VP Quant Algo MT5

VP Quant Algo Indicator - Professional Trading Guide





What This Indicator Does For You





This is not just another indicator - it's a complete trading cockpit that combines institutional volume analysis, order flow intelligence, and quantitative signal confluence into one powerful tool. Let me break down exactly what each piece does and how you can use it to trade with an edge.





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The Five Core Systems





Smart Money Volume Index - The Lower Window





What it shows:





· Buy Interest (aqua line) - Smart money buying pressure

· Sell Interest (red line) - Smart money selling pressure

· Net Index (histogram) - The battle between buyers and sellers





How to read it:





· When Net Index goes ABOVE +0.90 → Institutions are aggressively accumulating (STRONG BUY signal)

· When Net Index goes BELOW -0.90 → Institutions are aggressively distributing (STRONG SELL signal)

· The lines crossing show shifts in smart money sentiment





Pro Tip: This uses volume plus price deviation to detect what the "big players" are doing before the move happens. If the histogram starts trending up but price is still ranging, a breakout is likely coming.





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Volume Profile - The Daily Map





What you see on the chart:





· POC (Point of Control - RED line) - The price level with the most trading volume

· VAH (Value Area High - AQUA line) - Top of the 70% value zone

· VAL (Value Area Low - MAGENTA line) - Bottom of the 70% value zone





How to trade it:





· POC is your magnetic north - Price tends to return to POC

· Above VAH means price is expensive - look for shorts if rejection occurs

· Below VAL means price is cheap - look for longs if support holds

· POC acts as support or resistance - watch how price reacts when touching it





The Rectangle (Open vs POC):





· Green rectangle = Price opened above POC (bullish bias for the day)

· Red rectangle = Price opened below POC (bearish bias for the day)





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Order Blocks - Institutional Footprints





What they are:

These are the exact price levels where institutions placed massive orders before a big move. When price returns to these zones, institutions often defend their positions.





You'll see:





· Blue boxes = Bullish Order Blocks (institutions bought heavily here)

· Red or Orange boxes = Bearish Order Blocks (institutions sold heavily here)





The Trading Strategy:





· Price tends to respect these zones

· The latest block marked as "latest" is the most important

· Price coming back to a Bullish OB means potential bounce zone - BUY

· Price coming back to a Bearish OB means potential rejection zone - SELL

· Only the 2 most recent valid blocks per side are shown - these are the freshest and most relevant





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Quant Confluence Engine - The Smart Dashboard





This is the brain of the indicator. It combines 6 different factors to give you a clear direction:





Trend - 21 and 55 EMA crossover plus slope - tells you if we're going up or down

Momentum - RSI at 14 periods - tells you if we're overbought or oversold

MACD - Histogram direction - tells you if momentum is shifting

Strength - ADX plus DI cross - tells you trend strength and direction

Volume - Volume spike plus direction - tells you if accumulation or distribution is happening

Location - Price position in range - tells you if price is near support or resistance





The Dashboard shows:





· Agreement shows how many factors agree out of 6

· Score shows the weighted composite score - positive means bullish, negative means bearish

· Signal shows BUY up arrow or SELL down arrow when all conditions align





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The Trade Ladder - When a Signal Fires





When the Quant Engine detects a high-probability setup, it draws this structure on your chart:





ENTRY is the gold line where you enter

TP3 is your 3X profit target

TP2 is your 2X profit target

TP1 is your 1X profit target

The red zone shows your risk area

SL is your stop loss level





What this gives you:





· Entry price - the exact level to enter

· Stop Loss - where the trade is invalidated

· TP1 - 1X your risk - take partial profits here

· TP2 - 2X your risk - take more profits here

· TP3 - 3X your risk - your final target





Alert System: When a signal fires, you get a full alert with all five levels delivered to your screen.





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Semafor and ZigZag - Market Structure





ZigZag Lines:





· Red line shows major swing points using standard ZigZag

· Gold line shows fractal-based ZigZag with more precise pivots





Semafor Arrows:





· Brown arrows show minor swing points at the 5-3-1 level

· Purple arrows show medium swing points at the 13-8-5 level

· Yellow arrows show major swing points at the 34-21-12 level





How to use them:





· Multiple Semafor arrows at the same price means STRONG support or resistance

· Price bouncing off ZigZag levels means reversal confirmation

· Use these levels to identify entry points with better precision





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50 EMA Trend Line





What it is:

A simple but powerful 50-period Exponential Moving Average in blue with width 4.





Why it matters:





· Price above means bullish bias

· Price below means bearish bias

· Acts as dynamic support or resistance that moves with price





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The Complete Trading Methodology





Step 1 - Set Up Your Chart





Add the indicator to any timeframe - it works on all of them. Make sure RequireM30 is set to false unless you specifically want M30 only. Set ProfileRefreshMinutes to 5 for fresh daily volume profile data.





