TPS Gold Scalper Ea

TPS Gold Scalper EA - High-Risk Edition: Seize Gold Trading Opportunities with Aggressive Precision

Minimum Equity :- 1000 $

Trading Timeframes :- H1

Recommended pair :- XAUUSD


Experience the next level of gold trading with the TPS Gold Scalper EA - High-Risk Edition. Designed for traders who thrive on high-risk, high-reward strategies, this advanced trading robot is your ticket to harnessing rapid price movements in the gold market.

Aggressive Scalping Algorithm: The TPS Gold Scalper EA is programmed to capitalize on lightning-fast price fluctuations in the gold market. Its aggressive scalping algorithm aims to swiftly extract profits from intraday price movements.

High-Risk Profile: This special edition of the TPS Gold Scalper EA is tailored for traders with a high-risk appetite. If you're ready to embrace bold trading strategies, this EA is your partner in pursuing significant gains.

Enhanced Trade Frequency: Unlock the potential for increased trade frequency, seizing numerous trading opportunities within short timeframes. Ideal for traders who prefer an action-packed trading environment.

Dynamic Lot Sizing: The EA dynamically adjusts lot sizes based on your predefined risk percentage, optimizing position sizes for each trade while managing overall risk exposure.

Integrated Risk Management: Take advantage of built-in risk management features, including stop loss and take profit levels. Safeguard your capital with strategic risk controls even in high-volatility scenarios.

Real-Time Monitoring: Stay in full control of your trading activities with real-time monitoring of trades, account balance, and equity. Track the EA's performance as it navigates the dynamic gold market.

Customizable Settings: Tailor the EA's settings to match your risk tolerance and trading preferences. Adjust parameters to align with your trading strategy, allowing for flexibility and customization.

Market-Tested Performance: The TPS Gold Scalper EA - High-Risk Edition has undergone rigorous testing to ensure its performance and reliability in challenging market conditions.

Seize the opportunity to trade gold with a bold approach. Elevate your trading journey and embrace the excitement of high-risk trading with the TPS Gold Scalper EA - High-Risk Edition. Take charge of your gold trading destiny and embark on a path of potential high returns."


#forex  #sharemarket #trading

  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349773?source=Site+Signals+My

Disclaimer :-

My videos, presentations, and writings are strictly for educational purposes and should not be considered investment advice. I cannot guarantee the accuracy of any information provided. It is essential to conduct your own research and consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. I bear no responsibility for any financial losses or negative outcomes resulting from the use of this Gold Scalper Ea. Please exercise caution and seek professional advice for personalized guidance. Historical statistics cannot guarantee any profitability in the future. #tradingpublicschool

