Trend Eye MT5

Trend Eye - See the Trend. Trade with Confidence
Smart Trend Analysis Combined with Automated Trading Signals

What Trend Eye Does:

Trend Eye provides a comprehensive solution for market trend identification by seamlessly combining Stochastic RSI, trend-based color candles, and an intuitive visual display system.
The indicator not only detects buy and sell signals when Stochastic RSI exits overbought or oversold zones, but also colors candles based on EMA trend, clearly displays the current market condition, and automatically calculates Stop Loss and Take Profit levels using ATR.
In addition, the trade history drawing and profit/loss visualization features allow traders to evaluate performance directly on the chart.

Core Highlights:

  • Smart Stochastic RSI Signals:
    Identifies potential entry points when Stochastic RSI exits overbought/oversold zones with trend confirmation.

  • Trend-Based Color Candles:
    Candles are colored green or red based on their position relative to the EMA, enabling instant trend recognition.

  • Dynamic Trend Display:
    Shows real-time market states (Uptrend / Downtrend / Sideway) along with trend strength.

  • Intelligent Risk Management:
    Automatically calculates Stop Loss and three flexible Take Profit levels based on ATR.

  • Trade History Visualization:
    Draws entry/exit connection lines, SL/TP levels, and profit/loss information directly on the chart.

  • Multi-Channel Alerts:
    Notifications via popup, email, or push notifications.

  • Optimized Performance:
    Runs smoothly across multiple timeframes and multiple charts simultaneously.

  • Signal Reliability:
    Non-repainting signals. All signals are generated on closed candles (if enabled).

How Traders Use Trend Eye:

Instead of combining multiple separate indicators, Trend Eye integrates everything into one clean and visual interface.
When a Stochastic RSI signal appears and is confirmed by the trend filter (if enabled), the indicator will:

  • Draw buy/sell arrows at the entry point

  • Display automatically calculated SL/TP levels

  • Update the current trend status

  • Store and display trade history for post-trade analysis

Practical Example:

A trader monitors EURUSD on the H1 timeframe:

  • When Stochastic RSI rises from the oversold zone (20) and the trend displays "UPTREND", a green buy arrow appears.

  • Stop Loss is placed 3 ATR away from the entry price, TP1 at 1 ATR, TP2 at 3 ATR, and TP3 at 6 ATR.

  • When price reaches TP1, the trader may partially close the position and a green connection line is drawn from entry to that exit point.

  • The entire process is recorded in the trade history for later evaluation.

Risk Management and Trading Guidelines:

Risk management is mandatory. Trend Eye is a decision-support tool and does not guarantee profits.

Stop Loss (SL)

Always use a Stop Loss.

  • Buy Orders:
    Place the Stop Loss at the ATR-based SL level displayed on the chart,
    or just below the entry candle (green candle) at the lowest price of the entry candle.

  • Sell Orders:
    Place the Stop Loss at the ATR-based SL level displayed on the chart,
    or just above the entry candle (red candle) at the highest price of the entry candle.

Take Profit (TP)

  • You may set Take Profit based on a Risk/Reward (R:R) ratio using ATR, following the recommended TP1, TP2, and TP3 levels displayed on the chart for partial profit-taking.

  • Alternatively, consider exiting the trade when an opposite signal appears, especially when market conditions change.

Quick Setup:

  1. Attach the indicator to your desired chart

  2. Adjust RSI, Stochastic, and ATR parameters to suit your trading style

  3. Customize colors and on-chart display positions

  4. Enable or disable filters: EMA trend, closed candle confirmation, trend alignment

  5. Activate preferred alert types (popup / email / push)

  6. Save the template for future use

Recommended Timeframes:

  • Scalping: M1 - M15

  • Swing Trading / Day Trading: H1 - D1

Customization Options:

  • RSI and Stochastic Settings: Periods, overbought/oversold levels

  • Color Candle Settings: Custom colors, candle width, ATR threshold for sideway zones

  • SL/TP Management: Flexible ATR multipliers for SL and 3 TP levels

  • Trade History Drawing: Display modes (connection lines / simplified history), profit and loss colors

  • Alert System: Notification channels and trigger conditions

  • Signal Filters: Trend filtering, closed candle confirmation, same-direction entries

Why Trend Eye Is Different:

While most Stochastic RSI indicators only provide basic signals, Trend Eye integrates trend analysis (EMA + color candles), intelligent risk management (ATR-based SL/TP), and performance tracking (profit/loss history) into a single system.
This is not just a signal indicator - it is a complete trading framework.

Support:

  • Quick installation guide and visual examples available on the product page

  • Technical support: Contact the author directly via MQL5 messages

  • Regular updates to improve performance and introduce new features

Final Note:

Trend Eye is a complete solution for traders who want to combine momentum analysis (Stochastic RSI), clear visual trend identification (color candles), disciplined risk management (ATR-based SL/TP), and detailed trade performance evaluation within a single MT5 chart.
Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this tool delivers clarity, structure, and professional decision support.


