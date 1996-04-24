Smart Trailing Stop Manager

Take Control of Risk with Smart Trailing Stop Manager for MetaTrader 5

Looking for MetaTrader 4 version? It is available separately in the Market: Smart Trailing Stop Manager MT4

Tired of missed profits or manual stop loss adjustments?
Smart Trailing Stop Manager is a powerful utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate your trailing stop, breakeven, partial close, and SL management. Whether you're a discretionary trader, signal follower, or scalper — this tool helps lock in gains and cut losses, automatically.

Focus on your entries. Let this tool manage your exits.

Key Features

  • 7 Trailing Stop Modes: Fixed Step, Risk-Reward %, ATR-based, Swing High/Low, Moving Average, Parabolic SAR, Fibonacci Level

  • Auto Stop Loss: Automatically applies SL to trades with no protection

  • Breakeven Logic: Lock in your entry price with optional offset

  • Partial Close: Take partial profits at custom pip levels

  • Multi-Symbol Compatible: Works on all pairs and assets

  • Magic Number Filter: Manage all orders or specific strategies

  • Dashboard Interface: Live view of trailing parameters and status

This is a utility — it does not open trades. It only manages existing positions.

Built for Manual and Signal Traders

Smart Trailing Stop Manager is ideal if you:

  • Place trades manually but forget to manage exits

  • Copy signals and want to auto-protect positions

  • Run EAs that lack proper SL or TP control

  • Need trailing control across many assets

You define the rules. This tool enforces them – 24/5.

How It Works

Simply attach the utility to a chart, configure your preferred trailing mode, and go.
It instantly monitors all trades and applies the logic as price evolves. No code, no broker lock-in, no manual effort.

Example Use-Cases:

  • Move SL to breakeven +5 pips after +20 pips profit

  • Close 30% volume after 50 pips gain

  • Trail SL using ATR(14) x 1.5 dynamically

User Experience

  • Plug-and-play setup

  • Minimal system load, VPS compatible

  • Real-time dashboard panel (no DLLs, no WebRequests)

  • Full documentation included

Platform Compatibility

  • MetaTrader 5 (MT5 only)

  • Works with any broker, account type, or asset

  • Ideal for prop trading, scalping, swing, and copy trading setups

  • For full setup instructions and demo version that works on chart (not just Strategy Tester), visit:  Full User Guide – Smart Trailing Stop Manager

Support & Updates

  • Fast support via MQL5 messaging

  • Continuous improvements based on user feedback

  • No external links or third-party platforms required

Disclaimer

This utility does not place trades.
It is intended for trade management only.
Always test on demo before going live. Trading involves risk.