推荐产品
TPS DynamicFX Pro
Gopal Goswami
专家
TPS DynamicFX Pro EA: Revolutionizing Forex Trading with AI Precision Unlock the future of forex trading with the TPS DynamicFX Pro EA, a groundbreaking expert advisor meticulously designed to navigate the complexities of the financial markets with unmatched accuracy and efficiency. Harnessing the power of advanced artificial intelligence, this EA is the ultimate tool for both novice traders seeking consistent profits and seasoned professionals aiming to enhance their trading strategies. Minimum
Pirate
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
专家
Deposit :   from 100 deposit units Trading pairs: I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Trading period :  Any Account: You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Parameters: USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit STOP_LOSS - Set loss COUNT_BUY - The number of s
Apex Pro First Edition
Benhamza Oussama
专家
Apex Pro 第一版 为小账户打造的安全、稳健、智能增长方案 亮点速览 专为小资金账户设计（仅需 $30 起步） 快速且安全增长——不再爆仓 ️ 步骤清晰，简单易上手——新手友好 针对 XAUUSD（黄金）5分钟图优化 支持试用——提供模拟账户测试版 如果你是一位想要稳定盈利、又不想冒爆仓风险的小账户交易者，这正是为你而生的EA。 我的故事：从亏损到觉醒 你亏过钱。 你曾跟错人。 你信过那些承诺“包你发财”的EA，结果却一无所获。 我懂你。我也经历过这一切。 我是一位曾经的小账户交易者，亏了很多钱才找到自己的出路。 我试过无数EA、各种策略、付费课程、跟单大V、所谓的交易“导师”…… 他们承诺梦想，却给不了结果。 我不会写代码，甚至不懂怎么正确交易。 像很多人一样，我最后被 XAUUSD（黄金）吸引——这是一个充满诱惑但也极度残酷的交易品种。 黄金确实可能带来高收益，但也同样意味着巨大亏损。 最初我甚至没打算碰黄金。 我试过副业、股票、加密货币、外汇…… 每一次，结果都一样：亏钱。 账户撑不过半年就爆，休息两个月，再回来……周而
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
专家
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
专家
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   3/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
Neural Average
Vladislav Filippov
专家
Neural Average is a fully automated trading advisor. In addition to the scalping algorithm, the system for monitoring the market through the volumes and coefficients of oscillations and filtering the opening of transactions through custom macros - determinants, a neural network emulator is also integrated into the software basis of this advisor. The above structure allows you to effectively filter the flow of potential deals based on the relevance of the context and conjuncture, as well as by t
Tiger EUR Power
Yang Wu
专家
ATTENTION : The Tiger Eur Power EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!!  TigerEurPower EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerEurPower EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerEurPower EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is the key ,the
Infinity Gold Impulse
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Infinity Gold Impulse – Advanced Algorithm for Gold Trading (XAU/USD).  Trading gold, like any investment, requires a thorough understanding of market conditions, strategic planning, and consideration of the many factors that determine its value. Gold trading principles are based on the fundamental laws of supply and demand, as well as an analysis of the macroeconomic situation, geopolitics, and market sentiment. Gold is traditionally viewed as a safe haven asset during times of economic ins
FTMO passing EA High risk MT4
Shokhboz Mamarasulov
专家
FTMO passing EA (High risk) is unique Expert Advisor that continues the iBoss series of advisors. Innovative methods of the programme's approach to trading, and promising performance results are possible thanks to the use of modern technologies and methods. The iBossTrade is a fully automated EA designed to trade currencies only. Working pairs US30. EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP, USDCAD. XAUUSD. Expert showed stable results on currencies in 1999-2023 period. No dangerous methods of money management
Ichimoku Super Swift Ease Pro
Tyrae Trae Bailey
专家
Hungry for Japanese style? Thirsty for samurai action? Behold! Ichimoku Super Swift Ease Pro is an expert advisor that has an Ichimoku indicator with a moderate lot size. It is recommended that you use this EA for JPY pairs like USDJPY, EURJPY, etc. If you enjoy using Ichimoku, this EA may be what you are looking for. According to the details of this expert advisor, it has an ATR to allow traders to see the line with the flow of the Japanese Yen along with another currency pair with it. Only use
Adaptive Trade Master
Mustafa Akdeniz
专家
Adaptive Trade Master No need to say anything. It will prove itself. Here is the Login Information. Account No : 1420442547 Investor Password : ATM1002 Server : IronFX-Demo1 Images are not from the backtest. It is taken from order history (Forward Test).  Newer trust to backtest results. And you can use it on any pair, even on BTCUSD too. Please watch it and give me your review. The " Adaptive Trade Master " is an advanced MetaTrader Expert Advisor designed to automate trading decisions based
Gold Impulse Split
Keisuke Kimura
专家
You can also monitor the real account performance here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2346679 I opened this account on December 2, 2025 . Please follow along and see how it grows from here — I’m excited to share its progress with you. Product Description  This EA is not over-fitted to backtests . It is designed with a strong focus on long-term stability and realistic, practical operation , rather than chasing perfect historical results. I created this EA because I felt that leaving money
Code Remote
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