推荐产品
ZigZag SMC Premium MT5
Kallebe Lins De Oliveira Santos
指标
If you are looking for precision in identifying strategic tops and bottoms, the ZigZag SMC/SMT Indicator for MT5 is the tool that will contribute to your technical analysis. Developed based on the advanced concepts of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Smart Money Trap (SMT), it offers an insight into market behavior, helping you make decisions. What will you find in this indicator? Automatic identification of strategic tops and bottoms Based on institutional strategies Ideal for analyzing liqu
Weis Wave Scouter
Jean Carlos Martins Roso
指标
通过 Weis Wave Scouter，您可以深入掌握先进的成交量分析技术。这款革命性的MetaTrader 5指标结合了久经验证的Wyckoff方法和VSA（成交量价差分析）理念，专为追求高精度和深度洞察的交易者量身打造。Weis Wave Scouter通过累计成交量波动分析，为市场提供战术性解读，帮助识别趋势反转与延续的关键点位。 该指标配备了清晰的可视化界面，采用彩色直方图，展示多头与空头波动，并支持Classic、NightVision、OceanBreeze等多种自定义主题。主要功能包括检测成交量峰值、识别低活动区（DeadZone）以及基于成交量变化的可配置波动反转提醒。此外，它还支持努力与结果分析、因果关系分析以及供需动态研究，这些都是Wyckoff和VSA方法论的重要支柱。通过自定义参数如砖块大小（Brick Size）、成交量缩放因子（Volume Scale Factor）和枢轴回溯（Pivot Lookback），Weis Wave Scouter可灵活适配各种交易风格与金融品种，无论是以资金量还是以点数成交量进行分析。 使用 Weis Wave Scoute
Darwin Assistant
Ramzi Abuwarda
指标
隆重推出革命性的 MT5 指标 DARWIN Assistant   - 您通往成功交易世界的终极门户！ DARWIN Assistant   采用精确和专业知识设计，采用特殊策略运行，利用先进技术指标（RSI、随机指标、CCI 和趋势）的力量，涵盖所有时间范围。准备好迎接非凡的交易体验吧，因为这个尖端指标为您提供最准确的入场信号，使您能够以无与伦比的信心驾驭市场。 借助 DARWIN Assistant   ，您可以访问关键指标的全面分析，并经过精心校准，以发现最有利可图的交易机会。告别不确定性，迎接明智决策的新时代。释放 RSI、随机指标、CCI 和趋势的力量，因为它们在 DARWIN Assistant   中无缝融合，以前所未有的方式描绘出一幅生动的市场动态图景。 由于 DARWIN Assistant   密切关注每个时间范围，因此可以轻松深入了解市场趋势和模式的世界。无论您喜欢短期的兴奋还是长期的战略投资，这个卓越的指标都能满足您的交易风格，为您提供市场潮起潮落的整体视图。 DARWIN Assistant   的准确性是其成功的基石。在广泛的研究和开发的支持下，该
Automated Trendlines MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
指标
趋势线是外汇交易中最重要的技术分析工具。不幸的是，大多数交易者没有正确绘制它们。自动趋势线指标是专业交易者的专业工具，可帮助您可视化市场的趋势运动。 有两种类型的趋势线看涨趋势线和看跌趋势线。 在上升趋势中，外汇趋势线是通过价格变动的最低摆动点绘制的。 连接至少两个“最低点”将创建一条趋势线。 在下跌趋势中，趋势线是通过价格走势的最高摆动点绘制的。 连接至少两个“最高点”将创建一条趋势线。 趋势线何时突破？ 当看跌蜡烛收于看涨​​趋势线下方并且蜡烛的高点在趋势线上方时，看涨趋势线会被打破。 当看涨蜡烛收于看跌趋势线上方并且蜡烛的低点低于趋势线时，看跌趋势线会被打破。 趋势线何时删除？ 当一根完整的蜡烛在看涨趋势线下方形成时，看涨趋势线将被删除。 当完整的蜡烛在看跌趋势线上方形成时，看跌趋势线将被删除。 您可以从输入参数更改看涨和看跌趋势线的颜色和宽度。
A Plus Engulfing Strong and Weak
Alam Bakhtiar
指标
Engulfing with EMAs Indicator Unlock the power of advanced candlestick pattern detection with the Engulfing with EMAs Indicator , a cutting-edge tool designed for MetaTrader 5. This futuristic indicator combines the precision of engulfing pattern analysis with the trend-following strength of Exponential Moving Averages (EMA 21 and EMA 50), empowering traders to identify high-probability setups across all currency pairs and timeframes. Key Features: Comprehensive Engulfing Detection : Detects b
RAD Real Acummulation and Distribution
Jose Alejandro Jacome Jimenez
指标
RAD CRITICAL LEVES RAD indicator tracks “Relevant Volume” in real time, identifying accumulation and distribution processes, projecting them in the chart as SUPPORT or RESISTANCE zones. Natural   support   and resistance levels are generated by Volume Accumulation and Distribution processes. As these processes evolve, levels at which the relevant volume in the market place is positioned, become difficult areas to cross upwards or downwards. By using this information, traders can identify very s
Real Trend Zigzag PRO
Timo Kosiol
指标
Real Trend Zigzag PRO   shows the real trend of a market, u nlike the default Zigzag indicator. It calculates the trend in real time and shows green lines for upwards trends, red lines for downward trends and blue lines for no trends.  Regarding the old slogan "the trend is your friend" it helps you to decide if should open a buy or sell position. The PRO version is a multi timeframe zigzag (MTF). Means, it shows the trend of the current timeframe as well as the trend of a higher or lower time.
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
指标
介绍   量子趋势狙击指标 ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您识别和交易趋势反转的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的资深交易员团队开发，     量子趋势狙击指标   旨在通过其创新的方式以极高的准确度识别趋势反转，将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 ***购买量子趋势狙击指标，即可免费获得量子突破指标！*** 当量子突破指标识别出趋势反转时，它会向您发出警报和信号箭头，并建议您三个止盈水平。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 MT4版本：       点击这里 建议： 时间范围： 所有时间范围。为了获得最佳结果，我们建议在 M15、M30 和 H1 时间范围内使用它。 货币对：欧元兑美元、英镑兑美元、澳元兑美元、欧元兑英镑、, EURAUD,  XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪时间：任意 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 建议止损：50 点 建议止盈水平：20 点、50 点和 100 点 规格： 不重漆！ 最
Advanced Pattern Recognizer Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
Unlock the Market's Hidden Blueprint with Advanced Pattern Recognizer Tired of staring at charts, struggling to spot high-probability trading opportunities? What if you had a professional analyst scanning the markets 24/7, drawing perfect trendlines, and calculating precise profit targets for you? Introducing Advanced Pattern Recognizer for MetaTrader 5 – Your Automated Technical Analysis Powerhouse. This isn't just another indicator. It's a sophisticated algorithmic engine designed to do the he
Fractal Support Resistance Pro
Huu Tri Nguyen
指标
Fractal Support & Resistance Pro – Automatic S/R Detection Fractal Support & Resistance Pro is a powerful yet lightweight indicator that automatically draws support and resistance levels based on enhanced fractal logic. This tool helps traders quickly identify market turning points, breakout zones, and key price levels without manual chart analysis. Short Description: Fractal Support & Resistance Pro automatically detects and plots key support and resistance levels using advanced fractal log
