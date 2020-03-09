Price Action Robot MT4

Price Action Robot is a professional trading system built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes pure price action, focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market conditions, adapting to momentum and structure shifts while maintaining precise and disciplined execution. This approach allows the robot to operate in a clean and controlled way, avoiding unnecessary risk and overcomplicated strategies. No grid and no martingale means every trade is based on clear logic, with full control over exposure and risk management. The system is optimized for EURUSD and XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe, focusing on some of the most liquid and actively traded markets. It is built to deliver consistent performance by following real market behavior, making it suitable for traders who value stability, precision, and long term reliability over aggressive or unpredictable strategies. Price Action Robot is available for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The detailed manual is available in 10 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, Polish, French, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. After purchase users receive access to private group and additional guidance to ensure proper setup and usage. Frequently asked questions can be found at the bottom of the product page. After purchasing the robot please send me a private message to receive access to the group and the manual. Live results are available on our website.

Price:
The special price $799 is valid until 14 August 2026. After that, the price will gradually increase with each new sale until reaching the final price of $1999.

Bonus for all users: 
Each user who purchases Price Action Robot will receive an additional product for free. You can choose one of the following tools: Aussie Loonie, AX Indicator or Multi Indicator. 

Key features:

  • Pure Price Action
    The robot operates without indicators, using raw price data to make decisions based on real market behavior.
  • Structure Focused
    It identifies key levels, support and resistance zones, and market structure shifts to find optimal entry points.
  • Trend Adaptive
    The system adjusts to current market conditions, following trends when momentum is strong and avoiding unstable environments.
  • Precise Entries
    Advanced logic ensures accurate trade execution with carefully selected entry points.
  • Risk Control
    Built in risk management protects capital and maintains stable performance over time.
  • No Grid No Martingale
    The system does not use grid or martingale strategies, ensuring transparent logic and controlled risk exposure.
  • Prop Firm Ready
    Designed to work with Prop Trading Firms, following strict risk rules and disciplined execution.
  • Optimized for EURUSD and XAUUSD on M15 timeframe
    Price Action Robot is suitable for traders looking for a clean, logic driven system that follows the market instead of predicting it. 

Trade Management:

  1. Structure Based Stop Loss
    Stop Loss is automatically placed based on recent swing highs and lows, following real market structure instead of fixed distances.

  2. Risk Reward Based Take Profit
    Take Profit is calculated using a predefined Risk Reward ratio, ensuring consistent and disciplined trade management.

  3. Break Even Function
    Automatically moves Stop Loss to entry level after reaching a defined profit level, protecting capital.

  4. ATR Trailing Stop
    Dynamically locks in profits as the trade develops in your favor, adapting to market volatility.

How do I start:
After purchasing the robot, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After confirmation, you will receive access to a private group where our support team and other users will help you with everything. Turn on AutoTrading in your platform, add the EA to EURUSD or XAUUSD chart, select M15 timeframe, set the lot size and that's it. The entire process has been simplified and the only parameter that needs to be adjusted is lot size. All other settings are optimized by default. Price Action Robot can be used with any Forex broker and on any account type, but low spread accounts are recommended. Suggested leverage is from 1:20 up to 1:1000.

How to properly test the Price Action Robot in the MetaTrader 4 tester?
Please select a deposit of 1000, choose a custom date, select Every Tick Normal and set Spread to Current. Add the robot to EURUSD or XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. The system is fully optimized, so the only parameter you need to adjust is lot size. Leave all other settings as default and click the start button in the MetaTrader 4 tester.

Information:
Pairs: EURUSD, XAUUSD
Timeframe: M15
Platform: MetaTrader 4
Minimum deposit: 1000
Leverage: 1:20 up to 1:1000
Account type: Hedging, Netting, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN

Updates:
The current version of this robot is 2.0. All future updates are provided free of charge and the latest version is always available directly from the platform.

