VP Quant Algo MT5

VP Quant Algo Indicator - Professional Trading Guide

What This Indicator Does For You

This is not just another indicator - it's a complete trading cockpit that combines institutional volume analysis, order flow intelligence, and quantitative signal confluence into one powerful tool. Let me break down exactly what each piece does and how you can use it to trade with an edge.

---

The Five Core Systems

Smart Money Volume Index - The Lower Window

What it shows:

· Buy Interest (aqua line) - Smart money buying pressure
· Sell Interest (red line) - Smart money selling pressure
· Net Index (histogram) - The battle between buyers and sellers

How to read it:

· When Net Index goes ABOVE +0.90 → Institutions are aggressively accumulating (STRONG BUY signal)
· When Net Index goes BELOW -0.90 → Institutions are aggressively distributing (STRONG SELL signal)
· The lines crossing show shifts in smart money sentiment

Pro Tip: This uses volume plus price deviation to detect what the "big players" are doing before the move happens. If the histogram starts trending up but price is still ranging, a breakout is likely coming.

---

Volume Profile - The Daily Map

What you see on the chart:

· POC (Point of Control - RED line) - The price level with the most trading volume
· VAH (Value Area High - AQUA line) - Top of the 70% value zone
· VAL (Value Area Low - MAGENTA line) - Bottom of the 70% value zone

How to trade it:

· POC is your magnetic north - Price tends to return to POC
· Above VAH means price is expensive - look for shorts if rejection occurs
· Below VAL means price is cheap - look for longs if support holds
· POC acts as support or resistance - watch how price reacts when touching it

The Rectangle (Open vs POC):

· Green rectangle = Price opened above POC (bullish bias for the day)
· Red rectangle = Price opened below POC (bearish bias for the day)

---

Order Blocks - Institutional Footprints

What they are:
These are the exact price levels where institutions placed massive orders before a big move. When price returns to these zones, institutions often defend their positions.

You'll see:

· Blue boxes = Bullish Order Blocks (institutions bought heavily here)
· Red or Orange boxes = Bearish Order Blocks (institutions sold heavily here)

The Trading Strategy:

· Price tends to respect these zones
· The latest block marked as "latest" is the most important
· Price coming back to a Bullish OB means potential bounce zone - BUY
· Price coming back to a Bearish OB means potential rejection zone - SELL
· Only the 2 most recent valid blocks per side are shown - these are the freshest and most relevant

---

Quant Confluence Engine - The Smart Dashboard

This is the brain of the indicator. It combines 6 different factors to give you a clear direction:

Trend - 21 and 55 EMA crossover plus slope - tells you if we're going up or down
Momentum - RSI at 14 periods - tells you if we're overbought or oversold
MACD - Histogram direction - tells you if momentum is shifting
Strength - ADX plus DI cross - tells you trend strength and direction
Volume - Volume spike plus direction - tells you if accumulation or distribution is happening
Location - Price position in range - tells you if price is near support or resistance

The Dashboard shows:

· Agreement shows how many factors agree out of 6
· Score shows the weighted composite score - positive means bullish, negative means bearish
· Signal shows BUY up arrow or SELL down arrow when all conditions align

---

The Trade Ladder - When a Signal Fires

When the Quant Engine detects a high-probability setup, it draws this structure on your chart:

ENTRY is the gold line where you enter
TP3 is your 3X profit target
TP2 is your 2X profit target
TP1 is your 1X profit target
The red zone shows your risk area
SL is your stop loss level

What this gives you:

· Entry price - the exact level to enter
· Stop Loss - where the trade is invalidated
· TP1 - 1X your risk - take partial profits here
· TP2 - 2X your risk - take more profits here
· TP3 - 3X your risk - your final target

Alert System: When a signal fires, you get a full alert with all five levels delivered to your screen.

---

Semafor and ZigZag - Market Structure

ZigZag Lines:

· Red line shows major swing points using standard ZigZag
· Gold line shows fractal-based ZigZag with more precise pivots

Semafor Arrows:

· Brown arrows show minor swing points at the 5-3-1 level
· Purple arrows show medium swing points at the 13-8-5 level
· Yellow arrows show major swing points at the 34-21-12 level

How to use them:

· Multiple Semafor arrows at the same price means STRONG support or resistance
· Price bouncing off ZigZag levels means reversal confirmation
· Use these levels to identify entry points with better precision

---

50 EMA Trend Line

What it is:
A simple but powerful 50-period Exponential Moving Average in blue with width 4.

Why it matters:

· Price above means bullish bias
· Price below means bearish bias
· Acts as dynamic support or resistance that moves with price

---

The Complete Trading Methodology

Step 1 - Set Up Your Chart

Add the indicator to any timeframe - it works on all of them. Make sure RequireM30 is set to false unless you specifically want M30 only. Set ProfileRefreshMinutes to 5 for fresh daily volume profile data.

Step 2 - Scan For Setups

For BUY signals, look for this combination:
Price above the 50 EMA, Quant dashboard showing BUY signal, Score above plus 45 with 4 or more factors agreeing, Price near a Bullish Order Block (blue box), Net Index on oscillator showing increasing buying, Price near VAH or POC acting as support

For SELL signals, look for this combination:
Price below the 50 EMA, Quant dashboard showing SELL signal, Score below minus 45 with 4 or more factors agreeing, Price near a Bearish Order Block (red or orange box), Net Index on oscillator showing increasing selling, Price near VAL or POC acting as resistance

Step 3 - Manage Risk

Position Sizing:
Risk NO MORE than 1 to 2 percent of your account per trade. Use the SL line from the trade ladder.

Take Profit Strategy:
At TP1 which is 1R, take 50 percent profit and move your stop loss to breakeven. At TP2 which is 2R, take 25 percent profit and trail the remaining position. At TP3 which is 3R, take your final 25 percent profit.

Step 4 - Confirm Before Entering

Ask yourself these questions:
What does the Volume Profile say about POC, VAH, and VAL?
Is there an Order Block nearby?
What is the 50 EMA doing?
What is the Quant dashboard saying?
Are multiple timeframes aligning with your direction?

---

Advanced Trading Scenarios

The Smart Money Bounce - BUY Setup

The Setup:
Price reaches a Bullish Order Block shown as a blue box. At the same level, price touches the VAL line. The Quant dashboard is showing a BUY signal. The Net Index histogram is turning up from oversold territory at minus 0.90.

Your Action:
Enter at the Order Block level. Place your stop loss just below the Order Block low. Take your first profit at the POC level for 1R. Take your second profit at the VAH level for 2R. Take your final profit at the next resistance level for 3R.

The Rejection Trade - SELL Setup

The Setup:
Price reaches a Bearish Order Block shown as a red box. Price is testing VAH. The Quant dashboard is showing a SELL signal. The Net Index is turning down from overbought territory at plus 0.90.

Your Action:
Enter at the Order Block level. Place your stop loss just above the Order Block high. Take your first profit at the POC level for 1R. Take your second profit at the VAL level for 2R. Take your final profit at the next support level for 3R.