FFx 4 Patterns Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx Patterns Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss .... for any of the selected patterns (PinBar, Engulfing, InsideBar, OutsideBar) Below are the different options available: Multiple instances can be applied on the same chart to monitor different patterns Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs -
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
指标
MT4版本  |   FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator 是一個完整的交易系統，包含 Bill Williams 的高級分形、構建正確的市場波浪結構的 Valable ZigZag 以及標記準確入場水平的斐波那契水平等流行的市場分析工具 進入市場和地方獲利。 策略的详细说明 指示灯使用说明 顾问-贸易猫头鹰助手助理 私人用户聊天 ->购买后写信给我，我会将您添加到私人聊天中，您可以在那里下载所有奖金 力量在於簡單！ Owl Smart Levels 交易系統非常易於使用，因此適合專業人士和剛開始研究市場並為自己選擇交易策略的人。 策略和指標中沒有隱藏的秘密公式和計算方法，所有策略指標都是公開的。 Owl Smart Levels 允許您快速查看進入交易的信號，突出顯示下訂單的水平並向您發送有關已出現信號的通知。 優點很明顯： 清楚地顯示主要和更高時間框架的趨勢方向。 指示儀器信號的出現。 標記開單、止損設置和固定利潤的水平。 沒有多餘的，只有必要的結構！ ZigZag 表示全球趨勢的方向，因此也表示貿易方向。 市場反轉點的短線清楚地表明在什麼水平上構建斐波那
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
实用工具
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Institutional Fair Value Gap Pro
Clever Emoghene
指标
Institutional Fair Value Gap Pro Institutional Fair Value Gap Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically detects both bullish and bearish Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on the chart. These gaps represent areas of price imbalance, which many traders use to identify potential reversal or continuation levels. The indicator is designed to be simple to use: just attach it to the chart, and it will highlight FVG zones in real time without the need to draw anything manually. Main Featu
Trend Fusion Xplorer MT5
Ismail Babaoglu
指标
TrendFusionXplorer consists of three powerful trend-analyzing indicators — TRP , PMax and OTT — developed by Kivanc Ozbilgic. Each indicator displays the trend's support and resistance levels based on its unique properties and methodology. TrendFusionXplorer assists in determining entry and exit points for markets and can also be used for setting trailing stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) levels on open positions. Specifications 1. Trend Reversal Predictor (TRP): TRP follows Thomas R. DeMar
FFx Pivot SR Suite Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
MetaTrader 4 version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25793 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO is a complete suite for support and resistance levels. Support and Resistance are the most used levels in all kinds of trading. Can be used to find reversal trend, to set targets and stop, etc. The indicator is fully flexible directly from the chart 4 periods to choose for the calculation: 4Hours, Daily, Weekly and Monthly 4 formulas to choose for the calculation: Classic, Camarilla, Fibonac
Basic Candlestick Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
指标
我们创新的基本烛台形态仪表盘专为自动识别图表上的盈利烛台形态而设计。该仪表盘使用先进的算法实时扫描价格图表，并检测从经典到复杂的各种烛台形态。此外，它还有一个易于使用的界面，允许您在不同的时间框架上对检测到的形态进行可视化，从而轻松做出明智的决策/ MT4 版本 免费指标：   Basic Candlestick Patterns 包括谐波形态 看涨形态 Hammer  Inverse hammer Bullish engulfing Morning star 3 White soldiers 看跌形态 Hanging man Shooting star Bearish engulfing Evening star 3 Black crows 指标列 Symbol:   将显示所选符号 Pattern:   形态类型（锤子型、反向锤子型、看涨吞没型......） Bar:   自检测到该形态以来所经过的柱状图数量 Age (in minutes):   自检测到该形态以来的年龄 主要输入 Symbols :   从 "28 种主要货币对 "或 "选定符号 "中选择。 S
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
指标
Swing Trading 是第一个旨在检测趋势方向的波动和可能的反转波动的指标。它使用在交易文献中广泛描述的基准摆动交易方法。该指标研究多个价格和时间向量，以追踪总体趋势方向，并检测市场超卖或超买并准备好进行修正的情况。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 市场波动的利润不会被窃取 指示器始终显示趋势方向 彩色价格带代表机会基准 彩色虚线表示可能的反转波动 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它实现了一个多时间仪表板 可定制的趋势和波动周期 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 指示器为非重涂或重涂 什么是摇摆交易 摇摆交易是一种尝试在一天到一周内从证券中获得收益的交易方式，尽管某些交易最终可以保持更长的寿命。摇摆交易者使用技术分析来买入弱点和卖出力量，并有耐心等待这些机会的发生，因为在发生一波抛售浪潮之后购买证券而不是陷入抛售更有意义。 机会基准 关于历史数据的大量研究证明，适合于波动交易的市场倾向于在基线价格带上下交易，基线价格带由图表显示，使用平均真实区间计算得出。波动交易者使用基线，该策略是购买常态和卖出躁狂，或做空常态并掩盖沮丧。在没有疲
Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5
Md Meraz Mahmud
指标
Hello I Want to introduce The Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5 i recently release this premium indicator! its 1000% Non Repaint Indicator, It Work Perfectly Well,, i tested it day by day, Just mind blowing Result,  Including Powerful trend Algorithm! How It Work? well, it work market trend formula, when trend Bullish Or when trend Bearish,  Recommend Timeframe M30, H1 it work all timeframe, and all currency pair, 100% non repaint, How to take signal From Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium Ind
Volume Prices Universal
Andriy Sydoruk
指标
Looking for reliable levels on a price chart? Already tired of searching for similar indicators? Are the levels not working out as they should? Then this is the indicator for you. Volume Prices Universal is a reliable indicator of horizontal volumes. What does it show? First of all, the main idea of ​​the indicator is to display at which price mark the price has been for the longest time. Thus, the display of price volumes on the price chart is formed. With the help of which you can very simpl
ATrend
Zaha Feiz
4.82 (17)
指标