Price:
The robot costs $799. After that, the price will gradually increase with each new sale until reaching $1999. 

PRICE ACTION ROBOT - Frequently Asked Questions

  1. What makes Price Action Robot different from other trading robots?
    Price Action Robot is based entirely on pure market behavior without using indicators. It focuses on structure, trend dynamics, and real price movement instead of lagging signals. The system does not use grid, martingale, or hedging, ensuring clean logic and controlled risk management.

  2. Do I need advanced trading knowledge to use the system?
    No. The robot comes with optimized default settings. The user only needs to set the lot size and basic risk parameters. All core logic such as entries, Stop Loss, and Take Profit is handled automatically.

  3. Which markets does Price Action Robot support?
    The system is optimized for EURUSD and XAUUSD, focusing on high liquidity and stable trading conditions.

  4. What timeframe should I use?
    Price Action Robot is designed to operate on the M15 timeframe, providing a strong balance between signal quality and trading frequency.

  5. Does the robot trade fully automatically?
    Yes. The system operates fully automatically, analyzing market structure and executing trades only when all predefined conditions are met.

  6. How many positions can be open at the same time?
    The robot maintains only one active position at a time. This ensures full control over risk and avoids overexposure.

  7. Does the robot use grid, martingale or hedging strategies?
    No. Price Action Robot uses a clean trading approach with a single position and structured risk management. No grid, no martingale, no hedging.

  8. How does trade management work?
    The robot uses structured trade management based on real market logic:
    - Stop Loss is placed automatically based on market structure
    - Take Profit is calculated using Risk Reward ratio
    - Break Even secures the position after reaching defined profit
    - ATR Trailing Stop locks in profits as the trade develops

  9. Can I customize the settings?
    Yes. You can adjust key parameters such as Risk Percent, Fixed Lot, trading hours, spread filters, and other safety settings.

  10. Can I use Price Action Robot with any broker?
    Yes. The system works with any broker that supports MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5. Low spread accounts are recommended for best performance.

  11. What platforms are supported?
    Price Action Robot is available for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

  12. Can I use Price Action Robot with Prop Trading Firms?
    Yes. Price Action Robot is designed to work with Prop Trading Firms and can be used with any firm. The system follows strict risk management rules, using a clean trading approach without grid or martingale strategies.
    It operates with:
    - controlled risk per trade
    - single position logic
    - structured Stop Loss and Take Profit
    - no aggressive recovery systems

  13. Will I receive updates?
    Yes. All future updates and improvements are provided free of charge.

  14. What is the pricing model?
    Price Action Robot uses a progressive pricing system:
    - Starting price: $699
    - Final price: $1999

  15. Is there a purchase limit?
    Yes. The number of copies is limited to maintain:
    - stable performance
    - controlled execution environment
    - long term product value
    - high quality support

  16. What do I receive after purchase?
    After purchase, you will receive:
    - access to Price Action Robot (MT4 or MT5)
    - full manual in 10 languages
    - access to private support group

After purchase, please send a private message to receive access to the private group.

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    Aura Neuron 是一款独特的 EA 交易系统，延续了 Aura 系列交易系统。通过利用先进的神经网络和尖端的经典交易策略，Aura Neuron 提供了一种具有出色潜在性能的创新方法。这款 EA 交易系统完全自动化，旨在交易 XAUUSD (GOLD) 等货币对。从 1999 年到 2023 年，它在这些货币对中表现出了一致的稳定性。该系统避免了危险的资金管理技术，例如马丁格尔、网格或剥头皮，使其适用于任何经纪商条件。Aura Neuron 由多层感知器 (MLP) 神经网络驱动，利用它来预测市场趋势和走势。MLP 是一种前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)，通常被称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们由单个隐藏层组成时。MLP 包括三个基本层：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除输入节点外，每个神经元都使用非线性激活函数。该网络使用称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。 MLP 的多层结构和非线性激活使其有别于线性感知器，使其能够识别数据中非线性可分的模式。通过其复杂的 NN 智能，Aura Neuron 能够识别模式并适应不断变化的市场条件，例如汇率或交易者行为的变化。其处理复杂数据的能力使其能够
    Wall Street Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (1)
    专家
    Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
    XG Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.29 (42)
    专家
    The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
    Waka Waka EA
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.25 (48)
    专家
    8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
    AI Prop Firms MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    专家
    AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
    Apache MHL Moving Average
    Paulo Roberto Da Costa
    专家
    Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
    SentinelAI
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    专家
    No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
    XIRO Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (7)
    专家
    XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
    DAX Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    专家
    DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
    EA Legendary Scalper MT4
    Ruslan Pishun
    2 (1)
    专家
    Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
    Exorcist Projects
    Ivan Simonika
    3 (1)
    专家
    Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
    Dragons Risk Shield
    Ivan Simonika
    专家
    RiskShield Dragon   — Automated Multi-Currency Advisor Combining intelligent algorithms, robust protection mechanisms, and flexible configuration, **RiskShield Dragon** delivers consistent profits with minimal risk. --- ## Key Advantages * **Multi-Currency & Multi-Threaded**: Supports over 20 currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, and more) simultaneously on any timeframe. * **Minimum Deposit from 10,000**: Optimized for trading with a starting balance of 10,000 account uni
    SFire Gold EA
    Jacques Scholtz Fourie
    专家
    This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
    AccountUP Algo
    Aurelian-eusebio Enescu
    专家
    Short Description: Advanced, stable multi-order EA featuring dual-mode Trailing/Breakeven, hidden levels, and steady 80% Win Rate. Engineered for robust capital growth with tight ~10% Drawdown. Non-overoptimized. Long Description : AccountUP Algo is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for stable, long-term equity growth without exposing your account to extreme market risks. Designed with a deep focus on capital preservation, this EA delivers a smooth, almost linear equity curv
    Fortune
    Andriy Sydoruk
    3 (2)
    专家
    顾问（Fortune）：您的外汇高频交易可靠工具 顾问Fortune设计用于任何时间段、任何货币对和任何经纪商服务器。其独特的交易系统使其成为交易者的多功能工具。为了获得最佳性能，建议使用流动性好的外汇货币对，保持低点差，并使用VPS。您可以从100美元的存款和0.01的手数开始使用。 主要特点和优势 高频交易 ：使用虚拟和真实止损两种交易选项。虚拟止损水平（止盈、止损和追踪止损）存储在顾问的内存中，对经纪商不可见。 历史测试 ：专家系统在所有时间段和货币对上进行单一设置测试。测试在真实经纪商账户上进行。 佣金和点差 ：如果账户中有佣金，应将其重新计算为点差等值，并填写在Commission字段中。减少佣金和点差可以提高交易效率。 延迟和设置 ：在设置止损、止盈和追踪止损时，应考虑经纪商和互联网渠道的延迟，以确保服务器能及时处理。在测试期间，可以调节点差并使用所有的ticks。 高频交易（HFT）的基础 高频交易（HFT）是一种使用先进技术在短时间内执行交易的算法交易形式。Fortune顾问实施了HFT策略，需要高速计算机和互联网连接。在低速计算机和互联网条件下无法成功使用该产品。
    Expert Advisor WATCHFUL SCALPER
    Sergiy Podolyak
    专家
    This EA requires a broker having Market Execution (ECN, NDD, STP accounts), low spread, zero StopLevel (or close to such level), no commission if possible (as it influences on the profit amount). Order executin time should be measured in milliseconds, not minutes, requotes and slippage should not happen too often. Deposit: Minimum deposit is $50 (MinLot = 0.01) or $500 (MinLot = 0.1) Recommended currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD No Martingale / No grid / No a
    Benefit EA
    Vsevolod Merzlov
    专家
    Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
    Gold Sniper MT4 EA
    Zhengdong Gao
    专家
    新年1个月活动：现价88美元，活动截止日期2026年5月30日，活动结束后恢复至500美元每月。 黄金狙击手智能交易系统（EA） 在真实交易中，亏损并不可怕，可怕的是亏损之后没有秩序、没有目标、没有纪律。 Recovery Profit Manager，正是为解决这一核心问题而生。 ⸻ 产品核心理念 本 EA 并不追求频繁交易，根据方向动态监控全自动开仓 在经历亏损之后，用“可量化、可控制”的盈利比例，帮助账户有计划地恢复与止盈。 这是一个结果导向型的盈利管理系统，而不是情绪化的手动判断工具。 ⸻ 适合谁使用？     •    使用 网格 / 对冲 / 高频 / 剥头皮 / 波段 EA 的交易者     •    经常遇到 前期亏损、后期盈利却无法有效落袋 的账户     •    希望让交易系统 更有纪律、更自动化、更稳定 的用户     •    多 EA、多品种同时运行，希望统一盈利回收规则的专业交易者 ⸻ 产品优势亮点 基于方向动态监控全自动开仓，亏损后的盈利百分比目标进行智能平仓 不再凭感觉“差不多就平”，而是用清晰、量化
    Meat EA
    Roman Kanushkin
    5 (1)
    专家
    The Meat EA is a fully automatic, 24-hour trading system. It trades based on analysis of market movement on the basis of a built-in indicator and the Moving Average trend indicator. The system is optimized for working with the EURUSD currency pair on the M30 timeframe. It is recommended to use an ECN/STP broker with low spread, low commission and fast execution. Signal monitoring Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30. Advantages never trades against the market; the higher the risk, the hi
    Octopus Stability
    Aleksandr Shurgin
    专家
    After a thorough work and search for the optimal values of each of the Expert Advisor's parameters, the most stable settings of the algorithms have been selected, which do not require over large history periods. The robot uses a universal trading strategy, allowing the use of the currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY and other pairs with low spread. The EA trades on a 5-minute timeframe , it uses levels defined automatically on the bases of multiple parallel price movement calculation me
    Pirate
    Anatoliy Lukanin
    3.9 (20)
    专家
    Deposit :   from 100 deposit units Trading pairs: I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Trading period :  Any Account: You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Parameters: USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit STOP_LOSS - Set loss COUNT_BUY - The number of s
    PointerX
    Vasja Vrunc
    专家
    PointerX is based on its own oscillator and built-in indicators (Pulser, MAi, Matsi, TCD, Ti, Pi) and operates independently. With PointerX you can create your own strategies . Theoretically all indicator based strategies are possible, but not martingale, arbitrage, grid, neural networks or news. PointerX includes 2 Indicator Sets All Indicator controls Adjustable Oscillator Take Profit controls Stop Loss controls Trades controls Margin controls Timer controls and some other useful operations. T
    Milch Cow Hedge
    Mohamed Nasseem
    专家
    MILCH COW HEDGE V1.12 EA is primarily a Hedging Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Testing expert during the period from 01.01.2016 until 09.12.2016 profit doubled four times to account Experts interface allows the user to directly trading open order
    Wise Scalper
    Ilya Fomin
    专家
    This is an optimized and ready-to-use automated trading system. A market entry is performed at a certain time on a quiet market. When certain conditions are met, a trade is closed. As a rule, a profit is small. The EA features SL to manage losses. The EA is recommended for use on currency pairs and M5 timeframe. Before using on a live account, it is recommended to test the EA in the strategy tester in the terminal. The EA operation requires a broker with minimum spread and minimum or no commissi
    Forebot
    Marek Kvarda
    专家
    This robot uses a custom hidden oscillating indicator and also analyzes the market response. It traded mostly at the time of higher volatility. It works with several pending orders with different size of volume and their position actively modifies. It uses advanced money management. TradingMode setting can also meet the conditions FIFO. It is successful in different markets and different timeframes. Best results are achieves with a broker with the spread to 5 points on EURUSD. Is necessary a br
    Avato
    Nikolaos Bekos
    专家
    The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
    AreaFiftyOne
    Valeri Balachnin
    专家
    Area 51 EA generates signals on different strategies. Has different money management strategies and dynamic lot size function. When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) will be set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit.  If you want, that your manual opened positions will be handled by the EA, so you
    作者的更多信息
    Scalping Robot Pro MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.46 (140)
    专家
    Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
    XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    专家
    XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
    Scalping Robot Pro MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (11)
    专家
    Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.33 (112)
    专家
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    XIRO Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (34)
    专家
    XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
    Big Forex Players MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.72 (43)
    专家
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.76 (140)
    专家
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Wall Street Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    3.89 (18)
    专家
    Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