With over a decade of backtesting experience using realistic market simulations, Code Remote has demonstrated its reliability and profitability even in challenging market conditions. The EA displays stable growth curves with controlled drawdowns, confirming its resilience across various brokerage data and during periods of volatility, such as economic crises. After detecting a momentum setup, the EA precisely manages the position, ensuring execution and closing of trades at the most opportune
Gold Bullion
Armin Heshmat
专家
Gold Bullion EA   is   VIP ,   It    was developed by   ENZOFXEA   team in Germany with experienced traders with   more than 15 years   of trading experience.The indicators used in expert have nothing to do with the standard indicators in the market and are completely derived from strategy. All Trade Have StopLoss Always Behind Order An expert based on    (GOLD , XAUUSD   ) This Expert  is Day Trader and  Breakout strategy NOTE Default EA setting is correct    Time Frame :  Daily  D1 first depo
SafeGridX
Rituraj Bordoloi
专家
SAFEGRIDX – AI-Powered Grid Trading, Built for Gold. Built for Safety. Step up your trading game with SAFEGRIDX—where intelligent automation meets unbeatable risk control! Powered by advanced AI logic, SAFEGRIDX takes grid trading to the next level, delivering powerful profits on XAUUSD and other top symbols—while keeping your capital protected at all times. EA will only work with my custom settings , u will have losses without my custom settings . MIN Balance - 500$ ( min 200$ profit monthly fo
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
专家
歡迎來到指數！ 道具準備就緒！ -> 在這裡 下載設定文件 推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) 終極組合優惠   ->   點擊此處 加入公共團體： 點擊此處   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT 將我 15 年在創建專業交易演算法方面的經驗帶入指數市場。 EA 使用經過深思熟慮的演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   我很高興地說，在多年的 EA 開發過程中，我已經完善了這個策略 該 EA 專為 US500、US30 和 NAS100 指數交易而開發。 這些市場特別適合這種類型的策略交易。 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該
Tum
Piyush Rai
5 (1)
专家
A news scalper ea, suitable for any currency pair whose spread are less than 20 points. - Recommended pair - EURUSD and GBPUSD - Recommended Risk - 40 - Time Frame - 1M - Recommend account - ECN account with VPS is recommended. - It open trade only when news Volatile the market. So have some patience. - It trade at the time of volatile market, so highly recommended to use VPS to avoid slippage. or recommended ping with server is less than 10ms. Settings :  Filter = XX (use 10 for 5 digit pair a
Raider
Aleksandr Shurgin
专家
A scalper trading advisor with an innovative method for calculating the opening of trading positions. The robot is designed for high-frequency trading with MT4 terminal instruments. The expert controls the volume of trading positions, spread expansion, and slippage. Can be used on any time frame, with any deposit size. Easily optimized and configured for the desired instrument. You can use preset settings. Recommendations for using the expert Initial deposit from 100USD. Brokers with normal exec
McDuckEA
Viktor Shpakovskiy
专家
McDuckEA – works on the martingale strategy. It shows good results when trading on Gold, XAUUSD. Martingale orders are opened with a step from each other and only after the opening of a new bar of the set timeframe. During the release of important news, the EA suspends the opening of new orders. The EA has an internal risk control system and, if the risk is exceeded, it starts to exit the market, closing extreme positions in pairs. The level of loading of the deposit determines the risk and prof
REX complete 3in1
Christophe Godart
指标
This is the complete REX package. It consists of the lite, pro and ULTRA version.  Perfect for beginners and intermediates. REX complete is 100% non repaint. The strategy is based on a mix of different strategies, statistics, including pivot points, oscillators and patterns.  As the trading idea consists of a variety of some classic indicators like Momentum, Williams Percent Range, CCI, Force Index, WPR, DeMarker, CCI, RSI and Stochastic, it is clear that the fundamental indicators have being u
Santa Scalping
Morten Kruse
2.84 (19)
专家
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably w
EA Bollinger Band High Distance
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
专家
The EA of Bollinger Bands are a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and investors to analyze price volatility and potential price reversal points in financial markets, such as stocks, forex, or cryptocurrencies. They consist of three lines: The middle band: This is typically a simple moving average (SMA) of the price over a specific period. The most common period used is 20. The upper band: This is the sum of the middle band and twice the standard deviation of the price over the same
Killer Scalper Xauusd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
专家
Killer Scalper XAUUSD MT4 Professional Scalping Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Overview Killer Scalper XAUUSD is a high-precision automated trading system designed specifically for scalping gold (XAU/USD). Built with advanced RSI and Stochastic filters, this EA identifies optimal entry points during high-volatility sessions, maximizing profit potential while maintaining strict risk management protocols. ️ Technical Specifications Parameter Specification Trading Pair XAU/USD (Gold) Time
Infinity Gold AI
