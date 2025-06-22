NeonScalper

4.75

NeonScalper EA - Safe & Reliable Gold Trading Robot

Professional Automated Trading for XAUUSD (Gold) on M15 Timeframe)

NeonScalper EA is an expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 15-minute timeframe (M15). It employs a breakout-based scalping strategy with strict risk management, delivering consistent performance without relying on high-risk methods such as Martingale or Grid trading.

Key Features

  • Safe & Stable Strategy: No Martingale or Grid techniques.
  • Smart Breakout Entries: Identifies high-probability trade levels.
  • Flexible Trading Hours: Adjustable to suit optimal market conditions.
  • Automated Risk Management: Lot sizes calculated based on account balance and stop loss.
  • Trailing Stop Protection: Secures profits while minimizing risk.
  • Professional Dashboard: Real-time monitoring of balance, equity, and performance.

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: M15 (15-minute chart)
  • Minimum Capital: $100+
  • Settings: Default settings optimized for stable trading.
  • Broker Selection: Choose a broker with tight spreads, fast execution, and minimal slippage during high-volatility periods. ECN or STP brokers are preferred for scalping strategies. 
  • VPS Deployment: For optimal performance, deploy NeonScalper on a Virtual Private Server (VPS) to ensure 24/7 operation and minimal latency. 

Why Choose NeonScalper EA?

  • No Dangerous Strategies: Avoids risky methods like Martingale or Grid.
  • Broker Compatibility: Works with most brokers offering low spreads.
  • Ease of Use: Simply attach to the chart and let it run.

This EA is ideal for traders seeking a safe, automated way to trade gold with minimal manual intervention, controlled risk, and smart stop loss/take profit levels.

svveen
29
svveen 2025.10.30 22:06 
 

After a good backtest results. They are really good. With the support of Jorge I felt really comfortable as a starter, to give this EA a go. For now the EA is running on a demo account, I hope in a week or 2 that I can share some more good experience.

H 420
203
H 420 2025.09.18 16:50 
 

Very nice Ea backtest and real trading is the same , most importantly super nice author :)

MiguelEn
334
MiguelEn 2025.08.30 19:12 
 

After the last update, there are less entries but more precise, a lot of potential on it. Good support from the author, answers really fast

CatFather EA
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (3)
专家
LIVE SIGNAL EXNESS Overview  CatFather EA- Advanced Breakout System for XAUUSD and BTCUSD CatFather EA is a professional multi-asset Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) and BTCUSD (Bitcoin). This breakout strategy leverages support and resistance levels to place pending orders during key market sessions, with built-in risk management and trailing stops for optimized performance. Optimized for fast backtesting and live trading, it includes a compact control panel for rea
HyperNDX EA
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (1)
专家
HyperNDX Pro - 黄金交易EA 购买后，请给我发消息，我会帮助您进行设置。 专业的XAUUSD自动交易系统，配备高级可视化界面。 功能： 智能支撑/阻力位分析 动态移动止损以最大化利润 针对纽约时段优化 每笔交易自动风险管理 主要特点： 智能策略： H1级别检测 + 精准入场执行 安全交易： 每笔交易都有止损和止盈 - 不是像网格(Grid)、马丁格尔或对冲那样的高风险策略 风险控制： 固定手数或风险百分比，每日最大交易次数限制 经纪商支持： 为2位数和3位数报价经纪商预配置 高级界面： 实时仪表板，盈亏标记，赛博朋克主题 仪表板显示： 余额、净值、回撤 每日/每月/总盈亏 活跃持仓和追踪止损状态 绩效评级 设置： 在H1时间框架上运行 可自定义颜色和面板位置 要求： XAUUSD（黄金）交易品种 建议最低余额：$100 建议使用H1时间框架 建议使用点差低、执行质量好的经纪商 先在模拟账户上测试 适合寻求具有专业视觉反馈的自动化黄金交易系统的交易者。 限时优惠 ： 快速促销价$！ 启动期后价格将上涨。 重要免责声明： 过去的表现不保证未来的结果 交易存在重大亏损风险 仅使
svveen
29
svveen 2025.10.30 22:06 
 

After a good backtest results. They are really good. With the support of Jorge I felt really comfortable as a starter, to give this EA a go. For now the EA is running on a demo account, I hope in a week or 2 that I can share some more good experience.

Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
1999
来自开发人员的回复 Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias 2025.10.30 23:55
Thanks friend!!
H 420
203
H 420 2025.09.18 16:50 
 

Very nice Ea backtest and real trading is the same , most importantly super nice author :)

Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
1999
来自开发人员的回复 Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias 2025.09.18 17:28
thanks my friend!!!
MiguelEn
334
MiguelEn 2025.08.30 19:12 
 

After the last update, there are less entries but more precise, a lot of potential on it. Good support from the author, answers really fast

Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
1999
来自开发人员的回复 Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias 2025.08.30 19:34
thanks for your trust my friend!!
Dhiiraj A
463
Dhiiraj A 2025.08.30 16:34 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
1999
来自开发人员的回复 Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias 2025.08.30 16:36
Thanks for your trust bro!!
Haruki Sumiyoshi
246
Haruki Sumiyoshi 2025.08.21 12:57 
 

I believe NeonScalper is an excellent product overall. I'm grateful to Jorge for bringing such a wonderful product to the market.

1. Strategy

Given the high volatility of the gold market and the effectiveness of technical analysis, the line break approach is a powerful strategy. I believe it's implemented with high precision in analyzing lines and skillfully trailing profits by capitalizing on volatility. I also appreciate that line breaks are an immutable psychological-based approach, making them effective long-term. There are several impressive aspects, but what I particularly liked were the stable backtest results over long periods, low drawdown, and ease of setup. With high precision in line analysis and optimized risk management, it achieves low drawdown and I believe it has potential for use in prop trading as well.

2. Live Trading Although

I've only had it for about a week, Jorge provides set files tailored to the broker being used, which makes setup completely straightforward and very reassuring. I'm running it on 2 brokers with 4 total settings (2 default, 2 for high-frequency trading), and the results are basically the same as the backtests. There may be differences between brokers, likely due to spread impact. Personally, I recommend IC's low spread account. I'm running it with extremely high risk based on the backtest DD values, and achieved 27% profit with 4.4% DD from 8/14-8/21. I have high expectations going forward.

3. Developer

Jorge is dedicated to development and is a trustworthy person based on our message exchanges and his generous support.

He graciously responded to my modest feedback and consultations.

I plan to update this review after several months of operation.

Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
1999
来自开发人员的回复 Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias 2025.08.21 13:01
Thank you for your trust, my friend!
algoman
143
algoman 2025.08.15 17:43 
 

I have been using this EA for about 4 weeks (20 trading days), during which it executed 20 trades, and all of them closed in profit.

What I really like about this EA is that it doesn’t trade excessively; instead, it focuses on delivering solid and reliable profits.

The developer is very kind and dedicated — he even took the time to adjust the settings specifically for my broker, which I truly appreciate.

I believe this EA is worth using in the long term. Since no EA can win 100% of the time, managing risk properly and being prepared for potential losses will make the overall results very satisfying.

I look forward to using it longer and sharing another update in the future. Thank you, Jorge!

Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
1999
来自开发人员的回复 Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias 2025.09.25 13:19
thanks for your trust bro!!
akira1212
186
akira1212 2025.08.06 14:21 
 

The reason I downgraded the EA is because it's a scalping EA, so results will vary depending on the broker. The attached image (version 1.7) shows the difference in recent trading results, but the results are quite different between real trading and backtesting. (I've posted the image in the Comments section.)

The red circles indicate wins in the backtest and losses in real trading.

The broker is an ICMarkets raw spread account.

Since trades like this occur repeatedly, the win rate in real trading will be lower and the results will not be as good as in the backtest. I realized this and downgraded the rating. Even if the backtest had a win rate of 75%, real trading was around 55%, and the losses were greater, so the profits were negative.

The downside of this logic is that because it's a scalping technique, it's difficult to make a profit with a broker or in real trading. I'm not rating it emotionally.

If anyone knows of a profitable broker, please let me know.

Thank you.

The reason I'm sticking with 1.7 is because of profitability. With 2.0, my trading volume has decreased significantly and my profits have plummeted. It feels like it has become an entirely different EA. My ideal would be to be able to make a profit with the 1.7 version if possible.

As the author, I'm sure you're unhappy about the lowered rating, but it's not malicious, so I will return it to a positive rating once it starts to make a profit. The author said that 1.7 is also an excellent EA, so I hope to make a profit with this EA.

