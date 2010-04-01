Gold Nugget AI

Key benefits of Gold Nugget AI:

Specialization: Gold (XAUUSD) is one of the most popular assets among investors due to its stability and defensive properties. A specialized approach allows the robot to better adapt to the specifics of the gold market.
Process automation: Automatically setting Stop Loss and Take Profit levels reduces emotional stress and helps avoid human errors.
Scalping Strategy: Trading on a five-minute timeframe ensures quick profits and minimized risks.
Ease of setup: The robot requires virtually no additional configuration, which greatly simplifies the process of starting trading.
Professional support: Using a VPS and trusted brokers ensures uninterrupted system operation even outside of exchange business hours.

Settings and recommendations

Symbol: XAUUSD (gold)
Timeframe: M5 or H1 (recommended: M5)
Minimum Balance: It is recommended to start trading with a minimum deposit of $300 to ensure you have sufficient capital to cover potential losses and maximize profits.
Broker: Any broker with a low spread (ECN recommended) Brokers with low spreads, such as Tickmill or IC Markets, will help reduce costs and improve trading efficiency.
Using a VPS: For 24/7 operation of the robot, it is highly recommended to use virtual private servers, which ensure stability and reliability of order execution.
Night trading: Night time is characterized by lower volatility, which improves the accuracy of signals and reduces the risk of large losses.
Risk management: Despite the high accuracy of forecasting, it's important to remember that past performance does not guarantee future profits. Regularly monitor your account and adapt your strategy based on market conditions.

MT4 #advisor #gold #XAUUSD #trading #autotrading #forex #investments #profit

  • Always check the compatibility of indicators and tools used in your trading strategy.
  • Use backtesting mode to evaluate the robot's performance on historical data.
  • Start with small trading volumes and gradually increase your position as you gain experience and confidence.



Gold Nugget AI is a powerful tool for automated Forex trading, particularly attractive to those seeking to minimize risks and optimize profitability. Its clear structure and sophisticated decision-making system make it an ideal choice for both beginner and experienced traders looking to simplify the trading process and focus on market analysis.

However, before you begin active trading, be sure to test the strategy on a demo account to ensure that your trading style is compatible with the proposed instrument.

推荐产品
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
专家
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
专家
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Gold Impulse Split
Keisuke Kimura
专家
You can also monitor the real account performance here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2346679 I opened this account on December 2, 2025 . Please follow along and see how it grows from here — I’m excited to share its progress with you. Product Description  This EA is not over-fitted to backtests . It is designed with a strong focus on long-term stability and realistic, practical operation , rather than chasing perfect historical results. I created this EA because I felt that leaving money
Trend rider pro
Okezie Ojimadu
专家
Live Result:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1924716 Download set file for EURUSD Trend Rider Pro V2 is a trading robot that works on all forex pair and helps you trade automatically. It is uniquely coded to manage your forex investments and optimize the best result from the complexities of the forex market. Whether you’re just getting started or are a full-time trader, Trend Rider Pro V2 is the perfect choice for optimized growth and verifiable result. This EA utilizes a sophisticated combinat
CyBRG RX Mt4
Arseny Potyekhin
5 (2)
专家
推出 CyBRG RX：下一代交易助手 迈入交易的未来，CyBRG RX——旨在提升您交易体验的尖端交易伙伴。 依托先进神经网络的强大性能，CyBRG RX 能以无与伦比的精确度分析并适应不断变化的市场环境。 由于此策略极为独特，我只想出售有限数量的授权。因此，价格将稳步上涨以限制销售。 下一个价格为 890 USD。 经纪商 任何经纪商，优选 ECN/零点差 杠杆 从 1:20 起 存款 最低 50 美元 品种 USDJPY 时间周期 H1 为何选择 CyBRG RX？ 最先进的神经网络：CyBRG RX 利用复杂的人工智能算法，不断学习和进化，为您提供深刻的市场分析。 自适应策略：针对金融市场的动态特性量身定制，CyBRG RX 持续调整其策略，确保您始终走在前沿。 用户友好界面：凭借简洁直观的设计，CyBRG RX 让新手和资深交易者都能轻松使用其强大功能。 实时分析：获取及时的数据驱动洞见，在实时分析的支持下做出明智决策。 强大安全保障：您的数据安全是我们的首要任务。CyBRG RX 采用先进的加密和安全措施来保护您的信息和交易活动。 24/7
Desbot
Luke Joel Desmaris
专家
Join our Newsletter to also get a copy of our Optimization Settings: https://desbot.ai/#Newsletter  Input Parameters Below are all the input options (aka: Parameters) for Desbot and how to use them. You can find the best Parameters through optimization. RiskPercentage: Enter the number that represents the percent of your account balance you want Desbot to risk per trade. For example, entering 1.5 would risk 1.5% of your Account Balance. SLTicks: Enter the number of ticks you want for your stop
AI Neural Nexus EA MT4
John Dickenson
专家
