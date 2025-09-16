Algo Capital I AI Trader: Empowering Traders with Integrity and Insight





Algo Capital proudly introduces its inaugural state-of-the-art AI Advanced Intelligence Trader - engineered to transform your trading experience through precision, adaptability, and advanced market intelligence.

Powered by proprietary algorithms and deep market research, this solution is designed to deliver consistent, high-quality performance across diverse market conditions.





Why Algo Capital?





Dynamic models analyze multiple timeframes simultaneously, delivering a comprehensive perspective on market behaviour. This approach reduces false signals and significantly enhances entry and exit accuracy. Advanced Risk Management: Built on scenario-driven testing, our system incorporates configurable risk controls designed to safeguard capital while identifying high-probability growth opportunities.





Key Features Proven Trade Execution: Strategies optimized to perform under varying market conditions.

Strategies optimized to perform under varying market conditions. Automated Trade Management: Precision handling of entries, exits, and position sizing.

Precision handling of entries, exits, and position sizing. Adaptive Market Navigation: Simplifies decision-making for beginners while offering analytical depth for seasoned traders.





Technical Specifications





Supported Instruments: AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, AUDUSD CADCHF, CADJPY, CHFJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURNZD, EURUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, GBPNZD. GBPUSD, NZDCAD, NZDCHF, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY

AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, AUDUSD CADCHF, CADJPY, CHFJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURNZD, EURUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, GBPNZD. GBPUSD, NZDCAD, NZDCHF, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY Coming soon: Indices, Oil and Gold

Indices, Oil and Gold Recommended Timeframes: Daily Chart

Daily Chart Minimum Deposit: GBP 5000

GBP 5000 Optimal Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread

ECN / Raw Spread Leverage Range: 1:30 - 1:1000

1:30 - 1:1000 Max Base Lot Size: 0.1 (the lot size of 0.1 the most expensive pair in the base currency)





Conclusion: Unleash the Power of the Algo Capital EA





At Algo Capital, we believe trading success is a marathon, not a sprint. Our focus is on building long-term partnerships with clients, delivering consistency without the burden of manual analysis, execution errors, or emotional decision-making.

Trade with clarity, confidence, and control.





Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always trade responsibly.