おすすめのプロダクト
BTC Trading Assistant EA
Seref Oliver Joisten
ユーティリティ
BTC Trading Assistant EA Manual Trading Tool with Automated Risk Management This Expert Advisor assists manual cryptocurrency traders by automating risk management, position sizing, and profit protection while providing visual trade management through an intuitive interface. Brief Description BTC Trading Assistant EA is a utility tool designed for manual cryptocurrency traders. The EA calculates position sizes based on account risk, automatically sets stop loss and take profit levels, manages br
Trading Simulator in StrategyTester
Sandro Begashvili
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Backtest Simulator– The Ultimate Trade Manager for Live & Backtesting The Rhino Backtest Manager is an advanced trade management tool designed for seamless operation in both Live Trading and Strategy Tester Mode on MT5 . Unlike conventional trade managers, which function only in live mode, Rhino is fully optimized to provide a real-time trading experience even in backtesting , making it an essential tool for strategy development and execution. Here you can read How To Use Product (Manual) post
Talents ATR Scalper Utility
Michael Musco
ユーティリティ
Talents ATR Scalper Utility (MT5) The Talents ATR Scalper Utility is a professional-grade trade execution and management tool built for MetaTrader 5. Inspired by the Biblical Parable of the Talents , this utility is designed to help traders multiply their potential with precision risk control, one-click simplicity, and advanced automation. Whether you’re scalping forex, gold, or indices, this tool delivers speed, consistency, and confidence. Key Features One-Click Trade Preview Click below price
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven MT5
Thi Ngo
1 (1)
ユーティリティ
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so you
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
エキスパート
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Smart Bulk SL Setter
Muhammad Hassan Muhammad Ahmad Atiyah
ユーティリティ
Smart Bulk SL Setter Tired of the chaos of manually adjusting Stop Loss levels one trade at a time? Say goodbye to tedious manual work and hello to superior risk control! The Smart Bulk SL Setter is the intelligent script that grants you the power of collective Stop Loss management with a single click. This script is engineered to act as an automated "Safety Shield," ensuring every open position is instantly protected within predefined risk boundaries—even during the most volatile trading moment
FREE
Stopp Loss Manager
Gerhard Oehler
ユーティリティ
The Stop Loss Manger - SL Mange With the Stop Loss Manager you can finally sleep peacefully while it effectively manages your risk in stock market trading. Simply set your individual stop loss limits and let the manager trade for you. Never worry about losses again - the Stop Loss Manager takes care of it for you! Get the ultimate support for your trading now and maximize your profits with ease. Join the community of successful traders who swear by Stop Loss Manager today. Function overview: 1.
BossFX Trading Panel EA
Remey Gulfan Orsaga
ユーティリティ
BossFXTradePanelEA (MT5)  [First 10 copies sold at 50 USD price will increase to 99USD] BossFXTradePanelEA is a fully interactive trade management panel designed for MetaTrader 5, providing traders with an easy-to-use, one-click interface to execute and manage trades. This EA simplifies trade execution , risk management, and position control by combining market orders, stop loss, take profit, trailing stops, and breakeven functionalities into a single, intuitive panel.  Key features include: On
LarryTrader
Paul Timothy Turculetu
5 (2)
エキスパート
LarryTrader EA is a fully automated trading system developed for XAUUSD on the 5-minute timeframe. The algorithm is built around a dynamic breakout and momentum model, designed to capitalize on intraday price movements with strict risk control. It intelligently adapts to market conditions using volume confirmation, volatility filters, and adaptive stop-loss management. The EA includes advanced risk tools such as partial profit-taking, customizable trailing stops, and break-even logic to protect
FREE
Order Closer Manager for MT5
Kapil Sehrawat
ユーティリティ
Order Closer Manager for MetaTrader 5 The Order Closer Manager is a powerful and easy-to-use MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Expert Advisor designed to help traders efficiently manage their open orders. This EA is ideal for traders who want precise control over their trades with minimal manual intervention. It features an intuitive dashboard that allows for easy closing of positions, applying breakeven, and other order management functionalities. The EA supports FIFO and LIFO methods for added flexibility, m
Equity Shield Pro
Saad Janah
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Equity Shield Pro 1.1 NEW VERSION  Equity Shield Pro 1.1 is a powerful utility EA designed to safeguard your trading account by actively monitoring and enforcing equity protection and profit management rules. Whether you’re trading personal accounts or working through proprietary firm challenges, this EA ensures strict adherence to risk and profit targets, enabling you to maintain discipline and consistency. Fully compatible with all challenge types, Equity Shield Pro 1.1 is specifically craft
Set TP and SL by Price MT5
Antonio Franco
エキスパート
価格でTPとSLを設定 – MT5用自動オーダーモディファイア すべての取引で正確なTPおよびSL価格を自動設定 ️ すべての通貨ペアとEAに対応、シンボルまたはマジックナンバーでフィルタリング可能 このエキスパートアドバイザーは、直接の価格値（例：EURUSDの1.12345）を使用して、取引に正確なテイクプロフィット（TP）とストップロス（SL）レベルを設定および適用します。ポイントもピップスも不要。すべての注文またはシンボル・マジックナンバー別に、シンプルで正確なトレード管理を実現します。 主な機能: 価格を指定して即座にTPおよびSLを変更 すべての注文、現在のシンボル、または特定のマジックナンバーに適用 ️ 0を入力してTPまたはSLを削除 任意のチャートにアタッチすると完全自動で動作 すべての取引商品に対応 おすすめ対象: 素早くTP/SLをコントロールしたい手動トレーダー デフォルトの終了ロジックを上書きしたいEAユーザー 複数のポジションを管理するトレーダー 質問や機能のアイデアはありますか？
Basic Support and Resistance MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
インディケータ
Basic Support and Resistance   インジケータは、テクニカル分析を強化するために必要なソリューションです。このインジケータを使用すると、チャートにサポートレベルとレジスタンスレベルを投影できます/ mt4バージョン 機能 フィボナッチレベルの統合： サポートと抵抗レベルとともにフィボナッチレベルを表示するオプションを使用すると、私たちの指標は市場行動と逆転領域の可能性についてさらに深い洞察を提供します。 パフォーマンスの最適化： 各バーの開口部のみで拡張ラインを更新するオプションを使用すると、インジケータは、サポートレベルと抵抗レベルの精度を犠牲にすることなく最適なパフォーマンスを保証します。 入力 メイン設定 Timeframe:  この入力を通じて、より高い時間枠のサポートラインとレジスタンスラインをチャート上に表示することを選択できます。 Support/Resistance Strength [Number of Bars]:   この入力を使用して、サポートと抵抗の強度を決定できます。数が高いほど、サポート/抵抗がより強くなります。 Pric
Prop Firm Simulator
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
ユーティリティ
実際の資金を危険にさらす前にProp Firmの課題を習得しましょう！   私たちの高度なシミュレーターは、本物のProp Firm取引環境を再現し、自信を持って練習し、戦略を立て、課題を通過するのに役立ちます。当シミュレーターを使用すると、デモまたはライブアカウントを使用してあらゆるProp Firmの課題をシミュレートでき、手動取引戦略とEAを介した自動取引の両方をサポートし、カスタマイズされた期間のパーソナライズされた課題を作成し、一貫した収益性に必要な規律を開発するために自分自身に挑戦できます。 FTMO 10kおよび100K課題セットファイル:   主要なすべてのProp Firmのセットファイルと専用サポートが利用可能 - お問い合わせください！ 先着10名様に30%オフ。 主な機能 リアルタイム課題監視 ライブ統計ダッシュボード - 残高、純資産、P&L、ドローダウンのリアルタイム追跡 プロフェッショナル指標 - 確定P&Lと未確定P&L、勝率、取引分析 手動/自動取引サポート: 手動取引戦略とエキスパートアドバイザーによる自動取引の両方 完全なProp Firmルー
Smart Hedge MT5
Francesco Baldi
エキスパート
Worried about weekend price crashes wiping your account? Tired of adverse news releases stopping your positions? Trade with peace of mind with Smart Hedge. Smart Hedge protects your positions from weekend gaps and news spikes. MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113290 Description : Have you ever feared that some breaking news during the weekend could wipe your account? Did you ever have your positions stopped by an adverse news release during the market open hours? I did, and
Hedge Commander Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
ユーティリティ
Auto-Hedge System Description The auto-hedge system is a dynamic risk management tool designed to protect trading accounts from significant drawdowns while enabling opportunities for recovery and profit. When enabled, the system continuously monitors the account's drawdown relative to the initial balance recorded at the time of activation. Once the drawdown reaches the predefined trigger percentage, the auto-hedge mechanism initiates. At this point, the system executes hedge orders against all o
Manual Trading Simulator with Indicators
Conor Mcnamara
ユーティリティ
Imagine flying a real aircraft without ever stepping into a flight simulator. That's what trading is like. You have to simulate your strategy before you can take it to a live market. It is good if you can simulate things speedily before even stepping into any live market, or before coming up with an automated system.  People don't have all day to stare at a higher timeframe chart until the entry signal finally arrives. That's why I built this so that you can simulate your strategy with speed. Th
FREE
Anti Grid Position Protector
Konstantinos Kalaitzidis
ユーティリティ
アンチグリッドポジションプロテクターは、 ドローダウン回復を期待して負けポジションを増やしたり、意図しないときにヘッジしようとしたりする誘惑からあなたを守るために設計されたユーティリティツールです。 ------------------------入力---------------------------- ---- 損失ポジションのヘッジを許可しますか? - これは true/false 入力 (ダブルクリックして値を切り替える) で、 既存の 負け ポジション (同じシンボル上)で 反対方向 の取引 (未決注文または成行執行のいずれか) を開始することを許可または禁止します。 「損失」ポジションを特定する方法 - 2 つのオプション ( ストップロス と 損益 )。 「ストップロス」を選択すると、実行中のポジションのストップロスが損失領域にある場合、ストップロスが損益分岐点レベルを超えていない限り、このツールでは新しい取引を行うことができません。同様に、「PnL」を選択すると、変動ポジションが利益（> $0）でない限り、ツールは同じシンボルで新しい取引を開始することを許可しませ
Pattern 123 Pro Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
インディケータ
PATTERN 123 PRO - REVOLUTIONARY TRADING SIGNALS INDICATOR     WHY 98% OF TRADERS FAIL - AND HOW WE FIXED IT Traders lose money not because they can't read charts, but because they can't filter NOISE from REAL OPPORTUNITIES. They see patterns everywhere, but which ones actually work? Which signals are still valid by the time they spot them? SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•
Izi Hedge Free Limit 3 order hedge
Le Van Tien
ユーティリティ
izi hedge is a tool that helps you manage risk, manage hedge orders and rebalance losing orders. How it works   It will place an order opposite to the order you placed with that currency pair.   If the order you place is correct, the reverse order will be automatically deleted   If the market unfortunately goes against your order and touches the hedge order, it will begin to calculate the hedging volume to limit the risk of the market going in reverse.
FREE
Boom Trader
Godbless C Nygu
エキスパート
Join Deriv now link on my profile>>>> Boom Trader This robot is developed to trade Boom 1000 which is available on Deriv. Boom 1000 is one of other many indices which its behaviour is to form the spike of few pips, Those spikes always happen after 1000 ticks. To avoid spikes i came up with idea of develop the robot which take sells and few buys. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. •All settings on this ro
Account Risk Hedge Bot
Clinton Dennis Edem
ユーティリティ
Account Risk Hedge Bot                                                                                  ...hedge your trades with confidence. Safeguard Your Investments with Account Risk Hedge Bot, stay ahead of market volatility with our cutting-edge risk management solution. Account Risk Hedge Bot is designed to safeguard your investments with automated precision, helping you navigate market uncertainty, ensuring you minimize losses and maximize returns. Note: Account Risk Hedge Bot does
One thousand Pip Direction
Niklas Templin
1 (1)
エキスパート
One thousand Pip  Set1:TP/SL 20kpip. Set2:TP/SL 10kpip. Set3: TP/SL 5k pip. Set4:  TP/SL 2k pip. Set5:  TP/SL 500 pip. Rate Prop FTMO Broker.  Only Pair DE40, US100, US30. Automatic added EU London Session. This Version works with fixed Lot and buy/sell. Robot Strategy: Trade open = First "Round Price-Number Entry". Write me a Message of Questions when undecided. I send ex4 Code by Request.
FREE
Gold Titan MT5
Viktoriia Liubchak
エキスパート
The Gold Titan is an automated trading advisor for the MetaTrader platform, developed specifically for the XAU/USD (gold) instrument. It analyzes market data and executes trades based on predefined parameters, supporting traders in their decision-making process. Key Features: • Optimized for XAU/USD Designed with the volatility of gold in mind, making it suitable for trading the gold/US dollar pair. • Combined Market Analysis Uses a mix of technical indicators, price action patterns, and volume
Golden Gestion TP SL No Limit MT5
Matthias Hubert Patrick Snidaro
ユーティリティ
Auto SL/TP Manager EA – Gestion Automatique Intelligente Auto SL/TP Manager EA est un Expert Advisor conçu pour automatiser la gestion des commandes avec une efficacité maximale et une grande discrétion. Il gère automatiquement : Le Stop Loss (SL) et le Take Profit (TP) Le Profit Lock (verrouillage progressif des bénéfices) Le Trailing Stop avec plusieurs méthodes avancées L' affichage masqué du SL et du TP pour plus de discrétion (non visible par le courtisan) C'est l'outil idéal pour les