    Price Action Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    3.86 (7)
    专家
    Price Action Robot is a professional trading system built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market conditio
    DAX Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (3)
    专家
    DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
    AI Prop Firms MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4 (16)
    专家
    AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
    Aussie Loonie EA MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    专家
    Aussie Loonie EA is a professional trading system developed exclusively for the AUDCAD currency pair. This cross pair is widely recognized for its stable and technical behavior, which makes it particularly attractive for traders who prefer structured and predictable market conditions rather than extreme volatility and sudden price spikes. By focusing solely on AUDCAD, the system is able to adapt precisely to the specific characteristics, rhythm and movement patterns of this pair. The EA operates
    Wall Street Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (1)
    专家
    Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
    XG Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.29 (42)
    专家
    The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
    XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.83 (24)
    实用工具
    XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT5 tool is a professional algorithm, that calculates risk of every transaction before it is finalized. It allows you to precisely estimate gain and possible loss. The professional tool can estimate levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss incredibly precisely, making investments more effective and safer. Using Risk Reward Ratio Tool, you can with one click carry out transactions, cancel position, set position rate, set opening point, TP, SL and many other features.  List of
    FREE
    AI Prop Firms MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    专家
    AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
    XIRO Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (7)
    专家
    XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
    DAX Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    专家
    DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
    XP Forex Trade Manager MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.4 (10)
    实用工具
    Forex Trade Manager MT5 simplifies managing open orders in MetaTrader 5. If you open a new order, the manager automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit. When price will move, then the program could move Stop Loss to Break Even (stop loss = open price) or continuously moving Stop Loss (Trailing Stop) to protect your profits. Forex Trading Manager is able to control orders for only current symbols (where EA works) or for all opened orders (regardless symbol) and hide the Stop Loss and Take Prof
    FREE
    One Click MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (1)
    实用工具
    One Click Close MT5 is an EA which allows you close orders quickly. EA display on chart two buttons. The first button "Close All Positions" is using to close all opened orders. The second button "Close Profit Positions" is using to close only profitable orders. EA is closing orders for all available symbols, not only for chart symbol. In EA params you can set distance from upper chart frame (Y Offset) and from left chart frame (X Offset). For installation EA it is only need to copy One Click Clo
    FREE
    AX Forex Indicator MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (1)
    指标
    The AX Forex Indicator MT5 is a sophisticated trading tool designed to provide traders with a comprehensive analysis of multiple currency pairs. This   powerful indicator   simplifies the complex nature of the forex market, making it accessible for both novice and experienced traders. AX Forex Indicator uses   advanced algorithms   to detect trends, patterns and is an essential tool for traders aiming to enhance their forex trading performance. With its robust features, ease of use, and reliabl
    XR Gartley Pattern Indicator MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (3)
    指标
    The XR Gartley Pattern MT5 is an indicator which displays and alerts Gartley pattern detected on the candlestick chart. It also displays potential trade with calculated Take Profit and Stop Loss. After purchasing XR Gartley Pattern Indicator, you can immediately download this indicator from the MT4-MT5 Market and start using it because all features are set to default, is not necessary to change any parameter. List of all our available tools for Traders: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlblue/sell
    FREE
    Multi Pairs Indicator MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (3)
