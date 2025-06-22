NeonScalper

4.75

NeonScalper EA - Safe & Reliable Gold Trading Robot

Professional Automated Trading for XAUUSD (Gold) on M15 Timeframe)

NeonScalper EA is an expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 15-minute timeframe (M15). It employs a breakout-based scalping strategy with strict risk management, delivering consistent performance without relying on high-risk methods such as Martingale or Grid trading.

Important: Use a low spread account for optimal performance. After purchasing, contact the seller via MQL5 messaging for setup instructions.

Key Features

  • Safe & Stable Strategy: No Martingale or Grid techniques.
  • Smart Breakout Entries: Identifies high-probability trade levels.
  • Flexible Trading Hours: Adjustable to suit optimal market conditions.
  • Automated Risk Management: Lot sizes calculated based on account balance and stop loss.
  • Trailing Stop Protection: Secures profits while minimizing risk.
  • Professional Dashboard: Real-time monitoring of balance, equity, and performance.

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: M15 (15-minute chart)
  • Minimum Capital: $100+
  • Settings: Default settings optimized for stable trading.
  • Broker Selection: Choose a broker with tight spreads, fast execution, and minimal slippage during high-volatility periods. ECN or STP brokers are preferred for scalping strategies. 
  • VPS Deployment: For optimal performance, deploy NeonScalper on a Virtual Private Server (VPS) to ensure 24/7 operation and minimal latency. 

Why Choose NeonScalper EA?

  • No Dangerous Strategies: Avoids risky methods like Martingale or Grid.
  • Broker Compatibility: Works with most brokers offering low spreads.
  • Ease of Use: Simply attach to the chart and let it run.

This EA is ideal for traders seeking a safe, automated way to trade gold with minimal manual intervention, controlled risk, and smart stop loss/take profit levels.

Get Started Today

Start trading efficiently with NeonScalper EA! For setup guidance or questions, contact the seller via MQL5 messaging.

レビュー 19
svveen
29
svveen 2025.10.30 22:06 
 

After a good backtest results. They are really good. With the support of Jorge I felt really comfortable as a starter, to give this EA a go. For now the EA is running on a demo account, I hope in a week or 2 that I can share some more good experience.

H 420
203
H 420 2025.09.18 16:50 
 

Very nice Ea backtest and real trading is the same , most importantly super nice author :)

MiguelEn
334
MiguelEn 2025.08.30 19:12 
 

After the last update, there are less entries but more precise, a lot of potential on it. Good support from the author, answers really fast

CatFather EA
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (3)
エキスパート
LIVE SIGNAL EXNESS Overview  CatFather EA- Advanced Breakout System for XAUUSD and BTCUSD CatFather EA is a professional multi-asset Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) and BTCUSD (Bitcoin). This breakout strategy leverages support and resistance levels to place pending orders during key market sessions, with built-in risk management and trailing stops for optimized performance. Optimized for fast backtesting and live trading, it includes a compact control panel for rea
HyperNDX EA
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (1)
エキスパート
HyperNDX Pro - ゴールド取引EA 購入後、セットアップのお手伝いをしますので、メッセージをお送りください。 プレミアムビジュアルインターフェースを備えたXAUUSD用プロフェッショナル自動売買システム。 機能： インテリジェントなサポート/レジスタンスレベル分析 利益を最大化するダイナミックトレーリングストップ ニューヨークセッション時間に最適化 取引ごとの自動リスク管理 主な特徴： スマート戦略： H1レベル検出 + 精密なエントリー実行 安全な取引： すべての取引にストップロスとテイクプロフィットがあります - グリッド、マーチンゲール、ヘッジングのようなリスクの高い戦略ではありません リスク管理： 固定ロットまたはリスク％、1日の最大取引数制限 ブローカーサポート： 2桁および3桁のブローカー用に事前設定済み プレミアムUI： リアルタイムダッシュボード、損益バッジ、サイバーパンクテーマ ダッシュボード表示： 残高、有効証拠金、ドローダウン 日次/月次/合計損益 アクティブポジションとトレーリング状況 パフォーマンス評価 設定： H1時間足で動作 カスタマイズ可能な
