Premium Works Alpha Trend Premium executes trades only when a c
筛选:
无评论
回复评论