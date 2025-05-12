Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4

5

Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for traders looking to capitalize on Bitcoin’s volatility while automating their trades without manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is also protected during important news, when high-impact news comes out, the robot doesn't open positions before and after 60 minutes after the news. The Bitcoin Robot is available in two versions for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and can be used with any Forex Broker. The detailed manual is available in 9 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. After purchasing the robot, please send me a private message and I will send you access to the group, as well as the manual, and our support will help you with everything.

The discounted price is $899 valid until 31 December 2025. The price without a discount is $1499.

After purchasing or renting the BRG, you can receive One of our Tool for Free: (DS Gold, Gold Indicator, AX Indicator, Multi Indicator)

Features:

  • ADX filter
  • News filter
  • All updates for free
  • Popular BTCUSD pair
  • A tested product developed by skilled programmers
  • Trading 7 days a week or on specific days and hours 
  • Quick installation, only 3 parameters needs to be changed
  • Private group with dedicated support that will assist you at every step
  • All positions are protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, MaxDD%

Parameters:

  • Lots - the fixed lots size
  • Lots  - the percent lots size
  • Take profit - is a set as default, no need to change
  • Stop Loss - is set as default, no need to change
  • The magic number - can be changed to any number
  • News Filter - activation of news filter for blocking new trades
  • MaxDD %, is possible to specify the maximum drawdown in percentage
  • Trade comment - you can change it to anything, this comment is visible in the history
  • Report For USD (true/false) - choice of the currency for which the news are included in the filter
  • doNotTradeBefore/AfterInMinutes - 60 minutes before and 60 minutes after the news during which EA cannot place new trades
  • Trading days and Hours - you can change or exclude any day between Monday and Sunday and change the trading hours or select that EA works 24/7
  • Max positions per day - allows to limit the number of open positions in the EA (robot open 1 position in the same time with TP-SL-TS and you can select that open for example max 10 per day and stopped until next day
  • Show panel - we used the same panel design for all of our robots, with daily profit, daily pips, current session, forex calendar and spread displayed, as well as buttons for manually closing positions.
  • All our robots are unique, but we use the same panel to display news and other information.
How to properly test the BRG in the MetaTrader 4 tester?
Please select a deposit of 1000 or any other amount, a custom date, select Every tick, Fixed lots 0.01, then click the start button in the MetaTrader 4 tester.

How do I start:

  • After purchase the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, we'll send you access to group where our support and other users will help you with everything and you can talk about this EA.
  • Turn on AutoTrading in your platform, add an EA to the H1 chart on the BTCUSD, set everything according to the manual and that's it.
  • The Bitcoin Robot Grid can be used with any Forex Broker and on any account, but low spread accounts are recommended, minimum deposit of $1000, a leverage of 1:30 up to 1:1000. We suggest to running the robot on a VPS so that it stays connected for 24 hours and testing the robot on a demo account before adding it to a real account. 

Information:

  • Pair: BTCUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum lots: 0.01
  • Platform: MetaTrader 4
  • Minimum deposit: 1000
  • Type of account: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN

Updates:
The current version of this robot is 7.0. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT5 platform.

Price:
The robot costs $899, and it can be used with any Forex BrokerPlease send me a private message after purchasing the EA, and I will give you access to the group where you can receive support and discuss about the robot. This robot will be further developed based on customer and our own suggestions. If you have any interesting ideas for what else we can incorporate into this EA, please contact our team.

Brentvd
29
Brentvd 2025.09.01 19:29 
 

This ea was easy to install with the instructions and the good help from the team. The ea opens/closes trades at the right time. Perfect ea!

Fredrik Grönvall
88
Fredrik Grönvall 2025.08.12 20:47 
 

Has been running the EA for about a month now with very good result. The trades has been stable and works according to the seller. Very satisfied.

Lucian85
113
Lucian85 2025.08.07 15:55 
 

Very good EA system, like advise use small lots and setup 10000 grid for safe trades, this set up was working very good for me in the last month. I can tell to everyone that all the products from MQL Blue are very profitable if you follow the instructions. The support is also very prompt on telegram channel. Until now i had good and safe profit and i looking forward to purchase another EA in the future. Thank you and Good Job MQL BLUE.

