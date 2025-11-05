The Golden Cup

The Golden Cup EA is an automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), powered by advanced proprietary algorithms.

It integrates momentum analysis and tick-based volatility models to generate high-probability trading signals. The EA then applies a scalping approach combined with a floating position management strategy to maximize performance and minimize risk.

The scalping mechanism allows the EA to secure small, consistent profits using a dynamic Trailing system, while floating positions are automatically managed and closed through the EA’s smart risk-control framework.

Although every trade is protected by a Stop Loss, the EA’s management logic is optimized to work with wider Stop Loss values, allowing price movement flexibility while the strategy unfolds effectively.

Easy to install and operate — no setting files required.

Simply use the default settings (for Gold with 2-digit quotes) and a minimum balance of $300 to get started.

Settings: 

 Max Spread      = 30 to 50 (points, must be higher than the average spread of the pair)
 Fixed Lot  = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot); Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size)
 Auto Lot  = 1.0 to 2.0 (= 1 means auto lot size = 1 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...)
 Take Profit  = 500 (points)
 Stop Loss  = 3000 (points)
 Trailing  = 10 (points)
 Start Trailing  = 45 (points)
 Max Trades  = 15
 Time Start  = 01:30
 Time End  = 22:30
 Magic Number  = your number

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

Recommend:

This EA is specifically designed for Gold (XAUUSD).

Time frame: any time frame. Use VPS with low latency (< 20ms).

Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts, spread < 35 points. Min Balance: $ 300

Note:

+ If you use EA with Gold and the price has 3 decimal places (like 4100.123), then you need to increase 10 times the value of Max Spread, Take Profit, SL, Trailing parameters. For example, set Take Profit = 5000 (instead of the initial value = 500). Because Point calculation is different with 2 decimal places.

