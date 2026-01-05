Alpha Trend Pro Expert Advisor

🚀 Alpha Trend Pro EA – ULTRA PREMIUM v2.0
📈 Professional Trend-Following Expert Advisor
Designed for traders who value consistency, risk control, and smart automation.
Alpha Trend Pro EA – Ultra Premium v2.0 is a fully automated trading robot developed to trade strictly in the direction of the trend, using advanced market filters and professional risk management.
No martingale.
No grid.
No dangerous recovery strategies.
✅ True Trend-Following Strategy
Trades only when a clear market direction is detected, avoiding ranging and low-quality conditions.
✅ No Martingale / No Grid
Each trade is independent, protecting the account from excessive drawdowns.
✅ Advanced Risk Management
– Automatic lot calculation
– Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit
– Volatility-based adjustments
✅ High Spread Protection
Avoids opening trades during periods of excessive spread.
✅ Margin & Volume Protection
The EA automatically checks:
Free margin availability
Symbol volume limits
Account trading conditions
✅ Hedging Account Compatible
Fully compliant with Hedging accounts, as required by the MQL5 Market.
🔹 Smart moving average trend filters
🔹 Volatility and market condition filters
🔹 Trading session control
🔹 Secure execution using Trade.mqh library
🔹 Clean, optimized code for Strategy Tester
✔️ Tested on multiple symbols
✔️ Officially validated by the MQL5 Market
✔️ No critical errors
✔️ Controlled logging (no excessive log output)
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk, and performance depends on market conditions and risk settings
Perfect for:
Beginners, who want safe automation
Experienced traders, who value discipline and structure
Just:
Install the EA
Set your risk parameters
Let the system trade automatically
✔️ Traders focused on capital protection
✔️ Those who prefer trend-based strategies
✔️ Traders avoiding aggressive systems
✔️ Anyone looking for a professional long-term EA
💎 WHY CHOOSE ALPHA TREND PRO EA?
✔️ Official MQL5 Market product
✔️ Transparent and stable strategy
✔️ Future updates included
✔️ Unlimited use on your own account
🔒 Alpha Trend Pro EA – ULTRA PREMIUM v2.0
Smart automation for traders who think long term.