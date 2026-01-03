SecScaleMultiSymbol Viewer

🌐 SecScale Multi‑Symbol Viewer

Seconds‑Based Precision × Multi‑Asset Insight × A Stand‑Alone Trading UI

See the market’s true momentum across any asset — instantly.

🔥 What is SecScale Multi‑Symbol Viewer?

SecScale is a next‑generation indicator designed to compare FX, crypto, indices, and CFDs on a single unified scale — something traditional indicators simply cannot do.

A seconds‑based engine captures micro‑movements in real time (on M1)

Price action is normalized into a clean 0–100 scale

Up to 22 symbols are displayed simultaneously

The UI runs as a fully independent visual layer, unaffected by chart colors or candles

It behaves less like a “MetaTrader indicator” and more like a dedicated trading app running inside your chart.

🚀 Key Features

1️⃣ Seconds Engine (CSecondsEngine) — True Real‑Time Precision

Independent seconds‑based history for each symbol

Seconds mode available exclusively on M1

Supports ALMA / TMA / EMA / SMA smoothing

Captures micro‑structure and volatility shifts with exceptional accuracy

2️⃣ 0–100 Rolling Scale — With Raw Price Behavior Preserved

Unlike typical currency strength meters (CSI) that rely on heavy formula processing,

SecScale keeps the raw personality of each market intact.

✔ Preserves “stickiness,” volatility bursts, and unique price behavior

✔ No artificial smoothing of market character

✔ Pure price action, normalized for comparison

Using the last 200 bars (customizable), SecScale extracts the local high/low range and maps the current price into a clean 0–100 scale.

Whether it’s:

BTCUSD

USDJPY

NAS100

…every asset becomes directly comparable.

3️⃣ Sub‑Window Full‑Screen Mode — A Dedicated Visual Workspace

To deliver a clean, modern UI, SecScale:

Shrinks the main chart to 1px

Expands the sub‑window into a full‑screen canvas

This means:

No background interference

No candles

No grid

No clutter

Just a pure, purpose‑built visualization layer.

4️⃣ Multi‑Asset Support (Up to 22 Symbols)

12 preset FX pairs

10 customizable slots

FX, crypto, indices, CFDs — all supported

All displayed simultaneously with automatic color assignment

5️⃣ Dual Label UI Modes

✔ Line‑Follow Mode

Labels track the latest value of each line.

✔ Right‑Side List Mode

Clean, organized, and perfect for quick strength comparison.

6️⃣ Interactive Highlighting — Click to Emphasize

Click a label → line thickness toggles (1 ↔ 3)

Flash mode → selected symbol blinks for 5 seconds

Ideal for quickly isolating a symbol during analysis.

🧩 Perfect For Traders Who Want…

A clear, real‑time view of multi‑asset strength

FX and crypto displayed on the same scale

A clean, modern UI that doesn’t fight the chart

A tool that feels more like an app than an indicator





🆓 Free to use until January 31, 2026

