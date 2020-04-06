Gold Rebate Flow MT5 is a fully automated gold (XAUUSD) Expert Advisor originally designed as a “rebate machine”.

It generates a large number of trades and high turnover, aiming to keep market result around breakeven or with a small profit, while the main income comes from broker rebate/cashback.

How the EA works

Trades only XAUUSD on MT5 accounts.

Grid logic with ATR-based step : distance between orders dynamically adapts to gold volatility.

Limit of orders per side and a soft martingale to control load on the deposit.

Averaging of losing positions with time delay and max number of averaging orders.

Side is closed by total profit after averaging (Averaging_Profit).

Global basket take profit for all positions and basket trailing.

Per-trade trailing stop – trailing each trade separately.

Equity protection – equity stop based on percentage of the initial equity.

All major parameters are available in the inputs so you can tune the EA to your broker, rebate service and personal risk profile.

For whom and for which conditions

The EA is best suited for:

ECN/RAW accounts with low spread on XAUUSD; reasonable commission per lot; high rebate/cashback for trading volume.

Traders and broker partners whose primary goal is maximum trading turnover with controlled drawdown and moderate market profitability.

Usage recommendations

Timeframe: H1 (optimal for ATR step and averaging logic).

Recommended minimum deposit and starting lot depend on broker conditions, leverage and your risk level.

A basic conservative setup is a deposit from 1000 USD and LotStart = 0.01 with current order limits.

Before going live, always test and optimize the EA on a demo or cent account for your specific conditions (spread, commission, rebate size).

Important

Gold Rebate Flow MT5 is not a “holy grail” and does not cancel market risk.

The EA creates a lot of trades and volume, which increases rebate potential, but drawdowns and losing periods are inevitable.

Use only risk capital and monitor the EA regularly.