Introducing the AI Neural Nexus EA A state-of-the-art Expert Advisor tailored for trading Gold (XAUUSD) and GBPUSD. This advanced system leverages the power of artificial intelligence and neural networks to identify profitable trading opportunities with a focus on safety and consistency. Unlike traditional high-risk methods, AI Neural Nexus prioritizes low-risk strategies that adapt to market fluctuations in real time, ensuring a smart trading experience. Important Information Contact us immedia
Xauusd Eutopya Fast
Mose' Panizza
专家
MEGA 30% DISCOUNT ON ALL ROBOTS! XAUUSD EUTOPYA FAST – The Future of Gold Scalping is Here XAUUSD EUTOPYA FAST is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor engineered for traders who want speed, precision, and pure algorithmic power in their XAUUSD trading. Built for the M1 timeframe , this EA uses next-generation breakout intelligence, dynamic trailing mechanics, and adaptive risk management — all with zero martingale, grid, or averaging , ensuring your capital stays protected while maximizing effici
Arda
Evgeniy Zhdan
专家
2 copy of 10 left at this price.  Next 10 copies $549. Arda is a trading Expert Advisor based on the dissonance of technical indicators  and price patterns. Support: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/TrendHunter The Expert Advisor was tested on real historical data of EURUSD, GBPUSD and XAUUSD (Gold). You can download a demo version of any program (for example, tickstory - there is a free version) that provides quotes with 99.9% quality and check it yourself. The trading strategy does not cont
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
专家
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
PinTrade MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
专家
The trading Expert Advisor's strategy is based on one of the most powerful technical analysis signals - the Pin Bar. When determining this figure, a trading expert studies the current market situation and, if there is a combination of certain factors, it starts working. It is recommended to start working with a small trading lot . As you become familiar with the work of an expert, the trading lot can be increased (use money management) to a psychologically acceptable size. Attention : the fo
Ichimoku Super Swift Ease Pro
Tyrae Trae Bailey
专家
Hungry for Japanese style? Thirsty for samurai action? Behold! Ichimoku Super Swift Ease Pro is an expert advisor that has an Ichimoku indicator with a moderate lot size. It is recommended that you use this EA for JPY pairs like USDJPY, EURJPY, etc. If you enjoy using Ichimoku, this EA may be what you are looking for. According to the details of this expert advisor, it has an ATR to allow traders to see the line with the flow of the Japanese Yen along with another currency pair with it. Only use
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
专家
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
JBSar EA Robot
Jordanilo Sarili
专家
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  The trade strategy is based on Averaging and uses a little bit combination of martingale and grid strategy. Methodology   – Trading entails technical analysis with ma
Trend Range King
Frank Paetsch
专家
中文（简体）— Trend Range EA：趋势 + 均值回归的双引擎 基于 五星好评的 Trend King EA （在   H4   等高周期表现稳定），现加入 强力均值回归模块 ，在趋势与震荡两种行情中均可运作。整体为 按K线收盘驱动的稳健结构 。 亮点 双核心 ： •   趋势模块 ——以 ATR 标准化的 EMA 差 +   滞后带（Hysteresis）   + RSI（平滑切换到趋势，而非频繁翻转）。 •   震荡模块 ——价格相对 EMA 带的   ATR 偏离   + RSI 中枢；可选   吞没/内包   K 线确认。 验证/券商友好 ：仅 开盘价模式 （Open prices only）， 每根K线一次 计算；轻量代码； 无网格/马丁 、 无 DLL ，ECN 友好下单。 风险管理 ：ATR 止损/止盈，可选 ATR 移动止损/保本； 固定手数或百分比风险 ；自动魔术号；点差保护、交易时段过滤、波动尖峰防护。 易优化 ：参数清晰、步进较粗，易形成**平台区（Plateau）**而非尖峰；趋势/震荡可分别开关，便于独立优化。 周期与品种 ：适用于外汇与贵金属；趋势
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
专家
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Gold Farming MT4
Sigit Hariyono
专家
Gold Farming   is a fully automated expert advisor that uses complex algorithm mainly based on Standard Deviation, CCI, and several other indicators as confirmations. This forex EA uses adaptive take profit and stop loss based on price action, and fixed hard stop loss to secure equity drawdown. This forex trading robot works on all timeframes and all pairs, but it is especially designed for   Gold  H1  timeframe. Main Features:  No Martingale. No Hedging.  No Averaging. No Grid.   Setting Param
PairsTrading
Evgenii Kuznetsov
3.67 (9)
专家
The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
专家
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
专家
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
BASTET19c
Sorakrit Lueangtipayajun
专家
This EA is based on a Bollinger Bands reversal strategy. It automatically detects price reversals at the upper or lower Bollinger Band and opens trades in the direction of the expected bounce. The system dynamically calculates optimal take-profit (TP) levels based on recent market volatility and structure, ensuring efficient profit capture without manual intervention. Live Results (6 months): +285% profit, 18% max drawdown Myfxbook proved please Copy and paste URL's: ( myfxbook.com/members/
