MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader

(My offer also includes a more advanced version of this EA with an extended list of available filters and methods for generating trading signals:

MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader Pro, available on my profile.)


MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader: The Ultimate Trend Engine for MetaTrader 4

Dominate the Markets with Precision, Diversification, and Pure Trend Alignment

Are you looking for a trading strategy that combines the power of pure trend following with the safety of portfolio diversification? The MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader is not just another Expert Advisor; it is a sophisticated trading ecosystem designed to master the trend through multi-timeframe analysis.

While most robots are restricted to watching a single currency pair, MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader breaks these chains. It allows you to monitor, analyze, and trade a custom list of up to 10 instruments simultaneously from a single chart. This architectural breakthrough allows you to build a balanced portfolio of uncorrelated assets, smoothing out your equity curve and maximizing your profit potential across Forex, Indices, and Commodities.

The Philosophy: Fractal Trend Capture

The core philosophy of this EA is simple yet scientifically robust: "Align the Trend across Timeframes."

A trend on a 5-minute chart is noise; a trend confirmed by the H1, H4, and Daily charts is a massive profit opportunity. This software utilizes a Triple-Layer SuperTrend System to ensure you only enter the market when the short-term momentum aligns perfectly with the dominant, long-term market flow.

Key Features and Capabilities

1. True Multi-Asset Monitoring

For the first time on MT4, you can input a custom list of 1 through 10 instruments (e.g., EURUSD, GOLD, S&P500, BTCUSD) into a single EA instance. The robot monitors price action on all of them in parallel.

  • Diversification: Mix volatile assets with stable ones to balance portfolio risk.

  • Scalability: Each instance of the EA has its own Magic Number, allowing you to run different strategies on different baskets of instruments simultaneously.

2. The "Triple-SuperTrend" Precision System

False signals are the enemy of every trader. To eliminate whipsaws, MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader offers a unique 3-Stage Filter System.

You have 3 independent Filter Slots. In each slot, you can assign a specific SuperTrend instance with its own settings and timeframe. A trade is only considered if all active filters agree.

  • Example Setup for Maximum Safety:

    • Filter 1: SuperTrend on Daily (Defines the Macro Trend).

    • Filter 2: SuperTrend on H4 (Defines the Swing Trend).

    • Filter 3: SuperTrend on H1 (Defines the Immediate Bias).

  • Result: The EA will strictly ignore any buy signals unless the Daily, H4, and H1 SuperTrends are ALL Green. This keeps you out of choppy markets and ensures you always trade with the tide, never against it.

3. The "Perfect Flip" Entry Logic

Once the higher-timeframe filters give the green light, the EA executes with sniper-like precision.

  • The Trigger: The EA waits for the Intraday SuperTrend to change color (Flip) in the direction of your filters.

  • The Benefit: You don't guess bottoms or tops. You enter exactly when the price breaks into a new trend leg, confirmed by the weight of the higher timeframes behind you. This is the purest form of trend following available.

4. Intelligent Exit Strategies

Knowing when to exit is more important than knowing when to enter. This EA provides granular control over trade closure:

  • Signal Exit: Automatically close the trade if the SuperTrend reverses against you.

  • Profit Protection: Enable a feature where the EA ignores exit signals if the trade is currently in a loss, giving the price room to breathe and recover while relying on the hard Stop Loss for ultimate protection.

  • Time Management: Define specific trading hours and days, including a "Friday Exit" feature to avoid weekend gaps.

5. Advanced Stop Loss & Trailing

Protecting your capital is our priority. The EA offers versatile methods to handle your risk:

  • Initial Stop Loss: Place your hard stop at the SuperTrend Line (dynamic support/resistance) or use a fixed percentage/point distance.

  • Smart Trailing: Lock in profits by trailing the Stop Loss along the SuperTrend line. As the trend strengthens, the SuperTrend tightens, securing your gains automatically.

  • Profit-Only Activation: Configure the Trailing Stop to activate only after the price has moved a certain distance into profit, acting as a shield for your gains.

6. Institutional-Grade Risk Management

This is where MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader stands apart from amateur tools.

  • Dynamic Lot Sizing: Choose between Fixed Lots or Risk % of Balance (auto-calculated based on Stop Loss distance).

  • Global Portfolio Risk Cap: You can set a maximum "Total Risk %" for your account. If you have several open trades and their combined risk hits your limit (e.g., 5% of balance), the EA will intelligently block new signals to prevent over-leveraging.

7. The Interactive Command Dashboard

You are never flying blind. The EA features a professional, on-chart graphical panel that serves as your command center.

  • Real-Time Filter Status: Instantly see the status of your 3 SuperTrend Filters for every symbol.

    • Green Box: Uptrend confirmed.

    • Red Box: Downtrend confirmed.

    • Dashboard Logic: See at a glance which assets are fully aligned and ready to trade.

  • Manual Override: Each symbol has a dedicated ON/OFF button. You can instantly disconnect a specific symbol from trading without restarting the EA.

  • Portfolio Telemetry: Monitor your Accumulated Profit, Unrealized P/L, and Total Portfolio Risk in real-time.

Why Choose MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader?

This Expert Advisor converts MetaTrader 4 into a professional trend-following suite. It strips away the noise of complex, lagging indicators and focuses on what matters: Price Direction.

By requiring alignment across up to 3 different SuperTrends before entering, you achieve a level of probability that single-chart trading simply cannot match.

Stop trading against the trend. Start trading with the power of Fractal Alignment!


