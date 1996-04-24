Smart Trailing Stop Manager
- ユーティリティ
- The Hung Ngo
- バージョン: 1.70
- アップデート済み: 11 12月 2025
- アクティベーション: 5
Take Control of Risk with Smart Trailing Stop Manager for MetaTrader 5
Looking for MetaTrader 4 version? It is available separately in the Market: Smart Trailing Stop Manager MT4
Tired of missed profits or manual stop loss adjustments?
Smart Trailing Stop Manager is a powerful utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate your trailing stop, breakeven, partial close, and SL management. Whether you're a discretionary trader, signal follower, or scalper — this tool helps lock in gains and cut losses, automatically.
Focus on your entries. Let this tool manage your exits.
Key Features
7 Trailing Stop Modes: Fixed Step, Risk-Reward %, ATR-based, Swing High/Low, Moving Average, Parabolic SAR, Fibonacci Level
Auto Stop Loss: Automatically applies SL to trades with no protection
Breakeven Logic: Lock in your entry price with optional offset
Partial Close: Take partial profits at custom pip levels
Multi-Symbol Compatible: Works on all pairs and assets
Magic Number Filter: Manage all orders or specific strategies
Dashboard Interface: Live view of trailing parameters and status
This is a utility — it does not open trades. It only manages existing positions.
Built for Manual and Signal Traders
Smart Trailing Stop Manager is ideal if you:
Place trades manually but forget to manage exits
Copy signals and want to auto-protect positions
Run EAs that lack proper SL or TP control
Need trailing control across many assets
You define the rules. This tool enforces them – 24/5.
How It Works
Simply attach the utility to a chart, configure your preferred trailing mode, and go.
It instantly monitors all trades and applies the logic as price evolves. No code, no broker lock-in, no manual effort.
Example Use-Cases:
Move SL to breakeven +5 pips after +20 pips profit
Close 30% volume after 50 pips gain
Trail SL using ATR(14) x 1.5 dynamically
User Experience
Plug-and-play setup
Minimal system load, VPS compatible
Real-time dashboard panel (no DLLs, no WebRequests)
-
Full documentation included
Platform Compatibility
MetaTrader 5 (MT5 only)
Works with any broker, account type, or asset
Ideal for prop trading, scalping, swing, and copy trading setups
- For full setup instructions and demo version that works on chart (not just Strategy Tester), visit: Full User Guide – Smart Trailing Stop Manager
Support & Updates
Fast support via MQL5 messaging
Continuous improvements based on user feedback
No external links or third-party platforms required
Disclaimer
This utility does not place trades.
It is intended for trade management only.
Always test on demo before going live. Trading involves risk.