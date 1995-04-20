Gold Trend M1

Gold Trend M1 - Optimized Scalping Tool for Gold (XAUUSD)

Gold Trend M1 is a high-frequency trading indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specifically optimized for the M1 timeframe on the Gold market. It combines a powerful SuperTrend trend filter with buy/sell signals derived from Heiken Ashi calculation logic, helping traders identify precise and disciplined entry points for optimal trading performance.

Key Features

  • Optimized for M1 Scalping: Specifically developed for high-speed scalping strategies on the 1-minute chart.

  • Powerful Trend Filter: Uses the proven SuperTrend indicator to clearly define the main trend direction.

  • Accurate Signals: Entry signals are generated from a custom Heiken Ashi algorithm, detecting changes in price momentum.

  • Visual and Easy to Use: Signals are displayed intuitively as BUY (blue) and SELL (orange) arrows directly on the chart.

  • Alert Support: Built-in alerts ensure you never miss a trading opportunity.

Trading Strategy

The indicator operates on a Trend Following strategy with two core components:

  1. Trend Filter (SuperTrend):
    The SuperTrend line acts as a compass to determine the market's primary direction.
    UPTREND: Confirmed when the price is above the SuperTrend line (blue).
    DOWNTREND: Confirmed when the price is below the SuperTrend line (red).

  2. Trading Signals (Heiken Ashi Logic):
    The indicator uses a hidden Heiken Ashi algorithm to calculate and detect shifts in price momentum (the algorithm can be customized via the 'period for EMA smoothing' input).
    The result is visually displayed as BUY (blue) and SELL (orange) arrows on the chart.

Core Strategy: Trade in the direction of the main trend identified by the SuperTrend. Only enter a trade when the buy/sell signal from the Heiken Ashi logic aligns with the trend direction.

Detailed Usage Guide

A. BUY Setup:
Trend Condition: The SuperTrend line must be BLUE, confirming an uptrend.
Entry Condition: A BUY (blue) arrow appears on the chart.
Action: Enter a Buy order shortly after the signal appears.

B. SELL Setup:
Trend Condition: The SuperTrend line must be RED, confirming a downtrend.
Entry Condition: A SELL (orange) arrow appears on the chart.
Action: Enter a Sell order shortly after the signal appears.

Risk Management and Trading Tips

  • Stop Loss (SL):
    Always use a stop loss order.
    For a BUY trade: Place the Stop Loss below the SuperTrend line (blue).
    For a SELL trade: Place the Stop Loss above the SuperTrend line (red).

  • Take Profit (TP):
    You can apply a minimum Risk/Reward (R:R) ratio of 1:1.5.
    Alternatively, exit the trade when an opposite signal appears.

  • Tip: Activate the Alert function to avoid missing any signals, which is crucial when trading on the M1 timeframe.

Market Conditions and Timeframes

  • Ideal Conditions:
    Works best when the Gold market is in a clear, trending state. This is the ideal environment for the indicator to capture short-term waves following the main trend.
    Avoid ranging or sideways markets, as this can generate multiple false signals.

  • Recommended Timeframes and Instruments:
    Optimized for: The M1 (1-minute) timeframe on Gold (XAUUSD).
    Flexible Use: The indicator remains effective on other timeframes (M5, M15, H1...) and other instruments like currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, and commodities.

Important Note: When applying the indicator to other instruments or timeframes, users may need to adjust the input parameters (such as the EMA period, AtrPeriod, and SuperTrend Multiplier) for optimal performance.

Gold Trend M1 is a specialized and powerful trading solution for traders who prefer speed and clarity. By strictly adhering to the "trade only with the trend" principle, you can significantly improve your success rate in any market.


