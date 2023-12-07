Up down stars

The indicator is designed for trading binary options on small timeframes up to 15 m Easy to use does not need additional settings and can be used without additional filters Recommendations for trading When a signal appears (blue arrows pointing up), you need to consider the buy direction When a signal appears (the red line indicates the bottom), you need to consider the direction to sell To conclude a deal is on the candle where the signal for one candle came, if the signal turned out to be unpr