ATREND： 工作原理及使用方法 工作原理 “ATREND”指标针对MT5平台设计，旨在通过结合多种技术分析方法为交易者提供强有力的买卖信号。该指标主要利用平均真实波幅（ATR）来测量波动性，并结合趋势检测算法来识别潜在的市场动向。 购买后请留言，您将获得特别的赠品。 主要特点： - 动态趋势检测：该指标评估市场趋势并相应调整信号，帮助交易者与当前市场条件对齐策略。 - 波动性测量：通过使用ATR，该指标衡量市场波动性，这对于确定最佳止损（SL）和止盈（TP）水平至关重要。 - 信号可视化：该指标在图表上直观地表示买卖信号，增强交易者的决策能力。 操作步骤 输入和设置： - 时间框架：此输入允许您设置指标计算的主要时间框架，默认值为15分钟。 - 时间框架2：此输入可用于定义额外分析的辅助时间框架，默认值为1分钟。 - 移动：此参数允许您将指标的计算向回移动，默认值为0。 - SLATR：此输入定义用于根据ATR计算止损水平的乘数，默认值为2.56。 - TPATR：此输入定义用于根据ATR计算止盈水平的乘数，默认值也为2.56。 - AlertsOn：启用或禁用交易信号的警报，
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
指标
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
FST Super Support and Resistance BOX MT5
Benoit Dumont
指标
Introducing our advanced Indicator, a groundbreaking tool for identifying support and resistance zones with unmatched precision. Elevate your trading strategy with a host of features, including a dual-color upper and lower box system that allows for easy visual recognition of market trends. Key Features: Dual-Color Box for the Support and Resistance Zones Customize your analysis with dual-color box. The upper and lower boxes offer distinct colors, providing a clear visual representation of supp
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
指标
厌倦了绘制支撑线和阻力线？ 支撑阻力 是一个多时间指标，可以自动检测并绘制图表中的支撑线和阻力线，并具有非常有趣的变化：随着时间的推移测试价格水平及其重要性的提高，线变得越来越粗。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 一夜之间增强您的技术分析 无需浏览图表即可检测重要的价格水平 一目了然地识别所有价格水平的相对优势 每次交易最多可节省半小时的绘图线 指标显示所有价格水平的期限 指示器不重涂 过去和现在的价格水平因接近程度而崩溃，并根据当前的市场行为进行了调整。在动作发生的地方绘制了线条，而不一定在峰值处绘制了线条。 价格水平随着时间的推移而被拒绝，变得越来越暗 定期清除不重要的价格水平以避免噪音 可自定义的时间范围选择和崩溃因子 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报的突破 输入参数 指标设置：指标将从当前时间段读取价格，但您可以选择另一个。例如，您可以在H4图表中显示D1支撑线和阻力线。您还可以使用 价格水平密度 参数选择在图表上显示多少价格水平。 颜色设置：根据重要性输入所需的支撑线和阻力线颜色。 标签设置：（可选）可以在指示器中显示用于
Enhanced Heiken Ashi Indicator
David Ben Svaiter
指标
HAshi-E is an enhanced way to analyze Heiken-Ashi signals. Briefing: Heiken-Ashi is particularly valued for its ability to filter out short-term volatility, making it a preferred tool for identifying and following trends, helps in decision-making regarding entry and exit points, and assists in distinguishing between false signals and genuine trend reversals. Unlike traditional candlestick charts, Heiken-Ashi candles are calculated using average values of previous bars, creating a smoother, mo
TSO Fibonacci Chains MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
指标
Fibonacci retracement is a method of technical analysis for determining support and resistance levels. The TSO Fibonacci Chains Indicator is different from a simple Fibonacci Retracements indicator in that it provides the targets for each retracement level. In other words, there is an Extension Level (D) for every Retracement Level (C). In addition, if an Extension Level is reached, then a new Fibonacci setup is created automatically. These consecutive Fibonacci setups create a chain that reveal
Accumulation distribution plus m flow
Minh Truong Pham
指标
The Accumulation / Distribution is an indicator which was essentially designed to measure underlying supply and demand. It accomplishes this by trying to determine whether traders are actually accumulating (buying) or distributing (selling). This indicator should be more accurate than other default MT5 AD indicator for measuring buy/sell pressure by volume, identifying trend change through divergence and calculating Accumulation/Distribution (A/D) level. Application: - Buy/sell pressure: above
Swing High And Low by Ari Sanjaya
Ari Sanjaya
指标
SWING HIGH AND LOW BY ARI SANJAYA This indicator makes it easier for you to identify swing highs and lows, allowing you to determine the best zones for buying or selling. Swing High A temporary peak in price. Forms when the highest point is flanked by lower highs . Acts as a resistance level . Used for spotting sell/short opportunities and stop loss placement. Swing Low A temporary valley in price. Forms when the lowest point is flanked by higher lows . Acts as a support level . Used for spottin
Airplanes Trends
Andriy Sydoruk
指标
Airplane   Trend   entry points should be used as potential market reversal points. The indicator works using the cyclic-wave dependence function. Thus, all entry points will be optimal points where the movement changes. The simplest way to use the indicator is to open a trade in the direction of an existing trend. The best result is obtained by combining the indicator with fundamental news, it can act as a news filter, that is, it can show how the market reacts to this or that news. The defa
Limitless MT5
Dmitriy Kashevich
指标
Limitless MT5 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT5 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT5? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
该产品的买家也购买
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
指标
购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理交易。 Divergence Bomber 指标的主要特点： 支持交易的品种： AUDCAD、AUDCHF、AUDSG
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
指标
上市促销 Azimuth Pro 前 100 位买家特惠价 299 美元。 最终价格为 499 美元。 散户与机构入场的区别不在于指标，而在于位置 。 大多数交易者在任意价格水平入场，追逐动量或对滞后信号做出反应。机构投资者等待价格到达供需真正转换的结构性水平。 Azimuth Pro 自动映射这些水平：波段锚定VWAP、多时间框架结构线，以及仅在高概率位置出现的ABC形态。 Azimuth Pro 专为需要结构分析和智能自动化的专业交易者打造。 Azimuth 以外科手术般的精度映射市场结构，而Azimuth Pro增加了智能层：自动检测您的交易风格、智能配置的移动平均线，以及经过20年数据回测优化的参数。结果是专业级分析自动适应您的交易品种和时间框架。 这是我们Merkava Labs每天为自己和客户使用的指标。 PRO版本的独特之处 智能配置 Pro版本理解您的交易环境。将它放在EURUSD M15上，它知道您在做日内交易。放在BTCUSD H4上，它会调整为波段交易。无需手动调整。 自适应移动平均线 标准EMA有效。但ATR自适应StepMA（响应波
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
指标
