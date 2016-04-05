RSI Bollinger Reversal Scalper EA MT5

RSI Bollinger Reversal Scalper EA for MetaTrader 5 — Gold (XAUUSD) M5 scalper

RSI Bollinger Reversal Scalper EA is a professional automated trading system that combines the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Bollinger Bands to identify high-precision mean-reversion entries on XAUUSD (Gold) M5. The strategy is built around a simple, time-tested idea: when price stretches too far from the mean, it tends to snap back. The EA waits for that stretch, confirms it with RSI, and enters in the direction of the reversion.

How the Entry Model Works

When price touches the outer Bollinger Band and RSI simultaneously reaches an oversold or overbought extreme, the EA registers a reversal setup. It then waits for confirmation before opening a single position. This dual-confirmation approach is designed to avoid premature entries and to trade only the moments where a genuine reversion is most likely on Gold.

Why Gold (XAUUSD) M5?

Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe offers frequent, well-defined reversals and tight enough structure for a mean-reversion system to operate repeatedly throughout the trading day. The EA is tuned for this market and timeframe combination to maximize the number of valid setups while keeping each trade small and controlled.

Key Features:

Dual Confirmation: RSI oversold/overbought + Bollinger Band boundary touch

RSI oversold/overbought + Bollinger Band boundary touch Optimized Timeframe: XAUUSD M5 for maximum trade opportunities

XAUUSD M5 for maximum trade opportunities Risk Management: Dynamic lot sizing based on account equity

Dynamic lot sizing based on account equity Small Account Ready: Operates safely on accounts from $30

Operates safely on accounts from $30 No Martingale / No Grid: Safe single-position execution

Risk Management

Each position uses dynamic lot sizing based on account equity, and the system never adds to losing trades — no martingale, no grid, no averaging. This keeps drawdown contained and makes the EA suitable for small accounts from $30 upwards.

Backtest Metrics (1.5 Years XAUUSD M5):

Profit Factor: > 1.5

Win Rate: ~58%

Max Drawdown: < 20%

Total Trades: > 60 trades

Free release for Exness IB community. Compatible with MT5 build 3000+.