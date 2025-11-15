CatFather EA

5

CatFather EA

Overview CatFather EA- Advanced Breakout System for XAUUSD and BTCUSD

CatFather EA is a professional multi-asset Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) and BTCUSD (Bitcoin). This breakout strategy leverages support and resistance levels to place pending orders during key market sessions, with built-in risk management and trailing stops for optimized performance.

Optimized for fast backtesting and live trading, it includes a compact control panel for real-time monitoring of balance, equity, P/L, and drawdown.

Key Benefits:

  • Targets high-volatility assets like Gold and Bitcoin for potential daily trades.
  • Limits risk with percentage-based position sizing and daily trade caps.
  • Applies a premium black-and-gold chart theme for enhanced visual analysis.

This EA is ideal for traders seeking an automated, low-maintenance system focused on breakout opportunities around New York session opens. Simply attach the EA to a single asset chart (XAUUSD or BTCUSD), and it will automatically detect and manage trades for both assets—no need to attach it to multiple charts.

Core Features

  • Breakout Strategy: Calculates dynamic support/resistance from recent H1 highs/lows and places buy/sell stop orders with configurable buffers.
  • Risk Management: Position sizes based on account risk percentage; fixed or dynamic lot sizing; stop-loss and take-profit in points.
  • Trailing Stops: Activates after a profit threshold, with step and distance controls to lock in gains.
  • Session Timing: Orders placed shortly before NY open (customizable hours/minutes) to capture early momentum.
  • Daily Limits: Caps trades per asset to prevent overtrading; resets on new days.
  • Spread Filter: Optional maximum spread check for BTCUSD to avoid high-cost entries.
  • Control Panel: Compact dashboard displaying status, P/L, lots, and pending orders; theme-applied charts for better readability.
  • Backtest Optimization: Reduced iterations and caching for quicker strategy testing in MT5.
  • Multi-Asset Automation: Attach to one chart only—the EA independently handles both XAUUSD and BTCUSD trades using broker symbol data.


How It Works

  1. Initialization: On startup, the EA configures parameters for enabled assets (XAUUSD and/or BTCUSD).
  2. Daily Reset: At the start of each trading day, trade counters reset, and prior pending orders are cleared.
  3. Signal Generation: During the specified pre-NY window (e.g., 1-2 hours before open), it scans H1 data for support/resistance levels. If levels are sufficiently distant, it sets breakout pending orders.
  4. Order Execution: When price breaks the level, the opposite pending order cancels automatically. Filled orders become positions with SL/TP.
  5. Position Management: Trailing stops adjust dynamically; positions close on TP, SL, or end-of-day.
  6. Monitoring: The panel updates equity, drawdown (as % from peak), and asset status in real-time.

All trades use day-time expiration for pending orders, ensuring no overnight exposure.

Recommendations

  • Account Type: Use ECN/STP brokers with low spreads  (BTC must be less than 2200)
  • Minimum Deposit: $100 USD.
  • Timeframe: Attach to any chart (H1 recommended); trades on asset-specific data.
  • Testing: Run backtests on H1 for speed; forward-test on demo for 1-2 weeks.
  • Optimization: Focus on trailing parameters for your volatility tolerance.

Support and Updates

Support is provided exclusively through the MQL5 product comments section or private messages on MQL5.com. Report issues with logs/screenshots for quick resolution.

After purchase, send me a message for personalized setup assistance.

This EA receives free updates for bug fixes and minor enhancements. 

Thank you for considering CatFather EA. Trade responsibly – past performance does not guarantee future results.


评分 3
Isaac Adjei
366
Isaac Adjei 2025.12.09 03:00 
 

Very happy with the EA. Excellent. Consistent. Trusted.

Peterson Veiga Campos
1014
Peterson Veiga Campos 2025.12.07 22:35 
 

O EA do Jorge está performando muito bem. Como já era esperado de um sistema extremamente bem configurado e com controle rigoroso de drawdown, o desempenho está alinhado tanto com a proposta do projeto quanto com aquilo que os backtests antecipavam. Vou seguir acompanhando e testando com atenção. Caso surja qualquer ponto relevante, informarei por aqui.

Eliicas82 Trading
106
Eliicas82 Trading 2025.11.18 21:45 
 

I had problems to get it running, and the developer was very helpful to set up the EA on my desk

作者的更多信息
NeonScalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.75 (16)
专家
NeonScalper EA - Safe & Reliable Gold Trading Robot !!! AFTER BUY IT SEND ME A MESSAGE TO HAVE SET FILE !!! LIVE SIGNAL Professional Automated Trading for XAUUSD (Gold) on M15 Timeframe) NeonScalper EA is an expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 15-minute timeframe (M15). It employs a breakout-based scalping strategy with strict risk management, delivering consistent performance without relying on high-risk methods such as Martingale or Grid trading. Important : Use a lo
HyperNDX EA
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (1)
专家
HyperNDX Pro - 黄金交易EA 购买后，请给我发消息，我会帮助您进行设置。 专业的XAUUSD自动交易系统，配备高级可视化界面。 功能： 智能支撑/阻力位分析 动态移动止损以最大化利润 针对纽约时段优化 每笔交易自动风险管理 主要特点： 智能策略： H1级别检测 + 精准入场执行 安全交易： 每笔交易都有止损和止盈 - 不是像网格(Grid)、马丁格尔或对冲那样的高风险策略 风险控制： 固定手数或风险百分比，每日最大交易次数限制 经纪商支持： 为2位数和3位数报价经纪商预配置 高级界面： 实时仪表板，盈亏标记，赛博朋克主题 仪表板显示： 余额、净值、回撤 每日/每月/总盈亏 活跃持仓和追踪止损状态 绩效评级 设置： 在H1时间框架上运行 可自定义颜色和面板位置 要求： XAUUSD（黄金）交易品种 建议最低余额：$100 建议使用H1时间框架 建议使用点差低、执行质量好的经纪商 先在模拟账户上测试 适合寻求具有专业视觉反馈的自动化黄金交易系统的交易者。 限时优惠 ： 快速促销价$！ 启动期后价格将上涨。 重要免责声明： 过去的表现不保证未来的结果 交易存在重大亏损风险 仅使
