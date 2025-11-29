Martingale and Hedge Manager MT5

Hello, traders. Are you the kind of trader who is confident about his entry but usually end up as a subject of stoploss hunt? Your analysis are more than 70% correct but your trades usually hit stoploss due to stop hunt or market manipulations? If you are, then it's time to take over! With this tool you can win all your accurate trades with zero worries. This tool also help you trail your positions and lock-in your profits untill Mr. Market decides to reverse.
This tool also prints you dollars when the market is in a strong trend like when a strong news break. All you need is to switch to the hedge mode, trigger a position to the direction your analysis suggests then let the manager do it magic. For visual demonstration on how this all work, be sure you watch the videos below. I will see you at the top, be sure to follow me for more and stay tuned for updates.

Goodluck and Goodtrading!
推荐产品
Advanced News Trading Panel
E Odoabuchi Timothy
实用工具
Overview : The Advanced News Trading Panel is a versatile tool designed for traders who rely on news-based trading strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) provides an intuitive graphical interface that allows users to quickly set up pending orders and manage risk with ease. With the ability to automatically place Buy/Sell Stop orders based on your pre-set stop order distance from the bid/ask price, stop-loss and take-profit levels, the EA allows for precision trading during high-volatility news eve
QuantFiTech Scalp Gold
QFT L.L.C-FZ
专家
QFT Scalp Gold is a XAUUSD scalping Robot designed for the M1 timeframe.  The trading system is designed to identify high probability market action and  capitalize on such information.  The trouble with most scalping systems is the general lack of a credible response when the market makes very large moves against a huge number of open trades, often relying on very low reward to risk ratio.  QFT Scalp Gold solves this problem with a unique recovery system that uses the unfavorable market  mov
QuantumGold Matrix
Mohammed Lamine Kasmi
实用工具
QuantumXAU Matrix – Smart Gold Trading EA for MetaTrader 5 QuantumXAU Matrix is a powerful, fully automated Expert Advisor specifically designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It follows a smart averaging strategy with controlled risk management, aiming for consistent profits through adaptive lot sizing and precise trade timing. Symbol-specific : Trades only on XAUUSD for optimized performance Automated logic : Opens positions based on market distance and profit targets
MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
实用工具
MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier: Unified Master-Slave Trade Replication for MetaTrader 5 Unlock seamless trade replication with the MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier, a powerful and versatile Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, now reengineered into a single, efficient solution. This updated version combines Master and Slave functionalities into one EA, allowing you to effortlessly switch between modes with a single parameter. Whether you are mirroring trades across accounts, managing client portfolios, or sca
Auto stops trailer
Abdulsalim Usman
实用工具
Introducing our Trailing Stop Tool, a powerful solution designed to enhance your trading strategy by trailing your trades based on a selected number of candles. This tool provides an advanced feature that allows you to dynamically adjust your stop loss level as the market moves in your favor, aiming to lock in profits while minimizing potential losses. With the Trailing Stop Tool, you have the flexibility to choose the number of candles you want the tool to trail. Whether you prefer a conservat
Chat Ai MT5
Indra Maulana
3 (2)
实用工具
Friends, this tool does not work in backtesting and you must run it live. Chat Ai assistant a versatile and intelligent AI assistant Talk to the AI, get advice from it, give it orders Can be used in all charts, time frames, symbols, markets and... With a very simple interface This tool is an artificial intelligence assistant that you can chat with. You can give him different commands. for example: Tell him to open a buy order for you. Or tell him to close your sales deals Or tell it to change
EasyInsight MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (7)
实用工具
EASY Insight – 更智能的交易从这里开始 概述 如果你能在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——完全不需要手动筛选图表，会是什么体验？ EASY Insight 是一款为人工智能准备的数据导出工具，能将指标数据转化为可执行的交易情报。专为厌倦了猜测和视觉混乱的交易者设计，只需一个简洁的 CSV 文件，即可获得全市场快照。 这是全新的交易体验——没有无休止的窗口切换，没有杂乱的图表覆盖。只有你已经熟悉的工具带来的纯粹结构化洞察力：FX Power (FXP)、FX Volume (FXV)、FX Dynamic (FXD)、FX Levels (FXL)，以及适用于所有非外汇资产的 IX Power (IXP)。 想要更方便？如果你希望所有功能集于一身，只需一次安装，无需设置、无需在图表上显示指标，只需纯粹的数据导出用于即时 AI 分析，选择 EASY Insight AIO 。 1. 为什么 EASY Insight 会改变你的交易方式 多资产覆盖 • 分析外汇、贵金属、加密货币、指数、股票——你的经纪商提供的所有资产。 AI 优化导出 •
Trade Utility Pro
Sovannara Voan
3.91 (76)
实用工具
Trade Utility Pro is a bot utility designed to help you manage trades more easily, quickly, and accurately. This utility features a control panel interface and supports MetaTrader 5 exclusively. This utility does not link to any account information or external sources, ensuring safety. Main Features: Open Trade Support: Lot size calculation Fixed Lot: Custom input lot required Money Risk Lot: Automatically calculated based on stop loss and money risk Account % Risk Lot: Automatically calculated
FREE
Click Trade Manager MT5
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
实用工具
点击交易经理是我们到目前为止最好的产品! 对初级和专业道具公司交易员来说都是最好的解决方案! 保护您的FTMO/MFF道具公司或个人账户不突破缩减限额。EA自动关闭所有交易，因此它们永远不会触及您的缩减限额。 如果某笔交易可能突破您的缩减限额，会向您发出警告。 当您的利润目标被击中时，自动关闭交易。 可设置为向经纪人隐藏神奇数字。 计算风险，只需点击一下就可以用SL和TP进行交易。 一键下达止损和限价订单。 一键设置多个纤维级别的交易，每个交易都有不同的SL和TP。 只需按下键盘上的一个键，就可以进行部分交易，将SL移至BE，关闭所有未结交易，删除所有挂单。 在一天中预先设定的时间内关闭所有交易。 向Telegram发送所有交易的警报。 高度可定制 - 选择最适合您交易风格的设置   首次设置。为了实现正确的功能，在第一次使用之前，请确保你设置以下内容 重置全局设置=True（在EA设置并运行后，回到输入设置并设置为False。除非你得到一个新账户，否则你不需要再次设置）。 在保护设置中。 保护模式 = True (打开保护模式) 开始账户大小 = 输入你的道具公司账户的原
Myfxpaddy Binary Options Predictor
Joseph Wonder Obasi
实用工具
Introduction Our system is more than just a tool—it’s your personal guide in the dynamic trading landscape. Expertly developed and optimized using advanced strategies, this groundbreaking predictor gives traders a powerful edge. It’s not just about the features; it’s about a trading journey that stands out from the crowd. Get ready for an enhanced trading experience like never before! What It Does Next Candle Prediction: Imagine gaining insights into the market’s next move before it happens. Our
AO Trade
Ka Lok Louis Wong
专家
AO Trade 系統是專門為趨勢交易而設計，利用競價時段或新聞時間作為參考點，與其他特定時間進行比較，以預測市場趨勢。 ** EA 中使用的所有時間參數均基於您的終端時間。不同的經紀人可能運作在不同的格林尼治標準時間區域，亦可能因夏令時調整而進一步變化。 請確保在實施之前對齊您終端的時間設置進行全面驗證。** 推薦設置： Use in   M1  timeframe HK50 / DE40 / ustec / UK100 在時間檢查期間，您將注意到價格檢查發生在特定檢查時間分鐘之後的1分鐘（1.2檢查時間分鐘）。這個設計是有意的，允許參考的柱子完成，從而確保開盤價、最高價、最低價和收盤價可以用於與訂單時間進行準確比較。 設置： -----------------1 Timers------------------- 1.1 Check time hour (HH)    --  用於記錄價格的時間戳。 1.2 Check time minute (MM) 1.3 Order time hour (HH)    -- 用於與檢查價格進行比較以開啟訂單的時間戳。 1.4 Order
Binance Grid Pro
Joel Juanpere
实用工具
Binance Grid Pro offers an alternative to the built in Grid systems Binance Platform offers. This utility let you define a grid parameters for interact with your Binance account using an Isolated Margin account. This is, similar to Spot Grid in Binance. This is not for handle with derivatives contracts, is for handle with Spot through Isolated Margin Account. But obviosly this utility offers a different approach than built in Binance Grid to handle the Grid, which I have found useful based on
Telegram EA Manager
Ebunoluwa Abimb Owodunni
实用工具
All in one Multipurpose Telegram Trade Management , Manage and Copy Trades on the go From Telegram Pro Version MT5:  www.mql5.com/en/market/product/95742 Pro Version MT4:  www.mql5.com/en/market/product/85691 Execute Trades on mobile with fast execution When away from desktop MT5, or scalping the market with mobile device, or needed to copy trades from telegram groups while away, or doing some other activities, Telegram EA Manager is an effective tool to perform any trade operation with swift
FREE
FX28 Trader MT5
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
3 (1)
实用工具
介绍FX28 Trader Dashboard – 您的终极交易管理工具 通过FX28 Trader Dashboard，解锁您交易体验的全部潜力，这是一款全面而直观的交易管理工具，旨在将您的外汇交易提升到新的水平。无论您是经验丰富的交易员还是刚刚开始您的金融之旅，这个强大的工具旨在简化您的交易活动并提高您的决策过程。 主要特点： 用户友好界面： FX28 Trader Dashboard拥有用户友好的界面，适应各个层次的交易员。通过几次点击轻松导航各种功能和工具，确保您只需轻松几下就完全掌控了交易。 实时市场数据： 利用实时市场数据源，始终保持领先地位，为您提供有关货币对、趋势和市场波动的最新信息。做出明智的决策，充满信心地执行交易。 高级交易分析： 通过高级分析深入了解您的交易绩效。跟踪交易历史，分析趋势，并识别模式，以优化您的策略和改善您的结果。 风险管理工具： 用我们强大的风险管理工具保护您的投资。轻松设置止损和获利订单，自定义仓位大小，并轻松实施风险收益比，确保自律和受控的交易方法。 多时间框架分析： FX28 Trader Dashboard允许您同时分析不同时间框架的市
Ultimate Drawdown Recovery EA
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
5 (1)
实用工具
The Ultimate Drawdown Recovery & Trade Protection EA for MT5! Watch tutorial video here: https://youtu.be/cF8Gozo7pPw?si=U3SnEXOZKbA-Mxy5 Your Trades Deserve a Second Chance. Give Them This Soldier. Struggling with floating losses or sudden drawdowns that threaten your account? Stop watching your trades drown in red and let the Ultimate Drawdown Recovery EA (UDR) recover, protect, and empower your trading strategy automatically. What Is UDR? UDR is an ultra-smart, lightning-fast MT5 Expert Advi
Niguru Bollinger Pro for MT5
Nino Guevara Ruwano
程序库
Introducing Your New Go-To Trading EA! Boost your trading performance with this Bollinger Bands-based Expert Advisor, specially designed for XAU (Gold) and various Forex pairs. Why this EA is a must-have: Clean, user-friendly interface – perfect for all trader levels Built-in Hidden Take Profit & Stop Loss for added strategy security Ideal for both beginners and experienced traders Ready to use out of the box – no complex setup required. Trade smarter, not harder!