Deep Takeover MT4
Jeremy Scott
专家
An adaptive and under fitted trading system like no other The best settings of one symbol also work on a majority of other symbols The majority of settings within the optimization parameters test well Deep Takeover MT4 now comes with a 2nd EA for free : "Agility" EA!  See comment section for details Three versions for different types of accounts This MT4 version respects FIFO rules The MT5 netting version :    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52725 The MT5 hedge version :  https://www.mql
AI Trading System
Ramzi Abuwarda
专家
AI TRADING SYSTEM for MT4 - 您的终极AI驱动利润机器！ 通过 AI TRADING SYSTEM 解锁交易的未来，这是一款尖端的专家顾问（EA），使用强大的AI驱动策略来最大化所有货币对的利润。虽然它是为通用性而设计的，但它在 主要货币对 如EUR/USD、GBP/USD和USD/JPY上表现 出色 ，帮助您领先市场。 AI TRADING SYSTEM 具有 两种不同的交易模式 ，可适应您的交易风格和利润目标： BACIS模式 - 对于稳健、可靠的收益和最低风险，非常适合寻求平衡方法的交易者。 TURBO模式 - 对于那些希望通过积极的高回报策略来提高利润的人来说，非常适合捕捉市场动量。 主要特点： 可定制设置 : 调整止盈（TP）、止损（SL）、手数和马丁格尔选项，以根据您的风险承受能力和交易偏好定制系统。 所有时间框架兼容 : EA可在所有时间框架上无缝运行，**H1（1小时）**提供最佳结果，以最大化回报。 所有货币对 : 无论您是交易奇异货币对还是主要货币对，AI系统都能适应并蓬勃发展， 主要货币对 产生最高的利润潜力。 通过 AI TRADING
Hedging The Last
Samir Arman
专家
Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 20 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the greater
ProfessorMoriartyMT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
专家
The basis of the strategy is the identification of quick corrective movements between the crosses of a working currency pair or metal. At the moment of differences in prices of trading instruments, the adviser analyzes the possible direction of price movement on a working instrument and starts work. Each position has a stop loss and take profit. A unique position tracking algorithm allows you to control the superiority of profit over loss. The adviser does not use dangerous trading methods.
MavericksProPlus
Langtha Prosanta Daudung
专家
The  MaverickProPlus  is a fully automated EA design for trading EURUSD pair. It is design to trade along the trend and also trade during reversal. It uses adaptive grid strategy. In adaptive grid strategy the distance between the trade is not fixed, the entry of next trade is base on most favorable market condition to close the trade in profit. So the risk associated with normal  grid/Martingale  strategy is considerably reduced by adopting adaptive grid distance strategy.  Back tested for 5 y
Sia smart averaging with zone recovery
Mohammad Siahi
专家
Hello, this is my best expert. This expert contains two general part, first part is take position and second part is manage the position.One of the good things about this EA is that it allows you to open a order both manually and automatically and EA manage that position.(Autoposition in Expert Options) -The automatic operation for open order is based on signal of the indicators (EMA & BB) -Position management : The most important part of this EA is related to the management of positions and con
Goldenclaw
Sigit Hariyono
专家
Goldenclaw EA   is a unique scalping Trading Robot based on multi layered neural network and various default indicators. The algorithm works by calculating values from different timeframes to provide output signal for the current timeframe. This EA does not use dangerous techniques like martingale, averaging, grid or hedging. All orders are protected by stop loss and only one trade direction buy or sell depend on given algorithm. Input Parameters: Expert Name   - EA name and trades comment. M
Bfxenterprise RSI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
专家
Bfxenterprise RSI Inspired and optimized RSI indicator is the focus of this Expert Advisor (EA). Designed with the use of RSI to perform optimal transactions. Reading trends and price reversals is done by the RSI whose functions have been sorted. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy
Infinity Gold AI
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Infinity Gold AI is a trading robot (expert advisor) for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) terminal, designed for automated trading of the XAUUSD (gold) currency pair. This advisor was developed by experienced traders with ten years of experience in financial markets and focuses on conservative trading methods based on clear money and risk management rules. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Key Features of Infinity Gold AI: Trading method : Sc
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan   !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT5版本：  点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。与
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 2 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my pr
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
专家
Aura Neuron 是一款独特的 EA 交易系统，延续了 Aura 系列交易系统。通过利用先进的神经网络和尖端的经典交易策略，Aura Neuron 提供了一种具有出色潜在性能的创新方法。这款 EA 交易系统完全自动化，旨在交易 XAUUSD (GOLD) 等货币对。从 1999 年到 2023 年，它在这些货币对中表现出了一致的稳定性。该系统避免了危险的资金管理技术，例如马丁格尔、网格或剥头皮，使其适用于任何经纪商条件。Aura Neuron 由多层感知器 (MLP) 神经网络驱动，利用它来预测市场趋势和走势。MLP 是一种前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)，通常被称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们由单个隐藏层组成时。MLP 包括三个基本层：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除输入节点外，每个神经元都使用非线性激活函数。该网络使用称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。 MLP 的多层结构和非线性激活使其有别于线性感知器，使其能够识别数据中非线性可分的模式。通过其复杂的 NN 智能，Aura Neuron 能够识别模式并适应不断变化的市场条件，例如汇率或交易者行为的变化。其处理复杂数据的能力使其能够
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
专家
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
专家
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Opening Range Breakout Master
Thushara Dissanayake
专家
这   开盘区间突破大师 是一个专业的算法交易系统，旨在利用机构交易概念，例如     ICT（内部交易者）、智能货币概念（SMC）以及基于流动性的策略 。该专家顾问可自动检测和执行   开盘区间突破（ORB）     在全球主要外汇交易时段，包括   伦敦、纽约、东京和午夜杀戮地带 ，允许交易者与   做市商的动向、流动性追逐以及时段驱动的波动性 。 专为关注以下交易者打造   基于时间的价格行为、订单流动态和机构交易方法 ，该 EA 通过在价格突破时系统地进入交易来消除情绪决策   初始余额高或低   会议的重点   干净的突破   同时纳入可调整的风险参数，     会话选择和突破确认过滤器   提高贸易准确性。 工作原理 – 智能货币突破自动化 EA 的运作方式是识别   每个主要交易时段的第一个小时（TimeBox）   ，标志着   开盘区间的高点和低点 ，并监控突破这些水平的情况。该策略基于以下原则：     机构交易者通常会在反转或延续势头之前，通过扫荡关键水平来诱导流动性 。通过自动化这一过程，EA 可以捕捉   早期突破走势、假突破和盘中横扫   在整合的同时  
EvoTrade EA MT4
Dolores Martin Munoz
专家
EvoTrade：市场上首个自学习交易系统 让我为您介绍EvoTrade——一款结合了前沿计算机视觉和数据分析技术的独特交易顾问。这是市场上首个自学习交易系统，能够实时运行。EvoTrade会分析市场情况，调整策略，并动态适应变化，在任何环境下都能提供卓越的精准度。 EvoTrade使用先进的神经网络技术，包括用于分析时间依赖性的长短期记忆网络（LSTM）和门控循环单元（GRU），用于识别复杂市场模式的卷积神经网络（CNN），以及用于实时策略调整的强化学习算法，例如近端策略优化（PPO）和深度Q学习（DQL）。这些技术使EvoTrade能够发现隐藏的市场信号，并精确调整其操作以适应当前市场动态。 在每次交易后，EvoTrade会重新评估其方法，自动更新止盈（TP）和止损（SL）等参数。系统的使命不仅是对变化做出反应，还要不断优化其交易策略，确保在任何市场条件下都能保持相关性和高效性。 为什么选择EVOTRADE交易顾问？ 实时信号 ： 交易顾问的价格将与其实时信号的增长成正比迅速上升 EvoTrade的技术架构 深度神经网络 EvoTrade的核心是一种采用混合架构的多层神经网络。卷
Candle Power EA
Brainbug Investment GmbH
专家
请在 购买后 给我写信，以便收到 使用手册 （ PDF ）以及详尽 解说视频 的链接！！！ EA 始終須在設定狀態下啟動！！！ 在此下載 SETFILE 和說明  Candle Power EA 針對 S+P 500 的均值回歸股票策略。 五種策略組合的投資組合方法——專為波動性市場階段、修正期以及作為可能的戰術性投資組合保障而開發。 ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 害怕下一次崩盘吗？ 有了 Candle Power EA ，就不必担心。该 EA 把 五个互补的均值回归策略 （
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
专家
超优化版本 – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 是迄今为止功能最强、最稳定、最精致的 MT4 版本。 HFT 是一款高频剥头皮交易机器人，仅在 M1 时间周期交易黄金（XAUUSD），每天执行大量交易。它支持高达 1:500 的杠杆，并使用 非常合理的手数 ，适用于真正的剥头皮策略。因此，它需要专用的剥头皮账户（RAW 或 ECN）。 ICMarkets 是推荐经纪商，特别是其 RAW 账户，因其低点差和更小的滑点优势。 需要稳定的网络连接或 VPS。 请注意：如果终端关闭， FAST M1 将失去对账户的控制 。 公开频道：  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea 主要改进 改进的入场逻辑 现在 EA 只会顺势交易，不再进行逆势操作。 更高的准确率 内部逻辑已调整，以提高交易胜率。 增强账户稳定性 即使在市场波动剧烈的情况下，也能保持一致表现。 降低滑点 优化了交易间隔时间，防止因滑点而导致的“咬单”问题。 扩展交易时间 运行时间为 02:00 至 21:00 — 包含重要新闻事
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
专家
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   3/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
The Tinga Tinga EA Updated
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
专家
$10 to $13 000 Broker:Hija Global Markets Ltd Platform:MT5 Account Type:Live Login number:40912 Investor Password:Leclote123# Dear users, I would like to introduce you to my new trading advisor The Tinga EA. The Tinga advisor operates on the platform of the  advisor, yet unlike it, it operates on lower timeframes of M15 and uses other indicators to generate trades, while also trading on two currency pairs, XAUUSD and USDJPY, which provides us with a slight diversification
GridSync Pro
Thushara Dissanayake
专家
GridSync专业版   是一个   精密的网格交易 EA     设计用于     MetaTrader 4     结合   全自动执行   和   手动交易灵活性 。这   智能电网企业自动化   实现了   非鞅、高级网格策略   和   精确的风险管理控制 ，包括   每日盈利目标、亏损限额和追踪止损   保护资本   市场波动 。系统维持   连续的预定间隔挂单网格     （停止或限制）双向   无边界 ，系统地填充   价格差距   在两者期间   范围和趋势条件 。 EA 构建了一个   可定制的网格网络   和   可调整步长（3+点）     和   订单密度（每边 2+ 个订单）   ，允许交易者选择   止损单、限价单或混合方式 。其   先进的风险管理   当价格反转时自动平仓获利     50% 的趋势运动 ，无需   完全回撤 。其他功能包括   时间会话过滤器     避免   高影响力新闻事件   并支持   多对交易     （黄金、BTC、外汇主要货币）     个人神奇数字追踪 。 主要特点 灵活的电网配置：     调整     Firs
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
专家
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
MM Flip CodePro
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
专家
"MM 3.0 FLIP CODEPRO IS DESIGNED TO MULTIPLY YOUR CAPITAL UP TO 300 TIMES OR MORE A WEEK ON SMALL ACCOUNTS USING 1:UNLIMITED THIS POWERFUL TRADING ROBOT CAN TURN SMALL INVESTMENTS INTO MASSIVE RETURNS DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS" "WITH JUST $100 FOR FORISTANCE YOU HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO GENERATE $30 000+ IN A SINGLE WEEK....BASED ON OUR EXPERIENCE CONSTANT CONSISTENT PROFITS WITHIN 7 TRADING DAYS DAYSARE ACHIEVABLE" "OUR TEAM IS HERE TO GUIDE AND SUPPORT YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY WITH MM3
Scipio Gold Bot
Stefano Frisetti
专家
BEWARE of SCAM! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is only distributed by MQL5.com. Please note: this is not a commercial BOT, but a professional one. Distribution is limited to 100 copies in total, and the price may increase without notice. Thisi is MT4 versione, Mt5 version is here:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER must enter + only opens one trade at a time + always uses close and fixed STOP LOSSES
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
专家