首先，值得强调的是，这个交易工具是非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，非常适合专业交易。 在线课程，用户手册和演示。 智能价格行动概念指标是一个非常强大的工具，既适用于新手，也适用于经验丰富的交易者。它将超过20个有用的指标合并到一个指标中，结合了高级交易思想，如内圈交易员分析和智能资金概念交易策略。该指标侧重于智能资金概念，提供有关大型机构交易方式的见解，帮助预测它们的动向。 它在流动性分析方面尤其擅长，有助于理解机构的交易方式。它擅长预测市场趋势，并仔细分析价格波动。通过将您的交易与机构策略对齐，您可以更准确地预测市场走向。该指标多才多艺，擅长分析市场结构，识别重要的订单区块，并识别各种模式。 它擅长识别BOS和CHoCH等模式，理解动量的转变，并突出显示供需强劲的关键区域。它还擅长发现强大的不平衡，并分析价格创造更高高点或更低低点的模式。如果您使用斐波那契回撤工具，该指标可以满足您的需求。它还可以识别相等的高点和低点，分析不同的时间框架，并通过仪表板显示数据。 对于使用更高级策略的交易者，该指标提供了工具，如公平价值差指标和优惠和折扣区域的识别。它特别关注高时间框架订单区块，并
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
指标
您购买了多少次交易指标，它们拥有 出色的回测， 真实账户表现证明 拥有惊人的数字和 各种统计数据， 但使用后您却 账户爆仓？ 您不应该只相信一个信号本身，您需要知道它最初出现的原因，这正是 RelicusRoad Pro 的最佳之处！ 用户手册 + 策略 + 培训视频 + 带 VIP 访问权限的私人群组 + 提供移动版本 观察市场的新方式 RelicusRoad 是 全球最强大、最好的交易指标 ，适用于外汇、期货、加密货币、股票和指数，为交易者提供发展账户所需的所有信息和工具。我们提供 技术分析 和 交易计划 ，帮助 每位交易者取得成功 ，无论是 初学者 还是 高级交易者 。 它是一个 关键交易指标 ，提供足够的信息来 预测 未来市场。我们相信一个 完整的解决方案 ，而不是图表上几个没有意义的不同指标。这是一个 一体化指标 ，显示 信号 、 箭头 + 价格行为 信息，这是 无与伦比 且 非常准确的 。   RelicusRoad 利用机器学习 (AI) 技术，为交易者提供必要的信息和工具，帮助他们成为成功的、知情的交易者。   通过领先指标预测未来价格 几乎 所有技术指标都滞后 ，
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
指标
向您介绍一款优秀的技术指标——Grabber，它是一套即开即用的“全包式”交易策略。 在一个代码中集成了强大的市场技术分析工具、交易信号（箭头）、提醒功能和推送通知。 每位购买该指标的用户还可免费获得以下内容： Grabber辅助工具：用于自动管理已开仓位 视频操作指南：逐步教学如何安装、设置和使用该指标进行交易 原创Set文件：可快速自动配置，帮助实现最佳交易效果 忘掉其他策略吧！只有Grabber能够真正激励你在交易中攀登新高峰！ Grabber策略的主要特点： 交易周期：从M5到H4 适用资产：任意，但我推荐我亲自测试过的品种（GBPUSD、GBPCAD、GBPCHF、AUDCAD、AUDUSD、AUDSGD、AUDCHF、NZDUSD、NZDCAD、EURCAD、EURUSD、EURAUD、EURGBP、EURCHF、USDCAD、USDSGD） 交易时间：全天候 24/7 交易效果：我分享自己的真实交易结果，并在此教学如何操作： https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/134563?source=Site+Market+MT5+Indic
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
指标
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
指标
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
指标
Berma 波段 (BBs) 指标对于寻求识别和利用市场趋势的交易者来说是一种有价值的工具。通过分析价格与 BBs 之间的关系，交易者可以辨别市场是处于趋势阶段还是区间波动阶段。 访问[ Berma Home Blog ] 了解更多信息。 Berma 带由三条不同的线组成：上 Berma 带、中 Berma 带和下 Berma 带。这些线围绕价格绘制，直观地表示价格相对于整体趋势的变动。这些带之间的距离可以洞察波动性和潜在的趋势逆转。 当 Berma Bands 线相互分离时，通常表明市场正在进入横盘或区间波动时期。这表明缺乏明确的方向性。交易者可能会发现在这些时期内很难识别趋势，因此可能需要等待更清晰的趋势出现。 当 Berma Bands 线汇聚成一条线时，通常表示趋势环境强劲。这种汇聚表明存在明显的方向性偏差，因为价格波动性足以随趋势而变化。交易者可能会发现在这些时期更容易识别潜在的入场点和出场点，因为趋势的势头可以提供有利的交易机会。然而，重要的是要注意整体趋势中的潜在回调或修正。 Berma 带根据价格蜡烛图与上带和下带的相互作用提供明确的买入和卖出信号。当价格蜡烛图首
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
指标
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
指标
任何新手或专业交易者的最佳解决方案！ 该指标是一款独特、高质量、且价格合理的交易工具，因为我们已经整合了许多专有功能和新公式。 依据此更新，您将能够显示双重时间帧区域。 您不仅可以显示一个较高的时间帧，还可以同时显示图表时间帧，加上更高的时间帧：显示嵌套时区。 供需双方所有交易者都会喜欢它。 :) 重要信息披露 高级供需的最大潜力，请访问 https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/720245   想象您的交易如何得以改善，是因为您能够精准定位入场或目标位吗？ 构建于新的底层算法，它可以更轻松地识别出买卖双方之间的潜在失衡。 这是因为它以图形方式展示供需最强劲区域，及其过去的表现（显示旧区域）。 这些功能旨在帮助您更轻松地发现最佳入场区域和价位。 现在您可以针对您的交易品种和时间帧来优化和编辑区域强度！ 高级供需指标适用于所有产品和时间帧。 它是一个新的公式，非常新的功能是两个区域强度函数可由用户输入进行调整！ 这在交易中是一大优势。 当您学习如何使用专有功能，例如带有价格游离最小 X 因子的区域强度时，您能够判断该区域强劲与否。 供需区域用作警报触发器。
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
指标
这款指标用于 MT5，可提供准确的入场交易信号，且无重绘。 它可应用在任何金融资产：外汇、加密货币、贵金属、股票、指数。 它将提供极其精准的评估，并告诉您何时开仓和平仓的最佳时机。 观看 视频 (6:22)，其中包含一个仅处理单一信号的示例，该信号即可值回指标购价！ 大多数交易者在 Entry Points Pro 指标的帮助下，在第一个交易周内即改善了他们的交易结果。 订阅我们的 Telegram 群 ！ Entry Points Pro 指标的益处。 入场信号无重绘 如果信号出现，并得到确认，则它不会再消失；不像是重绘指标，它会导致重大的财产损失，因为它们可以在显示信号后再将其删除。 无差错开仓 指标算法可令您找到入场交易（买入或卖出资产）的理想时机，从而提高每位交易者的成功率。 Entry Points Pro 可操作任何资产 它允许您在 MT5 平台上交易任何经纪商的加密货币、股票、贵金属、指数、大宗商品和货币。 提供任何方向的信号 Entry Points Pro 指标提供针对任意价格走势的入场交易信号 - 上涨、下跌或横盘（横向）。 最大盈利潜力 离场信号
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
指标
简单来说，当白色数字（称为“点”）开始出现在当前蜡烛图旁边时，您就可以开始交易了。白色“点”表示当前的买入或卖出交易正在进行，并且方向正确，其白色即为标志。当白色点的移动停止并变为静态绿色时，这表示当前动能已结束。绿色数字表示以“点”为单位的总利润，无论是来自买入还是卖出交易。 此外，还可以通过指标中的其他高级专业分析工具来开仓。通过观察指标中显示的信号和颜色，您可以高精度地捕捉大量剥头皮交易机会。只需确保在测试或实时图表中理解该指标的运作方式。 适用于大多数外汇市场：非常适合交易黄金和热门指数市场——道琼斯、标普500、纳斯达克、DAX等，以及外汇货币对如欧元/美元、英镑/美元、美元/日元等众多强势货币对。也支持主要加密货币如比特币、以太坊和稳定币——非常适合在数字资产与传统市场之间进行多元化策略。 限时特价优惠。 Shock Pullback 指标在识别回调和积累区域方面是一项真正的突破。它基于完全创新的算法构建，使交易者能够轻松而清晰地识别交易机会、跟踪价格走势，并检测回调、积累区域、缺口和突破。 Shock Pullback V 3.3 新版本更新 Shock Pullbac
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
指标
我们为您呈现一个革命性的指标，它改变了趋势交易世界的游戏规则。 该指标旨在重新思考性能并将您的交易体验提升到前所未有的高度。 我们的指标拥有先进功能的独特组合，使其有别于竞争对手。 "真实定价因素"的先进技术即使在最困难和最不稳定的市场条件下也能确保无与伦比的稳定性。 告别不稳定的模式，破碎的指标，欢迎有意识的，受控的交易。 该指标不仅仅是一个美丽的画面！ 指标应该将赔率转移到交易者身边，从而赚取利润。 熟悉基于指标信号的交易结果(全自动模式): https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2339244 AceTrend在根据RBTI版本的趋势指标排名中排名第一。 您可以通过在互联网上搜索有关"测试AceTrend趋势指标"的信息来了解更多信息。 AceTrend-最大的盈利能力和交易控制. 我们的指标根据当前市场报价而不是历史来突出盈利能力。 加入革命-释放您的交易经验的潜力! 指标不会在已形成的柱上重绘。 如果柱形已形成，指标读数保持不变。 该指标适用于从M1到MN的任何时间框架。 标准是H1时间框架。 您的反馈非常重要！ 您有任何问题，建议，或只是想分享您的
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
指标
介绍     Quantum Breakout PRO   ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您交易突破区域的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的资深交易员团队开发，     量子突破 PRO     旨在通过其创新和动态的突破区域策略将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 量子突破指标将为您提供带有 5 个利润目标区域的突破区域的信号箭头，以及基于突破框的止损建议。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 重要的！购买后请私信我领取安装手册。 建议： 时间范围：M15 货币对：GBPJPY、EURJPY、USDJPY、NZDUSD、XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪商时间：GMT +3 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 规格： 不重漆！ 最多 5 个建议利润目标区域 建议止损水平 可定制的盒子。您可以设置自己的 Box Time Start 和 Box Time End。 接触 如果您有任何疑问或需要帮助，请通过私人消息与我联系。
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
指标