P.S.

My account went bust today with 1.7.

I still haven't traded with 2.1. It's a very boring EA.

To me, it was just garbage.

Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
1999
来自开发人员的回复 Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias 2025.08.16 14:57
Funny... you say the robot has a great winrate but you prefer to use a version that doesn't? your reasoning is contradictory. You admitted that version 2.0 delivers a higher win rate, yet you’re still running version 1.7 — which you also confirmed has already pushed you into negative results. If you prefer a robot that makes a lot of crazy trades, it's better to look for a grid robot ;) Good luck, my EA really isn't for you. For those who have doubts, take a look at the conversation with this supposed custommer, I will post it in the comments.
Temilade Balogun
23
Temilade Balogun 2025.07.31 11:42 
 

The EA is really nice and its been profitable back to back ... and the author is a very nice guy ... he will always attend to you as quickly as possible i love it

Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
1999
来自开发人员的回复 Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias 2025.07.31 11:44
Thanks for your trust!!
fennessy1120
213
fennessy1120 2025.07.30 10:44 
 

Author is amazing. Created a set file for my specific broker.

Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
1999
来自开发人员的回复 Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias 2025.07.30 12:28
Thanks for your trust!!
sanji 55
293
sanji 55 2025.07.28 15:36 
 

Bought the EA 5 days ago and it’s performing exactly author described . During those 5 days , the ea took 28 trades and only 2 trades was sl while other was in profit. Even tho yhe profit was low but the amount of winning trades is very high cuz of the trailing sl that secure the profit . And the support is very good , fast and reliable,no bs . I like how the ea has good risk management, no high sl like many other EAs in the market. Lets see how it does this coming weeks

Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
1999
来自开发人员的回复 Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias 2025.07.28 15:39
Thanks for your trust!!
Tuan Hai Ha
138
Tuan Hai Ha 2025.07.25 03:10 
 

ổn.tôi đang để chạy 3 tháng.tôi sẽ đánh giá lại sau thời gian 3 tháng kết thúc

dtomic_
30
dtomic_ 2025.07.06 14:46 
 

Good EA so far. I live trade it already. The autor is very friendly and answers fast. I will update my reviews in 2-3 weeks.

Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
1999
来自开发人员的回复 Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias 2025.07.06 14:48
Thanks for your trust!!
liaoli
220
liaoli 2025.07.01 00:55 
 

First tow trades profitable,backtest is great,worth it!

Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
1999
来自开发人员的回复 Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias 2025.07.01 09:54
Thanks for your trust!!
Ferran Lopez Navarro
3008
Ferran Lopez Navarro 2025.06.28 11:46 
 

I purchased the EA. The author, Jorge Luiz, helped me with a problem in my backtesting. He was incredibly generous and helpful, and solved my problems. The EA paid 50% of the purchase price in one day. Please continue improving the EA. Thank you.

Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
1999
来自开发人员的回复 Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias 2025.06.28 11:48
Thanks for your trust!!
fujitaka1
246
fujitaka1 2025.06.27 11:36 
 

I have purchased this EA and have been running it for a few days and I think it is a great scalping EA.It has been profitable with little stress.I have high expectations for the future. Also, the author is quick to respond to requests and resolve them.I can trust them.

Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
1999
来自开发人员的回复 Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias 2025.06.27 11:39
Thanks for your trust!!
cyberhiga
1104
cyberhiga 2025.06.27 07:53 
 

I purchased it today. I asked the author a question, and he kindly answered it. I have traded three times since purchasing it, and all three times I made a profit. I am looking forward to the results. I will try the demo for a week and report the results again.

Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
1999
来自开发人员的回复 Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias 2025.06.27 08:06
Thanks for your trust!!
Patcyber
115
Patcyber 2025.06.27 01:25 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
1999
来自开发人员的回复 Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias 2025.06.27 01:33
Thanks for you trust!!
[删除] 2025.06.24 19:19 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
1999
来自开发人员的回复 Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias 2025.06.24 19:20
Thanks for your trust!!
Ranaweera Wanasinghe Herath Bandara
435
Ranaweera Wanasinghe Herath Bandara 2025.06.24 19:16 
 

Really good EA, bought few days ago, having good results thus far, I will update few days later, worth the price

Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
1999
来自开发人员的回复 Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias 2025.06.24 19:18
Thanks for your trust!!
回复评论