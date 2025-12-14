EA SB8 Panel Trade

SB-8 – Manual Trading Panel with Fixed Risk & TradingView-Style Visualization for MT5

SB-8 is an advanced manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5, designed to execute trades visually, quickly and without calculations.

It is especially built for traders coming from TradingView, who often find MT5 confusing when it comes to risk management and trade visualization.

With SB-8, you don’t calculate lot size, percentages or risk.
You simply move the Stop Loss line, and the panel handles everything automatically.

🔹 Key Benefits

  • Fixed automatic risk of $8

  • No lot size or percentage calculations

  • Fully movable visual Stop Loss

  • Automatic 1:3 Take Profit, adjustable anytime

  • TradingView-style graphical visualization

  • Trade opens automatically when SL is placed

  • Clean, fast and error-free manual trading

🔹 How it works

BUY / SELL

  • Press BUY or SELL

  • A movable Stop Loss line appears

  • Once placed:

    • The trade opens automatically

    • Exact risk: $8

    • Automatic 1:3 TP

  • Take Profit can be adjusted at any time

TradingView-style visualization

The panel automatically draws:

  • 🟥 Red zone → risk (Stop Loss)

  • 🟩 Green zone → expected profit (Take Profit)

  • Projection of 60 candles

You instantly understand the full trade structure.

🔹 Manual Exit (profit protection)

  • Activates a movable yellow line

  • Works as a dynamic manual exit

  • Does not modify the original Stop Loss

  • When price touches the line → position closes

  • Ideal to secure profits without visual confusion

🔹 Close All

  • Instantly closes all positions on the current symbol

  • Perfect for emergency exits or fast trade management

🔹 MT5 Compatibility

SB-8 is compatible with all MetaTrader 5 versions.

It was mainly developed and tested on OANDA MT5, where button labels are visible.

On some standard MT5 environments:

  • All functions work exactly the same

  • Buttons may appear without text

  • This is a visual limitation of MT5, not the EA

👉 Text labels can be added manually using MT5’s Text tool if desired.

🔹 Loyalty Discount Program

If within 12 months the user purchases:

  • SB-8

  • SB-80

  • SB-800

  • SB-8000

They will receive a 50% discount on the next product in the series.

The discount is handled personally after purchase.

🔹 Strategy Tester Notice

This EA is a manual trading panel.
Trades are executed only via user interaction.

To comply with Market requirements, a minimal test trade is executed only in Strategy Tester mode.
No automated trading exists in live conditions.