EA Atom
Renat Garaev
5 (2)
Эксперты
EA Atom  – советник с уникальным торговым алгоритмом. Советник работает на пробой уровней максимума или минимума предыдущего дня В алгоритм советника интегрированы успешные и проверенные стратегии, которые позволяют фиксировать прибыль на ценообразовании активов со всеми тонкостями технического и компьютерного анализа. Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки , чтобы получить инструкцию, а также доступ к приватному телеграм-чат! Настройки доступны в обсуждении советника  по ссылке Рекомендуемые па
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
TradeLogicPro Long Term Trading
Matsuba Andrew Makwela
Эксперты
TradeLogic Pro – The Advanced MT4 EA for Long Term Investing TradeLogic Pro   is an advanced   MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor (EA)   designed to harness the power of price imbalances in the forex trading markets. Whether you’re a beginner or a professional trader,   TradeLogic Pro   uses sophisticated market analysis to identify high-potential entry points, allowing you to trade smarter and more efficiently. How Does TradeLogic Pro Work? At the core of   TradeLogic Pro   is its ability to   detect
Stufic
Tomas Hruby
5 (1)
Эксперты
Stufic является результатом долгой разработки. Он предназначен для использования в управлении капиталом торговых групп. Основная идея заключается в сохранении капитала при неожиданных колебаниях на рынках. Это одна из систем, которые могут работать с 90% валютных пар. Это эксперт-участник чемпионата по трейдингу World Cup Trading Championship 2016 с депозитом в 10K долларов США. Stufic входил в пятерку лидеров соревнования с реальным депозитом от компании Fidelis Capital (ноябрь 2015, результат
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Эксперты
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
NSA Prop Firm Robot Ftmo Passer
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
1 (1)
Эксперты
NSA Prop Firm Robot EA for MT4 is an advanced trading algorithm specifically optimized for traders aiming to pass prop firm challenges such as FTMO, MyForexFunds, or FundedNext. I’ve personally tested this EA over several weeks, and I was impressed by how efficiently it balances profitability and risk — a key factor for any funded account strategy. The EA operates with strict drawdown control and steady profit accumulation. What differentiates NSA Prop Firm Robot EA from other automated systems
Horizontal tick volumes
Aleksandr Suchkov
Индикаторы
Horizontal tick volumes (HTV) Горизонтальные тиковые объемы - легкий и удобный индикатор горизонтального профиля рынка в выбранном пользователем интервале времени. Имеет быструю динамику отображения горизонтальных тиковых объемов на графике. Производит наглядное изображение сильных торговых уровней по максимальным пикам прошедших объемов и направления торговли по цвету (продажи или покупки), а также позволяет обнаружить более мелкие торговые уровни с помощью дифференциации прошедших объемов. В р
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Индикаторы
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Эксперты
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 - уникальный советник, который может торговать по сигналам MT4 индикатора Matrix Arrow с помощью торговой панели на графике, вручную или на 100% автоматически. Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT4 будет определять текущую тенденцию на ранних этапах, собирая информацию и данные от до 10 стандартных индикаторов, а именно: Индекс среднего направленного движения (ADX), Индекс товарного канала (CCI), Классические свечи Heiken Ashi, Скользящая средняя, Дивергенция схождения скользящих средни
DracoAI
Hua Manh Hung
Эксперты
DracoAI is a revolutionary automated forex trading robot based on neural network.  Loss coverage is our premium exclusive feature. DracoAI IS: THE BEST MONEY MAKING SERVICE & STABLE PASSIVE INCOME PROFIT, EVEN IF YOU DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN BIDDING FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE AND STABILITY DracoAI IS SAFE, BECAUSE: WE GUARANTEE THE SAFETY OF YOUR FUNDS NEGATIVE RESULTS OF TRADING ARE COVERED BY OUR RESERVE FUND 100% CONFIDENTIALITY Monitoring  - most popular signal at MQL5 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/s
Best Martingale Strategy
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Эксперты
EA Martingale is a popular betting strategy that has been applied to various forms of gambling, including trading and investing. However, it's important to note that Martingale strategies can be extremely risky and are not recommended for serious financial endeavors, as they can lead to substantial losses. This strategy relies on the idea of doubling your bet after each losing trade in the hope of eventually making a profit. Here's how you might apply a Martingale strategy in the context of Elec
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.87 (30)
Эксперты
Технология на основе искусственного интеллекта с ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA — это продвинутый торговый экспертный советник, разработанный для GBPUSD и XAUUSD. Он ориентирован на безопасность, постоянную прибыль и бесконечную прибыльность. В отличие от многих других советников, которые полагаются на высокорисковые стратегии, такие как мартингейл или сеточная торговля. Infinity EA использует дисциплинированную, прибыльную стратегию скальпинга, основанную на нейронной сети, встроенной в машинное об
Ksm Bot4
Andriy Sydoruk
Эксперты
Ksm: Умное Решение для Автоматизированной Торговли на Форексе Ksm – это инструмент для автоматизации торговли на Форексе, который применяет современные методы анализа временных данных для работы с множеством валютных пар и различных временных интервалов. Основные Возможности и Преимущества Мультивалютная поддержка : Ksm позволяет работать с множеством валютных пар, что помогает трейдерам адаптировать стратегии к разным рыночным условиям. Новые валютные пары можно легко добавить. Анализ временных
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Индикаторы
Индикатор SMC Venom Model BPR — профессиональный инструмент для трейдеров, работающих в рамках концепции Smart Money (SMC). Он автоматически идентифицирует на графике цены два ключевых паттерна:  FVG (Fair Value Gap) — комбинация их трёх свечей, в которой имеется разрыв между первой и третьей свечой. Формирует зону между уровнями, где отсутствует поддержка объемов, что часто приводит к коррекции цены. BPR (Balanced Price Range)— комбинация двух FVG-паттернов, образующих «мост»  — зону пробоя и
DynamicGrid
Paranchai Tensit
Эксперты
Key concepts of Dynamic grid trading system -Dynamic Grid uses a simple grid basis from dynamic grid development, the number of orders that vary according to data. -Take advantage of the volatility of the product.  -Use volatility to help in zone consolidation and manage position sizes. -Trading grids according to price directions can use the advantage to adjust costs and can reduce the increase of drawdown. -Not stoploss is a zone management. -Do not need a martingale, double lot. -Can trade
EA Gold Reaper Mt4
Amazing Traders
