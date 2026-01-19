RSI and MA Cross

Hello, traders! A long time ago while I was streaming on YouTube, I came across a powerful strategy that uses RSI and Moving Average is an amazing fashion. As an enthusiastic forex trader and MQL4/5 programmer, I developed an Indicator and Expert Advisor based on this strategy. I am giving out the Indicator here for you all as one of my way to contribute to the trading community. Kindly watch the video below where the strategy is been explained.





RECOMMENDATION

The strategy is perfect for a trending season. I personally use the EA version on GOLD and BTCUSD. And I recommend you only trade the Buy signals (Avoid selling on GOLD and BTCUSD). I hope you also find the products useful.





TRADING RISK WARNING!

1. Trading in financial markets involves significant risks and may not be suitable for everyone. Be sure that you understand you can lose some or all of your invested capital.





2. Kindly start the usage of this project on a demo account. Only migrate to a live account after you are fully aware of the strategy and the risk involve in using the EA and in trading generally.









Happy Trading!!!