The Breakout Ride

The Setup:
Price breaks above VAH with a volume surge. The Quant dashboard shows a strong BUY signal with a score above plus 60. The 50 EMA is sloping up. The Net Index is rising.

Your Action:
Enter on breakout confirmation. Place your stop loss below VAH which is now support. Take your first profit at 1.5 times the daily range. Take your second profit at 2.5 times the daily range. Take your final profit at 4 times the daily range.

---

Key Rules To Live By

The Confluence Rule

Don't trade unless at least 3 systems agree. If only one system says BUY, wait. You want the stars to align before committing capital.

The Order Block Rule

Order Blocks are triggers, not entries. Wait for price to enter the block zone, then use the Quant signal for your timing.

The Volume Profile Rule

Respect VAH and VAL. They act as gravity zones - price tends to revert to POC like a magnet.

The Score Rule

Only trade when the score is above plus 45 for BUY or below minus 45 for SELL with at least 4 factors agreeing.

The EMA Rule

Don't go long below the 50 EMA. Don't go short above the 50 EMA. It's that simple and it keeps you on the right side of the trend.

---

Quick Start Trading Checklist

Before EVERY single trade, run through this checklist:

Is the Quant score above plus 45 or below minus 45?
Do 4 or more factors agree with the direction?
Is price near an Order Block?
Is price respecting VAH, VAL, or POC?
What is the 50 EMA telling you?
What is the Net Index showing?
Is your risk per trade less than or equal to 2 percent?

---

Final Words Of Wisdom

For Beginners:
Start by watching the indicator on a demo account for 2 full weeks. Learn to read the Volume Profile first - it's your most valuable tool. Only trade the Quant signals when they fire - don't force trades that aren't there. Use the trade ladder religiously because the risk is already calculated for you. Keep a trading journal of every signal and its outcome.

For Experienced Traders:
Use the Order Block plus Quant signal as your core entry trigger. Use Volume Profile levels as your profit targets. Use Semafor levels for additional confirmation. Watch the 50 EMA for your trend bias. Scale your positions using the TP1, TP2, TP3 structure.

---

The Bottom Line

This indicator gives you institutional-grade analysis in a simple visual format. The combination of Volume Profile showing where the value is, Order Blocks showing where the money is, the Quant Engine showing what the math says, ZigZag and Semafor showing where the structure is, and the EMA showing what the trend is creates a powerful edge.

But remember this important truth - no indicator is a holy grail. Always use proper risk management. The trade ladder tells you exactly how much you're risking, so never risk more than you're willing to lose.

Trade smart, trade with conviction, and let the confluence of these systems guide your decisions toward consistent profitability.

