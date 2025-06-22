NeonScalper EA - Safe & Reliable Gold Trading Robot



Professional Automated Trading for XAUUSD (Gold) on M15 Timeframe)





NeonScalper EA is an expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 15-minute timeframe (M15). It employs a breakout-based scalping strategy with strict risk management, delivering consistent performance without relying on high-risk methods such as Martingale or Grid trading.

Important: Use a low spread account for optimal performance. After purchasing, contact the seller via MQL5 messaging for setup instructions.

Key Features

Safe & Stable Strategy : No Martingale or Grid techniques.

: No Martingale or Grid techniques. Smart Breakout Entries : Identifies high-probability trade levels.

: Identifies high-probability trade levels. Flexible Trading Hours : Adjustable to suit optimal market conditions.

: Adjustable to suit optimal market conditions. Automated Risk Management : Lot sizes calculated based on account balance and stop loss.

: Lot sizes calculated based on account balance and stop loss. Trailing Stop Protection : Secures profits while minimizing risk.

: Secures profits while minimizing risk. Professional Dashboard: Real-time monitoring of balance, equity, and performance.

Recommended Settings

Symbol : XAUUSD (Gold)

: XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe : M15 (15-minute chart)

: M15 (15-minute chart) Minimum Capital : $100+

: $100+ Settings : Default settings optimized for stable trading.

: Default settings optimized for stable trading. Broker Selection: Choose a broker with tight spreads, fast execution, and minimal slippage during high-volatility periods. ECN or STP brokers are preferred for scalping strategies.

VPS Deployment: For optimal performance, deploy NeonScalper on a Virtual Private Server (VPS) to ensure 24/7 operation and minimal latency.



Why Choose NeonScalper EA?

No Dangerous Strategies : Avoids risky methods like Martingale or Grid.

: Avoids risky methods like Martingale or Grid. Broker Compatibility : Works with most brokers offering low spreads.

: Works with most brokers offering low spreads. Ease of Use: Simply attach to the chart and let it run.

This EA is ideal for traders seeking a safe, automated way to trade gold with minimal manual intervention, controlled risk, and smart stop loss/take profit levels.

For setup guidance or questions, contact the seller via MQL5 messaging.