Trades Time Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
实用工具
使用革命性的交易时间管理器轻松控制您的交易程序。这个强大的工具可以在指定时间自动执行订单，从而改变您的交易方式。 为不同的交易行为（从购买到设置订单）制定个性化任务列表，所有这些都无需人工干预。 交易时间管理器安装和输入指南 如果您想获取有关 EA 的通知，请将我们的 URL 添加到 MT4/MT5 终端（参见屏幕截图）。 MT4版本     https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103716 MT5版本     https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103715 告别人工监控，拥抱精简效率。直观的界面允许您设置精确的参数，包括交易品种、执行时间、价格、止损 (SL)、止盈 (TP) 点和手数大小。 该工具的灵活性通过与市场行为相匹配的适应性重复选项来凸显。通过视觉主题个性化您的体验，并减少长时间交易期间的眼睛疲劳。 摆脱手动交易程序，拥抱“交易时间管理器”的强大功能。提高交易的准确性、组织性和自由度。简化您的日常工作并重新体验交易。 主要特点： 自动订单执行：按指定时间间隔无缝自动执行订单，从而节省您的
Centage
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
实用工具
Centage: Your Smart Trading Bot for Risk Management. Unlike typical trading bots, Centage prioritizes risk management by incorporating an essential feature: it closes all open trades when your account balance reaches a predefined threshold. This feature makes Centage ideal for traders who want to maintain a disciplined approach and avoid emotional decision-making.  Let Centage be your reliable partner in the world of trading, while safeguarding your investments with smart balance-based exits. Ce
BitBull EA
Arseny Potyekhin
4.6 (5)
专家
尊敬的交易者， 我很高兴向您介绍我们的最新项目。 EA BitBull。 真正的加密货币交易现在已成为现实！ 由于该策略极具独特性，我仅想出售有限数量的许可证。因此，价格将稳步上涨以限制销售。 下一价格为 790 美元。 在我们来自世界各地的尊贵合作伙伴的帮助下，我们成功开发了一种创新的加密策略。 该策略无缝结合了趋势跟随和均值回归策略的原理。 通过使用先进的神经网络，如 RNN（循环神经网络）和 LSTM（长短期记忆网络）。 在成功完成 BTC BitBull EA 之后，我们现在专注于交易对 ETH/BTC 和 ETH/USD。 特别值得注意的是，无需任何先前的交易经验即可受益于这项技术！ 为获得最佳效果，应遵守并采用以下设置和配置： 经纪商 任何经纪商，优先 ECN/零点差 杠杆 从 1:20 起 保证金 最低 50 美元 交易品种 BTC/USD —— 稍后将添加更多品种 时间框架 H1 主要功能： 策略盈亏比 1:2 —— 2 次盈利覆盖 1 次亏损 严格的止盈和止损 每笔交易均设止损 独特策略 24/7 交易——即使在周末 小额保证金
Ai Prediction MT5
Mochamad Alwy Fauzi
程序库
A free indicator for those who purchase the full version This indicator is created by this Ai, with your desired settings Artificial Intelligence at your service Have a complete artificial intelligence and use it in your codes This artificial intelligence is trained to tell you on each candle whether the market is moving up or down. In general, artificial intelligence can be used in all markets, all timeframes and all symbols However, due to the increasing complexity and decreasing accuracy of
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
专家
VIX Momentum Pro EA - 产品说明 概述 VIX Momentum Pro是一个专门为VIX75合成指数设计的复杂算法交易系统。该算法采用先进的多时间框架分析，结合专有的动量检测技术，以识别合成波动率市场中的高概率交易机会。 交易策略 该专家顾问基于综合的动量方法运行，分析多个时间框架的价格走势。系统通过数学分析VIX75特有的价格模式来识别方向性动量。当多个技术条件对齐时生成入场信号，包括动量汇合、波动率阈值和方向偏差确认。 该策略避免依赖传统指标，而是依赖专门为合成指数行为校准的专有数学模型。这种方法使算法能够在合成市场独特的24/7交易环境中有效运行。 风险管理 VIX Momentum Pro实施了一个全面的三层风险管理系统，旨在保护资本的同时最大化盈利潜力： 仓位规模设定：算法使用基于百分比的风险计算来确定基于账户余额和预定义风险参数的最佳仓位规模。 动态止损管理：每个仓位都受到智能止损设置的保护，该设置适应市场条件和仓位表现。 紧急保护系统：多层账户保护包括最大日风险限制和紧急停止机制，当达到预定回撤阈值时激活。 系统包含先进的利润保护技术，包括自动盈亏
Rosy Pro Panel MT5
Theresia Yovitha Herwanda
5 (1)
实用工具
Download DEMO here  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759772 An ultimate panel you've never seen before.  Compact and nice Trade panel with large Total P/L and it's percentage display. Groups for trades summary available: Ticket, Symbol, Type, Category, and Magic. Average price field helps you know your trading average price and direction. Set magic and comment of your trading in a very easy way. Group closing by symbol, type, category or magic - only by one click. Close All button for a quick
Quant Panel
Kevin Craig E Gittins
实用工具
量化面板专业版 量化交易者的终极多EA性能仪表盘 无需再在多个图表或外部工具之间切换来监控您的算法策略！Quant Panel Pro 通过一个简洁专业的界面，为您提供机构级的投资组合监控体验。 核心功能 触手可及的量化分析 所有智能交易顾问（EA）的实时盈亏汇总 带有交易频率指标的胜率统计分析 高级回撤跟踪（已实现和未实现） 风险回报分析——最佳盈利与最大亏损对比 连续亏损监控及警报 专业量化界面 无限滚动——同时监控无限制策略 彩色编码性能矩阵——即时可视化投资组合健康状况 完全可定制布局——适应您的分析流程 现代金融风格设计——专为专业交易者打造 机构级功能 实时数据流——毫秒级精准更新 魔术编号策略筛选——按算法类型组织 多品种性能跟踪——跨市场分析 投资组合级统计——全面的绩效总结 完全可定制 专业配色方案和排版 可调整的刷新率和显示行数 可配置的列布局和指标 个性化仪表盘偏好 改变您的交易操作方式 之前： 手动表格、分散的MT4窗口、延迟分析 之后： 实时投资组合仪表盘、自动化分析、专业报告 “我的量化交易系统中缺失的一环——终于有了机构级的监控工具！” 简单设置流程 将
SL Limiter Pro
Carlito Manaloto Jr
实用工具
Experience a new level of precision and control with the SL Limiter Pro , an enhanced version of the SL Limiter, now available on MetaTrader 5. Built for serious traders, SL Limiter Pro offers sophisticated features that allow you to manage your trades more effectively and with greater flexibility. Take your trading strategy to the next level with this powerful risk management tool! Whether manual trading, EA trading, or using Trade Signals, SL Limiter Pro will help you minimize your risk! Anoth
Telegram Broadcast MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
3.67 (3)
实用工具
TELEGRAM BROADCAST 實用程序可幫助您立即將您的交易發佈到 Telegram 頻道。如果您一直想用外匯信號創建自己的電報頻道，那麼這就是您所需要的。 TELEGRAM BROADCAST 可以發送消息： 開啟和關閉交易； 放置和刪除掛單； 修改止損和準備金（最後訂單）； 止損和取證觸發； 掛單的激活和刪除： 發送交易報告； 發送存款和取款信息； 當回撤或利潤達到N值時發送消息； 賬戶監控 - 每 N 分鐘發送一次統計信息。 您可以在每條消息中添加自己的文本並以分鐘為單位發布延遲。所有消息都是靈活的。該實用程序僅安裝在一張圖表上，但它會從所有交易品種發送消息。您可以隱藏設置中的任何符號。 實用程序配置： 服務 -> 設置 -> EA 交易 -> 允許以下 URL 的 WebRequest（添加 URL： https://api.telegram.org ）； 在 @BotFather 的 Telegram 上創建您自己的機器人。記住令牌，它看起來像這樣 - 1280210427：AAG-6Piwk7rdmxMUJwlL9N8oXYlYPajtWy8; 創建您的
GRat BybitImport
Ivan Titov
5 (1)
实用工具
Trade on Bybit with  MT5/MT4 EAs and indicators! GRat_BybitImport   is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency on one the most popular crypto exchanges   Bybit  24/7. Features 1. ALL Bybit instruments are available. 2. Import(automatic copying) to the specified Bybit  currency all trades (made manually or by an EA) from an MT5 account (including demo) by the specified symbol and/or magic number. 3. Import(automatic copying)   to the specified By
Vision AGI
Franck Martin
4.78 (9)
专家
Vision AGI is the result of over a year of development to create this expert. Equipped with an advanced algorithm and a combination of personalized indicators, this new version is even more powerful, making it one of the most complete robots of its generation. With its intelligent real-time technology and trading strategy inspired by the best traders, it offers reliable long-term trading and knows how to adapt to the situations it encounters over time. *** Compatible with Prop Firm ***   (see b
Portfolio Evolution
Salvatore Caligiuri
专家
PROMO  - Only for next 3 buyers, one free expert - DYNAMIC PORTFOLIO   expert advisor !   NO 5 STAR REVIEW IS REQUESTED FOR THE GIFT! LIVE RESULTS:   click here Portfolio EVOLUTION represents a cutting-edge Expert Advisor concept that utilizes a range of strategies across multiple currency pairs. It can be operated in a MULTICURRENCIES mode or in SINGLE PAIR mode, creating an extensive multi-strategy portfolio designed to achieve safe and steady profits from the forex markets. This expert a
Shooting Target MT5
Chui Yu Lui
专家
/   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined
Simple History Receiver
Yuriy Bykov
实用工具
专家顾问允许您模拟由另一位专家执行并保存在csv文件中的事务的执行。 这对于在另一台服务器上检查交易策略的结果很有用。 使用另一个程序，例如，帐户历史导出器将帐户上的交易历史导出为所需格式的csv文件，或将程序代码从专家历史导出器连接到您的专家以导出历史。 在文件的开头应该有这样一行: DATE,TICKET,TYPE,SYMBOL,VOLUME,ENTRY,PRICE,STOPLOSS,TAKEPROFIT,PROFIT,COMMISSION,FEE,SWAP,MAGIC, COMMENT 它可能不是从文件的一开始就找到的，也就是说，任何其他信息都可能在它之前。 在它们之后和文件的末尾，有一行以逗号分隔的字段值用于一个事务。 行中字段的值: DATE - date in the format YYYY.MM .DD HH:MM:SS TICKET - transaction ticket (integer) TYPE - transaction type from ENUM_DEAL_TYPE (integer) SYMBOL - trading instrumen
FREE
该产品的买家也购买
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
实用工具
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
实用工具
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
实用工具
EASY Insight AIO – 全能智能交易一站式解决方案 概述 想象一下，您可以在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——无需手动筛选图表、繁琐安装或配置指标。 EASY Insight AIO 是您专为 AI 交易打造的即装即用数据导出工具。它将整个市场快照一次性输出为简洁的 CSV 文件，直接支持 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexity 等各类 AI 平台的即时分析。 无需窗口切换，无需图表叠加，也没有任何杂乱。只需纯净、结构化的数据自动导出，让您专注于基于数据的高效决策，无需再盯盘耗时。 为什么选择 EASY Insight AIO？ 真正的一体化 • 无需设置，无需安装指标，无图表叠加。只需安装、运行并导出——就是这么简单。 多资产全覆盖 • 扫描分析外汇、金属、加密货币、指数、股票——您的券商所能提供的一切市场。 AI 专属数据导出 • 高度结构化、针对 AI 优化的 CSV 文件，直接适配主流智能工具和平台。 完整导出内容： • 三个可选周期的货币强度分析 • 净多头头寸变化体现市场情绪 • 成交量变化、
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
实用工具
HYT（Help Your Trading）是一款帮助您对亏损持仓进行加仓操作的工具，支持两种主要策略： 标准加仓（Martingale）； 对冲并顺势建仓。 该工具能够处理多个方向相反的订单，无论是买入还是卖出。 HYT 可自动计算下一笔订单的手数、挂单价格、加仓方向以及以设定的止盈水平平仓的逻辑。 此外，您还可以通过 Buy 和 Sell 按钮手动开仓，只需设置所需的止盈点位和初始手数。 使用方法非常简单：将工具拖入图表，设置止盈价格，点击 “Start Averaging” 按钮即可开始。 请确保初始订单手数不过大，并做好资金管理准备，因为在加仓过程中，工具会逐步增加持仓量。 HYT 同时具备自动交易功能。启用后，它将按照您设定的参数自动开平仓。 为什么选择 HYT 实用程序？ HYT 是一款专为应对亏损局面而设计的智能工具，它通过系统化策略帮助您更有效地管理订单。无论是通过加仓，还是通过对冲后顺势开单，HYT 都能自动计算下单方向、手数和价格，协助您理性出场。 该工具支持混合持仓（买单和卖单同时存在）、可通过 Buy/Sell 按钮快速开仓、可设置止盈目标，同时也支持完全自动的