推荐产品
AO Trade
Ka Lok Louis Wong
专家
AO Trade 系統是專門為趨勢交易而設計，利用競價時段或新聞時間作為參考點，與其他特定時間進行比較，以預測市場趨勢。 ** EA 中使用的所有時間參數均基於您的終端時間。不同的經紀人可能運作在不同的格林尼治標準時間區域，亦可能因夏令時調整而進一步變化。 請確保在實施之前對齊您終端的時間設置進行全面驗證。** 推薦設置： Use in   M1  timeframe HK50 / DE40 / ustec / UK100 在時間檢查期間，您將注意到價格檢查發生在特定檢查時間分鐘之後的1分鐘（1.2檢查時間分鐘）。這個設計是有意的，允許參考的柱子完成，從而確保開盤價、最高價、最低價和收盤價可以用於與訂單時間進行準確比較。 設置： -----------------1 Timers------------------- 1.1 Check time hour (HH)    --  用於記錄價格的時間戳。 1.2 Check time minute (MM) 1.3 Order time hour (HH)    -- 用於與檢查價格進行比較以開啟訂單的時間戳。 1.4 Order
WiZard of Oz
Mathew Chiwendu Opara
专家
WIZARD OF OZ Intelligent XAUUSD Trading EA Smart gold trading. Real predictive edge. Engineered for traders who want it to just work. What It Does Wizard of Oz is a precision XAUUSD Expert Advisor that identifies high-probability trade setups before the market makes its move , and manages risk with disciplined, balance-aware logic. No guesswork, no martingale chaos — just clean signals, clean entries, and tight risk control. ️ THE ENGINE Three core technologies, working as one. Neura
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
专家
VIX Momentum Pro EA - 产品说明 概述 VIX Momentum Pro是一个专门为VIX75合成指数设计的复杂算法交易系统。该算法采用先进的多时间框架分析，结合专有的动量检测技术，以识别合成波动率市场中的高概率交易机会。 交易策略 该专家顾问基于综合的动量方法运行，分析多个时间框架的价格走势。系统通过数学分析VIX75特有的价格模式来识别方向性动量。当多个技术条件对齐时生成入场信号，包括动量汇合、波动率阈值和方向偏差确认。 该策略避免依赖传统指标，而是依赖专门为合成指数行为校准的专有数学模型。这种方法使算法能够在合成市场独特的24/7交易环境中有效运行。 风险管理 VIX Momentum Pro实施了一个全面的三层风险管理系统，旨在保护资本的同时最大化盈利潜力： 仓位规模设定：算法使用基于百分比的风险计算来确定基于账户余额和预定义风险参数的最佳仓位规模。 动态止损管理：每个仓位都受到智能止损设置的保护，该设置适应市场条件和仓位表现。 紧急保护系统：多层账户保护包括最大日风险限制和紧急停止机制，当达到预定回撤阈值时激活。 系统包含先进的利润保护技术，包括自动盈亏
SupplyDemand Trader
Themichl LLC
专家
SD Trader Combined — Product Description SD Trader Combined Find the zone. Trade the reaction. Protect the account. A single-file, broker-safe Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that detects high-quality supply & demand zones, scores them objectively, and executes three configurable strategies with strict, rules-based risk control. At a glance Platform MetaTrader 5 (build 3815+) Account Hedging or Netting Symbols Any liquid FX, metals, indices, crypto Timeframes M5 – H4 (optimized for M15 / H1) Fil
AuraQuantPro MT5
Ifeanyi Joshua Odinma
专家
AuraQuant EA is a grid-based Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured automated trading on the 5-minute timeframe. The EA focuses on managing entries and positions using a systematic approach with optimized trading logic and risk control features. Recommended minimum deposit: $800 Key Features: Grid trading strategy Designed for 5M timeframe Smart trade management User-friendly setup Optimized for stable execution After purchase, please send a private message to receive the reco
MangoFX Initial
Olisa Chigozie Ufondu
专家
MangoFX Initial – Smart Trend EA with Tesla‑Style Risk Management MangoFX Initial is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who value disciplined risk control, flexible entry logic, and transparent performance monitoring. Whether you are a conservative swing trader or prefer a more aggressive delayed‑entry approach, this EA adapts to your style while protecting your capital with daily, yearly, and floating equity limits. Key Advantages · Two Trading Modes in One EA   · Standa
ApexTrend
Oluwaseun James Okewoye
专家
Built for Momentum. Engineered for Discipline. Designed for Growth. ApexTrend EA is a powerful trend-following Expert Advisor created to capture explosive moves in the market — while protecting your capital with structured, rule-based risk management.  ApexTrend v2.61 , a high-performance trend-following powerhouse engineered for traders who prioritize capital preservation as much as profit. Built on over 3 years of algorithmic refinement, ApexTrend combines institutional-grade execution with a
Smart Exit Manager PRO
Orwa Kerdiea
专家
Smart Exit Manager PRO Professional Version - Unlimited live trading on all pairs and timeframes. Try the FREE Version on demo accounts before upgrading to PRO. Overview Smart Exit Manager PRO automatically calculates the exact price level where closing all your positions will achieve your target profit. The target line updates in real-time as you open or close trades, accounting for broker commissions and providing a precise exit point visible on your chart. Perfect for traders managing mul
MT5 opnMAX Castor and Pollux
Nelson Rodrigo Caldeira Patrao
专家
opnMAX Castor & Pollux: Expert Advisor Overview o pnMAX Castor & Pollux is an institutional-grade, fully automated trading algorithm designed to execute trades based on Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) and Fibonacci retracements . It combines structural price-action analysis with highly advanced risk management and broker-proof execution protocols Key Functional Features Automated FVG & Fibonacci Entries: Scans backward to detect the most recent Fair Value Gap (FVG) and calculates exact entry prices using
StrategyBuilder
Catalin Zachiu
专家
Strategy Builder 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 精心打造的先进多功能交易机器人，旨在为交易者提供先进的标准指标库。 这种精心设计的算法通过将大量指标无缝集成到统一策略中，提供了一种全面的交易方法，使交易者能够准确而自信地驾驭动态的金融市场。 主要特征： 指标多样性：策略生成器利用广泛的标准指标的力量，包括但不限于加速振荡器、自适应移动平均线、真棒振荡器、空头力量、多头力量、商品通道指数、DeMarker、双指数移动平均线、包络线 、分形自适应移动平均线、MACD、移动平均线、抛物线转向指标、相对强度指数、相对活力指数、随机指数、三重指数平均线、三重指数移动平均线和威廉姆斯百分比范围。 这套多样化的指标构成了细致入微的交易策略的支柱。 灵活的阈值：通过为开仓和平仓交易设置特定阈值，精确定制您的交易策略。 这种灵活性确保了对不同市场条件的适应性，并使算法与您独特的交易偏好保持一致。 风险管理策略：策略生成器优先考虑风险管理，为交易者提供一套强大的工具。 使用止损和获利水平等功能建立您的风险参数。 此外，您可以在固定手数之间进行选择，或采用具有自动手数功能的
WaveHFX Gold Striker
Gilbert Clarke
专家
< div class = "atten" >   < p >< b > WaveHFX MT5 Expert Advisor </ b > 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的自动化篮子交易机器人，专为结构化交易管理、智能市场过滤、篮子止盈、篮子止损和可控风险而设计。 </ p > </ div > < div class = "atten" >   < p >< b > 模拟账户登录信息 </ b >< br >   Server: < b > Exness-MT5Trial9 </ b >< br >   Login: < b > 436549081 </ b >< br >   Password: < b > 10WINNinerStra@ </ b ></ p > </ div > < div class = "atten" >   < p > 该模拟设置针对 < b > GBPUSD </ b > 和 < b > $100 </ b > 模拟账户优化。报告显示余额从 $100 增长到 < b > $145.03 </ b > ，超过 < b > 40% </ b
DeMarshall Pip Hunter EA
Desmond Ebimobowei Dogubo
专家
