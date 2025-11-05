The Golden Cup EA is an automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), powered by advanced proprietary algorithms.

It integrates momentum analysis and tick-based volatility models to generate high-probability trading signals. The EA then applies a scalping approach combined with a floating position management strategy to maximize performance and minimize risk.

The scalping mechanism allows the EA to secure small, consistent profits using a dynamic Trailing system, while floating positions are automatically managed and closed through the EA’s smart risk-control framework.

Although every trade is protected by a Stop Loss, the EA’s management logic is optimized to work with wider Stop Loss values, allowing price movement flexibility while the strategy unfolds effectively.

Easy to install and operate — no setting files required.

Simply use the default settings (for Gold with 2-digit quotes) and a minimum balance of $300 to get started.

Settings:

Max Spread = 30 to 50 (points, must be higher than the average spread of the pair) Fixed Lot = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot) ; Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size) Auto Lot = 1.0 to 2.0 (= 1 means auto lot size = 1 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...) Take Profit = 500 (points) Stop Loss = 3000 (points) Trailing = 10 (points) Start Trailing = 45 (points) Max Trades = 15 Time Start = 01:30 Time End = 22:30 Magic Number = your number

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

Recommend: