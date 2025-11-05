The Golden Cup

The Golden Cup EA is an automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), powered by advanced proprietary algorithms.

It integrates momentum analysis and tick-based volatility models to generate high-probability trading signals. The EA then applies a scalping approach combined with a floating position management strategy to maximize performance and minimize risk.

The scalping mechanism allows the EA to secure small, consistent profits using a dynamic Trailing system, while floating positions are automatically managed and closed through the EA’s smart risk-control framework.

Although every trade is protected by a Stop Loss, the EA’s management logic is optimized to work with wider Stop Loss values, allowing price movement flexibility while the strategy unfolds effectively.

Easy to install and operate — no setting files required.

Simply use the default settings (for Gold with 2-digit quotes) and a minimum balance of $300 to get started.

Settings: 

 Max Spread      = 30 to 50 (points, must be higher than the average spread of the pair)
 Fixed Lot  = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot); Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size)
 Auto Lot  = 1.0 to 2.0 (= 1 means auto lot size = 1 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...)
 Take Profit  = 500 (points)
 Stop Loss  = 3000 (points)
 Trailing  = 10 (points)
 Start Trailing  = 45 (points)
 Max Trades  = 15
 Time Start  = 01:30
 Time End  = 22:30
 Magic Number  = your number

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

Recommend:

This EA is specifically designed for Gold (XAUUSD).

Time frame: any time frame. Use VPS with low latency (< 20ms).

Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts, spread < 35 points. Min Balance: $ 300

Note:

+ If you use EA with Gold and the price has 3 decimal places (like 4100.123), then you need to increase 10 times the value of Max Spread, Take Profit, SL, Trailing parameters. For example, set Take Profit = 5000 (instead of the initial value = 500). Because Point calculation is different with 2 decimal places.

noktrum
51
noktrum 2026.01.07 06:44 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

回复评论