DeMarshall Pip Hunter EA is a powerful and advanced trading expert advisor designed and built with confidence to help traders in the financial market. This expert advisor utilizes sophisticated algorithms and technical analysis to identify profitable trading opportunities and execute trades with precision. It is equipped with features such as trend detection, risk management, and customizable settings to cater to different trading styles and preferences. DeMarshall Pip Hunter EA is suitable for
Shooting Target MT5
Chui Yu Lui
专家
/   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined
Fvg In Fvg
Claudiu-georgian Zavera
专家
FVG In FVG EA — From Learn to Earn. The most-watched imbalance on any chart, taken where you have not seen it before: a Fair Value Gap confirmed inside a Fair Value Gap. A GAP EVERYONE WATCHES. AN EXECUTION NO ONE ELSE HAS. The EA detects the Fair Value Gap — the 3-candle imbalance — on a higher timeframe, then requires a second FVG, formed inside the first, on the timeframes you choose. Only an overlap above your threshold validates the zone: Most Powerful Overlap FVG Zones — rigorously selec
ATC AlgoZone MT5 Indic
Ameur Boudenne
指标
Algo Trading Indicaor MT5 The ATC ALGO indicator has been developed to work on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It has the same specifications and zones as the MetaTrader 4 version. There may be slight lag, which we believe is due to differences in MetaTrader 5 programming. We will work on improving it, God willing. MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 With this indicator , you’ll have
Quantum Vision EA
Perceval Holloway
专家
Mandarin Chinese (简体中文) Quantum Vision EA - 高级突破阶梯交易系统 概述 Quantum Vision 是由 HWAY TRADING PTY LTD 开发的一款精密高效的智能交易顾问 (EA)，专为捕捉市场突破而设计。主要针对 XAUUSD（黄金）优化，但可灵活适应各种交易品种，包括外汇对、比特币等加密货币以及美国指数。它采用无挂单的市场执行阶梯策略，动态计算突破水平，仅在价格行动确认动能时触发交易，从而减少虚假入场并提升交易可靠性。 该 EA 配备智能风险管理、追踪止损以及可自定义的资产类别配置文件，是寻求自动化高性能策略的交易者必备工具。无论您是新手还是资深交易者，Quantum Vision 都能提供灵活性和控制力，与您的交易风格完美匹配。 主要功能 动态突破检测：分析最近 N 根K线（默认5根）的高/低点，在每根新K线形成时识别突破水平，确保实时适应市场变化。 市场执行阶梯：根据用户定义的间距（默认50点）在突破水平上方/下方构建触发价格网格，每侧最多10级。仅当价格触及触发点时以市价执行，避免挂单滑点。 重复防止：采用容差检查（默认
Gold Trend Swing
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
5 (1)
专家
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile 入门费 498 美元，每月增加 100 美元，直至达到 1298 美元 XAUUSD（黄金）的自动交易机器人。 将此机器人连接到您的 XAUUSD (GOLD) H1 图表并让它按照经过验证的策略自动交易！该机器人专为寻求简单而高效的自动化的交易者而设计，它根据技术指标和价格行为的组合执行交易，并针对低到中等价差进行了优化。 机器人如何工作？ 建议的时间范围：H1（1 小时），以平衡信号精度并降低噪音。 主要资产：XAUUSD（黄金），市场波动性很大，但机会明显。 进入和退出：机器人分析价格模式、关键水平和动量确认以开启/关闭交易。 内置风险管理：自动调整头寸规模并使用动态止损保护。 轻松设置 – 即用 建议手数：1000 美元账户 0.01（根据您的资本进行调整）。 针对低/中价差进行了优化（避免在高佣金条件下进行交易）。 无需复杂的设置 – 只需连接并激活即可。 首先在演示中进行测试——在正式上线之前，务必在模拟账户上验证性能。 主要优势 清晰、不过度优化的策略——适
Whale Footprint Tracker
Idris
专家
Whale Footprint Tracker MT5 is an institutional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered to detect, track, and exploit the order flow of major market participants (Whales, Central Banks, and Market Makers). Instead of relying on lagging retail indicators, this expert advisor operates purely on advanced Liquidity Pool Mapping and Price Delivery Efficiency. The market doesn't move because of math formulas; it moves to hunt liquidity. Whale Footprint Tracker is designed to identif
Trend Fusion MTF
Elham Afsharpour
指标
Trend Fusion MTF Trend Fusion MTF是一款适用于MetaTrader 5的多时间周期趋势和市场结构指标。 它可以独立分析最多六个选定的时间周期，并在清晰的图表面板中显示每个周期的当前方向。每个时间周期都可以设置不同的权重，使较高时间周期能够对最终趋势强度产生更大的影响。 该指标使用已确认的价格枢轴点以及包括BOS和CHOCH在内的市场结构形态，将每个时间周期分类为： 上升趋势 下降趋势 中性状态 等待确认 工作原理 对于每个已启用的时间周期，Trend Fusion MTF会自动： 扫描之前的K线。 查找初始有效高点和低点枢轴。 检测新的已确认枢轴点。 监控重要市场结构水平的突破。 确认看涨、看跌或中性趋势状态。 将该时间周期的结果加入总加权趋势强度。 每个时间周期都使用其自身的K线数据独立计算。 该指标不需要其他指标、额外的EX5文件或外部资源。 多时间周期面板 面板显示： 所选时间周期 当前趋势方向 时间周期权重 看涨或看跌贡献 总趋势强度 整体趋势状态 时间周期同步状态 可视化强度条 当所有已启用的时间周期都朝同一方向时，指标还可以在图表上绘制趋势同
Smart DCA Pro
Mohamed Refaat Attia Abdelhamid
专家
Smart DCA Pro | Institutional EURUSD Trend Algorithmic System important NOTE before test :  talk to me on telegram to get the best setting file for the EA, my telegram :  https://t.me/SmartDCApro   Why Choose Smart DCA Pro? Smart DCA Pro is a high-performance, fully automated trading algorithm engineered exclusively for (  EURUSD  ) on the H1 timeframe. Built for stability and consistent capital growth, this EA filters macro-trends to execute high-probability entries, completely avoiding risky,
Scanner for news event and economic calendar
Mark Nicole Olarte
2 (1)
专家
MT5 统计型新闻、事件及经济日历扫描仪表盘 全球首款专为扫描新闻事件和经济日历而设计的 MT5 统计型仪表盘，完全基于数学概率开发。 七大支柱：盈利法则 本系统不仅仅是查看新闻；它通过七个精英支柱分析市场反应的科学性： Power (数学动力) 这是市场的脉搏。系统使用独有的净分 (Net Score) 计算方法，将复杂的动能简化为一个数字。您可以在蜡烛线完成之前就看到力量的转向。 技术解析： 引擎识别本周的每一个新闻事件，并对照 3 年的机构偏好滚动缓冲数据。如果某个事件具有 74% 的历史看涨偏好，则将其乘以其影响权重（高、中或低）。净分是本周所有分配权重的数学总和。 Beat Percentage (超越概率) Beat 支柱跟踪某种货币的新闻事件实际超出市场预期的程度。 技术解析： 该指标跟踪意外动能。它将实际数据与分析师共识（预测值）进行比较。如果在 10 份报告中有 8 份高于预期，则 Beat 百分比为 80%，表明该货币处于“经济超越阶段” (Economic Beat Phase)。 W-Hit (胜率) Win-Hit 率是概率之盾。它告诉您历史新闻事件导致盈利波
Synthesis X Neural EA
Thanaporn Sungthong
专家
Forget Everything You Know About Trading Robots. Introducing Synthesis X Neural EA , the world's first Hybrid Intelligence Trading System . We have moved beyond the limitations of simple, indicator-based EAs to create a sophisticated, two-part artificial intelligence designed for one purpose: to generate stable, consistent portfolio growth with unparalleled risk management. Synthesis X is not merely an algorithm; it is a complete trading architecture. It combines the immense analytical power of
Apex Liquidity Hud
Husain Fareed Abbas Alasfoor
专家
️ The Apex Gold Protocol Institutional-Grade Capital Allocation for Sovereign Assets The Pinnacle of Precious Metals Automation The Apex Gold Protocol represents the absolute zenith of algorithmic asset management, engineered exclusively for elite market participants who demand flawless execution in the global gold markets. Developed as a private, high-tier deployment, this bespoke system transcends traditional trading utilities to offer a sophisticated, institutional-grade capital compounder.
Geek Engine
VALU VENTURES LTD
专家
Geek Engine EA is a professional-grade automated trading system that combines multiple proven technical analysis strategies with sophisticated risk management and performance tracking capabilities. Designed for both novice and experienced traders seeking consistent, rule-based trading execution. KEY FEATURES Multi-Strategy Trading System - MA Crossover Strategy with multi-timeframe confirmation - RSI Momentum Strategy with divergence detection - MACD Signal Strategy with histogram analysis -
Breakout Recovery System
Anthony Devon Ellis
专家
Box Breakout Recovery trades the breakout of a user-defined time window and manages the outcome with a structured recovery chain rather than a fixed grid. How it works Box formation. Between the start and end times you set (server time), the EA records the highest high and lowest low of that window. Stop orders. At the end of the window it places a Buy Stop above the box high and a Sell Stop below the box low, each offset by a configurable number of points. Take profit is a percentage of the mea
Secura Gold Wave
KINGSLEY IFEANYI IWUFRED
专家
Secura Gold Wave EA v1.0 Institutional-Grade Pullback Trading System for Higher Timeframes Trade with the rhythm of the market using   Secura Gold Wave EA , a professional expert advisor built for patient, higher-timeframe traders. It systematically identifies high-probability pullback entries within a confirmed trend, using a multi-moving-average framework for precision. Core Strategy: Identifies price retracements to a dynamic moving average, waiting for a strong confirmation candle to signa
FREE
Institutional SMC Plus Confluence Engine
Godwin Edward Enyali
指标
Вот перевод текста на китайский язык (упрощенное иероглифическое письмо), оформленный в строгом, понятном и профессиональном стиле, подходящем для MQL5 Market: 机构级 SMC 与共振引擎 (MTF 扫描仪) 机构级 SMC 与共振引擎是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 开发的专业 Smart Money Concepts 指标。它专为高频动态结构映射而设计，能够自动识别、评分和筛选机构供求区域 (Supply and Demand)，同时通过交互式扫描面板实时监控多个资产和时间框架。 核心功能特性 自动化供求区域检测 机构枢轴半径引擎：精准定位关键市场转折点，无需任何滞后指标。 高精度区域映射：自动计算实体与影线的比例，精准绘制需求区（取开盘价与收盘价的最大值至最低价）和供应区（取最高价至开盘价与收盘价的最小值）。 实时缓解 (Mitigation) 清理：动态监控有效区域。一旦某个区域失效或被价格突破，系统会立即从图表中清
CobWeb Ultimate Pro MT5
Abubakar Abu Saidu
专家
介绍蜘蛛网终极专业：十年交易中最先进、最全面的专家顾问 描述：蜘蛛网终极专业是超过10年的专家顾问开发和广泛的交易经验的顶峰。 这款尖端EA结合了10多种策略，每种策略都经过精心设计和优化。 通过一系列复杂的交易技术和分析方法，蜘蛛网终极专业为交易者提供了一个无与伦比的优势在动态外汇市场。 100k实时信号分析： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1999922 当然可以！ 在CobWeb Ultimate Pro真实账户中投资$100,000表明了对此专家顾问广泛功能的承诺和利用。 以下是这样的投资可能有利的一些原因: 1. 全面的策略整合：蜘蛛网终极专业结合了超过10个精心制作的交易策略，荣誉超过十年的专业知识。 通过大量投资，您可以确保每个策略都有足够的资本配置来充分发挥其潜力。 这 种 将 将 风险 降至 最 ， 并 了 在 在 在 市场 市场 捕 交易 交易 的 的 2. 增强：$100,000的投资为扩展头寸和同时执行多个交易提供了充足的空间。 通过CobWeb Ultimate Pro的复杂策略和先进的分析技术，您可以利用更广泛的
Trillion Pips Pro MT5
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
指标
TRILLION PIPS ELITE PRO INDICATOR Advanced Wave-Based Auto Trend System Built with 12+ Years of Real Market Experience, this is not just an indicator — it is a complete market intelligence system designed to help traders identify key levels, understand auto trend direction, and read market movement with confidence. UNIQUE POWER OF THIS INDICATOR Proprietary Strategy – Only from Trillion Pips Advanced Wave-Based Market Structure Engine Auto Trend Detection System Built-in Trend Decider Log
Blotter Pips
Peter C Anyamele
专家
Blotter Pips EA Blotter Pips EA is a high-performance trading system designed to optimize your trading strategy with a focus on precision, simplicity, and profitability. Built with advanced algorithms and an emphasis on market adaptability, it provides a seamless trading experience, even for beginners. Key Features Plug and Play: With Blotter Pips EA, no complex setups are required. Simply attach it to your chart, configure a few parameters, and let the EA handle the rest. Optimized for the M5 T
该产品的买家也购买
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Trend Trading System 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Smart Trend Trading System 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Smart Trend 信号转换为自动交易。 Smart Trend Trading System 是一套完整的交易系统，具备不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的特点，专为希望获得更清晰信号、更准确趋势方向以及更有组织交易方式的交易者打造。   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] 它将 10 多种交易工具 整合到一个系统中，包括趋势检测、反转区域、Smart Cloud、移动止损逻辑、支撑与阻力、K线着色、提醒以及多周期分析。 该系统旨在帮助您应对不同的市场环境： 趋势市场： 识别主要趋势，发现回调，跟随
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
指标
SUPERHERO 指標是一款基於「全方位」原則設計的多貨幣交易系統。該指標能獨立分析市場，並提供開倉與平倉的交易訊號。它採用止損與獲利了結訂單，風險報酬比（R:R）為 1:1。 我偶爾會根據這個系統的訊號親自進行交易，以下是我獲得的結果—— 即時訊號 此系統可向您的智慧型手機發送推播通知，讓您無需綁定電腦，即可「隨時隨地」進行交易。這對於自營交易公司而言再適合不過了。 每位顧客皆可享額外好禮： 每位購買此指標的買家，都將收到我贈送的一項特別實用工具，該工具： 自動下達止損與獲利了結訂單 當價格達到目標水準時，系統會自動平倉 支援待執行訂單交易 支援均值交易模式 如果您希望將這款優秀且極為便利的工具作為禮物獲贈，請在購買 SUPERHERO 指標後，立即透過 MQL5 平台的私訊與我聯繫。此外，您還將獲得培訓課程「如何安裝與設定 SUPERHERO 並開始穩定獲利」的存取權限。 關於「超級英雄」策略 SUPERHERO 策略是利用價格回調時，順應趨勢方向進行盤中交易。 「超級英雄」程式碼內含數個強大的技術指標，用以分析價格通道的趨勢方向與波動範圍，並能識別在修正性回調後形成的盤中波段反
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (9)
指标
Trend Sniper X 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的多时间周期趋势跟踪指标，帮助交易者以清晰、精确的方式识别趋势方向和潜在的反转点。 价格信息： 当前价格为促销价，随着未来更新和新功能的发布，价格可能会有所变动。 Code2Profit 频道 通过多时间框架分析掌握市场！ 技术规格 平台 MetaTrader 5 指标类型 多时间周期趋势指标 运行时间周期 任何图表时间周期，可独立选择更高的时间周期 (M1–MN1) 主要交易品种 外汇、黄金 (XAUUSD) 及其他差价合约 (CFD) 推荐账户 任何账户类型 可视化 彩色趋势蜡烛 (买入/卖出/微弱/变化) + 买入/卖出箭头 附加模块 交易时段方框 (悉尼、东京、伦敦、纽约) 主要功能 多时间周期趋势分析： 直接在当前图表上投射更高时间周期的趋势方向，提供清晰的宏观视角。 弱势/不确定柱检测： 高亮显示趋势条件不明朗的柱线，让交易者避开震荡区域。 买入/卖出信号箭头： 在确认趋势变化后的柱线上自动绘制箭头，支持警报、推送和电子邮件通知。 一键开启/关闭面板： 图表上的按钮可切换指标，下拉菜单可立即切换分析时间周
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
指标
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
指标
SuperScalp Pro – 专业多层共振剥头皮交易系统 SuperScalp Pro 是一款专业的多重共振剥头皮交易系统，旨在帮助交易者识别更高概率的交易机会，提供更清晰的入场确认、基于 ATR 的止损（Stop Loss）和止盈（Take Profit）水平，以及适用于 XAUUSD、BTCUSD 和主要外汇货币对的灵活信号过滤功能。 完整使用文档可在产品博客查看： [User Guide] 支持通过 SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA 进行自动交易： [Auto Trader] 基于 SuperScalp Pro 交易逻辑开发的黄金自动剥头皮 EA： [SuperScalp Gold] SuperScalp Pro 集成了 Supertrend、VWAP、EMA、RSI、ADX、成交量分析、布林带（Bollinger Bands）以及 MACD 背离分析，用于过滤低质量交易机会，减少虚假突破信号，并提高入场精准度。 SuperScalp Pro 专为 XAUUSD、BTCUSD 以及主要外汇货币对优化设计，通过基于 ATR 的波动率逻辑和规则化信
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
指标
传奇回归：Entry Points Pro 10。 这款传奇指标曾 3 年稳居 MQL5 Market 前三，如今全面重启。 数百条热情好评（两个版本合计 589 条），每天有数千名交易者用它交易，演示版下载 31,000+   MT4+MT5  次。 五年来我读过你们的每一条评价——在第 10 版里，我没有给出许诺，而是把答案直接做进了产品。指标作者自 1999 年入市， 珍视诚信、自己的声誉和自己的客户 。 Entry Points Pro 给出的入场信号严格不重绘。 而且这一次不再只是作者的一面之词，而是可验证的事实：确认信号只在 K 线收盘后标出，自动化测试记录到 零重绘 （在 EURUSD、XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD 上共 2,486,568 次不变量检查——0 次违规）。测试方法完全公开——您可以在策略测试器中自行复现。 购买后请务必第一时间给我发私信。 我会发给您 扩展版说明书《交易者圣经》 ——使用本指标交易的完整指南——并告诉您如何免费获得 赠品：市场扫描器 ，它能同时分析多个品种和多个时间周期，并在一个界面上显示 Entry Points Pro 此刻在哪里表现