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Custom Alerts AIO：多市场智能监控，一键启动，无需设置 概述 Custom Alerts AIO 是一款“开箱即用”的高级市场扫描工具，无需额外安装任何其他指标或进行复杂设置。它内置了 Stein Investments 的所有核心指标（FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power），可帮助您轻松监控所有主要资产类别，如外汇、黄金、指数和加密货币。如果您的经纪商支持股票，您也可以手动添加个股进行监控。 1. 为什么选择 Custom Alerts AIO？ 无需额外购买任何指标 • 所有关键指标均已内置，开箱即用。 • 专注于实时预警，不包含任何图形元素，性能高效，界面简洁。 全面覆盖所有主要市场 • 支持监控外汇、金属、加密货币和指数市场。 • 无需手动输入任何交易品种，只需在设置中勾选资产类别即可启用。 • 股票并不属于默认类别，如有需要可手动通过参数输入添加。 高效、专业、便捷 • 无需图表模板和手动加载，适合自动化或远程交易环境。 • 非常适合 VPS 上长期运行，或作为后台市场预警工具使用。 2
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (42)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
实用工具
Crypto Charting for MT5 – MetaTrader 5 加密货币图表集成工具 概述 Crypto Charting for MT5 通过 WebSocket 提供实时 OHLC 图表数据。支持多家交易所，并可在 MT5 中自动更新历史数据。 功能 实时 WebSocket 数据传输 自动历史数据同步 网络中断后的计划更新 兼容所有 MT5 时间周期 支持 OHLCV 数据格式 支持策略测试器 自动重新连接 支持的交易所 Binance, Bybit, OKX, KuCoin, MEXC, Gate.io, Bitget, XT.com 补充说明 如需获取 Tick 数据和深度数据，可查看名为 Crypto Ticks 的相关产品。 注意事项 不使用 DLL，适用于 VPS 环境。 Strategy Tester 不支持 WebRequest 功能。 如需试用版本，请通过 MQL5 私信联系作者。 Full Documentation & Setup Guide : Click Here
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
实用工具
Live Forex Signals 专为现场信号交易而设计   https://live-forex-signals.com/en 和  https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 参数 如果您已订阅网站，则用户名和密码live-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com ，然后您应该使用您的凭据填写这些参数;如果没有订阅，则将字段留空; 评论对正在开启的交易的评论 风险风险作为交易存款的百分比，如果风险=0，则使用价值地段 固定交易量 使用获利使用从网站获利 UseStopLoss从网站使用止损 FrequencySignalUpdateInMinute顾问访问网站的频率 交易的最大点差交易的最大允许点差，如果点差较高，则设置的挂单被取消 使用追踪止损 TrailingStop跟踪止损的值以点为单位 为了使实时外汇信号正常工作，您需要放置网站地址 https://live-forex
MT5 To Tradovate
Laurent Xavier Richer
实用工具
MT5 → Tradovate Bridge (Prop-Firm Ready) Mirror your MT5 trades into Tradovate in real time—perfect for running your favorite indices/gold EA on MT5 while meeting the rules of top prop firms. Key Features Live Mirroring: Replicates MT5 market executions (open/close) to Tradovate as market orders. Auto-Resume Logic: Automatically detects when the market reopens (after daily breaks or weekends) and resumes/re-syncs your managed positions instantly. Smart Symbol Routing: Automatically maps your cha
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
实用工具
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
实用工具
将信号从您所属的任何渠道（包括私人和受限渠道）直接复制到您的 MT5。 该工具在设计时充分考虑了用户的需求，同时提供了管理和监控交易所需的许多功能。 该产品采用易于使用且具有视觉吸引力的图形界面。 自定义您的设置并在几分钟内开始使用该产品！ 用户指南 + 演示  |   MT4版本  |   不和谐版本 如果您想尝试演示，请参阅用户指南。 Telegram To MT5 接收器在策略测试器中不起作用！ Telegram 至 MT5 功能 一次复制多个通道的信号 从私人和受限频道复制信号 不需要机器人令牌或聊天 ID（如果出于某种原因需要，您仍然可以使用这些） 使用风险百分比或固定手数进行交易 排除特定符号 选择复制所有信号或自定义要复制的信号 配置单词和短语以识别所有信号（默认值应适用于 99% 的信号提供商） 配置时间和日期设置以仅在需要时复制信号 设置一次打开的最大交易量 交易和头寸管理 使用信号或自动设置的管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止过度交易 确
Binance MT5 Crypto Trading Tool
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (2)
实用工具
币安 MT5 交易工具 1. 本产品包含通过 WebSocket 获取的实时图表、历史图表， 并在 MT5 终端重启时自动更新，确保运行流畅，无需人工干预，让您在币安交易时体验流畅无阻。 现货和期货均可交易、实时图表和历史数据 图表功能： 1. 通过 WebSocket (WSS) 获取实时 OHLC 图表 2. 通过 API 更新历史记录 3. 每次打开 MT5 时自动更新图表历史记录 4. 支持从 M1 到 MN1 的所有时间范围 5. 可用数据：开盘价、最低价、收盘价、实际交易量和即时成交量 6. 您可以使用策略测试器，通过您的专家顾问对加密货币数据进行任何策略的回测 图表和历史记录使用说明： 1. 将 URL 添加到 MT5 选项 2. 在任何图表上加载实用程序，并选择“模式”为“实时”，然后选择交易所（例如币安现货），并在首次运行时将“创建交易品种”设置为“真”，以便创建交易品种。 3. 所有交易品种创建完成后，右键退出 EA，选择“Utility Crypto charts”（实用程序加密货币图表），然后点击“Remove”（移除）。重启 MT5（重要提示） 4
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
实用工具
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
实用工具
注意 ：要获取免费试用版，请访问我的网站。 使用手册 用户手册 RiskGuard Management — 您进行无妥协交易的终极盟友。 Lot Calculator — 自动计算手数。 Quantum — 自动风险控制，最大化利润并减少回撤。 Automatic Journal — 包含并可从我的网站免费下载。 Automatic Screenshot — 两张截图：开仓时一张，平仓时一张。 Partial Profit — 智能管理的部分平仓功能。 Smartphone Trading — 可通过手机下单，自动管理。 Stop Loss & DD Block — 每日资金的全面保护。 Automatic Break-Even — 轻松降低风险。 Closing Time — 精准控制交易时间。 Automatic Spread — 实时正确设置止损和止盈。 详细的多语言文档以及意大利语和英语的视频教程，可在我的网站上获取。
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
实用工具
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
实用工具
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Partial Close Expert MT5
Omar Alkassar
实用工具
部分平仓专家 是一款将多种功能整合到一个自动化系统中的工具。该 EA 提供多种风险管理选项，并最大化潜在收益，从而帮助交易者更有效地管理仓位。 使用部分平仓专家，交易者可以设置   部分关闭   锁定利润的水平，     追踪止损   保护利润和限制损失的水平，     收支平衡   水平，以确保即使价格朝着不利于交易的方向变动，交易也能实现盈亏平衡，以及其他一些功能。 使用这款一体化智能交易系统，交易者可以节省时间和精力，因为他们无需时刻监控交易。相反，EA 会根据市场情况执行预设指令，从而为交易者提供更大的灵活性和对交易的控制力。 附加部分关闭专家，     按下键盘上的“p”   ，更改设置，然后就可以开始了。 部分关闭专家   安装和输入指南 如果您想收到有关 EA 的通知，请添加 URL（   http://www.betasoft.dev   ）MT4/MT5 终端（见截图）。 MT4版本 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/14965 MT5版本 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/15
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
实用工具
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.8 (5)
实用工具
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please DON'T BUY this product before TESTING  and watching my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid
Ultimate Trade Copier MT5
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
5 (2)
实用工具
This trade copy utility allows you to instantly and seamlessly replicate and synchronize unlimited orders from multiple master accounts to multiple slave accounts on your local machine. You can create custom channels (or portfolios) with advanced filtering capabilities to copy from multiple master accounts to multiple slave accounts. Moreover, you can tailor these channels with a range of lot sizing and trade condition options to ensure that copied trades outperform the original source. You can
Smart Position Sizer
Michael Musco
实用工具
Smart Position Sizer (MT5) Two clicks to map risk, auto-size, and execute with SL/TP prefilled—fast, visual, broker-aware. Built to work beautifully across Forex, Futures, Indices, Metals, and CFD symbols . Why traders love it (by market) Forex Spread-aware sizing (optional): include current spread in risk so your lot size targets net risk. Pip & 5-digit precision: correct pip math on majors/minors; handles mini/micro volume steps automatically. Side-price logic: uses bid/ask correctly for SL/T
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA MT5
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.13 (8)
实用工具
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (override
Reward Multiplier MT5
Amir Atif
实用工具
50% off. Original price: $375 Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Guide + tips here MT4 version   here You only open the first order. When your trade
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
实用工具
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
实用工具
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
StarseedFX Smart Trading Tool MT5
Mohamed Elsayed
4.33 (6)
实用工具
What Exactly Is A Smart Trading Tool? Smart Trading Tool   was developed for fast and comfortable trading of the financial markets especially for   ORDER BLOCKS TRADERS .   It provides traders functionalities, such as: A Drawing Tool One-Click Trading Panel Automated Lot Sizes Calculation   based on your risk appetite & Money Management ( Watch this video , how this tool can help manage your risk per trade better!) Built in PRICE LEVELS (Fibonacci, Round Numbers, Daily hi-low, etc) Shows Trading
Remote Trade copieur
Rashed Samir
5 (2)
实用工具
Remote Trade Copier is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both local and remote modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. MT4 Version (Only Local) MT5 Version (Only Local) MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote) Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system,
GRat Crypto
Ivan Titov
4.5 (2)
实用工具
Trade on crypto exchanges in MT5! GRat_Crypto is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency  on most popular crypto exchanges in the familiar MT5 environment 24/7. Features 1. ALL instruments of the 9 most popular crypto exchanges are available: Binance, BingX, Bybit, Coinbase, CoinEx, Kraken,   KuCoin, MEXC and OKX . 2. The ability to place ANY type of order available in MT5, both market and pending, to modify orders and positions, to delete order
FTMO Protector 8
Vyacheslav Izvarin
实用工具
PROTECT YOUR FTMO Account in a simplest way Must-Have Account Protector for any Prop-trading Account and Challenge MT4 / MT5 Expert Advisor that protects your Forex Prop Trading account from an unexpected drawdown! FTMO Protector  is a Tool that lets you manage trades and control your profit and loss across multiple Robots and currency pairs using a simple parameters and settings. Use as many EAs and Instruments you need, the Protector will: 1.   Calculate your midnight (01:00 System time) Balan
作者的更多信息
Grid Feast MT5
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
专家
交易者們，你們好！很久以前，當我在 YouTube 上進行流覽時，我看到了 Expert4x 的一個強大的網格策略。作為一個熱衷於外匯交易和 MQL4/5 的程序員，我根據這個策略開發了一個專家顧問，從那時起我就一直在使用這個 EA。作為我對交易社區的貢獻之一，我在此向大家提供此 EA。請觀賞下面的視頻，其中對策略進行了解釋。 MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145867 推薦 該策略/EA 僅適用於有波動的交易對。我個人在 EURCHF 和 AUDNZD 上使用該 EA。我希望您也能找到有用的 EA 交易風險警告！ 1. 金融市場交易涉及重大風險，可能不適合所有人。請務必瞭解您可能會損失部分或全部投資資本。 2. 請從模擬帳戶開始使用本專案。只有在您完全瞭解使用 EA 和一般交易的策略和風險後，才能轉移到真實帳戶。 交易愉快
FREE
AI Gold ATM
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
专家
聰明交易，賺取豐厚收益！ 若您渴望在零壓力的狀態下增長交易資本，「AI GOLD ATM」這款全自動化、多功能且適應性強的系統正是為您量身打造 其核心使命是透過智能市場適應系統，精準執行XAUUSD交易，確保您永不錯失獲利良機。 上市價 = $299 實際售價 = $1499 AI GOLD ATM運用先進演算法鎖定高勝率交易機會： 節省您的時間 降低人為失誤 提升交易穩定性 助您在最小回撤下創造巨額收益 智慧融合趨勢、網格與金字塔系統，助您更有效管理風險，同時從每波市場波動中擷取更多利潤。 使用AI GOLD ATM，您可憑藉AI驅動的精準交易背書，自信地擴展資產規模。 立即把握上市優惠價（限時特惠） 每售出10份即調漲100美元，直至恢復實際定價。 重要提示：購買後請主動聯繫以獲取安裝手冊與設定指南，您將加入高價值支援社群享受額外權益。 充分發揮效能之最低要求與建議 1. 建議交易對：XAUUSD 2. 建議初始入金：帳戶內存入2000美元，或優先使用10,000美分帳戶 3. 槓桿比例至少1:200，建議1:500 4. 帳戶類型：對沖帳戶 透過 Deep
ATR SlTp MT5
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
指标
Hello, Traders! I have developed something for traders who uses Average True Range aka ATR value to determine their trade's Stoploss and Takeprofit. With this indicator you can easily set the Takeprofit and Stoploss with the multiplier of your choice. To use this, kindly adjust the ATR Period to your trading style, then adjust the Stoploss Multiplier and Takeprofit Multiplier accordingly. Happy Trading. Goodluck and Goodtrading!!!
FREE
Lot Calculator MT5
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
实用工具
在 MetaTrader 上直接計算您的交易手數！ 各位交易員，大家好！您是一位注重風險管理的交易者嗎？如果是，那麼這款工具正是為您量身打造的。我叫 Ibrahim，我開發了一款工具，可以根據您帳戶餘額中的風險百分比來計算您的交易手數。如果您想要承擔一個絕對值的風險，而不是以百分比的形式指定風險，這款工具也能幫您計算出合適的交易手數。例如，您可以指定從您的帳戶餘額中拿出 100 美元進行交易。 MT4 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/155026 它是免費的，歡迎體驗！請在評論區留言，告訴我您希望我添加哪些功能，或您希望我為社區開發哪些其他工具。 祝您交易愉快，自動化交易快樂！
FREE
Grid Feast MT4
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
专家
交易者們，你們好！很久以前，當我在 YouTube 上進行流覽時，我看到了 Expert4x 的一個強大的網格策略。作為一個熱衷於外匯交易和 MQL4/5 的程序員，我根據這個策略開發了一個專家顧問，從那時起我就一直在使用這個 EA。作為我對交易社區的貢獻之一，我在此向大家提供此 EA。請觀賞下面的視頻，其中將解釋該策略。 MT5 版本: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145866 推薦 該策略/EA 僅適用於有波動的交易對。我個人在 EURCHF 和 AUDNZD 上使用該 EA。我希望您也能找到有用的 EA 交易風險警告！ 1. 金融市場交易涉及重大風險，可能不適合每個人。請務必瞭解您可能會損失部分或全部投資資本。 2. 請從模擬帳戶開始使用本專案。只有在您完全瞭解使用 EA 和一般交易的策略和風險後，才能轉移到真實帳戶。 交易愉快
FREE
Breakeven Manager
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
实用工具
各位交易高手們，你們好！相信你們一定做得很好。你們有沒有遇過這樣的情況：市場最初走勢對你有利，或接近你的止盈目標，然後突然反轉，與你的部位方向相反？這種情況我遇過很多次，今天我決定反擊。 我向你們介紹一款交易管理器，它可以幫助你保護你的部位。這個項目可以幫助你將部位設定為損益平衡，當達到你指定的點數或止盈的一定百分比時，即可達到損益平衡，取決於你選擇的模式。 此外，這個專案還可以幫助你追蹤部位，當部位達到你指定的點數或止盈的一定百分比時，即可達到損益平衡，取決於你選擇的模式。 MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144196 使用方法 只需將 EA 應用於活躍貨幣對（例如 BTCUSD 或 XAUUSD），然後相應地設定損益平衡和交易參數即可。 注意： EA 不依賴價格變動。即使應用該功能的圖表沒有出現任何價格變動或價格波動，它也能管理您的所有部位。 祝您好運，交易順利。
FREE
Equity Security MT5
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
实用工具
您獲利策略的防禦性措施！ 正如孫子大師所言：防禦之策在於避免敗北；攻克敵軍則需主動出擊。 您是否希望終結因專家顧問程式（EA）故障導致的荒謬回撤？是否渴望追蹤盈虧並認真執行風險管理？在您購買下一筆自營交易帳戶或專家顧問程式前，請暫停腳步。首先恭喜您！我為您開發了「交易意外虧損的第一道防線」。這款強大工具能在您達到每日獲利目標或每日回撤觸及預設限值時，自動鎖定帳戶停止交易，讓您的資金免受情緒決策、市場波動或專家顧問故障的侵蝕。將此工具納入您的交易武庫，從容應對市場波動！ MT4版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145636 核心功能： 自動交易封鎖：每日權益虧損或獲利目標觸及時，立即停止所有交易活動。 即時監控： 全天候追蹤權益與回撤幅度變化 每日重置：回撤上限與盈利目標於新交易日開始時自動重置 ️ 自訂參數：依據交易策略設定百分比或固定金額的盈利目標與回撤限額 警示通知：權益觸及限額時即時接收提醒 您需要 T 的理由
Breakeven Manager MT4
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
实用工具
