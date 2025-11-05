The Golden Cup
- エキスパート
- Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
- バージョン: 1.0
- アクティベーション: 20
The Golden Cup EA is an automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), powered by advanced proprietary algorithms.
It integrates momentum analysis and tick-based volatility models to generate high-probability trading signals. The EA then applies a scalping approach combined with a floating position management strategy to maximize performance and minimize risk.
The scalping mechanism allows the EA to secure small, consistent profits using a dynamic Trailing system, while floating positions are automatically managed and closed through the EA’s smart risk-control framework.
Although every trade is protected by a Stop Loss, the EA’s management logic is optimized to work with wider Stop Loss values, allowing price movement flexibility while the strategy unfolds effectively.
Easy to install and operate — no setting files required.
Simply use the default settings (for Gold with 2-digit quotes) and a minimum balance of $300 to get started.
Settings:
|Max Spread
|= 30 to 50 (points, must be higher than the average spread of the pair)
|Fixed Lot
|= 0.0 (activated Auto Lot); Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size)
|Auto Lot
|= 1.0 to 2.0 (= 1 means auto lot size = 1 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...)
|Take Profit
|= 500 (points)
|Stop Loss
|= 3000 (points)
|Trailing
|= 10 (points)
|Start Trailing
|= 45 (points)
|Max Trades
|= 15
|Time Start
|= 01:30
|Time End
|= 22:30
|Magic Number
|= your number
* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).
* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.
Recommend:
This EA is specifically designed for Gold (XAUUSD).
Time frame: any time frame. Use VPS with low latency (< 20ms).
Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts, spread < 35 points. Min Balance: $ 300
Note:
+ If you use EA with Gold and the price has 3 decimal places (like 4100.123), then you need to increase 10 times the value of Max Spread, Take Profit, SL, Trailing parameters. For example, set Take Profit = 5000 (instead of the initial value = 500). Because Point calculation is different with 2 decimal places.
ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした