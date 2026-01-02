🌍 【SecMode Series】SecModeCMO – High‑Resolution Tick‑Based CMO Indicator

📌 Overview

SecModeCMO is part of the SecMode Series, a next‑generation suite of indicators designed to reveal the micro‑structure of price action at the tick/second level—a level of detail that traditional 1‑minute indicators cannot capture.

While standard indicators refresh only once per minute, SecModeCMO uses a proprietary second‑level engine to:

Update up to 60 times per minute (or at user‑defined intervals)

(or at user‑defined intervals) Visualize buying/selling pressure in real time

Highlight divergences between standard timeframe (TF) and second‑level (Sec) CMO signals

and CMO signals Operate without custom symbols, ensuring a clean and lightweight setup

This provides a high‑resolution view of momentum pressure that conventional tools are fundamentally unable to deliver.

🎯 Key Features

① Tick‑Based Engine (No Custom Symbols Required)

Most second‑level indicators rely on:

Custom symbol creation

Saving and maintaining second‑level data

Regenerating data when files become corrupted

Heavy MT5 resource consumption

SecModeCMO avoids all of these issues.

It generates second‑level data internally from tick streams, offering:

Fast and simple setup

Clean chart integration

Lightweight MT5 performance

Stable operation even on VPS environments

② Dual‑Line Structure (TF × Sec)

By plotting both TF (standard timeframe) and Sec (second‑level) CMO lines:

The Sec CMO reacts first to pressure shifts

The TF CMO follows afterward

This makes early pressure changes visually obvious, giving traders an edge in timing reversals, breakouts, and momentum continuation.

③ Directional Color Logic (Upward / Downward Pressure)

SecModeCMO includes a clean, intuitive color system:

Green when upward pressure dominates

when upward pressure dominates Red when downward pressure dominates

when downward pressure dominates Neutral when pressure is balanced

This allows traders to instantly recognize:

Momentum flips

Pressure exhaustion

Trend continuation

Sec‑level early signals before TF confirms

④ Bollinger Band Integration (Optional Visual Layer)

Includes:

CenterLine (switchable: ALMA / TMA / SMA)

(switchable: ALMA / TMA / SMA) Upper / Lower Bands for overheat and volatility zones

When the Sec CMO line interacts with the bands, it reveals:

Pressure spikes

Overbought/oversold extremes

Momentum exhaustion

Volatility bursts

This adds a powerful visual layer to CMO’s pressure‑based logic.

⑤ No Repainting (Final Values Stay Final)

SecModeCMO draws second‑level values directly from tick data:

Closed bars never change (no repainting)

(no repainting) Open bars update rapidly in real time

This mirrors natural candlestick behavior and ensures transparent, trustworthy signals.

⑥ Unified UI Across the Entire Series

All SecMode indicators share the same interface and design philosophy:

CCI (Sec)

RSI (Sec)

Stochastic (Sec)

ADX (Sec, with color logic)

CMO (Sec, with color logic)

This consistency makes multi‑indicator setups intuitive and seamless.

⑦ Three Selectable CenterLine Engines (Bollinger Band Core)

Switch among three engines depending on market conditions and trading style:

1. ALMA – Sniper Mode

Ultra‑low latency with smoothness

Fastest response of the three

Ideal for scalpers detecting early pressure shifts

2. TMA – Cycle Mode

Smoothest curve via double averaging

Highlights pressure cycles and exhaustion

Excellent for environment analysis and counter‑trend setups

Note: TMA naturally “follows” price until bar close

3. SMA – Benchmark Mode

Most widely recognized moving average

Reflects what the majority of traders watch

Best for standard Bollinger Band behavior with second‑level refinement

🎁 About the Free Version

This free edition provides full access to the core second‑level engine and pressure‑based visualization.

To keep the design streamlined, the following features are intentionally excluded:

Signal generation

Alert notifications

Auto‑drawing tools

Advanced filters

All essential functions—tick engine, TF/Sec divergence, color logic, Bollinger Band behavior—are fully available.

Use this streamlined core edition to experience how dramatically different the second‑level market truly is.

🧠 Usage Examples

Sec CMO color flips → early pressure shift

Sec CMO pierces Bollinger Bands → momentum spike

TF/Sec divergence → reversal anticipation

CenterLine break → trend transition

🚀 Summary

Tick‑based second‑level engine (no custom symbols)

Directional color logic (upward / downward pressure)

TF/Sec divergence becomes actionable entry logic

Bollinger Bands reveal pressure extremes and volatility

No repainting (TMA naturally follows price until close)

Unified UI across the SecMode Series

Free access to a radically different market perspective

Experience a level of momentum clarity that traditional CMO indicators are fundamentally unable to deliver.