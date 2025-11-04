Geometric Adaptive Channel MT5 By Grok(xAI)





*A next-generation adaptive channel based on multiplicative geometry and spectral analysis using the Discrete Fourier Transform (DFT).*

NOTE: The MA Gaussiana indicator is also shown in the screenshots.

### What Is It and How Does It Work?

**Geometric Dynamic Channel MT5** is an **innovative channel indicator** that **does not use moving averages, RSI, MACD, or ATR**. Instead, it applies **advanced geometric calculations** on log-scale prices and **intelligently adapts its period using DFT**, delivering superior accuracy in volatile markets, trends, and ranging conditions.





### Geometric Calculations – The Core of the Indicator

- **Origin:** Inspired by the **geometric mean** (used in finance to calculate compound returns) and **geometric standard deviation**.

- **How it works:**

The **geometric mean of price** (`exp(average of ln(prices))`) is calculated as the **center line**, and multiplicative bands are built using **log-scale standard deviation**.

→ This creates a **percentage-symmetric channel**, ideal for assets with variable volatility (Forex, crypto, indices).





> *Advantage:* Unlike linear channels, this one **naturally adapts to exponential price movements**.





### Discrete Fourier Transform (DFT) – Dynamic Period

- **Origin:** Developed by **Jean-Baptiste Joseph Fourier** in 1807, it is a mathematical tool that **decomposes signals into frequencies**.

- **Application here:**

The **price frequency spectrum** (using log returns) is analyzed to detect the **current dominant cycle** (e.g., 14, 28, 42 bars).

→ The indicator **automatically adjusts its period** between 10 and 50 bars.





> *Advantage:* **Synchronizes with the real market rhythm**, not a fixed period.





### Ultra-Filtered Signal System

1. **Touches lower band + closes below center line** → **Activates PENDING BUY mode**

2. **Touches upper band + closes above center line** → **Activates PENDING SELL mode**

3. **Candle body crosses the center line** (from below to above or vice versa) → **CONFIRMED SIGNAL**





**Green arrow (buy) / red arrow (sell)** appears **only after full confirmation**.





### Premium Features

| Feature | Description |

|--------|-------------|

| **Multiplicative Geometric Channel** | Percentage-balanced bands |

| **DFT for Dynamic Period** | Adapts to the real market cycle |

| **Visible Geometric Center Line** | Clear equilibrium reference |

| **Anti-Noise Filtered Signals** | Only after touch + confirmed cross |

| **No Repainting** | Calculations based on candle close |





### Ideal for:

- Scalping on M5/M15

- Swing trading on H1/H4

- Cryptocurrency and Forex trading

- High-volatility markets





**"When the market changes rhythm, your indicator does too."**