    指标
    The Multi Pairs Forex Indicator is an   advanced trading too l that allows traders to track and analyze the performance of   multiple currency pairs in real-time   on a single chart. It consolidates data from various Forex pairs, providing an at-a-glance overview of market conditions across different currencies and helps you save time. Useful for various trading styles, including scalping, day trading, and swing trading. Whether you're monitoring major pairs like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, or more exoti
    XP Forex Trade Manager Grid MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (3)
    实用工具
    Forex Trade Manager Grid MT5 helps you to managing orders and achieve the goal. You only need to place first order with Take Profit, run EA and set in params profit (pips) you want to get. EA will be managing your positions, as will gather appointed amount of pips. It’s a strategy for management of manual trades opened on current pair. The strategy adds positions to currently opened trades in a grid management (with chosen distance in pips between trades) - up to 15 trades (or less). First up to
    FREE
    One Click MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (3)
    实用工具
    One Click Close MT4 is an EA which allows you close orders quickly. EA display on chart two buttons. The first button "Close All Positions" is using to close all opened orders. The second button "Close Profit Positions" is using to close only profitable orders. EA is closing orders for all available symbols, not only for chart symbol. In EA params you can set distance from upper chart frame (Y Offset) and from left chart frame (X Offset). For installation EA it is only need to copy One Click Clo
    FREE
    XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.67 (9)
    实用工具
    XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT4 tool is a professional algorithm, that calculates risk of every transaction before it is finalized. It allows you to precisely estimate gain and possible loss. The professional tool can estimate levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss incredibly precisely, making investments more effective and safer. Using Risk Reward Ratio Tool, you can with one click carry out transactions, cancel position, set position rate, set opening point, TP, SL and many other features.  List of
    FREE
    XP Forex Trade Manager MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.67 (6)
    实用工具
    Forex Trade Manager MT4 simplifies managing open orders in MetaTrader 4. If you open a new order, the manager automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit. When price will move, then the program could move Stop Loss to Break Even (stop loss = open price) or continuously moving Stop Loss (Trailing Stop) to protect your profits. Forex Trading Manager is able to control orders for only current symbols (where EA works) or for all opened orders (regardless symbol) and hide the Stop Loss and Take Prof
    FREE
    XE Forex Strength Indicator MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.33 (6)
    指标
    XE Forex Strengh Indicator MT5 displays visual information about direction and strength of a signal for current pair and chosen timeframes (M5, M15, M30 and H1). Calculations are based on multiple factors and results are shown as a colored panel with scale bar, numerical values and arrows. There are also displayed values of current price and spread on the pair. There can be activated an alert (as a mail or pop-up window with sound) for each available timeframes which send a message when the dir
    FREE
    XE Forex Strength Indicator MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (5)
    指标
    XE Forex Strengh Indicator MT4 displays visual information about direction and strength of a signal for current pair and chosen timeframes (M5, M15, M30 and H1). Calculations are based on multiple factors and results are shown as a colored panel with scale bar, numerical values and arrows. There are also displayed values of current price and spread on the pair. There can be activated an alert (as a mail or pop-up window with sound) for each available timeframes which send a message when the dir
    FREE
    XR Gartley Pattern Indicator MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    指标
    The XR Gartley Pattern MT4 is an indicator which displays and alerts Gartley pattern detected on the candlestick chart. It also displays potential trade with calculated Take Profit and Stop Loss, Timeframe H1. After purchasing XR Gartley Pattern, you can immediately download this indicator from the MT4-MT5 Market and start using it because all features are set to default, is not necessary to change any parameter. List of all our available tools for Traders:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlblu
    FREE
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