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Infinity Gold AI is a trading robot (expert advisor) for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) terminal, designed for automated trading of the XAUUSD (gold) currency pair. This advisor was developed by experienced traders with ten years of experience in financial markets and focuses on conservative trading methods based on clear money and risk management rules. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Key Features of Infinity Gold AI: Trading method : Sc
GOLD Predator IQ7
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
专家
Concrete portfolio evidence from real accounts [attached] shows that the target of >95% wins [blue] has been achieved. Download the free demo and test it yourself. Follow the instructions. Backtesting >100% per month, is it possible? 尊敬的同事，如果您正在寻找一款安全可靠的EA交易机器人，能够保证每月至少5%的盈利目标，并且透明可靠，我向您推荐：专为黄金开采设计的EA-ThinkBot IQ7 Predator现已上市，欢迎您前来体验。我鼓励您亲自验证它的有效性。 EA ThinkBot IQ7 Predator — 专业交易解决方案，而不仅仅是 EA Disclaimer:    This project is strictly for experienced MetaTrader users who are skilled in both tradi
IQmovingZ
Alexander Kovalenko
专家
This is an automatic 24-hour trading system based on the algorithm of collective behavior of adaptive automata (a kind of algorithms of self-learning of artificial intelligence) that does not require manual intervention and does not use any indicators or well-known trading methods. The principle of the EA is to remember and analyze each step. A step is a price movement for a certain number (BaseStep) of points up or down. The depth of memory (how many steps to remember and analyze) is determined
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
专家
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
ProfessorMoriartyMT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
专家
The basis of the strategy is the identification of quick corrective movements between the crosses of a working currency pair or metal. At the moment of differences in prices of trading instruments, the adviser analyzes the possible direction of price movement on a working instrument and starts work. Each position has a stop loss and take profit. A unique position tracking algorithm allows you to control the superiority of profit over loss. The adviser does not use dangerous trading methods.
R trend sync robot mt4
Ekaterina Saltykova
专家
r-Trend Sync Robot is an expert advisor for extra volatility markets like XAUUSD with dynamic lot size. Main EA features : The advisor's algorithm is based on the analysis of an extensive array of historical data (from 1995 for EURUSD & EURJPY and from 2004 for XAUUSD), which ensured the identification of general patterns in the behavior of these pairs across a wide range of timeframes. The analysis of historical data helped the advisor learn to recognize market triggers for medium-term trends a
AI Neural Nexus EA MT4
John Dickenson
专家
Introducing the AI Neural Nexus EA A state-of-the-art Expert Advisor tailored for trading Gold (XAUUSD) and GBPUSD. This advanced system leverages the power of artificial intelligence and neural networks to identify profitable trading opportunities with a focus on safety and consistency. Unlike traditional high-risk methods, AI Neural Nexus prioritizes low-risk strategies that adapt to market fluctuations in real time, ensuring a smart trading experience. Important Information Contact us immedia
该产品的买家也购买
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
专家
️ 三只小鸟 EA 源于亏损，历经痛苦臻于完美，目标明确地发布。️ 结构，而非投机。 三只小鸟 EA 并非普通的交易机器人。它是一个历经多年真实失败磨练的引擎，专为一个使命而设计： 在市场变得残酷时，保护、恢复并增值您的资产。 它 完美地结合了 三种强大的策略： 使用 Martingale 的损失网格 ：吸收损失并朝着完全恢复的方向发展。 使用 Martingale 进行网格获胜 ：利用动力，同时复合智能收益。 利用手数倍增进行对冲 ：抓住逆转并强制获利退出。 时间范围： H4 平台： MetaTrader 4（MT4） 最低余额： 10,000 美元 经纪商： 任何经纪商 货币对： 任何货币 对（默认设置： XAUUSD、BTCUSD、OIL、US30、US100、US500 ） 为什么选择 H4？ 因为力量源于沉默。H4 能穿透噪音。它等待。它观察。它只在结构清晰时出击。 名字？ 三种策略。三条市场路径。三只小鸟。 不是随机的。不是被动的。而是在时机到来时冷静、执着、致命。 基于经验。历经
Trillion Pips GridX EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
专家
Trillion Pips GridX EA - Grid and Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that uses grid trade management, progressive lot scaling, and optional hedging logic to manage trades under various market conditions. This EA is intended for experienced traders who fully understand the risks associated with grid and martingale style trading systems. Strategy Overview Grid Trading Logic The EA opens sequential trades at defined price intervals to
Btcusd Grid
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
1 (1)
专家
BTCUSD GRID EA 是一款旨在使用网格交易策略的自动化程序 BTCUSD GRID EA 对于初学者和经验丰富的交易者都非常有用。 虽然您可以使用其他类型的交易机器人，但网格交易策略的逻辑性质使加密货币网格交易机器人可以轻松地执行自动交易而不会出现问题。 如果您想尝试网格交易机器人，BTCUSD GRID EA 是整体上最好的平台。 BTCUSD GRID EA 对于加密货币行业非常有效，因为即使在货币波动的情况下，它也能够以理想的价格点执行自动交易。 这种自动交易策略的主要目的是在 EA 内以预设的价格变动发出大量买卖订单。 这种特殊的策略很容易实现自动化，因此通常用于加密货币交易。 如果使用得当，网格交易策略可以让人们在资产价格变化时赚钱。 网格 交易策略已被证明是最有效的。 由于加密货币价格的波动。   -------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------   ---------- --------------
Guran xauusd
Ran Gu
专家
现在优惠,前十每月30美元,十人之后恢复1000每月  功能介绍 0. 当屏幕上方编辑框显示   交易量热度=0 请耐心等待   1.当屏幕上方编辑框显示 反转=0 ( 等待=1时候,准备买入, 等待=-1时候,准备卖出 ) 2.当 等待!=0  并且等待=反转 的时候,ea正式开仓,大家可以看时机加仓 3.ea属性中屏蔽a和屏蔽b两个参数是屏蔽一些交易信号,如果赋值1,屏蔽效果不再起作用,最好改为0.5,0.8 4.属性中周期可以赋值(40/100),周期越小交易会越频繁,盈利率越小,相反周期越大,交易次数越少,盈利率越高 5.开仓手数初始=0.2,可以自行修改 6.当基本符合开仓条件,ea属性中 提醒=1 的时候会播放 音频提醒大家准备开仓,提醒=0 关闭音频不会再提醒 7.模式 0:达到条件平仓 1:修改止损 8.ea属性在可以设置 达到预期利润 如5000 相当于0.01手交易黄金盈利50,对应属性中的周期,周期越大,可以设置预期利润放大 9.达到预期利润后可以选择  部分平仓 ,0.5相当于平仓50% ea声明 敬请各位用户高度留意，本EA产品仅致力于在交易的适当时机为用
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
专家
Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
专家
The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
Price Action EA V3