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP MT5
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
MT5用NAS100 Auto SL and TP Makerをご紹介します： MetaTrader5でナスダック100市場をナビゲートするトレーダーにとって不可欠なアシスタントであるNAS100オートSLおよびTPメーカーで、ストップロスおよびテイクプロフィットの設定をもう見逃すことはありません。このツールは、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットのレベル管理を自動化するシームレスなソリューションを求める方々のために設計されています。 主な特徴 簡単な自動化： ストップロスやテイクプロフィットのないナスダック100取引を自動的に監視します。 ユーザーが構成した設定に基づいてレベルを動的に調整します。 注文タイプの多様性： Nasdaq100の成行注文と未決済注文の両方に対応。 MetaTrader 5で利用可能なさまざまな注文タイプをサポートします。 カスタマイズされた設定： ユーザーフレンドリーなパラメータ設定により、トラッキング設定とストップロス/テイクプロフィットレベルのカスタマイズが可能です。 柔軟な範囲： 実行する特定のNAS100商品または取引されるすべての商品に対してスト
FREE
Automated Forex Trailing Stop Loss Program
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
ユーティリティ
Metatrader5 Trailing Stop Loss Program Platform Compatibility : This program is designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Functionality : The program scans all open Forex currency pair trades on MetaTrader 5 and adjusts their STOP LOSSES to a PROFIT position based on your specified input parameters. Parameters and Example : Example Trade : EURUSD Long (BUY) trade @ 1.0800 STOP LOSS (-50 pips) @ 1.0750 TAKE PROFIT (+50 pips) @ 1.0850 Program Settings : WhenToTrail = 20 PIPS (Pips profit amount to
Sapphire Strat Maker Alt
Emanuel Cavalcante Amorim Filho
エキスパート
Sapphire Strat Maker Alt   is an EA builder ( Expert Advisor Builder) . With it you can easily create new strategies and optimize them to find the bests parameters to improve your results at maximum. The objective is to bring the capabilities of MQL5 to everyone, even if you don't know how to code. Check out   the Pro Version   clicking here - Sapphire Strat Maker . With this Expert Advisor you can create strategies by combining the indicators provided by the EA. A few of the functionalities ar
FREE
Close All Position In exact at half of second
Anik Chandra Dey Sagor
ユーティリティ
It Will Close Your All Trade   in Half of second  no matter you open 100 plus trade open it will close all trade half of second  . it good work for 1 -5 min scalping   this Ea have  many function see the pic i uploaded   there  . ea that have function close all trade , close all lossing trade , close all profit trade . also have lot system where you can put your  expected lot and buy sell button and it can close 100 trade in 1 second  
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
インディケータ
SMC Venom Model BPR インジケーターは、スマート マネー (SMC) コンセプトで取引するトレーダー向けのプロフェッショナル ツールです。価格チャート上の 2 つの主要なパターンを自動的に識別します。 FVG   (フェアバリューギャップ) は、3 本のローソク足の組み合わせで、最初のローソク足と 3 番目のローソク足の間にギャップがあります。ボリュームサポートのないレベル間のゾーンを形成し、価格修正につながることがよくあります。 BPR   (バランス価格範囲) は、2 つの FVG パターンの組み合わせで、「ブリッジ」を形成します。これは、価格がボリュームアクティビティの少ない動きで動くときに、ブレイクアウトしてレベルに戻るゾーンで、ローソク足の間にギャップを作成します。 これらのパターンは、大規模な市場プレーヤーと一般参加者の相互作用が発生するチャート上のボリュームと価格動向の分析に基づいて、トレーダーが主要なサポート/レジスタンス レベル、ブレイクアウト ゾーン、エントリ ポイントを識別するのに役立ちます。 インジケーターは、長方形と矢印の形でパターンを視覚
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (579)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager EAへようこそ。これは、取引をより直感的、正確、そして効率的にするために設計された究極の リスク管理ツール です。これは単なるオーダー実行ツールではなく、包括的な取引計画、ポジション管理、リスク管理のためのソリューションです。初心者から上級者、迅速な実行を必要とするスキャルパーまで、Trade Manager EAはあらゆるニーズに対応し、為替、指数、商品、暗号通貨などさまざまな市場で柔軟に対応します。 Trade Manager EAを使用すると、複雑な計算が過去のものになります。市場を分析し、エントリーポイント、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットのレベルをチャート上のラインでマークし、リスクを設定するだけで、Trade Managerが最適なポジションサイズを即座に計算し、SLとTPをピップ、ポイント、口座通貨でリアルタイムに表示します。すべての取引が簡単かつ効果的に管理されます。 主な機能： ポジションサイズ計算機 ：定義されたリスクに基づいて取引サイズを瞬時に決定します。 簡単な取引計画 ：エントリー、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを設定するためのド
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
ユーティリティ
ベータリリース Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader はまもなく正式なアルファ版をリリースします。いくつかの機能はまだ開発中で、小さな不具合に遭遇する可能性があります。問題が発生した場合はぜひご報告ください。皆さまのフィードバックがソフトウェア改善に役立ちます。 価格は20件の販売後に上がります。残り $90 のコピー: 2/20 。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader は、 Telegram のチャンネルやグループからの取引シグナルを自動的に MetaTrader 5 にコピーする強力なツールです。 パブリックおよびプライベートの両方のチャネルに対応し、複数のシグナル提供元を複数のMT5口座に接続可能です。ソフトウェアは高速で安定し、すべての取引を細かく制御できます。 インターフェースは直感的で、ダッシュボードとチャートは見やすく設計されており、リアルタイムで動作状況をモニターできます。 必要環境 MQL の制限により、EA は Telegram と通信するためのデスクトップアプリが必要です。 インストーラーは公式の インストールガイ
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Smart Stop Manager – プロレベルの精度でストップロスを自動実行 概要 Smart Stop Manager は Smart Stop ラインナップの「実行レイヤー」であり、複数ポジションを持つトレーダーのために構築された、構造化された信頼性の高い完全自動ストップロス管理システムです。すべての保有中ポジションを継続的に監視し、Smart Stop のマーケットストラクチャー・ロジックを用いて最適なストップレベルを計算し、明確で透明性のあるルールに従ってストップを自動更新します。 単一の銘柄から複数銘柄のポートフォリオ全体まで、Smart Stop Manager は各トレードに規律、安定性、そして完全なリスク可視化をもたらします。感情的判断を排除し、手作業を大幅に削減し、すべてのストップが常に市場構造に基づいた論理的なプロセスに従うことを保証します。 ハイライト マーケットストラクチャーに基づく自動ストップ配置 • Smart Stop ロジックに基づき、各オープンポジションへ最適なストップロスを自動適用します。 ポートフォリオ全体を一目で把握 • 銘柄、方向
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
ユーティリティ
EASY Insight AIO – スマートで手間いらずな取引のオールインワンソリューション 概要 数秒で市場全体——FX、ゴールド、暗号資産、指数、さらには株式まで——を、手作業のチャート確認や複雑なセットアップ・インジケーター導入なしにスキャンできたらどうでしょうか？ EASY Insight AIO はAIトレードのための究極のプラグ＆プレイ型エクスポートツールです。市場全体のスナップショットを、クリーンなCSVファイルで一括出力。ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexityなど、さまざまなAIプラットフォームで即座に解析できます。 ウィンドウの切り替えやグラフのごちゃごちゃしたオーバーレイはもう不要。自動エクスポートされる純粋で構造化されたインサイトだけで、無駄なチャート監視に悩まされず、スマートなデータ主導の判断に集中できます。 なぜEASY Insight AIOなのか？ 本当のオールインワン • セットアップ不要、インジケーターのインストール不要、チャートへのオーバーレイ不要。インストールして起動し、エクスポートするだけです。 マルチアセット対
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
ユーティリティ
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (コピーキャット MT5) は、今日の取引課題に対応して設計されたローカルトレードコピーシステムと完全なリスク管理・実行フレームワークです。プロップファームのチャレンジから個人ポートフォリオ管理まで、堅牢な実行、資本保護、柔軟な設定、高度な取引処理の組み合わせで、あらゆる状況に適応します。 コピーシステムはマスター（送信側）とスレーブ（受信側）の両方のモードで動作し、成行注文と指値注文、取引修正、部分決済、両建て決済操作のリアルタイム同期を行います。デモ口座とライブ口座、取引ログインまたは投資家ログインの両方に対応し、EA、ターミナル、またはVPSが再起動してもパーシスタント取引メモリシステムを通じて復旧を保証します。複数のマスターとスレーブをユニークIDで同時に管理でき、ブローカー間の違いはプレフィックス/サフィックス調整またはカスタムシンボルマッピングを通じて自動的に処理されます。 マニュアル/設定  | Copy Cat More MT4 | チャンネル  特別機能： 設定が簡単 — わずか30秒で完了（ビデオをご覧
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
ユーティリティ
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider は、Telegramのチャット、チャンネル、またはグループに 指定された シグナルを送信することができる、完全にカスタマイズ可能な簡単なユーティリティです。これにより、あなたのアカウントは シグナルプロバイダー になります。 競合する製品とは異なり、DLLのインポートは使用していません。 [ デモ ] [ マニュアル ] [ MT4版 ] [ Discord版 ] [ Telegramチャンネル ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] セットアップ ステップバイステップの ユーザーガイド が利用可能です。 Telegram APIの知識は必要ありません。必要な全ては開発者から提供されます。 主な特長 購読者に送信する注文の詳細をカスタマイズする機能 例えば、Bronze、Silver、Goldといった階層型のサブスクリプションモデルを作成できます。Goldサブスクリプションでは、すべてのシグナルが提供されます。 id、シンボル、またはコメントによって注文をフィルターできます 注文が実行されたチャート