Эксперты
Ce super EA utilise une intelligence Artificiel spécifiques à l’or le plus récent,  le plus avancé avec une précision inégalée pour identifier les points d’achat et de vente. Il représente une avancée révolutionnaire dans le trading d’or sur le marché Forex. Mélangé à quelques indicateurs, d’un filtre, d’une couverture de grille, Après analyse, il élimine les fausses signaux et détecte de super entré.   L’EA utilise un stop suiveurs adaptatif.
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
Asteroid
Evgeniy Zhdan
Эксперты
Основа работы советника - использование изменения силы тренда для определения оптимальных точек входа в рынок.  Логика работы советника совмещает в себе две стратегии: контроль консолидации цены и ее "взрыв" и контроль окончания тренда для работы в канале. Советник НЕ использует опасные методы торговли. Каждая сделка имеет стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. Рекомендуемые торговые инструменты (5m): EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD. Настройки:  MaxRisk - Значение для расчета торгового лота; Lots - Если MaxRi
Gecko
Profalgo Limited
4.4 (10)
Эксперты
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent high and lows and will trade the breakouts.  The actual execution of this strategy however, is what makes this EA truly shine.  Entry calculations and exit algorithms are not only unique but also very advanced. LIVE RESULTS: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/75
Set TP and SL by Price
Antonio Franco
Эксперты
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT4 Автоматически устанавливает точные уровни TP и SL на любую сделку ️ Работает со всеми парами и советниками, фильтрация по символу или magic number Этот советник позволяет вам задавать точные уровни Take Profit (TP) и Stop Loss (SL), используя ценовые значения (например, 1.12345 на EURUSD). Без пунктов или пипсов — только точное управление ордерами по цене, для всех ордеров или отфильтрованных по графику или magic number. Основные функци
US30 Chainsaw EA
Mazen Ismail Darwish Aladgham
Эксперты
Designed to survive any market crashes including the covid  pandemic 36% crash that happened  in March 2020 These markets are born to be bullish in nature. Hence, what you will see in the next section is a buy only expert advisor. You can stop the expert advisor from trading for a while when you feel like the market is start crashing so badly and then reattach it when needed. However, the expert advisor will survive both ways.
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Эксперты
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
FiboPlusWaveRunner
Sergey Malysh
3.29 (7)
Эксперты
Эксперт  Автоматическая и ручная торговля. Готовая торговая система на основе  волн Эллиотта и уровней Фибоначчи . Просто и доступно. Отображение разметки волн Эллиотта (основной или альтернативный вариант) на графике. Построение горизонтальных уровней, линий поддержек и сопротивления, канала. Наложение уровней Фибоначчи на волны 1, 3, 5, A Система алертов (на экран, E-Mail, Push уведомления)  визуальная панель для открытия ордеров при ручной торговле визуальная панель для настройки автоматическ
MEDICI v2
Anaikh Srambickal Nazar
Эксперты
Kindly message me for settings, assistance and for requests to add more functions which way be benificial. Unlock the power of precision trading with EA Medici, the expert advisor meticulously crafted to revolutionize your trading experience. Harnessing the cutting-edge technology of advanced neural networks and sophisticated algorithms, Medici stands as the pinnacle of automated trading solutions. This product is designed for long-term trading. The style of investment recommended is invest fo
Darker MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Эксперты
Советник использует уникальную нелинейную формулу расчета точек входа в рынок и уникальный алгоритм фиксации результата работы. Торговый эксперт не использует увеличение объема сделок для перекрытия убыточных позиций.  Используются обязательные уровни тейк-профит и стоп-лосс. Support: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/TrendHunter Советник контролирует увеличение спреда брокером и пропускает торговлю до тех пор, пока спред не вернется вернется к своим "нормальным" значениям. Наилучшие результа
New Awesome Oscillator Mt4
Nikolay Kositsin
Индикаторы
Awesome Oscillator Билла Уильямса   с возможностью тонкой настройки и замены алгоритмов усреднения индикатора, что значительно расширяет возможности применения этого осциллятора в алгоритмическом трейдинге и приближает его по своим свойствам к такому индикатору, как MACD. Для уменьшения ценовых шумов итоговый индикатор обработан дополнительным усреднением Smooth.  Индикатор имеет возможность подавать алерты, отправлять почтовые сообщения и push-сигналы при смене направления движения осциллятора
Ea Tw79 Macd Grid Scalping
Tufan Gocmen
Эксперты
This automated trading robot uses the capabilities of the macd indicator to create a grid strategy. The algorithm creates a grid strategy at overbought and oversold levels and in times of high volatility. This makes it susceptible to all price fluctuations. The Close Money input is the total amount of earnings in the cycle. We define it as the total take profit amount in the cycle. It has the ability to open more cycles in short periods. However, you can use the robot in medium-term trading. Rea
Forex Oscars PRO EA
Oskars Paeglis
Эксперты
Forex Oscar's PRO EA   is the advanced mathematics algorithms  system  with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points and required amount of the rate in any market situation. This system is focused on a  long-term  stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me. I have done very big mathematical calculations and I have found the right formula to trade in the Forex market. It takes a lot of work and time to achieve the best results.Nothing fancy here only
Pirate
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
Эксперты
Депозит:  от 100 единиц депозита Торговые пары: Рекомендую валютные пары: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Торговый период:  Любой Счета: Следует использовать счета ECN-ECN.Pro с пятизначными котировками с умеренным размером (spread). Параметры: USING -  Выбор, торговли риск или фиксированный лот RISK/LOT -  Значение Риска Лота RESTORING_THE_BALANCE  - Восстановление баланса * HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Сброс Глобальной переменной TAKE_PROFIT -  Устанавливаемая прибыль STOP_L
Goal Time
Mourad Ezzaki
Эксперты
Советник GOAL TIME основан на понятии времени. Он анализирует изменение цены в зависимости от времени и определяет лучшее время для успешной установки ордера. Этот советник основан на индикаторе, который рисует кривую цены по времени. Эта кривая рассчитывается при помощи алгоритма, который анализирует прошлые данные. После этого советник использует полученную кривую и устанавливает правильный ордер. В случае неправильного выбора задачей советника становится ограничение убытков. После тщательного
noktrum
51
noktrum 2026.01.07 06:44 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

