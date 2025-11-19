Multi Trendline Channel With Regression Bands

5
**“Multi Trendline Channel With Regression Bands” – Linear Regression Channel + Standard Deviation Band Indicator (MT5)**  

This indicator automatically plots multi‑period linear regression channels together with standard deviation bands, giving traders instant clarity on trend direction, price dispersion, and key support/resistance zones.  
By turning complex analysis into simple, intuitive visuals, it provides discretionary traders with a clear market context at a glance.  

### Key Features
- 📐 **Multi‑period flexibility**: Display regression channels for any length—20, 50, 200 bars, or more  
- 🎨 **Fully customizable**: Tailor colors, visibility, and extension settings for each channel  
- 📊 **Adaptive deviation bands**: Adjust multipliers to match current market volatility  
- 🔘 **One‑click control**: Instantly toggle lines on/off via a chart button for smooth workflow  
- ⚡ **Lightweight design**: Keeps charts clean by showing only what you need  

### Practical Use Cases
- Confirm long‑term trend direction with a 200‑bar regression channel  
- Detect short‑term reversals or breakout signals using 20‑ and 50‑bar channels  
- Apply deviation bands as intuitive guides for support and resistance levels  

评分 1
Mj Noveiri
78
Mj Noveiri 2025.11.24 12:43 
 

Interesting and action oriented...

Mj Noveiri
78
Mj Noveiri 2025.11.24 12:43 
 

Interesting and action oriented...

Kazutaka Okuno
1413
来自开发人员的回复 Kazutaka Okuno 2025.11.25 00:47
Thank you for downloading! When set to shorter periods, the direction tends to change frequently in the short term, but with medium and long periods, price movements often stay within the channel. This makes it mainly suitable for range markets, where you can aim for rebounds near the top. When the price reacts to the medium or long-term lines, checking the recent market movement and confirming a clear change in direction can lead to very satisfying trades.
回复评论