Hello, trading champs! I trust you are doing well. Have you experienced entering a position where the market initially moves in your favour or approach your takeprofit then suddenly the market reversed opposite your position? Well, it has happened to me numerous times and today I decide to fight back. I present to you a trade manager that help you protect your position(s). This project helps you set your position(s) to breakeven either when a certain amount of pips you specify is reached or a
FREE
Engulfing Candle Scanner
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
指标
This is an indicator that helps you to scan the whole timeframe then informs you about the last candle position Engulfing Candlestick pattern was formed. The indicator also send alert to your mobile when a new engulfing candle is formed.  For the visual; 1. Green up arrow indicates a bullish engulfing candlestick pattern  2. Red down arrow indicates a bearish engulfing candlestick pattern
FREE
Lot Calculator MT4
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
实用工具
在 MetaTrader 平台直接計算您的交易手數！ 各位交易員，大家好！您是一位注重風險管理的交易者嗎？如果是，那麼這款工具正是為您量身打造的。我叫 Ibrahim，我開發了一款工具，可以根據您帳戶餘額中的風險百分比來計算您的交易手數。如果您想要承擔一個絕對值的風險，而不是以百分比的形式指定風險，這款工具也能幫您計算出合適的交易手數。例如，您可以指定從您的帳戶餘額中拿出 100 美元來承擔風險。 MT5 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/155025 它是免費的，歡迎體驗！請在評論區留言，告訴我您希望我添加哪些功能，或您希望我為社區開發哪些新的工具。 祝您交易愉快，自動化交易快樂！
FREE
Breakout Hunter MT4
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
专家
Hello, trading champs! I trust you are doing well. I have got you an interesting project based on price breakout. This project is best for traders who is interested in or who trade time-based range breakout. The project protects you from applying emotional decisions on your trading. The EA can also be used for prop firm challenges, you only need to adjust the time breakout range to your desire, adjust the account percent/fixed lot you wish to use then you are good to go. Recommendation The EA
Equity Security
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
实用工具
您獲利策略的防禦性措施！ 正如孫子大師所言：防禦之策在於避免敗北；攻克敵軍則需主動出擊。 您是否希望終結因專家顧問程式（EA）故障導致的荒謬回撤？是否渴望追蹤盈虧並認真執行風險管理？在您購買下一筆自營交易帳戶或專家顧問程式前，請暫停腳步。首先恭喜您！我為您開發了「交易意外虧損的第一道防線」。這款強大工具能在您達到每日獲利目標或每日回撤觸及預設限值時，自動鎖定帳戶停止交易，讓您的資金免受情緒決策、市場波動或專家顧問故障的侵蝕。將此工具納入您的交易武庫，從容應對市場波動！ MT5版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145639 核心功能： 自動交易封鎖：每日權益虧損或獲利目標觸及時，立即停止所有交易活動。 即時監控： 全天候追蹤權益與回撤幅度變化 每日重置：回撤上限與盈利目標於新交易日開始時自動重置 ️ 自訂設定：依據交易策略設定百分比或固定金額的盈利目標與回撤限額 警示通知：權益觸及限額時即時接收提醒 您需要 T 的理由 透過  DeepL.com （免費版）翻譯
AI Gold ATM MT4
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
专家
聰明交易，賺取豐厚收益！ 若您渴望在零壓力的狀態下增長交易資本，「AI GOLD ATM」這款全自動化、多功能且適應性強的系統正是為您量身打造 其核心使命是透過智能市場適應系統，精準執行XAUUSD交易，確保您永不錯失獲利良機。 上市價 = $299 實際售價 = $1499 AI GOLD ATM運用先進演算法鎖定高勝率交易機會： 節省您的時間 降低人為失誤 提升交易穩定性 助您在最小回撤下創造巨額收益 智慧融合趨勢、網格與金字塔系統，助您更有效管理風險，同時從每波市場波動中擷取更多利潤。 使用AI GOLD ATM，您可憑藉AI驅動的精準交易背書，自信地擴展資產規模。 立即把握上市優惠價（限時特惠） 每售出10份即調漲100美元，直至恢復實際定價。 重要提示：購買後請主動聯繫以獲取安裝手冊與設定指南，您將加入高價值支援社群享受額外權益。 充分發揮效能之最低要求與建議 1. 建議交易對：XAUUSD 2. 建議初始入金：帳戶內存入2000美元，或優先使用10,000美分帳戶 3. 槓桿比例至少1:200，建議1:500 4. 帳戶類型：對沖帳戶 透過 Deep
Martingale and Hedge Manager MT4
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
实用工具
Hello, traders. Are you the kind of trader who is confident about his entry but usually end up as a subject of stoploss hunt? Your analysis are more than 70% correct but your trades usually hit stoploss due to stop hunt or market manipulations? If you are, then it's time to take over! With this tool you can win all your accurate trades with zero worries. This tool also help you trail your positions and lock-in your profits untill Mr. Market decides to reverse. MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com
Breakout Hunter MT5
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
专家
Hello, trading champs! I trust you are doing well. I have got you an interesting project based on price breakout. This project is best for traders who is interested in or who trade time-based range breakout. The project protects you from applying emotional decisions on your trading. The EA can also be used for prop firm challenges, you only need to adjust the time breakout range to your desire, adjust the account percent/fixed lot you wish to use then you are good to go. Recommendation The EA
筛选:
无评论
回复评论