Step 2 - Scan For Setups





For BUY signals, look for this combination:

Price above the 50 EMA, Quant dashboard showing BUY signal, Score above plus 45 with 4 or more factors agreeing, Price near a Bullish Order Block (blue box), Net Index on oscillator showing increasing buying, Price near VAH or POC acting as support





For SELL signals, look for this combination:

Price below the 50 EMA, Quant dashboard showing SELL signal, Score below minus 45 with 4 or more factors agreeing, Price near a Bearish Order Block (red or orange box), Net Index on oscillator showing increasing selling, Price near VAL or POC acting as resistance





Step 3 - Manage Risk





Position Sizing:

Risk NO MORE than 1 to 2 percent of your account per trade. Use the SL line from the trade ladder.





Take Profit Strategy:

At TP1 which is 1R, take 50 percent profit and move your stop loss to breakeven. At TP2 which is 2R, take 25 percent profit and trail the remaining position. At TP3 which is 3R, take your final 25 percent profit.





Step 4 - Confirm Before Entering





Ask yourself these questions:

What does the Volume Profile say about POC, VAH, and VAL?

Is there an Order Block nearby?

What is the 50 EMA doing?

What is the Quant dashboard saying?

Are multiple timeframes aligning with your direction?





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Advanced Trading Scenarios





The Smart Money Bounce - BUY Setup





The Setup:

Price reaches a Bullish Order Block shown as a blue box. At the same level, price touches the VAL line. The Quant dashboard is showing a BUY signal. The Net Index histogram is turning up from oversold territory at minus 0.90.





Your Action:

Enter at the Order Block level. Place your stop loss just below the Order Block low. Take your first profit at the POC level for 1R. Take your second profit at the VAH level for 2R. Take your final profit at the next resistance level for 3R.





The Rejection Trade - SELL Setup





The Setup:

Price reaches a Bearish Order Block shown as a red box. Price is testing VAH. The Quant dashboard is showing a SELL signal. The Net Index is turning down from overbought territory at plus 0.90.





Your Action:

Enter at the Order Block level. Place your stop loss just above the Order Block high. Take your first profit at the POC level for 1R. Take your second profit at the VAL level for 2R. Take your final profit at the next support level for 3R.





The Breakout Ride





The Setup:

Price breaks above VAH with a volume surge. The Quant dashboard shows a strong BUY signal with a score above plus 60. The 50 EMA is sloping up. The Net Index is rising.





Your Action:

Enter on breakout confirmation. Place your stop loss below VAH which is now support. Take your first profit at 1.5 times the daily range. Take your second profit at 2.5 times the daily range. Take your final profit at 4 times the daily range.





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Key Rules To Live By





The Confluence Rule





Don't trade unless at least 3 systems agree. If only one system says BUY, wait. You want the stars to align before committing capital.





The Order Block Rule





Order Blocks are triggers, not entries. Wait for price to enter the block zone, then use the Quant signal for your timing.





The Volume Profile Rule





Respect VAH and VAL. They act as gravity zones - price tends to revert to POC like a magnet.





The Score Rule





Only trade when the score is above plus 45 for BUY or below minus 45 for SELL with at least 4 factors agreeing.





The EMA Rule





Don't go long below the 50 EMA. Don't go short above the 50 EMA. It's that simple and it keeps you on the right side of the trend.





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Quick Start Trading Checklist





Before EVERY single trade, run through this checklist:





Is the Quant score above plus 45 or below minus 45?

Do 4 or more factors agree with the direction?

Is price near an Order Block?

Is price respecting VAH, VAL, or POC?

What is the 50 EMA telling you?

What is the Net Index showing?

Is your risk per trade less than or equal to 2 percent?





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Final Words Of Wisdom





For Beginners:

Start by watching the indicator on a demo account for 2 full weeks. Learn to read the Volume Profile first - it's your most valuable tool. Only trade the Quant signals when they fire - don't force trades that aren't there. Use the trade ladder religiously because the risk is already calculated for you. Keep a trading journal of every signal and its outcome.





For Experienced Traders:

Use the Order Block plus Quant signal as your core entry trigger. Use Volume Profile levels as your profit targets. Use Semafor levels for additional confirmation. Watch the 50 EMA for your trend bias. Scale your positions using the TP1, TP2, TP3 structure.





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The Bottom Line





This indicator gives you institutional-grade analysis in a simple visual format. The combination of Volume Profile showing where the value is, Order Blocks showing where the money is, the Quant Engine showing what the math says, ZigZag and Semafor showing where the structure is, and the EMA showing what the trend is creates a powerful edge.





But remember this important truth - no indicator is a holy grail. Always use proper risk management. The trade ladder tells you exactly how much you're risking, so never risk more than you're willing to lose.





Trade smart, trade with conviction, and let the confluence of these systems guide your decisions toward consistent profitability.