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
专家
Price Action EA for scalping. Open trades by bar height when bar height meet complex math calculations. Timerame is fundamentally M1 and works all forex symbols. Percentage trailing system. Time limitation. Autolot by percentage of balance. Settings by ea automatically. Close safety by time in minutes and close your order after x minute even if it is not in profit or loss by you. Set stoploss and takeprofit values automatically market price. Every major settings can be set automatically by robo
CSM System
Michal Milko
专家
The CSM System is currently fully automated with all the special features and functions, controlled and regularly monitored. Its evolution, parameters and the individual algorithms are professionally evaluated and optimized by experienced development group of programmers who are developing new updated versions of system. Unlike the other systems, we focused to create the system where the backtesting successful results matching the real life situation. Our core lies in identification of these bi
Marrykey stock indexes
Kostiantyn Kuzmin
专家
注意這一點很重要：不要使用此系統進行貨幣對交易。 注意這一點非常重要：如果沒有針對所選代理的單獨設置文件，請不要使用此系統進行交易和測試。 Marrykey股指 - 黃牛系統是建立在一種混合組合學一目均衡表配備了6個不同的策略和設計主要是為了在美國股市指數，如S＆P500，NASDAQ，道瓊斯，Russell2000工作。該系統能夠在從M5到W1的幀上操作，並具有靈活的設置。系統可以在任何時間框架上安裝，默認情況下我們使用D1。 Marrykey股指 - 已通過增加大量的具體時間框架選擇訂單的補償虧損交易的功能，該功能是基於系統的數理統計。 Marrykey股票指數 - 配備自動風險管理。系統的穩定性是由兩個參數（每筆交易和止損風險）控制，提高止損，如果你想添加的系統穩定性降低交易的風險。 Marrykey股票指數 - 建議的最低存款額為500美元，系統操作有限，可以減少存款 您還可以交易沒有掉期的期貨指數，您需要啟用期貨交易選項，以便您可以更有效地使用對沖系統。 注意很重要：每個代理都需要適當的配置。利用槓桿1:10,1：20,1：30及以上。該系統具有版權保護，可防止訂單
The seed of a big tree
Jun Feng
专家
The seed of a big tree 这是一个基于价格波动性的全自动 EA ，采用价格与金额双重识别的特殊买卖原则。参数简单，适应性强，能够自如应对震荡、趋势、数据和新闻等各类行情，表现稳定。 运行周期：任意周期获得的结果相同。 EA的实时交易记录在下面链接可以查看： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/470101 要求和建议： 请在EURUSD H1时间周期使用这个EA，强烈建议每周7天，每天24小时在VPS上运行。 参数说明： explanation：The seed of a big tree 0.01/12/$2000， 关于参数的简单说明。 Magiccode ： 113301， 魔术码，主要用于区分不同 EA 的订单。 startposition ： 0.05， 按照 10000 美元设计，根据实际账户资金每 2000 美元为 0.01。 profit ： 60， 按照 10000 美元设计，实际使用时根据余额按比例自行调整,12—120都是适当的。 distance ： 15， 挂单间距，也可适当调整,15—50都是适当的。 bun
Chicken peck rices
Jun Feng
专家
Chicken peck rices 这是一个基于价格突破的短线EA，参数简单，适应性强。 要求： 运行时间周期：H1； 账户类型：ECN，货币对点差≤3，如欧美，美日等品种； 挂单最小点差：0，即设置止损或止盈与现价的最小距离为0。 请用符合要求的账户挂EA以保障盈利的可靠性。 参数说明： explanation=chicken peck rices—EA名称。 Magiccode=112201—魔术码，用于区别不同EA的订单。 lots=1.0—仓位系数，1.0对应1万美元开单1手，根据余额自动调整比例开单，如余额为1.5万美元时，仓位自动调整为1.5手。 riskline=0—风控线，可根据账户资金自己设置，当账户净值低于设定值会平掉所有订单以控制最大风险。
The Revolution Simple Trade
Herry Gani
专家
THE REVOLUTION Simple Trade is suitable for all type of traders whether you are a Swing Trader, Day Trader or Scalper. THE REVOLUTION Package consist of 3 EAs which combine into a Single EA which can create many stategies depend on the trading skills used/known by each traders. We provide AUTO_SETTING expecially for beginner or no experience investors which this AUTO_SETTING will trade to achieve 1000 Points or 10%/month, and for traders/investors who have experiences in trading can develop thei
Crypto System Automatic
Michal Milko
专家
Kryptosystém automaticky   Automatický kryptosystém je v súčasnosti plne automatizovaný so všetkými špeciálnymi vlastnosťami a funkciami, je kontrolovaný a pravidelne monitorovaný. Jeho vývoj, parametre a jednotlivé algoritmy sú odborne vyhodnotené a optimalizované skúsenou vývojovou skupinou programátorov, ktorí vyvíjajú nové aktualizované verzie systému. Na rozdiel od ostatných systémov sme sa zamerali na vytvorenie systému, v ktorom je spätné testovanie úspešných výsledkov zodpovedajúce situ
Pisces EA
Nuttawut Khiawkiri
专家
"Pisces Expert Advisor" Powered by FxGangster This EA Better work with GBPJPY and USD Pairs. this Expert Advisor has a Scalping, hedging and trend following  strategy when trade with wrong way, it will use hedging to fix it, and I have included too much indicator inside this EA, you can use all setting inside to set this EA, by the way you can look how many indicator and how to setting in my screenshots pictures. Live myfxbook : Pisces EA  ------------------- We provide Forex Analyst signals,
Wizard
Aleksandr Shurgin
专家
Эксперт для работы на основных валютных парах. Открытие сделок на основе анализа ценового движения. Вход в рынок отложенными динамическими ордерами, всегда выставляет StopLoss  и  TakeProfit, не использует мартингейл и усреднение. Робот не выходит за границы заложенной в него стратегии, соблюдает заданный уровень риска и контролирует расширения спреда, выбирая наиболее благоприятные моменты входа в сделку. Для эффективной работы желательно провести оптимизацию для каждой валютной пары. Для ускор
Night Vision EA
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
专家
22.12.2020 New version is released. Bug fixed and exit by MA removed.Improved fully automated Expert Advisor without martingale. Follow the trend. Checking important trade levels. It is complex calculated to catch right trend strategy. Special candles, custom indicator and maths are used for entries. Live Results shown at here  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/669290   Default settings recomended for EURUSD m1/m5  gmt +3(or +2 winter time) .  Click here for the symbol sets you can make testing .
Global EA DJ
Global Scale Europe Consulting, S.L.
专家
Robot experto diseñado para valorar las tendencias del mercado especialmente  y apropiado para operar sobre el índice Dow Jones. Realiza operaciones de forma automática siguiendo la tendencia del mercado en las últimas horas. Adecuado para todo tipo de usuarios interesados en un robot sencillo de gestionar, muy intuitivo y apto para personas no expertas.
Shadow Bot
Will Ng
专家
Shadow Bot is mainly designed for trading the EURSGD H1  timeframe on a low spread EURSGD ECN broker. It trades mainly during the asian session. It primarily waits for a valid trade opportunity before executing the trade orders. Once in sight, it will execute the order and proceed to manage the order from there. There is no martingale/grid/averaging/hedging used for this particular strategy. Stoploss is given for every single trade to minimize the risk. Default setting is mainly for the purpose
RocketRise
Qiuqing Zeng
3 (2)
专家
RocketRise EA  Key Advantages Congratulations on China's new type of coronary pneumonia being controlled, 50% off from March 1st to March 15th, 2020. The EA is  the symbiosis of trading algorithms. Designed for trading major currency pairs,It implements a simple and universal trading strategy which can be applied to any instrument. 1.Fully automated trading 24/5. 2.Can handle deposits of any size. 3.Always use stop loss risk. 4.Use tracking to stop chasing profits. 5.Ability to set the time of
Beach Trip EA
Rikky Patia
专家
海滩旅行EA 这款EA是为认真的交易者设计的，他们变得过于严肃，需要放松，并且仍然有一些不错的交易，设置如此简单，可以在任何图表上运行 机器人将在1分钟，5分钟和15分钟图表上连续扫描。请参阅《策略测试人员指南》以了解您的历史记录数据是否足够有效。 EA并没有针对任何一种货币进行优化，因此资金管理不会持续很长时间，也不会在某些货币对上形成不切实际的抛物线。 赢利，每月以新的更新资本设置重新启动EA。 阅读下图中的重要说明。 看看我的其他产品海滩波分流指示器，这对交易者来说也很棒。 如何自定义EA 在输入选项卡下，您将看到一些可自定义的选项，可以对其进行调整以在每个符号/对之间进行优化。 Beach Trip EA使用最少的设置进行自定义。 如果您认为技术分析有效（就像我一样！！），那么您就不必使选择过于复杂吗？ EA与海滩波动指标一样，也意识到市场的差异。 强烈建议使用VPS来连续扫描市场 您可以更改以下内容： 1.指标的RSI周期。 （整数/无小数） 2.固定手数：设置为true可以手动打开手数，但是如果设置为false，则
It is recommended to hang more accounts for EA
Yuzhu Liu
专家
除去暴力爆仓的观点，本ea以稳定盈利为中心 适用品种，audusd,usdchf，nzdusd,usdjpy等等走势相对平稳的货币 本ea提供图表参数，和快捷平仓按钮，桌面文字都是汉语和拼音拼写而成，更方便中国人观看，只需要简单拼读便可以理解变量意思，账户应该保持3000以上的资金，如果小于3000，请将xiadanlaing修改至0.01， 和jiacangjiange修改至900，如果不够可以用美分账户。如果资金量很大可以提高xiadanliang，但请不要高于0.2,jiacangjiange不要低于500. “如果ea盈利高于50%应当将盈利部分取出”保存利润才是交易的根本 解释“zuidazhisunjinekaiguan”最大止损金额开关.如果需要开启,请在输入栏输入“kai”当浮亏金额大于“zuidakuisunjine”就会清仓止损 xiadanliang----------------------------------------下单量 jiacangbeishu-------------------------------------加仓倍数 zhiyingdi
Alfascal
Vladislav Filippov
1 (1)
专家
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) Alfascal is a new model of a fully automated trading neuro-system, working on short timeframes. This system, which is based on a specialized neural network, is able to provide continuous training, transform the chaotic realities of the market into a specific system that can improve the quality of open transactions and absorb most
Stick And Stone
Rikky Patia
专家
随着AI行业的发展，有很多观点认为人类将被算法取代， 有些人担心工作会被机器人取代。 而有些人则认为机器人能比人做得更好（如果不是完美的话）。 “只有少数人意识到这是人类的创造力和洞察力与AI的失误和不知疲倦的结合 那将是真正的卓越。”-SomeGuy引用。 人们正在寻找合适的EA来长期进行投资， 根据先前的数据，从统计上讲，它有效。但是我们仍然会有疑问。 回测基于先前的数据，因此对于任何程序员而言，更容易将其EA绑定到特定环境下进行工作（对） 例如，他们知道的情况（在2017年上升，在2018年下降） 因此，有理由认为人们不会对自己的EA承担大风险，而只会对它承担小风险。 即使是最佳EA也只是下注。 首先，信任EA的人们应该已经看到了技术分析有效的证据， 然后，他们将尝试使用机器人寻找更简便的方法和更精确的方法。 尽管有挑衅性的标签“坚硬的石头贸易比你更好”。与其他EA不同。 所有EA均应符合可在任何时间任何对中使用的标准，并且它们必须在大多数时间工作。 表示它使用了统计上可以超时工作的通用技术分析。 当然，以前与EA合作的每个人
EA Rx Five MT4
Ruslan Pishun
专家
The adviser uses a strategy based on the use of 7  Envelopes  indicators, on each timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) there are 7 Envelopes indicators. Trading is based on the “Price Action” strategy, the adviser searches for a simultaneous signal on 5 time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and then opens an order. The EA uses the built-in Martingale and Averaging algorithm. The adviser uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals. Hidden Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used. Real m
Bfxenterprise CCI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
专家
Bfxenterprise CCI When you use this Expert Advisor (EA), transactions will be based on the CCI indicator. Every calculation of trend or price reversal uses CCI. The prowess of this indicator is the reason for optimization in the program. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy at the t
Bfxenterprise RSI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
专家
Bfxenterprise RSI Inspired and optimized RSI indicator is the focus of this Expert Advisor (EA). Designed with the use of RSI to perform optimal transactions. Reading trends and price reversals is done by the RSI whose functions have been sorted. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy
Soul Gou
Yuzhu Liu
专家
Language of messages displayed (EN, RU, DE, FR, ES) - language of the output messages (English, Russian, German, French, Spanish). Price for open - open price. If set to 0, the orders will be placed on the following distance from the current price: current price + "The distance in the first order". Lot - lot size for pending orders. Use Order type - type of pending orders. The distance in the first order - distance for the first order in points. Count of orders - number of orders to be opened.
Big Banks Can Lose
Rikky Patia
专家
大银行可能输的不只是您的平均EA 已被证明是真实账户中有利可图的助手，基本上是您交易中的PRO交易者 以下是使该EA在产品其余部分中脱颖而出的原因： 1.准确的资金管理：您可以手动计算位数，在一对中花费10分钟，只是要意识到机会已经过去，甚至不值得交易 2.这不仅仅是一个剥头皮交易，您的保证金限制为每笔交易20点甚至10点，亏损额很大。 3.您将获得专业人士所知的独家订户知识：互联网上从未有过的独家秘密！ 4.由一组具有成员数量的技术分析师组成局限性：采用复杂的策略，技术分析师往往比程序员具有更多的市场经验。 5.您作为交易员的终身职业的途径：使用它几个月后，您很快就会对市场有了更多的了解，并可能基于EA制定交易策略。 6.可以同时应用于任何市场：其他EA限制您将其应用于所有货币对的可能性是多少？我从来没有遇到过建议同时适用于这么多双货币对的其他EA，（我使用22对货币对，但坦率地说，上个月的结果表明，我可以在全部28对货币对中多赚30个货币） 7.有限的机会几乎可以立即成为专业交易员。 8.即使在手工交易中也可用于协助您 必须使用VPS 最低余额要求