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
ユーティリティ
この製品は、ニュースタイム中にすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーと手動チャートをフィルタリングするため、急激な価格変動によるマニュアルトレードのセットアップの破壊や他のエキスパートアドバイザーによって入力された取引について心配する必要はありません。この製品には、ニュースのリリース前にオープンポジションとペンディングオーダーを処理できる完全な注文管理システムも付属しています。 The News Filter  を購入すると、将来のエキスパートアドバイザーのためにビルトインのニュースフィルターに頼る必要はなく、今後はすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーをここからフィルタリングできます。 ニュース選択 ニュースソースは、Forex Factoryの経済カレンダーから取得されます。 USD、EUR、GBP、JPY、AUD、CAD、CHF、NZD、CNYなど、任意の通貨数に基づいて選択できます。 Non-Farm（NFP）、FOMC、CPIなどのキーワード識別に基づいて選択することもできます。 影響レベルによってフィルタリングするニュースを選択することができ、低、中、高の影響範囲から選択できます。
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager は、リスクを自動的に計算しながら、取引を迅速に開始および終了するのに役立ちます。 過剰取引、復讐取引、感情的な取引を防止する機能が含まれています。 取引は自動的に管理され、アカウントのパフォーマンス指標はグラフで視覚化できます。 これらの機能により、このパネルはすべてのマニュアル トレーダーにとって理想的なものとなり、MetaTrader 5 プラットフォームの強化に役立ちます。多言語サポート。 MT4バージョン  |  ユーザーガイド + デモ Trade Manager はストラテジー テスターでは機能しません。 デモについてはユーザーガイドをご覧ください。 危機管理 % または $ に基づくリスクの自動調整 固定ロットサイズを使用するか、ボリュームとピップに基づいた自動ロットサイズ計算を使用するオプション RR、Pips、または価格を使用した損益分岐点ストップロス設定トレーリングストップロス設定 目標に達したときにすべての取引を自動的に終了するための 1 日あたりの最大損失 (%)。 過度のドローダウンからアカウントを保護し、オーバートレードを防ぎます
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
ユーティリティ
HYT (Help Your Trading) は、主に次の 2 つのテクニックを使用して、損失ポジション を平均化 できるように設計されたツールです。 標準平均化。 トレンドの方向に沿ってポジションをオープンすることでヘッジします。 このツールを使用すると、買いと売りの両方において、異なる方向に開かれた複数のポジションを管理できます。 HYT は、次のポジションのサイズ、注文価格、平均化の方向、指定された利益確定レベルでのポジションのクローズを自動的に計算します。 また、希望する利益確定レベルと初期ロットを指定して、「購入」ボタンと「販売」ボタンを使用してポジションを開くオプションも提供します。 使用を開始する には、ツールをチャートにドラッグし、利益確定レベルを設定して、「平均化を開始」ボタンをクリックするだけです。 初期ポジションが大きすぎない ことを確認し、平均を下げるときにツールによってポジション サイズが拡大されるため、追加費用が発生することを覚悟してください。 HYTは 自動取引 も可能です。自動取引を有効にすると、ツールは指定されたパラメータに従ってポジションを開閉しま
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
ユーティリティ
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Custom Alerts AIO：マルチマーケット監視を一括で実現 — 設定不要ですぐに使えるインテリジェントツール 概要 Custom Alerts AIO は、追加のインジケーター設定が不要で、インストール後すぐに利用できる高機能マーケットスキャナーです。FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels、IX Power を内部にすべて統合し、主要なすべての資産クラス（為替、金属、指数、暗号資産）を一括監視できます。MetaTrader の仕様により、株式は個別のシンボルとして追加可能ですが、一般的には利用頻度は低めです。 1. なぜ Custom Alerts AIO を選ぶべきか 追加ライセンス不要 • 必要なすべての Stein Investments インジケーターが内蔵されており、すぐに使用可能です。 • チャートに表示されるグラフィックは省略されており、アラート生成に特化した構成です。 市場を広範囲にカバー • 為替、金属、暗号資産、株価指数に対応（株式は手動追加可能）。 • シンボル名を入力する必要はなく、プロパティで資産クラス
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
ユーティリティ
これは視覚的な取引パネルであり、取引を簡単に配置および管理し、人為的エラーを回避し、取引活動を強化するのに役立ちます。使いやすい視覚的なインターフェースと、健全なリスクおよび位置管理アプローチを組み合わせています。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 驚くほど使いやすい チャートから簡単に取引 正確なリスク管理との取引、手間のかからない 資本の保存が最優先事項です 気をつけずに利益を上げましょう できるだけ早くリスクのない取引をお楽しみください 開かれているすべての取引の自動トレーリングストップ 最初のストップロスは、取引が行われるとすぐに配置されます EAは、取引を行った後に次のタスクを実行します。 最初のストップロス/テイクプロフィットは自動的に配置されます できるだけ早くフリーライドにロックします（オプション） ストップロスを初めて損益分岐点に移動します（オプション） 停止するまで、希望の方法を使用してストップロスを追跡します その他のクールな機能は次のとおりです。 優れたターミナルアクティビティレポート
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (26)
ユーティリティ
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Trading box Technical analysis MT5
Igor Zizek
4.96 (24)
ユーティリティ
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (42)
ユーティリティ
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
ユーティリティ
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT5 — Çok Fonksiyonlu Ticaret Asistanı 66'dan fazla profesyonel araç tek bir panelde — daha hızlı, güvenli ve verimli işlem yapın. Bu asistan; risk yönetimi, emir kontrolü, piyasa analizi ve pozisyon takibini tek bir güçlü arayüzde birleştirir. Hem yeni başlayanlar hem de profesyonel yatırımcılar için uygundur. Neden trader’lar bu aracı tercih ediyor Tek tıklamayla hızlı emir açma ve yönetim Otomatik lot ve risk hesaplama Akıllı emirler: grid, OCO, gizli emirler, sanal S
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
ユーティリティ
Crypto Charting for MT5 – MetaTrader 5 向け暗号資産チャートツール 概要 Crypto Charting for MT5 は、WebSocket を介して暗号資産の OHLC チャートデータをリアルタイムで提供します。複数の取引所に対応し、MT5 上で履歴データの自動更新が可能です。 機能 WebSocket によるリアルタイムデータ 自動履歴データ更新 接続障害時のスケジュール更新 全ての MT5 時間足に対応 OHLCV データ構成 ストラテジーテスターに対応 自動再接続機能付き 対応取引所 Binance、Bybit、OKX、KuCoin、MEXC、Gate.io、Bitget、XT.com 補足情報 ティックデータおよび板情報には、別製品の Crypto Ticks をご覧ください。 注意事項 DLL を使用していません。VPS に適しています。 Strategy Tester では WebRequest 機能は動作しません。 デモをご希望の場合は、MQL5 のプライベートメッセージでご連絡ください。 Full Documentati
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
ユーティリティ
Live Forex Signals サイト信号での取引用に設計されています   https://live-forex-signals.com/en と https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 パラメータ サイトへのサブスクリプションを持っている場合は、ユーザー名とパスワードlive-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com サブスクリプションがない場合は、フィールドを空のままにします; オープンされているお得な情報へのコメント リスクリスクは、取引のための預金の割合として、リスク=0の場合、値ロットが使用されます 取引のためのロット固定ボリューム UseTakeProfitは、サイトから利益を取る使用します 当サイトからのご利用停止のご案内 F r e c h encysignalupdateinminute顧問のサイトへの訪問頻度を指定します MaximumSpreadForT
Trade Planner MT5
Wojciech Daniel Knoff
ユーティリティ
不確実性を明確なトレーディングプランへ。 Trade Planner MT5 は、複数の潜在的な口座シナリオを計画・管理・分析するために設計された、MetaTrader 5 向けの高度な資金管理ツールです。実際の取引を開始または変更する前に、任意の時点や価格で証拠金、余剰証拠金、証拠金維持率がどのように変化するかを把握することができます。 さらに、このプログラムは最悪のシナリオを予測できるようにします。適切な計画がない場合、取引はマージンコールや自動ロスカットを引き起こし、重大な損失を招く可能性があります。適切な計画ツールを使えば、不確実性に頼るのではなく、コントロールを維持できます。 プログラムのコアは、以下の2種類のオブジェクトで構成されています。 VPO — 仮想ポジション（Virtual Position）、未決済注文（Pending Order）、または取引の拠点となるオープントレード（Open Trade） EP — 評価ポイント（Evaluation Point）。リンクされたVPOからの総利益とスワップに基づき、個別のアカウントシナリオを定義するターゲットレベルとして
Risk Management Tool SmartRiskT
Denis Daniel Hormazabal Andaur
ユーティリティ
Take control of your operations efficiently at trading, mannaging by an smart way the risk of your positions. Whit this tools, you can: Estimate the potencial profits or losses from your operations, either in money or pips. You also can visualize profits or losses by substracting the spread cost previusly configured in the tool’s input parameters. Calculate the lot size or margin required for your orders. Estimate the risk/reward ratios of your positions. Study the negative impact of the spread
MT5 To Tradovate
Laurent Xavier Richer
ユーティリティ
MT5 → Tradovate Bridge (Prop-Firm Ready) Mirror your MT5 trades into Tradovate in real time—perfect for running your favorite indices/gold EA on MT5 while meeting the rules of top prop firms. Key Features Live Mirroring: Replicates MT5 market executions (open/close) to Tradovate as market orders. Auto-Resume Logic: Automatically detects when the market reopens (after daily breaks or weekends) and resumes/re-syncs your managed positions instantly. Smart Symbol Routing: Automatically maps your cha
