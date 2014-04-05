Trend Eye MT5

Trend Eye - See the Trend. Trade with Confidence

Smart Trend Analysis Combined with Automated Trading Signals

What Trend Eye Does:

Trend Eye provides a comprehensive solution for market trend identification by seamlessly combining Stochastic RSI, trend-based color candles, and an intuitive visual display system.

The indicator not only detects buy and sell signals when Stochastic RSI exits overbought or oversold zones, but also colors candles based on EMA trend, clearly displays the current market condition, and automatically calculates Stop Loss and Take Profit levels using ATR.

In addition, the trade history drawing and profit/loss visualization features allow traders to evaluate performance directly on the chart.

Smart Stochastic RSI Signals:

Identifies potential entry points when Stochastic RSI exits overbought/oversold zones with trend confirmation.

Trend-Based Color Candles:

Candles are colored green or red based on their position relative to the EMA, enabling instant trend recognition.

Dynamic Trend Display:

Shows real-time market states (Uptrend / Downtrend / Sideway) along with trend strength.

Intelligent Risk Management:

Automatically calculates Stop Loss and three flexible Take Profit levels based on ATR.

Trade History Visualization:

Draws entry/exit connection lines, SL/TP levels, and profit/loss information directly on the chart.

Multi-Channel Alerts:

Notifications via popup, email, or push notifications.

Optimized Performance:

Runs smoothly across multiple timeframes and multiple charts simultaneously.

Signal Reliability:

Non-repainting signals. All signals are generated on closed candles (if enabled).

Instead of combining multiple separate indicators, Trend Eye integrates everything into one clean and visual interface.

When a Stochastic RSI signal appears and is confirmed by the trend filter (if enabled), the indicator will:

Draw buy/sell arrows at the entry point

Display automatically calculated SL/TP levels

Update the current trend status

Store and display trade history for post-trade analysis

A trader monitors EURUSD on the H1 timeframe:

When Stochastic RSI rises from the oversold zone (20) and the trend displays "UPTREND", a green buy arrow appears.

Stop Loss is placed 3 ATR away from the entry price, TP1 at 1 ATR, TP2 at 3 ATR, and TP3 at 6 ATR.

When price reaches TP1, the trader may partially close the position and a green connection line is drawn from entry to that exit point.

The entire process is recorded in the trade history for later evaluation.

Risk management is mandatory. Trend Eye is a decision-support tool and does not guarantee profits.

Stop Loss (SL)

Always use a Stop Loss.

Buy Orders:

Place the Stop Loss at the ATR-based SL level displayed on the chart,

or just below the entry candle (green candle) at the lowest price of the entry candle.

Sell Orders:

Place the Stop Loss at the ATR-based SL level displayed on the chart,

or just above the entry candle (red candle) at the highest price of the entry candle.

You may set Take Profit based on a Risk/Reward (R:R) ratio using ATR, following the recommended TP1, TP2, and TP3 levels displayed on the chart for partial profit-taking.

Alternatively, consider exiting the trade when an opposite signal appears, especially when market conditions change.

Attach the indicator to your desired chart Adjust RSI, Stochastic, and ATR parameters to suit your trading style Customize colors and on-chart display positions Enable or disable filters: EMA trend, closed candle confirmation, trend alignment Activate preferred alert types (popup / email / push) Save the template for future use

Take Profit (TP)

Recommended Timeframes:

Scalping: M1 - M15

Swing Trading / Day Trading: H1 - D1

RSI and Stochastic Settings: Periods, overbought/oversold levels

Color Candle Settings: Custom colors, candle width, ATR threshold for sideway zones

SL/TP Management: Flexible ATR multipliers for SL and 3 TP levels

Trade History Drawing: Display modes (connection lines / simplified history), profit and loss colors

Alert System: Notification channels and trigger conditions

Signal Filters: Trend filtering, closed candle confirmation, same-direction entries

While most Stochastic RSI indicators only provide basic signals, Trend Eye integrates trend analysis (EMA + color candles), intelligent risk management (ATR-based SL/TP), and performance tracking (profit/loss history) into a single system.

This is not just a signal indicator - it is a complete trading framework.

Quick installation guide and visual examples available on the product page

Technical support: Contact the author directly via MQL5 messages

Regular updates to improve performance and introduce new features

Trend Eye is a complete solution for traders who want to combine momentum analysis (Stochastic RSI), clear visual trend identification (color candles), disciplined risk management (ATR-based SL/TP), and detailed trade performance evaluation within a single MT5 chart.

Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this tool delivers clarity, structure, and professional decision support.