Thor Scalper
Will Ng
专家
Thor Scalper is a bot optimized mainly for night trading operations with capital preservation and low drawdown strategies in mind. It uses a selective algorithm to find trades suitable for trading operations and to close trades that are not favorable at a lower value to minimize loss and to safeguard profits. Recommendation : You will need an ECN account with low raw spreads and a VPS, you may use MQL5's vps or a vps provider of your choice with low latency connection to your broker's live trad
Darker MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
专家
The EA uses a unique non-linear formula for calculating market entry points and a unique algorithm for fixing the result of work. The trading expert does not use the increase in the volume of transactions to block unprofitable positions. Mandatory take profit and stop loss levels are used. Support: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/TrendHunter The adviser controls the spread increase by the broker and skips trading until the spread returns to its "normal" values. The best results are achieved
作者的更多信息
TPS Gbp And Eur Scalper Pro
Gopal Goswami
专家
TPS GBP & EUR Scalper Pro EA: Unleash the Power of Precision Scalping Experience the cutting-edge of scalping technology with the TPS GBP & EUR Scalper Pro EA. This expert advisor is meticulously designed to capitalize on micro market movements in the GBP and EUR currency pairs, offering you unparalleled precision and profitability in your trading. Ultra-Fast Execution: The TPS GBP & EUR Scalper Pro EA operates with lightning speed, executing trades in the blink of an eye. Take advantage of r
TPS Auto Tp Sl Tsl
Gopal Goswami
5 (1)
实用工具
#forex  #sharemarket #trading   Disclaimer :- My videos, presentations, and writings are strictly for educational purposes and should not be considered investment advice. I cannot guarantee the accuracy of any information provided. It is essential to conduct your own research and consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. I bear no responsibility for any financial losses or negative outcomes resulting from the use of my content. Please exercise caution and seek
FREE
TPS Fibo Trendline Indicator
Gopal Goswami
5 (2)
指标
Recommended on M15 and higher timeframes Sends alerts and notifications when the zone is create Sends alerts and notifications if zones are retested You will see the trading zones and identify the most profitable points to open positions. The indicator marks the supply and demand zones. With this show you will now make profitable trades that will set the trends. Shows all support and resistance zones. Can work in all time zones. No need to mess with complicated settings, all settings are
FREE
TPS Trade Panel
Gopal Goswami
实用工具
"TPS Trade Panel: Your Gateway to Effortless Trading Introducing the TPS Trade Panel – the ultimate tool to streamline and enhance your trading experience across financial markets. Whether you're a novice or a seasoned trader, this feature-rich panel empowers you to execute trades swiftly and make informed decisions with ease. Efficient Order Execution: Execute trades across multiple financial instruments without the need to navigate through complex menus. With a few clicks, you can open, clo
FREE
TPS MT4 Trade Copier
Gopal Goswami
实用工具
Key Features: Trade Copy MT4 to MT4 . #forex  #sharemarket #trading   Disclaimer :- My videos, presentations, and writings are strictly for educational purposes and should not be considered investment advice. I cannot guarantee the accuracy of any information provided. It is essential to conduct your own research and consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. I bear no responsibility for any financial losses or negative outcomes resulting from the use of my con
FREE
TPS Trend Line
Gopal Goswami
实用工具
#forex  #sharemarket #trading   Disclaimer :- My videos, presentations, and writings are strictly for educational purposes and should not be considered investment advice. I cannot guarantee the accuracy of any information provided. It is essential to conduct your own research and consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. I bear no responsibility for any financial losses or negative outcomes resulting from the use of my content. Please exercise caution and seek
FREE
TPS Golden Cross EA
Gopal Goswami
专家
Golden Cross EA is an automated trading solution designed to capitalize on the 'Golden Cross' pattern, a powerful bullish signal generated when a short-term moving average crosses above a longer-term moving average. This expert advisor identifies and acts upon this favorable market condition, executing buy trades to potentially capture upward price momentum. The EA features customizable lot size, stop loss, and optional trailing stop functionality, enhancing trading flexibility and risk manageme
TPS SmartTrade Pro
Gopal Goswami
专家
"TPS Smart Trade Pro EA is a sophisticated and versatile trading tool meticulously crafted to elevate your trading experience. This expert advisor offers a wide array of advanced features, including intelligent trade entry and exit strategies, dynamic lot sizing, adjustable stop loss and take profit levels, and the option to employ a trailing stop for optimal risk management. Designed by trading experts at Trading Public School, TPS Smart Trade Pro EA seamlessly integrates with your trading pl
TPS Zero Scalper Ea
Gopal Goswami
专家