DoIt Trade Coach AI MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
ユーティリティ
DoIt Trade Coach AI (MT5/MT4) — AI Trade Validator for Manual Traders You are the trader. The AI is your second opinion. Intro price valid until 26.12.2025. After that, price updates to 197 USD. DoIt Trade Coach AI is a MetaTrader utility that helps you validate your trade ideas before you enter: you propose direction + Entry/SL/TP, the AI analyzes the setup, explains what’s strong/weak, suggests improvements, and lets you execute directly from the panel. This is NOT an automated trading EA.
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (8)
ユーティリティ
Custom Alerts：複数市場を監視し、重要なチャンスを見逃さない 概要 Custom Alerts は、複数の銘柄にまたがるトレードチャンスを一元的に監視したいトレーダーのためのダイナミックなソリューションです。FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels、IX Power などの主要ツールと連携し、複数のチャートを切り替える手間なく、重要な市場変動を自動で通知します。ブローカーが提供するすべての資産クラスに対応しており、シンボルを入力する必要はありません。設定で資産クラスを選択するだけで、すぐにアラートを構成できます。 1. Custom Alerts がトレーダーにとって非常に有益な理由 オールインワンの市場監視 • Custom Alerts は、為替、金属、暗号資産、指数、株式（ブローカーが対応している場合）からのシグナルを収集・統合します。 • 複数のチャートを切り替える必要がなくなり、明確で一元化された通知が得られます。 戦略に合わせたアラート構成 • ボリューム急増、通貨強弱の閾値、極端な価格変動など、目的に応じたアラート
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
ユーティリティ
あなたがメンバーである任意のチャネルから（プライベートおよび制限されたものを含む）シグナルを直接あなたのMT5にコピーします。  このツールは、トレードを管理し監視するために必要な多くの機能を提供しながら、ユーザーを考慮して設計されています。 この製品は使いやすく、視覚的に魅力的なグラフィカルインターフェースで提供されています。設定をカスタマイズして、数分で製品を使用を開始できます！ ユーザーガイド + デモ  | MT4版 | Discord版 デモを試してみたい場合は、ユーザーガイドにアクセスしてください。 Telegram To MT5 受信機は、ストラテジーテスターで動作しません！ Telegram To MT5の特徴 複数のチャネルから一度にシグナルをコピー プライベートおよび制限されたチャネルからシグナルをコピー BotトークンまたはChat IDは必要ありません   （必要に応じて使用することができます） リスク％または固定ロットを使用して取引 特定のシンボルを除外 すべてのシグナルをコピーするか、コピーするシグナルをカスタマイズするかを選択 すべてのシグナルを認
Binance MT5 Crypto Trading Tool
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
MT5用Binance取引ツール 1. 本製品には、Websocketからのライブチャート、ヒストリカルチャート、そしてMT5ターミナルの再起動時に自動更新される機能が搭載されています。これにより、手動操作なしでスムーズにBinance取引を行うことができます。 スポットと先物で取引、ライブチャート、ヒストリカルデータが利用可能です。 チャート機能： 1. Websocket (wss) 経由のライブOHLCチャート 2. APIからの履歴更新 3. MT5を開くたびにチャートの履歴を自動更新 4. M1からMN1まで、すべての時間枠に対応 5. 利用可能なデータ：始値、高値、安値、終値、実出来高、ティック出来高 6. ストラテジーテスターを使用して、暗号資産データでエキスパートアドバイザーのあらゆる戦略をバックテストできます。 チャートと履歴に関する手順： 1. MT5オプションにURLを追加します。 2. 任意のチャートでユーティリティを起動し、モードをLIVEに設定し、取引所（例：Binance Spot）を選択します。初回実行時のみ「シンボルの作成」を「有効」にして、
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
ユーティリティ
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
作者のその他のプロダクト
VWAP Ultimate Pro
The Hung Ngo
インディケータ
VWAP Ultimate Pro MT5 – Anchored VWAP | Session VWAP | Dynamic Bands & Smart Alerts Elevate Your Trading Edge with the Ultimate Institutional‑Grade VWAP Indicator WHY PROFESSIONAL TRADERS CHOOSE VWAP ULTIMATE PRO? VWAP (Volume‑Weighted Average Price) is the gold standard used by institutions, hedge funds, and professional traders for identifying fair market value. VWAP Ultimate Pro MT5 brings this institutional power to retail traders with an all‑in‑one indicator, integrating advanced VWAP mo
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro MT4
The Hung Ngo
5 (1)
インディケータ
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro MT4 – Pure Anchored VWAP | Adaptive σ-Bands | Smart Alerts Precision VWAP anchoring, purpose-built for MetaTrader 4. One-click anchors, dynamic σ-bands or %-bands and instant multi-channel alerts—ideal for scalpers, intraday and swing traders who need institutional-grade fair-value mapping. Full User Guide  –  Need MT5? Click here WHY PROFESSIONAL TRADERS CHOOSE MULTI ANCHOR VWAP PRO VWAP is the institutional benchmark for fair value. This MT4 edition removes every non-anch
Raymond Cloudy Day
The Hung Ngo
5 (3)
インディケータ
Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator for MT5 – Pivot-Based Reversal and Trend Levels Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator is a pivot-based level indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It was developed by Ngo The Hung based on Raymond’s original idea and is designed to give a structured view of potential reversal zones, trend extensions and support/resistance levels directly on the chart. The default settings are optimised for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, but the indicator can be tested and adjusted for other symbols
FREE
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro
The Hung Ngo
ユーティリティ
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro – Client-Side Stop Loss / Take Profit and Trade Management Looking for MetaTrader 4 version?  I t is available separately in the Market:   Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro MT 4 Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro is a trade management utility for MetaTrader that keeps Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels on the client side instead of sending them to the trading server. It is designed to help you manage exits in a structured way using a clear on-chart panel and visible price lev
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro MT4
The Hung Ngo
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro for MT4 – Client-Side Stop Loss / Take Profit and Trade Management Looking for MetaTrader 5 version?  I t is available separately in the Market:   Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro MT5 Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro for MT4 is a trade management utility that keeps Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels on the client side instead of sending them to the trading server. It is designed to help you manage exits in a structured way using a clear on-chart panel and visible price lev
VWAP Ultimate Pro MT4
The Hung Ngo
インディケータ
VWAP Ultimate Pro MT4 – Anchored VWAP | Session VWAP | Dynamic Bands & Smart Alerts Bring Institutional‑Grade VWAP Precision to the Classic MetaTrader 4 Platform WHY TRADERS CHOOSE VWAP ULTIMATE PRO MT4? VWAP (Volume‑Weighted Average Price) is the benchmark used by banks, prop desks, and hedge funds to gauge fair value. VWAP Ultimate Pro MT4 delivers that same power to retail traders, optimised for MT4’s architecture while preserving every professional feature you expect. This Indicator is cu
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro
The Hung Ngo
インディケータ