任何新手或专家交易者的最佳解决方案! 这个指标是一个独特的、高质量的、可负担得起的交易工具，因为我们纳入了一些专有的功能和一个新的公式。只需一个图表，你就可以读出28个外汇对的货币强度！想象一下，你的交易将如何得到改善，因为你的交易是在你的手中进行的。想象一下，你的交易将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定新趋势或剥头皮机会的触发点？ 用户手册：点击这里  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/697384 这是第一本，原版的! 不要买一个毫无价值的崇拜者的克隆品。 特别的 子窗口中的箭头显示强劲的货币势头GAP将指导你的交易! 当基础货币或报价货币处于超卖/超买区域（外盘斐波那契水平）时，在个人图表的主窗口中出现警告信号。 当货币力量从外围区间回落时，回撤/反转警报。 十字星模式的特别警报 可选择多个时间框架，以快速查看趋势! 货币强度线在所有的时间框架中都非常平稳，当使用较高的时间框架来识别总体趋势，然后使用较短的时间框架来确定精确的入口时，效果非常好。你可以根据自己的意愿选择任何时间框架。每个时间框架都由其自身进行了优化。 建立在新的基础算法
Impulse correction and SCOB mapper WinWorld
LEGEX LTD
指标
描述 ICSM（脉冲-修正SCOB映射器）是一个分析价格走势并识别有效脉冲、修正和SCOB（单蜡烛订单块）的指标。它是一个强大的工具，可以与任何类型的技术分析一起使用，因为它灵活、信息丰富、易于使用，并且能显著提高交易者对最具流动性的兴趣区域的认识。 设置 常规 | 视觉 颜色主题 — 定义ICSM的颜色主题。 SCOB | 视觉 显示SCOB — 启用/禁用SCOB； 标记SCOB — 代表SCOB表示的样式选项列表； SCOB颜色 — 定义SCOB的颜色； ICM | 视觉 显示ICM线 — 启用/禁用ICM（脉冲-修正映射器）线； 显示IC趋势 — 通过图表底部的彩色分隔线启用/禁用脉冲-修正趋势的可视化； 线条颜色 — 定义ICM线的颜色； 线条样式 — 定义ICM线的样式； 警报 ICM — 启用/禁用突破ICM线的警报； SCOB — 启用/禁用SCOB创建的警报； ICM+SCOB — 启用/禁用在单个脉冲/修正结束时出现SCOB的警报，该SCOB抓取ICM线的流动性。 ICM+SCOB（同一蜡烛） — 启用/禁用在抓取ICM线流动性
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
指标
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
指标
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Next Candle Prediction
Samuel Bedin
1 (1)
指标
Who does not want to predict markets prices? This indicator gives you more confidence to take position. It gives you alerts with a pourcentage of chance that next candle could be bearish or bullish. Of course we can not predict future but we can try.... You can adjust pourcentage in order to get more precise filter. Do not hesitate to contact me for informations.
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
指标
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
指标
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Trend Flow PRO
Aliaksandr Alferchyk
指标
TREND FLOW PRO 可帮助识别市场真正发生方向变化的位置。该指标可标示趋势反转，以及大型市场参与者再次进场的区域。 图表上的 BOS 标记代表真实的趋势转换和高时间周期的关键水平。指标数据不重绘，并在每根K线收盘后保留在图表上。 指标主要元素： BOS FLOW —— 趋势波动与真实的趋势变化，代表大型市场参与者的进场，并确认其存在（以数字标注）。 BOS FILL —— 按趋势方向对K线进行着色。 标示“大型玩家”的进场位置以及趋势发生变化的区域。 信号级别： BOS —— 强度未明确的参与者进场（通常是主趋势中的一次回调）。 Move SL —— 直观展示大型参与者如何移动其持仓，可作为交易者调整止损的参考。 Super BOS —— 优先级高于普通 BOS 的大型参与者进场。在某些情况下，当出现确认信号时，BOS 可升级为 Super BOS，指标会通过颜色变化进行提示。 Mega BOS —— 最大级别市场参与者的关键水平，具备扭转趋势方向的能力。 Mega BOS moved —— Mega BOS 持仓的移动，以及其在市场中主导地位的确认。 STRUCTURE —
Stargogs Spike Catcher
Lorenzo Edward Beukes
4.5 (8)
指标
Stargogs Spike Catcher V4.0 This Indicator is Developed To milk the BOOM and CRASH indices . Now Also work on weltrade for PAIN and GAIN indices. Send me Message if you need any help with the indicator.  CHECK OUT THE STARGOGS SPIKE CATCHER EA/ROBOT V3: CLICK HERE ALSO CHECK OUT SECOND TO NONEFX SPIKE CATCHER:   CLICK HERE STARGOGS SPIKE CATCHER V4.0 WHATS NEW! Brand New Strategy. This is the Indicator you need for 2025. New Trend Filter to minimize losses and maximize profits. New Trendline th
Royal Scalping Indicator M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (6)
指标
Royal Scalping Indicator is an advanced price adaptive indicator designed to generate high-quality trading signals. Built-in multi-timeframe and multi-currency capabilities make it even more powerful to have configurations based on different symbols and timeframes. This indicator is perfect for scalp trades as well as swing trades. Royal Scalping is not just an indicator, but a trading strategy itself. Features Price Adaptive Trend Detector Algorithm Multi-Timeframe and Multi-Currency Trend Low
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
指标
俄语说明 /  英文 说明    -  MT4 版本 主要功能： 显示卖家和买家的活跃区域！ 该指标显示所有正确的买入和卖出的初始脉冲水平/区域。当这些水平/区域被激活时，即开始寻找入场点的位置，水平线会改变颜色，并填充特定颜色。此外，还会显示箭头，以便更直观地了解情况。 LOGIC AI - 激活模板时显示用于搜索入口点的区域（圆圈） 为了提高视觉清晰度，添加了使用人工智能搜索入口点的显示区域的功能。 显示更高时间范围内的级别/区域（MTF 模式） 新增使用更高时间间隔显示级别/区域的功能。此外，该指标还具备自动趋势检测功能 (   TPSproTREND PRO   )。 独立的专业分步交易算法 该算法专为顺势和逆势的日内交易而设计。每个活动模板均提供详细的说明。 适用于不同的时间范围 TPSpro RFI 水平指标可用于图表上的任何时间间隔，从分钟（M1）到每月（MN）。 图形和声音警报 该指标提供图形和声音提示，让您不会错过交易信号。此外，还支持手机通知。 简单有效的活性模板扫描器 这是一个非常紧凑的主动模式扫描仪，当在一个方向上的所有时间间隔内激活模式时，它会自动发出警报并
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
指标
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Elliot Waves Analyzer Pro
Viktor Weidenthal
2.67 (3)
指标
Elliot Waves Analyzer Pro calculates Elliot Waves to Help Identify Trend direction and Entry Levels. Mainly for Swing Trading Strategies. Usually one would open a Position in trend direction for Wave 3 or a Correction for Wave C . This Indicator draws Target Levels for the current and next wave. Most important Rules for Elliot Wave Analysis are verified by the Indicator.  The Pro version analyzes Multiple Timeframes and shows the Subwaves and Target-Levels.   For an Overview  " Elliot Waves Anal
作者的更多信息
Supertrend G5 Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
专家
Supertrend G5 Pro — Professional for XAUUSD Overview: Supertrend G5 Pro is a full-featured automated trading system optimized for XAUUSD, built for intraday and short-term trading with a primary focus on the M5 timeframe (also effective on M1, M15 and H1 with parameter adjustments). It combines ATR-based Supertrend signals, multi-timeframe trend confirmation and professional money-management tools to pursue progressive growth while protecting capital. Since its release, Supertrend G5 has reached
Supertrend G5
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (10)
专家
