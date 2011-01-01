|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| DRAW_COLOR_LINE.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.MQL5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#property description "An indicator to demonstrate DRAW_COLOR_LINE"
#property description "It draws a line on Close price in colored pieces of 20 bars each"
#property description "The width, style and color of the line parts are changed randomly"
#property description "every N ticks"
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots 1
//--- ColorLine をプロットする
#property indicator_label1 "ColorLine"
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_LINE
//--- バーを塗るために（特殊な配列に格納されている）5色を定義する
#property indicator_color1 clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrOrange,clrDeepPink // （64色まで指定可能）
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1 1
//--- 入力パラメータ
input int N=5; // 変化をもたらすティックの数
input int Length=20; // バーの色部分の長さ
int line_colors=5; // 色の数は 5 − #property indicator_color1 を参照
//--- プロットに使用されるバッファ
double ColorLineBuffer[];
//--- バーの色を格納するバッファ
double ColorLineColors[];
//--- 色を格納する7 要素の配列
color colors[]={clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrChocolate,clrMagenta,clrDodgerBlue,clrGoldenrod};
//--- 線のスタイルを格納する配列
ENUM_LINE_STYLE styles[]={STYLE_SOLID,STYLE_DASH,STYLE_DOT,STYLE_DASHDOT,STYLE_DASHDOTDOT};
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| カスタム指標を初期化する関数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- 配列と指標バッファを関連付ける
SetIndexBuffer(0,ColorLineBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(1,ColorLineColors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
//--- 擬似乱数生成器を初期化
MathSrand(GetTickCount());
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| カスタム指標の反復関数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
static int ticks=0;
//--- 線のスタイル、色、及び幅を変更するティックを計算する
ticks++;
//--- 充分なティックの数が蓄積されている場合
if(ticks>=N)
{
//--- 線のプロパティを変更する
ChangeLineAppearance();
//--- 線分の色を変更する
ChangeColors(colors,5);
//--- ティックカウンタをゼロにリセットする
ticks=0;
}
//--- 指標安倍を計算するブロック
for(int i=0;i<rates_total;i++)
{
//--- 指標値をバッファに書く
ColorLineBuffer[i]=close[i];
//--- このバーのカラーインデックスをランダムに設定する
int color_index=i%(5*Length);
color_index=color_index/Length;
//--- このバーでは color_index がインデックスの色を使用する
ColorLineColors[i]=color_index;
}
//--- prev_calculated 値を次の関数呼び出しのために返す
return(rates_total);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 線分の色を変更する |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeColors(color &cols[],int plot_colors)
{
//--- 色の数
int size=ArraySize(cols);
//---
string comm=ChartGetString(0,CHART_COMMENT)+"\r\n\r\n";
//--- それぞれのカラーインデックに新しい色をランダムに定義する
for(int plot_color_ind=0;plot_color_ind<plot_colors;plot_color_ind++)
{
//--- 乱数を取得
int number=MathRand();
//--- 整数除算の余りから col[] 配列のインデックスを取得
int i=number%size;
//--- 各インデックスの色をPLOT_LINE_COLOR として設定する
PlotIndexSetInteger(0, // グラフィックスタイルの番号
PLOT_LINE_COLOR, // プロパティの識別子
plot_color_ind, // 色を書き込む色インデックス
cols[i]); // 新しい色
//--- 色を書く
comm=comm+StringFormat("LineColorIndex[%d]=%s \r\n",plot_color_ind,ColorToString(cols[i],true));
ChartSetString(0,CHART_COMMENT,comm);
}
//---
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 指標に表示された線の外観を変更する |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeLineAppearance()
{
//--- 線のプロパティに関する情報を形成するための文字列
string comm="";
//--- 線の幅を変更するブロック
int number=MathRand();
//--- 整数除算の余りの幅を取得
int width=number%5; // 幅は 0〜4 に設定される
//--- 色を PLOT_LINE_WIDTH プロパティに設定
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,width);
//--- 線の幅を書く
comm=comm+" Width="+IntegerToString(width);
//--- 線のスタイルを変更するブロック
number=MathRand();
//--- 除数は、スタイルの配列の大きさに等しい
int size=ArraySize(styles);
//--- 新しいスタイルを選択するためのインデックスを整数除算の余りから取得
int style_index=number%size;
//--- 色をPLOT_LINE_COLOR プロパティとして設定
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,styles[style_index]);
//--- 線のスタイルを書く
comm=EnumToString(styles[style_index])+", "+comm;
//--- コメントを使用して、チャート上の情報を表示する
Comment(comm);
}