Up down stars

4.2

up down stars indicator is no repaint indicator.

it hold long way to signals.

suitable all pairs and all timeframes.

it needs at least 1000 bars on charts.

1 is critical level for signals.

if red line reach 1 it gives red star to sell..

if blue line reach 1 it gives blue star to buy..

signals comes mostly exact time.

sometimes lower timeframes it makes consecutive signals.

Recensioni
Osazeme Usen
521
Osazeme Usen 2025.01.24 19:28 
 

This author has some really impressive tools to assist in finding reversals and potential trend endings.

mohisma
123
mohisma 2024.12.03 14:35 
 

Very good indicator! it gives profitable signals on 4H and daily TF. I highly recommend it!

rafaella
195
rafaella 2024.07.05 14:56 
 

Great indicator, my second from this seller. The up down stars gives precise points of reverals. This and V6 will work well together. I think trading usd pairs is best and on 1 hour TF. (Avoid JPY pairs or any pair that trend too much unless you trade on 4 hr or daily)

Filtro:
udddat dutt
878
udddat dutt 2025.02.10 17:12 
 

Not worth at all, Waste of money, Its not about Trading view script, Seller idea is only sell and dump it. Please dont buy from this guy. You will loose your money only

Guner Koca
4546
Risposta dello sviluppatore Guner Koca 2025.02.10 17:22
Thise man requested from me tradingwiev pinescript for v9 indicator for free of charge. I dont give. So that writing that bad reviews.
Osazeme Usen
521
Osazeme Usen 2025.01.24 19:28 
 

This author has some really impressive tools to assist in finding reversals and potential trend endings.

mohisma
123
mohisma 2024.12.03 14:35 
 

Very good indicator! it gives profitable signals on 4H and daily TF. I highly recommend it!

winvest
100
winvest 2024.07.24 03:26 
 

I have use the up down stars and so far its a reliable indicator on a 1hr TF and on 4hr tf .

rafaella
195
rafaella 2024.07.05 14:56 
 

Great indicator, my second from this seller. The up down stars gives precise points of reverals. This and V6 will work well together. I think trading usd pairs is best and on 1 hour TF. (Avoid JPY pairs or any pair that trend too much unless you trade on 4 hr or daily)

alapia
139
alapia 2024.03.27 03:14 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Guner Koca
4546
Risposta dello sviluppatore Guner Koca 2024.03.27 07:10
V6 for tradingwiev comes with up down v6T
Rispondi alla recensione