️ 三只小鸟 EA 源于亏损，历经痛苦臻于完美，目标明确地发布。️ 结构，而非投机。 三只小鸟 EA 并非普通的交易机器人。它是一个历经多年真实失败磨练的引擎，专为一个使命而设计： 在市场变得残酷时，保护、恢复并增值您的资产。 它 完美地结合了 三种强大的策略： 使用 Martingale 的损失网格 ：吸收损失并朝着完全恢复的方向发展。 使用 Martingale 进行网格获胜 ：利用动力，同时复合智能收益。 利用手数倍增进行对冲 ：抓住逆转并强制获利退出。 时间范围： H4 平台： MetaTrader 4（MT4） 最低余额： 10,000 美元 经纪商： 任何经纪商 货币对： 任何货币 对（默认设置： XAUUSD、BTCUSD、OIL、US30、US100、US500 ） 为什么选择 H4？ 因为力量源于沉默。H4 能穿透噪音。它等待。它观察。它只在结构清晰时出击。 名字？ 三种策略。三条市场路径。三只小鸟。 不是随机的。不是被动的。而是在时机到来时冷静、执着、致命。 基于经验。历经
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
专家
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Crude Oil Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
专家
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World.   Crude Oil Robot   is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the   XTIUSD or any crude instrument   offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a   highly specialized system   built exclusively for the crude oil market,   utilizing unique technologies   not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with   exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Fil
M1 Gold Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
"M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
专家
圣诞节和新年 已到来——你的 2026交易计划 是什么？ Dynamic Pips EA 立减40% — 现在只需 $799 ，并包含 8 次激活 。 还不止这些： 如果你还没有， 免费赠送 Boring Pips EA（MT4 或 MT5） 。 如果你是老客户，可再享 额外 10% 折扣 。 行动要快！ 本优惠仅限 前 5 位购买者 ，或截至 2026 年 1 月 7 日 （以先到者为准）。 如需更多详情或参与优惠，直接给我留言即可。 特朗普的第二个任期 重新点燃了一波激进的贸易政策浪潮，首先是恢复了扰乱全球市场的大规模关税。 中东局势紧张升级 ，最近是 以色列与伊朗之间的对峙 ，这可能成为油价上涨的潜在诱因。 俄乌战争 仍在持续，毫无解决迹象，进一步加剧了地缘政治的不稳定。 经济民族主义 正在抬头，而全球合作正逐渐瓦解。 供应链依然脆弱 ， 主要经济体的通胀压力 持续上升。 金融市场 比以往任何时候都更容易受冲击且难以预测。您真的为这种全新的市场环境制定好交易策略了吗？ 在当前动荡的市场中，仅依靠传统策略已远远不够。 您需要的是一个 不
Hedging Forex EA1
Samir Arman
5 (2)
专家
️ Hedging Forex EA1 – Smart Risk Control with ATR & Hedge Strategy Now with enhanced features and virtual strategy tester guidance --- Overview Hedging Forex EA1 is a smart, risk-managed Expert Advisor designed for volatile currency pairs using a hedging strategy. This EA provides advanced control over position sizing, trade timing, and Take Profit strategies with ATR integration. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, Hedging Forex EA1 offers flexibility, protection, an
Extractors MT4
DRT Circle
专家
XAUUSD 提取器 XAUUSD 提取器是一款专业级智能交易系统，专为注重精准交易、风险可控和灵活交易逻辑的交易者设计，适用于黄金 (XAUUSD)。它集成了两种先进的内置策略和五种灵活的市场操作模式，让交易者能够完全掌控系统在不同市场结构下如何解读、执行和管理交易。 Extractors 建立在广泛的研究和开发基础之上，代表了我们早期项目   Gold Throne   的演变，其改进之处在于网格间距更宽、风险限制更强、交易管理逻辑更智能，从而降低了攻击性并提高了安全性。 通过输入 EA_Deactivation_Key 插入这些键，要停用或关闭电网模式，请输入 1、2、3、4、5、6、11、12、13、14，要停用或关闭非电网模式（Prop Firm），请使用 7、8、9、10、11、12、13、14，要使它们都保持活动状态，请将输入 EA_Deactivate_Key 留空。 设置文件  通过评论部分的完整描述来回测不同的模式。 购买后，请私信我以获取新闻过滤器的激活链接。 售出 5 笔后，价格将上涨 100 美元，最终价格为 1300 美元 策略一 – 网格交易
ChimeraFxTool
Marve Edom Agbor
5 (1)
专家
CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR BACKTESTING PARAMETERS.. The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO)   - No Martingale   - No Grid   - No Hedging Best Risk Management   - Daily Loss limit   - Stop loss and TP protections Best Profit Factor   - Daily Max Profit Lock Protection   - Monthly Profit Lock Protection Best Signal Accuracy    - Best candle Patterns    - Best timed Response     Strategy    - Trend Tracker    - Neurological bas
Real Miner MT4
M Ardiansyah
专家
Real Miner EA   is a smart trend detector robot using advanced mathematical and statistical theories. The entry filters have powerful and advanced corrections on the entry points.   All trades are powered by TP/SL to control the risk of the account. Also some smart algorithms inserted inside the EA to adjust some settings based on selected symbols and timeframe automatically. So using the EA is easy for all traders. Only some major settings are added to the EA input parameters. Prop Firm Ready
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
专家
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Aurum Apex Mt4 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (2)
专家
现在您可以从 评论 选项卡下载Aurum Apex的演示版本，以评估其在您自己的经纪商上的实时表现！ Aurum Apex EA 是一款功能强大的 100% 自动化交易工具，专为 MT4 平台设计。它实时分析市场，发现各种交易机会。 适用于所有级别的交易员，Aurum Apex EA 提供三种风险模式，可通过风险参数进行调整: 风险 = 0.1（低风险）: 适用于对黄金行情不熟悉的新手交易员。此设置最小化意外惊喜，同时建立信心。 风险 = 0.2（中风险）: 推荐给熟悉黄金交易的经验丰富的交易员。它在潜在利润和回撤之间实现最佳平衡。 风险 = 0.3（高风险）: 针对每天只使用几个小时的高级交易员。此设置适用于在使用 EA 3 到 4 小时后将其停用的人。在重大的美元和比特币新闻事件期间建议谨慎。 我们建议在您的 ECN 或零点差账户上最低使用 $1000 的金额，仅在 M1 时间框架上交易 XAUUSD 货币对。然而，Aurum Apex 可以根据您账户中的可用资金自动调整手数。 营业时间: 默认的营业时间是从早上 8:00 到晚上 10:00（经纪人的时间），无需手动调整即可实现
Trade Vantage v4
Yvan Musatov
专家
Introducing   Trade Vantage : Professional Market Analyst Trade Vantage   is a highly effective analytical tool that uses a specialized algorithm for trading on the Forex and cryptocurrency markets. Its operating principle is based on price analysis for a certain time interval, identifying the strength and amplitude of price movements using a unique indication system. When a trend loses its strength and changes direction, the expert closes the previous position and opens a new one. The bot also
Trillion Pips GridX EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
专家