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro MT5 – Pure Anchored VWAP | Adaptive σ-Bands | Smart Alerts Precision VWAP anchoring, no clutter. One-click anchors, dynamic σ-bands or %-bands, and instant multi-channel alerts—built for scalpers, intraday and swing traders who demand institutional-grade fair-value mapping. Full User Guide  –  Need MT4? Click here WHY PROFESSIONAL TRADERS CHOOSE MULTI ANCHOR VWAP PRO VWAP is the institutional benchmark for fair value. Multi Anchor VWAP Pro strips out session and timeframe m
Alert Relay Helper MT4
The Hung Ngo
ユーティリティ
Alert Relay Helper (EA) – MT5  & MT4 Encrypted bridge that forwards indicator alerts to external messengers *   in real-time. Plug-and-play   utility – simply attach it to   one   chart. Zero trading functions   – does   not   open, modify or close orders. End-to-end AES-256 encryption   – only custom indicators that support the same key can broadcast messages (e.g.  VWAP Ultimate Pro   v1.20+). Multi-platform   – MT5 build 4150+, MT4 build 1380+. Before you turn it on : Open Tools > Options >
FREE
Alert Relay Helper
The Hung Ngo
ユーティリティ
Alert Relay Helper (EA) – MT5 &  MT4 Encrypted bridge that forwards indicator alerts to external messengers * in real-time. Plug-and-play utility – simply attach it to one chart. Zero trading functions – does not open, modify or close orders. End-to-end AES-256 encryption – only custom indicators that support the same key can broadcast messages (e.g.  VWAP Ultimate Pro v1.20+). Multi-platform – MT5 build 4150+, MT4 build 1380+. Before you turn it on : Open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors and
FREE
Raw Tick Recorder MT4
The Hung Ngo
ユーティリティ
Raw Tick Recorder EA for MetaTrader 4 For full setup instructions and demo version that works on chart (not just Strategy Tester), visit:   Full User Guide –  Raw Tick Recorde r Raw Tick Recorder EA   is a non-trading Expert Advisor that records every incoming market tick with high-precision timestamps. It saves bid/ask data to disk in multiple formats for further analysis, model training, or broker verification. Ideal for traders, analysts, quants, and developers who need clean, timestamped tic
Smart Trailing Stop Manager MT4
The Hung Ngo
ユーティリティ
Automate Risk Management with Smart Trailing Stop Manager for MetaTrader 4 Looking for MetaTrader 5 version? I t is available separately in the Market:   Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro MT5 Struggling with manually adjusting stops and securing profits? Smart Trailing Stop Manager MT4 is an intelligent utility for MetaTrader 4 that automates trailing stops, break-even management, partial closes, and auto SL. Optimized specifically for MT4 users, it ensures your profits are secured efficiently. Trade s
Break Even Helper MT4
The Hung Ngo
ユーティリティ
Break Even Helper for MT4 – Simple SL to Entry Utility Break Even Helper for MetaTrader 4 is a compact and effective tool that helps traders protect their open trades by automatically moving the Stop Loss (SL) to the entry price when a trade reaches a user-defined profit level (in points). Designed for risk-conscious traders, this utility simplifies SL management without relying on complex trailing systems or custom strategies. Looking for MetaTrader 5 version? I t is available separately in the
Auto Symbol Switcher MT4
The Hung Ngo
ユーティリティ
Auto Symbol Switcher for MT4 – Watchlist Rotation for Market Watch Symbols Auto Symbol Switcher for MetaTrader 4 is a chart navigation utility that automatically rotates the active chart through a list of symbols. It is designed for discretionary traders, scalpers and analysts who want an organised way to scan markets without manually switching symbols in the Market Watch window. The tool is navigation-only: it does not open, modify or close any orders and it does not change your account in any
Phoenix Trend MT4
The Hung Ngo
エキスパート
Phoenix Trend MT4 – Trend-Following ATR Grid & DCA Expert Advisor Phoenix Trend MT4 is an automated trend-following grid and DCA (dollar-cost averaging) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4. It combines a higher-timeframe moving average trend filter with an ATR-based dynamic grid and basket take-profit logic. The EA is intended for traders who already understand the benefits and risks of grid / DCA trading and who accept floating drawdown as part of the strategy. Phoenix Trend MT4 does not promise co
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT4
The Hung Ngo
ユーティリティ
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT4 – Daily and Overall Drawdown Protection for Prop Firm Traders Prop Guardian Risk Manager is a professional risk-control utility for MetaTrader 4, created for traders who work under prop firm rules. It does not open trades and does not implement any trading strategy. Instead, it runs in the background, monitors your account risk and can automatically block trading or close positions when your own limits are reached. Use it as a safety layer on top of your manual tra
Raymond Cloudy Day MT4
The Hung Ngo
インディケータ
Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator for MT4 – Pivot-Based Reversal and Trend Levels Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator is a pivot-based level indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It was developed by Ngo The Hung based on Raymond’s original idea and is designed to give a structured view of potential reversal zones, trend extensions and support/resistance levels directly on the chart. The default settings are optimised for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, but the indicator can be tested and adjusted for other symbols
MT4 Send To Telegram
The Hung Ngo
ユーティリティ
MT4 Send To Telegram – Real-Time Trade Notification Utility MT4 Send To Telegram EA is a lightweight, read-only utility that sends real-time alerts from your MetaTrader 4 account directly to Telegram . Whether you trade manually, run automated strategies, or manage a signal channel, it helps you stay on top of every important trading event — with full control over what is sent, how it looks, and when it is delivered. Receive smart Telegram notifications for trade entries, exits, pending orders,
GoldenTrend Master
The Hung Ngo
エキスパート
