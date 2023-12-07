Up down stars
up down stars indicator is no repaint indicator.
it hold long way to signals.
suitable all pairs and all timeframes.
it needs at least 1000 bars on charts.
1 is critical level for signals.
if red line reach 1 it gives red star to sell..
if blue line reach 1 it gives blue star to buy..
signals comes mostly exact time.
sometimes lower timeframes it makes consecutive signals.
This author has some really impressive tools to assist in finding reversals and potential trend endings.