Trillion Pips GridX EA - Grid and Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that uses grid trade management, progressive lot scaling, and optional hedging logic to manage trades under various market conditions. This EA is intended for experienced traders who fully understand the risks associated with grid and martingale style trading systems. Strategy Overview Grid Trading Logic The EA opens sequential trades at defined price intervals to
作者的更多信息
Golden Impulse V
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Gold Impulse – An Effective Trading Robot for XAU/USD Features of Gold Impulse Versatility and Adaptability Versatility : Gold Impulse supports a variety of trading approaches and concepts. Automation : Frees users from constant market monitoring. Customizability : Can be adapted to specific tasks and market conditions. Market Analysis Technical Indicators : Uses moving averages, Bollinger Bands and price channels for analysis. Fluctuation Filtering : Effectively filters out random price fluctu
Golden Amulet
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Golden Amulet представляет собой торговый советник, разработанный специально для работы с инструментом XAU/USD (золото против американского доллара). Советник отличается своей сложной структурой и использованием современных технологий машинного обучения и обработки больших объемов данных. Вот ключевые особенности и принципы работы данного торгового робота: Основные характеристики: Использование глубоких нейронных сетей : Это позволяет одновременно анализировать исторические ряды цен, экономичес
M1 Gold Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
"M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
Gold Lady
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
1 (1)
专家
The Gold Lady Expert Advisor for gold trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advisor employs neural networks to analyze market data in real time, skillfully adapting to changing conditions and issuing highl
Aurus Gold
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
「Aurus Gold」是一個無需人工幹預即可在外匯市場（Forex）上自動分析和交易的程序。 這種創新工具用於做出買賣貨幣對的決策。 Aurus Gold的主要任務是為投資者實現利潤最大化和風險最小化。 它能夠根據預先確定的參數和交易規則全天候工作。 使用貨幣機器人的主要好處包括： 1. 交易自動化：無需持續市場監控即可進行交易的能力。     2.效率：機器人能夠分析大量數據並根據策略做出決策，增加交易成功的機會。 3.客觀性：機器人完全依照程序規則行事，排除情緒或偏見的影響。 4. 投資組合最佳化：機器人能夠同時管理多個帳戶，分散風險，並實現投資組合多元化。 5.反應速度快：Aurus Gold能夠對市場情勢的變化做出即時反應，瞬間做出決策。 值得注意的是，使用貨幣機器人需要一定的金融市場領域知識以及程式設計來配置和優化其操作。 還需要不斷監控機器人的表現，並根據市場的變化調整交易策略。 主要特徵：   + 無網格   + 無鞅   + 無風險的資金管理。 使用動態停止。 完全自動化 - 只需“設置好後就可以忘記它” 建議：      貨幣對：任何   
Gold Angel
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
The Gold Angel MT4 Expert Advisor is designed for automated gold trading on the MetaTrader 4 platform, providing traders with unique tools and strategies to achieve maximum profit. Using complex algorithms for analyzing market data, this advisor is able to identify profitable entry and exit points, which significantly reduces risks and increases the chances of successful trading. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Gold Angel MT4 offer
Golden Fairy
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
GOLDEN FAIRY – Gold Trading Platform on MetaTrader 4 (MT4) (XAU/USD) Dive into the exciting world of trading, where technology becomes your faithful ally! GOLDEN FAIRY is an innovative trading advisor created for reliable and effective interaction with the gold market. It is based on powerful artificial intelligence algorithms, which, combined with deep analysis of market trends and strict risk management principles, allow you to extract maximum benefit from each transaction. the full list fo
Gold Fish Scalp
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Gold Fish Scalper Advisor for gold trading on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system created specifically for trading gold assets (XAU/USD). Typically, such robots use algorithmic methods to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This program uses built-in formulas to process data in real time, effectively adapting to changes in the market and provid
Golden AI
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
1 (1)
专家
The Gold AI EA for gold trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Its ability to interact contagiously with market volatility gives confidence to even the most cautious traders, opening up new horizons for them t
Black Gold MT4
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
The MT4 Forex Advisor called Black Gold EA is an advanced solution for automated trading on the XAUUSD (gold to US dollar) currency pair. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advantages of the Black Gold EA MT4 include 24/7 trading without emotional factors, fast decision-making and the ability to test on historical data. However, like any trading robot, it does not guarantee profit and requires careful configuration and monitoring
Alive Gold
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