GoldenTrend Master MT5：究極のトレンドフォロー専門家アドバイザー 概要: GoldenTrend Master MT5を紹介します。この動的な外国為替市場で精度と信頼性を求めるトレーダーには欠かせないトレーディングツールです。強力なトレンドフォローのアルゴリズムを搭載しており、リスクを最小限に抑えつつ、最高の利益機会をキャッチすることを保証します。 リアルアカウントシグナル:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2248460 主要機能: トレンドフォロー戦略: GoldenTrend Master MT5は、市場の正しい方向で常に取引を行うことができるように、堅牢なトレンドフォローのアルゴリズムが組み込まれています。最も強力なトレンドを特定し、それに応じて取引を行い、利益の可能性を最大限に引き出します。 スマートストップロス（SL）: 各取引には、1つのキャンドルスティックにのみ有効な正確なストップロスが付いています。この厳格なリスク管理は、損失を最小限に抑え、将来の取引のために資本を保護するのに役立ちます。 インテリジェントト
Automated AI Trading
The Hung Ngo
エキスパート
自動AI取引MT5：外国為替成功のためのあなたのインテリジェントパートナー 概要： 外国為替取引の未来へようこそ。自動AI取引MT5は、あなたの究極の取引パートナーです。このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は人工知能の傑作であり、あなたの取引体験を単純化するよう設計されています。シームレスにチャートに統合され、XAU、EUR、GBPペアで驚くほどの簡潔さと効率を発揮します。どのブローカーとも互換性があります。 主要機能： **AI駆動戦略：**自動AI取引MT5の核心には、市場状況を効果的に特定し適応する先進的なAIアルゴリズムがあります。これにより、常にトレンドの正しい側にいることを保証します。 **簡略化された操作：**チャートに取り付けて、残りはEAに任せます。その直感的な設計により、複雑なセットアップは不要です。取引が容易になります。 **多通貨互換性：**金または主要通貨ペア（EURおよびGBPなど）を取引する場合でも、このEAはそれに対応することができ、多機能取引ツールを提供します。 XAUの最適設定： $1000ごとに固定ロット設定0.05を用いることで、EAは取引に最
Green Wave
The Hung Ngo
エキスパート
Elevate your forex trading with the Green Wave EA , a reliable swing trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Powered by the Raymond Cloudy Day indicator , this EA captures market swings with precision, offering a balanced approach to risk and reward. Optimized for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, it provides flexible settings for other currency pairs, making it suitable for traders of all levels. Test thoroughly on a demo account to tailor settings to your trading style. Key Features Swing Tra
MT5 Send To Telegram
The Hung Ngo
5 (1)
エキスパート
MT5 Send To Telegram – Real-Time Trade Notification Utility MT5 Send To Telegram EA is a lightweight, read-only utility that sends real-time alerts from your MetaTrader 5 account directly to Telegram . Whether you trade manually, run automated strategies, or manage a signal channel, it helps you stay on top of every important trading event — with full control over what is sent, how it looks, and when it is delivered. Receive smart Telegram notifications for trade entries, exits, pending orders,
Scalping MT5 EA
The Hung Ngo
エキスパート
Description of Scalping MT5 EA Scalping MT5 EA is a powerful, simple, and user-friendly trading tool designed for traders seeking an effective scalping strategy. This fully automated EA saves you time and maximizes profit opportunities from short-term price movements. Key Features Fully Automated : Scalping MT5 EA handles every stage of trading, from market analysis to order placement and risk management. Easy Setup : With simple input parameters, you can customize the EA to suit your trading st
Bullish AI Trader
The Hung Ngo
エキスパート
Bullish AI Trader EA – AI-Powered Trading for MetaTrader 5 Harness the power of artificial intelligence with the Bullish AI Trader EA , a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Designed for automated trading, this EA specializes in buy-only trades on XAUUSD (Gold) in the H1 timeframe, leveraging AI-driven analysis to identify high-probability opportunities. Ideal for both novice and experienced traders, it offers robust risk management and seamless integration with MT5. Key Fe
Dynamic Volatility Breakout
The Hung Ngo
エキスパート
Dynamic Volatility Breakout EA – Precision Trading for MetaTrader 5 Unleash the power of breakout trading with the Dynamic Volatility Breakout EA , a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Developed by Shi Xiong, this fully automated EA captures high-probability breakout opportunities driven by market volatility, making it ideal for traders seeking consistent performance with minimal effort. Optimized for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, it offers robust risk management and seamles
Raw Tick Recorder
The Hung Ngo
ユーティリティ
Raw Tick Recorder EA for MetaTrader 5 For full setup instructions and demo version that works on chart (not just Strategy Tester), visit:   Full User Guide –  Raw Tick Recorde r Raw Tick Recorder EA is a lightweight utility that captures every tick from your broker's price feed in real time. It records bid/ask data with millisecond accuracy and exports to multiple formats, including .csv, .bin, and .bi5 . This EA does not send, modify, or manage orders. It only listens and writes data. Ideal for
Break Even Helper
The Hung Ngo
ユーティリティ
Break Even Helper – Simple SL Manager for MT5 Break Even Helper is a lightweight and efficient MetaTrader 5 utility that helps traders manage risk by automatically moving the Stop Loss (SL) to break-even when a trade reaches a certain profit level. Looking for MetaTrader 4 version? I t is available separately in the Market:   Break Even Helper MT4 This tool is ideal for traders who want a simple break-even function without the complexity of full trailing stop systems . It supports all account ty
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT5
The Hung Ngo
ユーティリティ
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT5 – Daily and Overall Drawdown Protection for Prop Firm Traders Prop Guardian Risk Manager is a professional risk-control utility for MetaTrader 5, created for traders who operate under prop firm rules. It does not open trades and does not implement any trading strategy. Instead, it runs in the background, monitors your account risk and can automatically block trading or close positions when your own limits are reached. Use it as a safety layer on top of your manual
Auto Symbol Switcher
The Hung Ngo
ユーティリティ
Auto Symbol Switcher for MT5 – Watchlist Rotation for Multi-Asset Charts Auto Symbol Switcher for MetaTrader 5 is a utility panel that automatically cycles the active chart through a list of symbols. It is designed for traders who follow many markets and want the chart to move through a watchlist without clicking symbols one by one. The tool is navigation-only: it does not open, modify or close any trades and it does not change your account in any way. You can use the panel for Forex, indices, c
Phoenix Trend MT5
The Hung Ngo
エキスパート
Phoenix Trend MT5 – Trend-Following ATR Grid & DCA Expert Advisor Phoenix Trend MT5 is an automated trend-following grid and DCA (dollar-cost averaging) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It combines a higher-timeframe moving average trend filter with an ATR-based dynamic grid and basket take-profit logic. The EA is intended for traders who already understand the benefits and risks of grid / DCA trading and who accept floating drawdown as part of the strategy. Phoenix Trend MT5 does not promise co
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信