TPS Zero Scalper EA is a high-performance automated trading solution meticulously engineered to excel in rapid-paced market conditions. Built by the experts at Trading Public School, this EA is specifically designed for scalpers seeking precision and speed in their trading strategies. With TPS Zero Scalper EA, you gain access to a powerful algorithm that swiftly identifies micro-market trends and price differentials. The EA's lightning-fast execution and advanced risk management tools allow yo
TPS Bengal Tiger
Gopal Goswami
专家
Introducing TPS Bengal Tiger EA: Unleash the Fierce Power of the Market Roar into the world of forex trading with the TPS Bengal Tiger EA, your ultimate companion for conquering the financial markets. Just like the majestic Bengal Tiger, this expert advisor is designed to prowl the trading landscape with precision and strength. Ferocious Performance: TPS Bengal Tiger EA combines cutting-edge algorithms with a predator's instinct, swiftly navigating the volatile forex terrain to seize profit o
TPS Manual Auto Trading Ea
Gopal Goswami
实用工具
"TPS Manual & Auto Trading EA: Your Ultimate Trading Partner This is Plug on Play to enjoy Manual Trading Management , Mobile Trading :- install on vps after  Use this ea work with mobile . Take your trading experience to the next level with the TPS Manual & Auto Trading EA – the perfect blend of human expertise and automated precision. Seamless Transition: Seamlessly switch between manual and automated trading modes to match your preferred trading style and market conditions. Retain contro
TPS Gold Scalper Pro
Gopal Goswami
1 (1)
专家
TPS Gold Scalper Pro EA - Your Ultimate Scalping Solution Introducing the TPS Gold Scalper Pro EA, your advanced and powerful tool for successful scalping in the forex market. Designed to capitalize on short-term price fluctuations, TPS Gold Scalper Pro brings precision and efficiency to your trading strategy. Whether you're an experienced trader or just starting out, this expert advisor can help you achieve consistent profits through its innovative features and intelligent algorithms. Minimum
TPS DynamicFX Pro
Gopal Goswami
专家
TPS DynamicFX Pro EA: Revolutionizing Forex Trading with AI Precision Unlock the future of forex trading with the TPS DynamicFX Pro EA, a groundbreaking expert advisor meticulously designed to navigate the complexities of the financial markets with unmatched accuracy and efficiency. Harnessing the power of advanced artificial intelligence, this EA is the ultimate tool for both novice traders seeking consistent profits and seasoned professionals aiming to enhance their trading strategies. Minimum
TPS Pair Hedging EA
Gopal Goswami
专家
Introducing the TPS Pair Hedging EA – Your Ultimate Solution for Precise Pair Trading Strategies! Are you seeking to navigate the intricate world of forex pair trading with finesse and efficiency? Look no further than the TPS Pair Hedging EA, your advanced trading companion designed to excel in dynamic market conditions. The TPS Pair Hedging EA empowers traders with a cutting-edge algorithm that seamlessly identifies and capitalizes on correlated movements within currency pairs. Through intellig
TPS AI Gold Scalper
Gopal Goswami
专家
Revolutionize Your Gold Trading with TPS AI Gold Scalper Minimum Equity :- 1000 $ Trading Timeframes :- H1 Recommended pair :- XAUUSD Manual Lot Size Calculation Formula :- 1000 $ = 0.01 Lot   &   Increase Lot Size Each 2000$ = 0.01 ( As Per Flow Proper Risk Management Formula ) Disclaimer :- TPS AI Gold Scalper, presentations, and writings are strictly for educational purposes and should not be considered investment advice. I cannot guarantee the accuracy of any information provided. It is ess
筛选:
Ariel Agnoletto
994
Ariel Agnoletto 2025.10.07 17:50 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Tomi Luv
689
Tomi Luv 2025.10.07 00:17 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

kanoshy
63
kanoshy 2025.10.02 20:29 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

70035078
24
70035078 2025.09.29 06:11 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

FBG
204
FBG 2025.09.02 03:13 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Wu Shi
470
Wu Shi 2025.08.13 10:48 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Abiola Olawoyin
28
Abiola Olawoyin 2025.08.12 14:21 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Jean Pierre Bruneau
853
Jean Pierre Bruneau 2025.07.22 17:42 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Tai Lee Foo
136
Tai Lee Foo 2025.06.03 07:15 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

maegras
70
maegras 2025.05.28 07:19 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

[删除] 2025.05.20 03:24 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Nick
60
Nick 2025.05.02 21:07 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

[删除] 2025.04.15 02:02 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

[删除] 2025.03.26 03:19 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

8518568 朱
19
8518568 朱 2025.03.11 16:54 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

121887704
587
121887704 2025.02.11 16:58 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

[删除] 2025.02.05 09:41 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

fortestbotonly
36
fortestbotonly 2025.01.31 17:00 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

AM Mulyono
67
AM Mulyono 2025.01.28 04:46 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

[删除] 2025.01.15 19:23 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

123
回复评论