Overview: Supertrend G5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is optimized for XAUUSD and is effective across multiple timeframes (M1, M5, M15, H1, etc.). The EA can also be applied to major FX pairs (EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD) but requires parameter tuning for best results. How the EA works: Trend following only. Supertrend G5 performs best in strong trending markets. EMA 200 D1 filter. The EA trades in the direction of the EMA 200 on the D1 timeframe. If price is above the D1 E
FREE
VM Heiken Ashi Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
指标
VM Heiken Ashi Pro  Heiken-Ashi 平滑处理（HMA 或 EMA）用于滤除噪声并生成清晰的 BUY/SELL 信号，非重绘（可选 ConfirmOnClosedBar）。在图表上显示 HA 蜡烛（可隐藏原始蜡烛），箭头位置可按 ATR 或固定偏移设置，发送提醒（弹窗、电子邮件、推送）并具备防垃圾信息处理。 主要用途 将原始蜡烛转换为平滑的 Heiken-Ashi 以检测颜色变化（空头到多头 / 多头到空头）并绘制入场箭头。选项 ConfirmOnClosedBar 使指标在蜡烛收盘后才确认信号以避免重绘。UseATRForArrowOffset 使箭头显示更合理。该指标轻量且在多个图表上稳定运行。 快速使用 附加指标，选择 Smoothing Method 和 Smoothing Period（默认 50），如需非重绘确认信号请启用 ConfirmOnClosedBar，按需启用提醒，并保存模板。 推荐时间框架 优先 H1-D1 以获得可靠信号。M5-M15 可用于剥头皮，但请小心并启用蜡烛收盘确认。 关键参数 Smoothing Period -
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
指标
SuperScalp Pro —— 更快、更精准、更简单的剥头皮交易体验。 混合型 Supertrend 剥头皮策略，带多重过滤确认 SuperScalp Pro 扩展了经典的 Supertrend 概念，发展为一款混合型剥头皮工具，适用于多时间框架的短期到中期交易设置。它不仅提供交易信号，还包含一个交易统计模拟器，帮助您评估策略性能，并轻松为每个时间周期或图表类型自定义或优化参数。 该指标将直观的、随趋势变色的 Supertrend 带与多项可选确认过滤器相结合，以提供高概率的入场点，同时保持风险管理的简洁与有效。止损（SL）和止盈（TP）水平基于 ATR 动态计算并直接显示在图表上。内置完整的提醒系统——弹窗提醒、电子邮件和推送通知，确保您不会错过任何信号。 主要的视觉元素是根据趋势方向变色的 Supertrend 带，并突出显示潜在的信号柱。当 Supertrend 反转时，会产生入场信号，指标会在确认信号前评估所有启用的确认过滤器——包括 ATR 范围、ADX、RSI、多条 EMA、EMA 斜率、与 EMA 的距离以及成交量。该组合确认机制通过要求多个过滤器达成共识，而不是
Volume Profile Pro Signals
Van Minh Nguyen
指标
Volume Profile Pro Signals  精确的量价分析与自动信号生成相结合。 功能概述 Volume Profile Pro Signals 构建实时、数据驱动的量价分布图，揭示价格被接受或拒绝的市场区域。它高亮显示 POC、VAH、VAL，并精准识别 HVN/LVN 区域。在此基础上生成实时的 VAH/VAL 突破信号，并根据 ATR 波动性绘制智能 SL/TP 水平。 所有设置 —— 从剖面分辨率到提醒方式 —— 均可调整以适配你的交易风格，无论是快速抢短线还是多日持仓的波段交易。 核心亮点 按价位的成交量洞察：在 MT5 图表上直观绘制 Point of Control 和 Value Area。 突破提醒：当价格收盘超过 VAH 或跌破 VAL 时即时发出信号。 自适应风险水平：基于 ATR 自动计算的止损与止盈。 智能过滤：EMA 趋势过滤器与可选的 POC 斜率确认减少误报。 HVN/LVN 识别：区分高活跃与低量区，提供更明确的交易背景。 多时间框架兼容：可在多个图表和时间框架上高效运行。 使用场景 指标持续更新市场的动态剖面，无需手动绘制或单独查看
Supertrend G5 Prime
Van Minh Nguyen
专家
Trend Trading - Capital Protection - Optimized for Strong Trends Supertrend G5 Prime is an upgraded version of Supertrend G5 for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to exploit strong market trends while protecting capital with professional risk management tools. The EA uses the Supertrend indicator combined with an EMA 200 filter on the D1 timeframe to open trades only in the direction of the main trend. Core strategy - Entry signals: Open BUY when Supertrend shifts to uptrend. Open SELL when Supert
SmartScalp M1
Van Minh Nguyen
指标
SmartScalp M1 - Fast Scalping with Accurate Trends and Clean Signals SmartScalp M1 merges the power of Supertrend and Heiken Ashi to identify clear trend phase shifts while filtering out market noise using complementary indicators. The indicator generates BUY/SELL signals when a Supertrend flip is confirmed by Heiken Ashi candles. It automatically draws ATR-based SL/TP levels, shows SL/TP labels on the chart, and can send alerts via popup, email, or push notifications. This indicator has been o
VM SuperAshi Trend
Van Minh Nguyen
指标
VM SuperAshi Trend Precision Trend Sniper using Smoothed Heiken Ashi, Supertrend and EMA Trend Optimized for M1–M5 Scalping Overview VM SuperAshi Trend is an indicator that combines a standardized Supertrend with smoothed Heiken-Ashi candles to deliver clear, confirmed, and non-repainting buy/sell signals directly on the chart. It automatically draws Buy/Sell arrows, displays Fast, Slow, and Trend EMA lines, and provides Popup, Email, and Push notifications. Key Features Supertrend-based signal
SuperScalp Pro EA
Van Minh Nguyen
专家
SuperScalp Pro EA - Automated Scalping Trade Assistant for XAUUSD SuperScalp Pro EA is an automated trade assistant designed to execute and manage scalping trades on XAUUSD using the M15 timeframe. The EA focuses on automating trade execution and risk management, helping traders reduce manual operations and maintain trading discipline. How does the EA work? SuperScalp Pro EA analyzes short-term market conditions using a Supertrend (ATR) model combined with internal technical filters and, when pr
FREE
Gold Trend M1
Van Minh Nguyen
指标
Gold Trend M1 - Optimized Scalping Tool for Gold (XAUUSD) Gold Trend M1 is a high-frequency trading indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specifically optimized for the M1 timeframe on the Gold market. It combines a powerful SuperTrend trend filter with buy/sell signals derived from Heiken Ashi calculation logic, helping traders identify precise and disciplined entry points for optimal trading performance. Key Features Optimized for M1 Scalping: Specifically developed for high-speed scalping
VM Breakout BB
Van Minh Nguyen
指标
VM Breakout BB：基于概率的布林带突破指标 VM Breakout BB 是一个基于布林带并结合统计概率分析（Z-分数与正态累积分布函数 CDF）以及智能确认过滤器（例如 RSI、ADX 与成交量 SMA）的突破检测指标。该指标旨在提供具有明确统计依据的信号，减少噪音，并确认成功概率更高的突破。 信号逻辑 买入：价格收盘位于上轨之上、突破概率达到设定阈值，且确认过滤器通过（启用时包括 RSI/ADX/成交量）。 卖出：价格收盘位于下轨之下、突破概率达到设定阈值，且确认过滤器通过（启用时）。 ConfirmOnClosedBar 选项仅在K线收盘后确认信号，以减少虚假触发。用户可选择信号严格程度：Relaxed、Normal 或 Strict，以匹配不同交易风格。 确认过滤器 RSI 过滤：剔除处于超买或超卖区域的信号。 ADX 过滤：仅当 ADX 超过阈值时才允许信号，确认明确趋势。 Volume SMA 过滤：将当前成交量与其移动平均比较，以确认突破的力度。 显示说明：要绘制箭头并发送提醒，请将 Show_BuySell_Signals = true。如果此选项关闭，指标
FREE
Volume Profile Flex
Van Minh Nguyen
指标