M1 Gold Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
"M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
Hedging Forex EA1
Samir Arman
5 (2)
专家
️ Hedging Forex EA1 – Smart Risk Control with ATR & Hedge Strategy Now with enhanced features and virtual strategy tester guidance --- Overview Hedging Forex EA1 is a smart, risk-managed Expert Advisor designed for volatile currency pairs using a hedging strategy. This EA provides advanced control over position sizing, trade timing, and Take Profit strategies with ATR integration. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, Hedging Forex EA1 offers flexibility, protection, an
ChimeraFxTool
Marve Edom Agbor
5 (1)
专家
CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR BACKTESTING PARAMETERS.. The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO)   - No Martingale   - No Grid   - No Hedging Best Risk Management   - Daily Loss limit   - Stop loss and TP protections Best Profit Factor   - Daily Max Profit Lock Protection   - Monthly Profit Lock Protection Best Signal Accuracy    - Best candle Patterns    - Best timed Response     Strategy    - Trend Tracker    - Neurological bas
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
专家
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Trade Vantage v4
Yvan Musatov
专家
Introducing   Trade Vantage : Professional Market Analyst Trade Vantage   is a highly effective analytical tool that uses a specialized algorithm for trading on the Forex and cryptocurrency markets. Its operating principle is based on price analysis for a certain time interval, identifying the strength and amplitude of price movements using a unique indication system. When a trend loses its strength and changes direction, the expert closes the previous position and opens a new one. The bot also
Trillion Pips GridX EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
专家
Trillion Pips GridX EA - Grid and Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that uses grid trade management, progressive lot scaling, and optional hedging logic to manage trades under various market conditions. This EA is intended for experienced traders who fully understand the risks associated with grid and martingale style trading systems. Strategy Overview Grid Trading Logic The EA opens sequential trades at defined price intervals to
MATrader QuickScalper
MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
专家
MATrader QuickScalper – 基于 MATrader 核心的精准剥头皮 MATrader QuickScalper 是 Marc Albrecht Trading 开发的专用剥头皮 EA， 作为独立策略与广为人知的 MATrader AI 并行存在。 MATrader AI 更侧重自适应周期逻辑与更大级别的行情波动， 而 MATrader QuickScalp 则专为 快速执行、短持仓周期与干净的剥头皮入场 打造。 它之所以沿用 MATrader 名称，是因为它建立在同样的核心理念之上： 经过验证的逻辑、真实交易条件、拒绝走捷径 。 （我们在将 MATrader 系列发布到 MQL5 之前，进行了多年测试与打磨。 我们最初的 MATrader 上架曾登顶 #1，但后来被移除并重新上传，导致评价与排名被重置。 如果你愿意帮我们回到更高位置，欢迎在认真测试后留下评价。） 优化设置： 交易品种与周期以输入参数为准（剥头皮对环境条件很敏感） 推荐账户： RoboForex 美分账户（支持 0.0001 手） 为什么选择 MATrader QuickScalper？ MA
Trend King EA
Frank Paetsch
专家
Trend King (MT4) – v4.4 AO Adaptive Trend–Pullback EA with AO Baseline Snap, 3-EMA Mapping, and Hybrid Exits  What is Trend King? Trend King is a professional trend–pullback EA that combines a clean 3-EMA regime model with an Adaptive Optimization (AO) core. The AO learns market volatility via percentiles and snaps your baseline to symbol/timeframe conditions, then maps entry strictness, stops and exits around those baselines (no recompile). It adds robust risk controls, volatility exits ,
PinTrade MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
专家