The Alive Gold MT4 Expert Advisor is an automated trading tool designed for Forex, with a special focus on XAUUSD, optimizing profits while minimizing risk. Working 24/7, it analyzes data, executes trades based on programmed strategies, and manages multiple accounts. Key features include automated trading, objectivity, and fast market response. Market knowledge is required for optimal use. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Alive Gold
Golden Raider
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Golden Raider MT4 Gold Trading Advisor is an automated trading robot designed to make profits in the gold market (XAU/USD). It uses complex algorithms and technical indicators to analyze price charts and identify potential entry and exit opportunities. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Golden Raider analyzes volatility, trends, and support/resistance levels, adapting to changing market conditions. The EA has customizable parameters, a
Gold Axis
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Axis Gold Trend MT4 Expert Advisor is an automated trading tool designed for Forex, with a special focus on XAUUSD, optimizing profits while minimizing risk. Working 24/7, it analyzes data, executes trades based on programmed strategies, and manages multiple accounts. Key features include automated trading, objectivity, and fast market response. Market knowledge is required for optimal use. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Axis Gold
Gold X5
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
The MT4 Forex Expert Advisor called Gold X5 EA is an advanced automated trading solution for the XAUUSD (Gold vs. US Dollar) currency pair. The advantages of the Gold X5 EA MT4 include 24/7 trading without the emotional factor, fast decision making, and the ability to test on historical data. However, like any trading robot, it does not guarantee profits and requires careful setup and monitoring to achieve optimal results. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/
Gold of the Incas
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Gold of the Incas is a highly effective trading advisor created specifically for the MT4 platform and focused on the gold market and major currency pairs. Using complex algorithms, it analyzes market trends and price fluctuations in real time, ensuring maximum profit with minimal risk. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The effectiveness of Gold of the Incas is confirmed by long testing periods, where it demonstrated outstanding res
Smart Gold EA
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Smart Gold EA for MT4 is an automated trading tool designed for Forex, with a special focus on XAUUSD, optimizing profits while minimizing risk. Key features include automated trading, objectivity, and fast market response. Market knowledge is required for optimal use. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Smart Gold EA Advantages Smart Gold EA is an innovative trading solution that automatically analyzes and executes trades in the fore
Gold Emperor EA
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Gold Emperor EA MT4 Expert Advisor the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Gold Emperor EA is an automated trading advisor (expert) designed specifically for gold trading (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is designed to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset.   Key Features:   Gold Specialization: The EA is designed to take into account the specific characteristics of gold price movement,
Gold Fox MT4
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Gold AI EA for gold trading in MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specially designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Its ability to interact contagiously with market volatility gives confidence to even the most cautious traders, opening up new horizons for them to achieve su
Smart Gold MT4
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Smart Gold MT4 Advisor is an automated trading tool designed for Forex, with a special focus on XAUUSD , optimizing profits while minimizing risk. Key features include automated trading, objectivity, and fast market response. Market knowledge is required for optimal use. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Advantages of Smart Gold EA Advisor Smart Gold EA is an innovative trading solution that automatically analyzes and executes tra
Gold Aliance AI
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
The foreign exchange (forex) market is the world's largest and most liquid financial market, with currencies traded 24 hours a day, five days a week. Currency trading offers both experienced and novice traders alike the opportunity to profit from exchange rate fluctuations. However, successfully navigating the forex market requires a deep understanding of the factors that influence currency movements, technical analysis skills, and risk management strategies. the full list for your convenience i
Gold Ai Ea