Volume Profile Flex - POC, VAH and VAL with Price Level Display Volume Profile Flex is a flexible and performance-optimized Volume Profile indicator designed to help traders identify important price levels based on traded volume rather than time. The indicator provides a clear view of market acceptance areas, price rejection zones, and the most actively traded price levels directly on the chart. Main Features: The indicator automatically calculates and displays key Volume Profile levels within
FREE
VM Auto SLTP Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
实用工具
VM Auto SLTP Pro - Advanced Order and Risk Management EA Overview: VM Auto SLTP Pro is a professional upgrade to the VM Auto SLTP Basic edition, built to deliver robust performance, advanced trade management tools, and an intuitive on-chart control panel. This Expert Advisor automatically sets and manages Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for existing positions — whether opened manually or by other EAs — using ATR-based, fixed-point, fixed-price, or USD-based rules. VM Auto SLTP Pro
Supertrend G5 indicator
Van Minh Nguyen
指标
Supertrend G5 Indicator Supertrend G5 is a high-performance trend-following tool designed to accurately identify market reversal points. By displaying a color-coded line directly on the chart, this indicator helps you quickly recognize bullish trends (green) and bearish trends (red), supporting optimal entry and exit points. Key Features: Clear Buy/Sell Signals Buy when the Supertrend line changes from red to green (beginning of an uptrend). Sell when the Supertrend line changes from green to re
FREE
Price Action Matrix
Van Minh Nguyen
指标
PriceActionMatrix - 多模式剥头皮助手  PriceActionMatrix 是一款面向剥头皮交易的指标，能自动识别并验证多种短期价格行为模式。该工具并非将每根K线视为独立信号，而是聚合诸如Pin Bar（钉线）、Engulfing（吞没）、Inside Bar（内包线）、盘整区域和拒绝影线等多种模式，并使其经过可配置的确认层——趋势和EMA检查、ATR范围、动量指标以及可选成交量过滤器——因此您能获得适合手动交易或EA集成的、富含上下文的信号。 风险管理变得简单：该指标在图表上绘制基于ATR的止损/止盈指导线，并可显示可选的价格标签。通过弹窗和声音提供清晰的警报，并且关键输出通过iCustom暴露以供专家顾问使用。PriceActionMatrix针对快速时间框架（M1）进行了优化，当您偏好更少但更高质量的信号时，在M5上也表现可靠。 该指标的与众不同之处在于其多模式识别引擎与灵活的确认规则相结合。您可以启用或禁用单个模式，要求收盘确认（ConfirmOnClosedBar）以避免重绘，或允许K线内触发以获得更快的响应。趋势上下文（多个EMA和斜率阈值）、ADX/D
VM Auto SLTP Basic
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
实用工具
VM Auto SLTP Basic - Intelligent Trade Management for Scalpers Enhance your scalping strategy to a higher level. VM Auto SLTP Basic automatically manages Stop Loss and Take Profit for orders that are opened manually or by other Expert Advisors. This tool does not open trades on its own, allowing you to maintain full control while enjoying precise risk management. Key Features SL/TP based on ATR or fixed price Automatic SL move to Breakeven Risk management as a percentage of account balance Suppo
FREE
SuperScalp Pro MT4
Van Minh Nguyen
指标
SuperScalp Pro — Supertrend Scalper for MetaTrader 4 SuperScalp Pro is a powerful scalping indicator based on the Supertrend, enhanced with multiple technical filters and visual tools to help traders easily identify high-quality BUY/SELL signals on MT4 charts. Beyond plotting the Supertrend, the indicator automatically calculates SL/TP based on ATR, displays price labels, draws dashed SL/TP lines, and sends alerts (popup/email/push) when all trading conditions are met. The strength of SuperScalp
TrendMaster ADX
Van Minh Nguyen
专家
TrendMaster ADX - Multi-Strategy Automated Trading System Overview: TrendMaster ADX is a multi-strategy automated Expert Advisor (EA) optimized for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe. It uses trend-following logic based on ADX and EMA, combined with higher-timeframe (HTF) confirmation to improve entry accuracy. A professional risk-management system is integrated, featuring an automatic stop-trading mechanism when the total loss reaches 30% of the initial balance, helping protect the account and prese
VM Heiken Ashi Pro EA
Van Minh Nguyen
专家
Heiken Ashi Pro v1.9 – Heiken-Ashi Smoothing Strategy for XAUUSD H1 Heiken Ashi Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) based on smoothed Heiken-Ashi candles using either EMA or HULL smoothing. The EA combines ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit with multi-layered trend filters and comprehensive risk management to balance trade frequency and stability in the highly volatile XAUUSD H1 environment. It checks spread and margin before placing trades and includes an automatic close or re
Golden Buy Sniper
Van Minh Nguyen
专家
Golden Buy Sniper — precise in every signal Golden Buy Sniper is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that applies a Breakout strategy combined with Bollinger Bands, specially optimized for trading XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . The system uses 11 advanced signal filters together with a multi-layer money-management framework to deliver high accuracy, strong risk control and stable performance for both new and experienced traders. The EA focuses on quality trades. It trades only during the US sessio
ADX Sniper
Van Minh Nguyen
指标
Capture Strong Trends - Smart Noise Filtering - Clear Signals ADX Sniper is a signal indicator for MetaTrader 5, developed using advanced ADX and DI logic, combined with an EMA trend filter. It helps traders identify when the market starts forming a strong trend and provides signals only when market conditions are truly suitable for trading. ADX Sniper does not generate random signals. The indicator is activated only when the market shows sufficient trend strength, helping traders avoid choppy a
筛选:
无评论
回复评论