The trading Expert Advisor's strategy is based on one of the most powerful technical analysis signals - the Pin Bar. When determining this figure, a trading expert studies the current market situation and, if there is a combination of certain factors, it starts working. It is recommended to start working with a small trading lot . As you become familiar with the work of an expert, the trading lot can be increased (use money management) to a psychologically acceptable size. Attention : the fo
SAR Expert Advisor
Dian Wahyudi
专家
SAR Expert Advisor works automatically 24 hours from monday to friday and use VPS so that the robot works 24 hours from Monday to Friday and to get maximum trading results. This ea uses  Scalping , Trend, and Trailing Stop Strategy.  This system uses the Parabolic SAR  indicator to open positions. Live Account Minimum balance required : $100   use cent account,  deposit  $500   use cent account,  deposit  $1000   use micro account SAR Expert Advisor works for this: Currency pairs:  GBP/USD Timef
Gold Lady
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
1 (1)
专家
The Gold Lady Expert Advisor for gold trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advisor employs neural networks to analyze market data in real time, skillfully adapting to changing conditions and issuing highl
Us30 and Xauusd Hedging Scalper
Harsh Tiwari
专家
### Forex Hedging Expert Advisor: No Loss Strategy #### Overview The Forex Hedging Expert Advisor (EA) with a No Loss Strategy is an advanced automated trading system designed to mitigate risk and protect against adverse market movements. The core principle behind this EA is to implement a sophisticated hedging strategy that aims to lock in profits and minimize losses in volatile forex markets. This EA is ideal for traders who seek a robust, risk-averse trading solution that maintains capital
Btcusd Grid
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
1 (1)
专家
BTCUSD GRID EA 是一款旨在使用网格交易策略的自动化程序 BTCUSD GRID EA 对于初学者和经验丰富的交易者都非常有用。 虽然您可以使用其他类型的交易机器人，但网格交易策略的逻辑性质使加密货币网格交易机器人可以轻松地执行自动交易而不会出现问题。 如果您想尝试网格交易机器人，BTCUSD GRID EA 是整体上最好的平台。 BTCUSD GRID EA 对于加密货币行业非常有效，因为即使在货币波动的情况下，它也能够以理想的价格点执行自动交易。 这种自动交易策略的主要目的是在 EA 内以预设的价格变动发出大量买卖订单。 这种特殊的策略很容易实现自动化，因此通常用于加密货币交易。 如果使用得当，网格交易策略可以让人们在资产价格变化时赚钱。 网格 交易策略已被证明是最有效的。 由于加密货币价格的波动。   -------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------   ---------- --------------
EA Quantum IQ7 ALL in ONE
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
专家
It is time to change the game !; the Expert Advisor (EA) that once dominated you has evolved into an EA Mastermind. There are EA-AutoRobot algorithms, EA-Panel Trading algorithms, and advanced AI Analysts available. It is time for you to become a self-taught expert. You can even compare eight Pair systems and their precise predictions. Here, you have the capability to perform three activities simultaneously. Become an Analyst, Trader, and Investor on five robot machines that can operate identic
Rockman
Jia Jie Tian
专家
高频高效，点滴成河，聚石成山 专做美国本土指数，如纳斯达克指数等等 如购买请第一时间与我联系，设置参数等细节，我看到会及时回复，谢谢 我花了很多时间和精力使这个软件变得复杂，具有高潜在回报的可能性，同时将回撤保持在 18% 以下（标准手数）在各经纪商下的最小手数下，最大回撤远低于9%。 机器人的算法为任何培训水平的投资者提供了既安全又积极的投资机会。 黄金大赢家EA 模仿大脑的工作，能够学习和适应不断变化的条件和预测情况。 当应用于金融市场交易时，这意味着不仅报价用于分析，如交易机器人，还包括用户认为必要的任何其他数据。 此外，所有原始信息都可以按任意比例组合。 EA 包含自适应市场算法，它使用价格行为模式和标准交易指标。 没有使用危险的资金管理方法。
Guran xauusd
Ran Gu
专家
现在优惠,前十每月30美元,十人之后恢复1000每月  功能介绍 0. 当屏幕上方编辑框显示   交易量热度=0 请耐心等待   1.当屏幕上方编辑框显示 反转=0 ( 等待=1时候,准备买入, 等待=-1时候,准备卖出 ) 2.当 等待!=0  并且等待=反转 的时候,ea正式开仓,大家可以看时机加仓 3.ea属性中屏蔽a和屏蔽b两个参数是屏蔽一些交易信号,如果赋值1,屏蔽效果不再起作用,最好改为0.5,0.8 4.属性中周期可以赋值(40/100),周期越小交易会越频繁,盈利率越小,相反周期越大,交易次数越少,盈利率越高 5.开仓手数初始=0.2,可以自行修改 6.当基本符合开仓条件,ea属性中 提醒=1 的时候会播放 音频提醒大家准备开仓,提醒=0 关闭音频不会再提醒 7.模式 0:达到条件平仓 1:修改止损 8.ea属性在可以设置 达到预期利润 如5000 相当于0.01手交易黄金盈利50,对应属性中的周期,周期越大,可以设置预期利润放大 9.达到预期利润后可以选择  部分平仓 ,0.5相当于平仓50% ea声明 敬请各位用户高度留意，本EA产品仅致力于在交易的适当时机为用
回复评论