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
指标
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
指标
M1 SNIPER   是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
指标
我偶爾會親自使用這個系統進行交易。 請評估我在真實帳戶上進行的手動 BOMBER 交易—— LIVE SIGNAL 购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
指标
UZFX {SSS} 超短线智能信号 v4.0 MT5 是一款无重绘的高性能交易指标，专为在快速波动的市场中需要精准、实时信号的超短线交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者设计。该指标由 (UZFX-LABS) 开发，融合了价格行为分析、趋势确认和智能过滤技术，可在所有货币对和时间周期内生成高概率的买卖信号、预警信号以及趋势延续机会。 别再对交易犹豫不决了，开始遵循这一专为追求清晰、精准和纪律性市场执行的交易者设计的结构化信号系统吧。 我的建议* 最佳时间周期：15分钟及以上。 {H1} 是我的最爱。而且效果令人惊叹……！！ 更新后的主要功能 • 自动买入和卖出信号检测 • 先进的反转识别逻辑 • 潜在市场反转前的早期预警信号 • 趋势延续确认信号 • 内置风险管理功能，包含入场点、止损点、TP1、TP2和TP3水平 • 完全可自定义的风险回报比 • 实时警报、声音提醒和移动端推送通知 • 带交易建议的专业信息面板 • 适用于所有MT5交易品种和时间周期 • 界面简洁、轻量且用户友好 为什么交易者选择 UZFX SSS？ 大多数交易者亏损的原因在于入场过晚、平仓过早，或者缺乏明确的交
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.42 (50)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Atomic Analyst 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Atomic Analyst 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Atomic Analyst 信号转换为自动交易。 Atomic Analyst 是一款不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的 Price Action 交易指标，专为手动交易、清晰信号和 EA 自动化而设计。 User manual: settings, inputs and strategy.   &   User Manual PDF . 它分析价格行为、强度、动能、多周期方向和高级过滤器，帮助交易者减少噪音，避免弱势交易机会，并做出更有结构的交易决策。 该指标将复杂的市场计算转换为简单的视觉信号、彩色K线、趋势读数、止损水平和多个止盈区域，使交易者能够快速理解并应用于真实市场环境。 主要交易用途： 剥头皮和日内交易： 专为快速决策、清晰箭头、提醒、K线颜色和
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
指标
Gann Made Easy   是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
指标
Power Candles V3 - 自我优化的强度指标 Power Candles V3 把货币与品种的强度直接转化为图表上可执行的交易方案。指标不再仅根据强度给K线着色,而是在后台持续运行实时自动优化,为您正面对的品种给出最佳 Stop Loss、Take Profit 与信号阈值。一键采用,Entry、Stop Loss、Take Profit 线就以精确价格绘制在图表上,提醒消息中直接包含方向。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 每根收盘K线运行 3,000+ 次交易模拟。9 种强度状态。2 种策略并行测试。一键采用最优配置。 为什么需要这个 大多数强度指标只给您一个数值,然后留下三个问题:相信哪个阈值、用哪个 Stop Loss、走哪个交易方向。Power Candles V3 在每根收盘K线上自动回答这些问题。结果就是一个完整的交易方案 -
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
指标
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 首发价格：$99 Axiom Matrix 现以 $99 的首发价格提供。 前 30 次购买完成后，价格将上涨至 $199。 购买后，请直接私信我，以获取使用说明并领取您的专属赠品奖励。 Axiom Matrix 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业多品种、多时间周期市场扫描器和决策仪表板。 它会扫描您的 Market Watch，分析多个时间周期，读取多个证据引擎，比较最强的交易机会，并在一个清晰的矩阵仪表板中显示最佳 BUY、SELL、WAIT 或被阻止的状态。 我开发 Axiom Matrix，是因为我想要一个可以替我完成繁重市场扫描工作的工具。 我不想只单独检查 RSI。 然后单独检查 MACD。 然后检查移动平均线。 然后检查成交量。 然后检查波动率。 然后检查支撑和阻力。 然后还要手动在不同品种和时间周期之间切换，只为了建立一个交易思路。 我想要一个仪表板，可以扫描市场、比较证据、排序最佳机会，并告诉我现在最强的交易设置在哪里。 这就是 Axiom Matrix 背后的核心理念。 AXIOM MATRIX 的功能 Axiom Ma
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
指标
FX Trend NG：新一代多市场趋势智能分析工具 概述 FX Trend NG 是一款专业的多时间周期趋势分析与市场监控工具，帮助您在几秒钟内全面了解市场结构。 无需在多个图表之间来回切换，您可以立即看到哪些品种处于趋势中、哪里动能正在减弱，以及哪些时间周期之间存在强烈共振。 限时发布优惠 – 仅需 $30（6个月） 或 $80 终身授权 即可拥有 FX Trend NG 。 已经是 Stein Investments 客户？ -> 发送消息 以获取专属客户群访问权限。 需要帮助或安装指导？ -> 请访问 Stein Investments 官方页面 。 1. FX Trend NG 的核心优势 三状态趋势逻辑 —— 不只是 Buy 或 Sell • 大多数指标仅显示两种状态：Buy 或 Sell。 • FX Trend NG 增加第三种状态： Fade 。 • Fade 表示趋势强度正在减弱，在完全反转之前提前发出信号。 这种结构化逻辑让您看到趋势变化过程，而不仅仅是简单方向信号。 多时间周期分析（M1 至 MN1） • 从短线交易到中长线交易全面覆盖。 • 快速识别趋势
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
指标
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
指标
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
大师版是一款专业级的分析工具，旨在通过成交量和资金流向的视角来可视化市场结构。与标准的成交量指标不同，该工具直接在图表上显示每日成交量分布，让您准确看到价格发现发生的位置以及“聪明钱”的定位。 此大师版专为清晰度和速度而设计，具有独特的自动主题同步系统，加载后即刻美化您的图表布局。 主要特点： 真实资金流向计算： 超越标准的跳动量。启用“Use Money Flow”时，成交量按价格加权，揭示了特定价格水平的实际资金投入。 价值区域 (VA) 可视化： 自动计算价值区域（默认为成交量的70%）。 VA填充： 为价值区域背景着色，以便即时识别控制区域。 关键水平： 清晰标记控制点 (POC)、价值区域高点 (VAH) 和价值区域低点 (VAL)。 专业标记系统： 扫描概况结构以识别关键交易区域： HVN (高成交量节点)： 接受和盘整区域（支撑/阻力）。 LVN (低成交量节点)： 拒绝区域或“快速通过”区域。 所有标记均向右绘制延长线，便于监控。 Delta 背离（左侧直方图）： 左侧直方图可视化每个级别的买卖压力对比。这有助于识别隐藏的背离——即价格可能上涨，但卖家在这些水平上激进打
作者的更多信息
Perfect Day Scalper Pro Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
4 (1)
指标
Perfect Day Scalper Pro Your Daily 5-Point Routine for a 5-Figure Income. Price: $150 USD (Stop Chasing, Start Cashing) ---   One Trade. One Target. One Victory Lap. Your Day is Done. (Forget the 1000+ pip dreams that turn into 100+ pip losses. Real wealth is built on consistency, not complexity. What if your entire trading day was over in 15 minutes, with a single, high-probability trade that hands you a clean, professional profit? Welcome to the Perfect Day Scalper.) ---   What is The
FREE
Advance Market Analysis Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
5 (2)
指标
ADVANCED MARKET ANALYSIS INDICATOR        Overview of the Indicator This is not a simple indicator — it’s a multi-analysis predictive system. It combines: Volume Profile (POC, VAH, VAL) Fibonacci Extensions Pivot Levels (Daily, Weekly, 4H) Trend Determination (MA-based) Smart Money Concepts & Pattern Detection (basic placeholders for expansion) Prediction Engine (projects price forward for 1 hour) It gives you: Target Price Line (projection) Stop Loss Line (usually at Volume POC)
FREE
Level 3 Power Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
5 (7)
指标
LEVEL 3 POWER INDICATOR   The Professional’s Timing Masterpiece Stop guessing market turns. Start seeing them before they happen. ---   Are You Missing Out on Big Moves? Entering trades just before the market reverses? Unsure whether a trend is truly over—or simply pausing? Struggling with confidence when holding trades? You’re not alone. Most traders wrestle with these exact challenges… until they discover the Level 3 Power Indicator. ---   The Game-Changing “Traffic Light” Syst
FREE
Smart SD Arrow indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
SMART SD ARROW INDICATOR  Trade Smarter, Not Harder: The Smart SD Arrow Indicator That Paints Clear Buy & Sell Signals Right On Your Chart!  Finally, an All-in-One Supply & Demand Tool That Doesn’t Just Draw Zones—It Gives You Precise, Actionable Entry Arrows. Stop Analyzing, Start Executing. Dear Trader, Let's be honest. You've tried indicators that draw complicated zones all over your chart. They look smart, but when it's time to pull the trigger, you're left with the same old question:
FREE
ZPower BuySell Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
1 (1)
指标
ZPOWER BUY & SELL INDICATOR   Trade Smarter. Trade Confidently. Trade Profitably. Are you tired of second-guessing your trades? Do you enter late and exit too early — leaving money on the table? It’s time to upgrade your strategy with the ZPOWER BUY & SELL INDICATOR, built with institutional-grade logic that helps you catch high-probability trade setups with precision.   Why ZPOWER is Different Unlike ordinary indicators that flood your charts with noise, ZPOWER is engineered with advanced
FREE
Advance Price Predictor Guru Edition
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
THE ADVANCE PRICE PREDICTOR - GURU EDITION   Tired of Guesswork? Meet the AI-Powered "Almighty Predictor" – Pinpoints High-Probability Targets Before the Move, With Surgical Precision     Stop chasing pips. Start attracting them. Our proprietary algorithm fuses Multi-Timeframe Analysis + Smart Money Concepts + Real-Time Confluence Scoring to give you a clear, calculated edge on every trade.   Are You Constantly Wondering…   "Is this the top, or will it keep going?"   "Where should I real
FREE
Daily Bias indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
INTRODUCING the Powerful Daily Bias Indicator  The Daily Bias Indicator Stop Guessing. Start Trading with Confidence. Tired of staring at your charts and not knowing if today is a buy day or a sell day? The Daily Bias Indicator does the heavy lifting for you. It scans the market using 7 powerful tools (EMA trend, RSI, MACD, ADX, Volume, Pivot Points & Price Action). It tells you in plain language: “TODAY: BUY ONLY” “TODAY: SELL ONLY” Or “NO CLEAR BIAS” (so you don’t waste money
FREE
Price Predictor Pro
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
Price Predictor Pro Turn Market Patterns into Predictable Profits! Are you tired of guessing where the market will go next? With Price Predictor Pro , you’ll trade with confidence by spotting powerful chart patterns and receiving precise price projections —directly on your MT5 chart. What Price Predictor Pro Does: ️ Detects high-probability chart patterns like Double Tops, Double Bottoms, Head & Shoulders, Flags, Pennants, and more . ️ Instantly projects the next price target using adv
FREE
Omega One Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase OMEGA ONE SPIKE DETECTOR: Catch Every Explosive Move /Spikes with Surgical Precision   "I Used To Watch Spikes Fly By - Now I Catch Them Consistently Using Institutional Order Levels"   WATCHING 500-POINT SPIKE and not profiting?   ENTERING TOO LATE after the big move already happened?   GETTING STOPPED OUT right before the explosion? What If
Daily Decider BuySell Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
THE DAILY DECIDER BUYSELL PRO INDICATOR OVERVIEW Unlock the Market's Daily Secret: The Daily Decider BuySell Indicator is Here! Tired of analysis paralysis? Struggling with false signals and noisy markets? What if you could know the market's primary intention within the first few hours of the day and trade with unwavering confidence? Introducing the Daily Decider BuySell Indicator for MetaTrader 5. Pro Tip: Never Miss the first signal of the day This isn't just another indicator cluttering yo
Advanced Pattern Recognizer Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
Unlock the Market's Hidden Blueprint with Advanced Pattern Recognizer Tired of staring at charts, struggling to spot high-probability trading opportunities? What if you had a professional analyst scanning the markets 24/7, drawing perfect trendlines, and calculating precise profit targets for you? Introducing Advanced Pattern Recognizer for MetaTrader 5 – Your Automated Technical Analysis Powerhouse. This isn't just another indicator. It's a sophisticated algorithmic engine designed to do the he
Perfect Entry Target Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase THE PERFECT ENTRY INDICATOR  Enter Trades Like a Pro With the Perfect Entry Indicator! No More Guesswork. Just Precision. Double-ZigZag + Fractal Confirmation = Only the Strongest Buy & Sell Setups. Are you tired of false signals, late entries, and endless chart confusion? The Perfect Entry Indicator was built to give traders crystal-clear e
Sniper Eye Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
SNIPER SALES COPY Tired of Spraying and Praying? Get the Sniper's Edge with the Sniper Eye Indicator. From Trader to Tactician: Execute Trades with the Precision of a Market Sniper. The market is a battlefield. Most traders are like infantry—firing wildly, hoping a shot lands. They're plagued by noise, false signals, and emotional decisions that decimate their accounts. It's time to change your role. It's time to become a Sniper. Introducing the Sniper Eye Indicator for MetaTrader 5. This i
Bollinger Flipper indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
Introducing the Bollinger Flipper Indicator – Your Ultimate Trading Edge!   Are you tired of second-guessing your entries and exits? The Bollinger Flipper Indicator is here to flip the game in your favor.   Built with the power of Bollinger Bands + Level 3 Power System + ZigZag Fractals, this advanced tool is designed to spot high-probability buy & sell signals with precision. SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •································
SEER Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase   SEER SPIKE DETECTOR The Ultimate Market-Reversal & Spike Forecasting Tool for Crash & Boom Indices, Forex & Synthetic Markets Best on M1 and M5 Stoploss: 10 Candles Maximum.   What is SEER SPIKE DETECTOR? The SEER SPIKE DETECTOR is a next-generation market prediction indicator designed to detect and confirm spikes, reversals, and momentum sh
Eternal Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase Eternal Spike Detector Pro - M5 Mastery System   HOW TO TRADE THIS SYSTEM   TRADING RULES For CRASH 500/900/1000: SELL SETUP: · Wait for RED DOWN ARROW to appear · Enter SELL at the close of the M5 candle where arrow appears · Stop Loss: 1.5x ATR above the entry high · Take Profit: 2-3x ATR below entry · Only trade maximum 7 signals per day