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Gold Ai Ea is not just an advisor, it is a virtuoso of short-term trading, born to conquer highly volatile markets with minimal spreads. At its core is the beating heart of a unique multi-component algorithm that processes market data in real time at lightning speed. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Next price 999 : Price increases depending on the number of licenses sold This scalping master, like a predator, opens trades accordin
Merlin Scalp
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Merlin Scalp EA – MT4 Expert Advisor Specializing in Gold Merlin Scalp EA is an automated trading robot designed specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. Its goal is to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset.   Key Features:  Specialized in XAU/USD: The EA is designed to take into account the unique features of gold price behavior, such as its volatility and susceptibility to global economic events. Adaptive Strategy: Merlin
Aurum Master
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Aurum Master Expert Advisor  is designed for efficient trading of gold and any currency assets, minimizing risks and maximizing profit potential. The advisor actively adapts to changing market dynamics, identifying statistically significant price patterns with a high degree of predictive accuracy. This allows you to determine the optimal points for opening and closing positions, striving for maximum potential profit. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users
Pharaoh Gold
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Pharaoh Gold  is carefully designed for effective trading of gold and any currency assets with an emphasis on reducing risks and increasing potential profits. Trading is carried out by pending orders in the direction of the trend. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advisor is able to adapt to the constantly changing market dynamics, identifying statistically significant price patterns with a high degree of forecasting accuracy. Th
Falcon Gold
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Falcon Gold is a high-frequency EA with relatively low risk. The scalping algorithm is designed to detect high-probability entry and exit points, ensuring that each trade is executed with the highest chance of success. The optimal currency pair to work with this scalping robot is XAUUSD (Gold vs. US Dollar). It is ideal for traders who prefer an active trading environment. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller MT4 version Key features:
Apex Gold MT4
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Apex Gold Advisor: Accuracy and Efficiency for MT4 In the fast-paced world of forex trading, where every second and every pip counts, Apex Gold Advisor stands out as a tool designed to provide high accuracy of market entries. Designed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, this advisor is a powerful solution for traders looking to maximize their profitability while minimizing risk. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Apex G
Advanced Gold Sniper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Advanced Gold Sniper is an automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is designed to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Key Features: Gold Specialization: The EA is designed to take into account the specific characteristics of gold price movements, including its volatility and sensi
Gold Predictor MT4
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Gold Predictor is a high-frequency expert with a moderate risk level. Its scalping algorithm is designed to find entry and exit points with a high probability of success, ensuring maximum efficiency of each trade. The currency pair most suitable for working with this robot is XAUUSD (gold to the US dollar). It is ideal for traders who prefer a dynamic trading environment. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Buy Stop is a pending order
Golden Cheetah
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Golden Cheetah is not just a trading robot, but an expert in short-term trading, created to work in volatile markets with low spreads. It is based on a complex multi-component algorithm that instantly analyzes market information in real time.  Next price 1399 : The price increases depending on the number of sold licenses  the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This scalper, like a hunter, opens trades according to the Price Action strate
Golden Shield
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
The Golden Shield is not just a trading robot, it is a comprehensive solution for those who seek a stable income in the Forex market while minimizing risks. This robot, developed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, combines advanced market analysis algorithms and strict money management rules, providing reliable and profitable trading in automatic mode. The Foundation of Security: Risk Management The heart of the Golden Shield is its advanced risk management. The robot does not s
筛选:
无评论
回复评论