TrendCompass ALMA — MT5 Market Description (English)

TrendCompass ALMA is a high‑precision trend indicator that combines the smoothness of ALMA, the volatility insight of Bollinger Bands, and the dynamic range of ATR channels.

It instantly reveals trend direction and strength through a clean, 5‑level color system.

5‑color slope visualization

Ultra‑smooth ALMA core with reduced noise

BB compression/expansion detection

ATR dynamic bands for true market range

Presets for scalping, intraday, and swing trading

As the name suggests, it works as a compass for market trends, helping you navigate price action with clarity.

Free to use until January 31, 2026.