Spartan Arrow Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase UNLEASH THE SPARTAN-ARROW SPIKE DETECTOR The Ultimate Boom & Crash Trading Weapon That Never Sleeps --- ️ THIS IS NOT JUST AN INDICATOR - IT'S YOUR PERSONAL 300 SPARTAN ARMY SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•
HolyGrail MotherBar Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase The Holy Grail MotherBar Indicator: Your Ultimate Path to Consistent Trading Profits   The Problem With Every Other Indicator You've Tried Let me guess - you've spent countless hours and hundreds (maybe thousands) of dollars on indicators that promise the world but deliver mediocre results. You've tried: · Lagging indicators that tell you what
DayTrader Premium Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase   DAY TRADER PLUS: The Institutional Order Flow System   Finally See Where Banks Place Their Orders - And Profit With Them   ARE YOU SICK OF THIS? "I entered the trade at what seemed like the perfect time... only to watch price reverse immediately and hit my stop loss." "I took profits too early, then watched the market run another 100 pips w
HolyGrail Premium System Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase HolyGrail Premium System: The Ultimate Supply & Demand Trading Solution   Finally Discover the "Unfair Advantage" That Professional Traders Have Been Using For Years "I went from inconsistent guessing to precision trading with 83% accuracy once I started combining multi-timeframe confirmation with institutional order flow zones" Note: After pur
DayTrader Premium System Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase DayTrader Premium System Indicator: Complete Trading Mastery The DayTrader Premium System Indicator represents the culmination of institutional trading methodology made accessible to retail traders. By combining order block analysis, supply/demand zone identification, and multi-factor confirmation, it provides a comprehensive framework for consis
HolyGrail MostWanted Scanner Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
HolyGrail M   N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase m ost wanted Edition Overview   ATTENTION ALL TRADERS!  FINALLY UNVEILED: The "HolyGrail MostWanted" Indicator - Your All-in-One Institutional Trading Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•
Premium Breakouts Scanner Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase Premium Breakout Scanner Indicator: Your Institutional-Grade Breakout Trading System   DISCOVER HIGH-PROBABILITY BREAKOUTS BEFORE THEY HAPPEN THIS IS A FOUR-CANDLE BREAKOUT STRATEGY/SYSTEM WITH 70%+ ACCURACY . Tired of missing breakout moves? Entering too late? Getting stopped out by false breakouts? The Premium Breakout Scanner combines instit
Pattern 123 Pro Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase   PATTERN 123 PRO - REVOLUTIONARY TRADING SIGNALS INDICATOR     WHY 98% OF TRADERS FAIL - AND HOW WE FIXED IT Traders lose money not because they can't read charts, but because they can't filter NOISE from REAL OPPORTUNITIES. They see patterns everywhere, but which ones actually work? Which signals are still valid by the time they spot them? WE
Inside Bar Dominator Indicator and Scanner
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase UNLOCK THE 4-CANDLE SECRET: Trade Like a PRO with "Inside Bar Dominator"   ATTENTION ALL TRADERS! Are you tired of: · Losing trades from false breakouts? · Missing entries because you're stuck analyzing charts? · Complex indicators that give conflicting signals? · Struggling to find clear stop loss and take profit levels? What if I told you th
Professional Double Top and Bottom Scanner MT5
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
1 (1)
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase PROFESSIONAL DOUBLE TOP/BOTTOM PATTERN SCANNER The Ultimate Reversal Trading System for Forex & Crypto Traders  TRANSFORM YOUR TRADING WITH INSTANT PATTERN RECOGNITION Are you tired of missing profitable reversal setups? Exhausted from staring at charts for hours, trying to spot double tops and bottoms? Frustrated with false breakouts and misse
Professional PinBar Reversal Scanner MT5
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase PIN BAR POWER REVERSAL SCANNER MT5   UNLOCK THE SECRET OF INSTITUTIONAL TRADING WITHOUT THE HEDGE FUND BUDGET What If I Told You There's a Way to Spot Reversals BEFORE They Happen? Professional traders know: Pin bars at key levels are where fortunes are made. The institutions use them. The smart money follows them. And now, YOU can trade them w
Reversal Entry Pro Indicator and Scanner
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase REVERSAL ENTRY PRO INDICATOR The Smart Money's Secret Weapon for Pinpointing Extreme Reversal Zones INTRODUCTION: THE TRADER'S DILEMMA Every trader knows the frustration: You see a market reaching extremes, but when do you enter? How do you distinguish between a minor pullback and a major trend reversal? Where do you place your stop loss that'
GoldMaster Signal Trader
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
GOLD MASTER TRADER 3.0 Professional Institutional-Grade Gold Trading System --- UNLOCK THE PROFESSIONAL'S EDGE IN GOLD TRADING What if you could see the gold market through the eyes of institutional traders? What if you had a system that didn't just show you where price is, but where the big money is likely to move it next? Gold Master Trader 3.0 isn't another lagging indicator that shows you what already happened. It's a comprehensive institutional-grade trading system that reveals order f
Contraction SMC Smart Entry Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase CONTRACTION + EXPANSION BOX SCANNER The SIMPLE Guide for Regular Traders   WHAT THIS INDICATOR DOES (IN PLAIN ENGLISH) Think of the market like a rubber band: 1. CONTRACTION = Rubber band being squeezed tight (price moves in a small range) 2. EXPANSION = Rubber band SNAPS and stretches out (price makes a big move) This indicator does ONE SI
筛选:
无评论
回复评论