SecModeCMO

🌍 【SecMode Series】SecModeCMO – High‑Resolution Tick‑Based CMO Indicator

📌 Overview

SecModeCMO is part of the SecMode Series, a next‑generation suite of indicators designed to reveal the micro‑structure of price action at the tick/second level—a level of detail that traditional 1‑minute indicators cannot capture.

While standard indicators refresh only once per minute, SecModeCMO uses a proprietary second‑level engine to:

  • Update up to 60 times per minute (or at user‑defined intervals)
  • Visualize buying/selling pressure in real time
  • Highlight divergences between standard timeframe (TF) and second‑level (Sec) CMO signals
  • Operate without custom symbols, ensuring a clean and lightweight setup

This provides a high‑resolution view of momentum pressure that conventional tools are fundamentally unable to deliver.

🎯 Key Features

① Tick‑Based Engine (No Custom Symbols Required)

Most second‑level indicators rely on:

  • Custom symbol creation
  • Saving and maintaining second‑level data
  • Regenerating data when files become corrupted
  • Heavy MT5 resource consumption

SecModeCMO avoids all of these issues.
It generates second‑level data internally from tick streams, offering:

  • Fast and simple setup
  • Clean chart integration
  • Lightweight MT5 performance
  • Stable operation even on VPS environments

② Dual‑Line Structure (TF × Sec)

By plotting both TF (standard timeframe) and Sec (second‑level) CMO lines:

  • The Sec CMO reacts first to pressure shifts
  • The TF CMO follows afterward

This makes early pressure changes visually obvious, giving traders an edge in timing reversals, breakouts, and momentum continuation.

③ Directional Color Logic (Upward / Downward Pressure)

SecModeCMO includes a clean, intuitive color system:

  • Green when upward pressure dominates
  • Red when downward pressure dominates
  • Neutral when pressure is balanced

This allows traders to instantly recognize:

  • Momentum flips
  • Pressure exhaustion
  • Trend continuation
  • Sec‑level early signals before TF confirms

④ Bollinger Band Integration (Optional Visual Layer)

Includes:

  • CenterLine (switchable: ALMA / TMA / SMA)
  • Upper / Lower Bands for overheat and volatility zones

When the Sec CMO line interacts with the bands, it reveals:

  • Pressure spikes
  • Overbought/oversold extremes
  • Momentum exhaustion
  • Volatility bursts

This adds a powerful visual layer to CMO’s pressure‑based logic.

⑤ No Repainting (Final Values Stay Final)

SecModeCMO draws second‑level values directly from tick data:

  • Closed bars never change (no repainting)
  • Open bars update rapidly in real time

This mirrors natural candlestick behavior and ensures transparent, trustworthy signals.

⑥ Unified UI Across the Entire Series

All SecMode indicators share the same interface and design philosophy:

  • CCI (Sec)
  • RSI (Sec)
  • Stochastic (Sec)
  • ADX (Sec, with color logic)
  • CMO (Sec, with color logic)

This consistency makes multi‑indicator setups intuitive and seamless.

⑦ Three Selectable CenterLine Engines (Bollinger Band Core)

Switch among three engines depending on market conditions and trading style:

1. ALMA – Sniper Mode

  • Ultra‑low latency with smoothness
  • Fastest response of the three
  • Ideal for scalpers detecting early pressure shifts

2. TMA – Cycle Mode

  • Smoothest curve via double averaging
  • Highlights pressure cycles and exhaustion
  • Excellent for environment analysis and counter‑trend setups
  • Note: TMA naturally “follows” price until bar close

3. SMA – Benchmark Mode

  • Most widely recognized moving average
  • Reflects what the majority of traders watch
  • Best for standard Bollinger Band behavior with second‑level refinement

🎁 About the Free Version

This free edition provides full access to the core second‑level engine and pressure‑based visualization.

To keep the design streamlined, the following features are intentionally excluded:

  • Signal generation
  • Alert notifications
  • Auto‑drawing tools
  • Advanced filters

All essential functions—tick engine, TF/Sec divergence, color logic, Bollinger Band behavior—are fully available.

Use this streamlined core edition to experience how dramatically different the second‑level market truly is.

🧠 Usage Examples

  • Sec CMO color flips → early pressure shift
  • Sec CMO pierces Bollinger Bands → momentum spike
  • TF/Sec divergence → reversal anticipation
  • CenterLine break → trend transition

🚀 Summary

  • Tick‑based second‑level engine (no custom symbols)
  • Directional color logic (upward / downward pressure)
  • TF/Sec divergence becomes actionable entry logic
  • Bollinger Bands reveal pressure extremes and volatility
  • No repainting (TMA naturally follows price until close)
  • Unified UI across the SecMode Series
  • Free access to a radically different market perspective

Experience a level of momentum clarity that traditional CMO indicators are fundamentally unable to deliver.


