IndicatorSetInteger

函数建立类似指标属性值，属性必须是整型或者颜色型的，有2个变量函数可以使用。

调用属性的指示标识符。

bool  IndicatorSetInteger(
   int  prop_id,           // 标识符
   int  prop_value         // 将被设置的值
   );

调用指示标识符和属性修饰语。

bool  IndicatorSetInteger(
   int  prop_id,           // 标识符
   int  prop_modifier,     // 修饰符 
   int  prop_value         // 将被设置的值
   )

参量

prop_id

[in] 值可以是 ENUM_CUSTOMIND_PROPERTY_INTEGER 值中一个。

prop_modifier

[in]  指定属性修饰语，值有水平属性需要修饰语。

prop_value

[in]  属性值。

返回值

如果成功，返回 true，否则 - false.

注意

使用#property指令时属性（修饰符）的编号从1（一）开始，而函数使用从0（零）开始编号。如果水平编号设置错误，那么 指标展示 可能会不同于预想。

例如，若要设置第一水平线的粗细，请使用0标引：

  • IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELWIDTH, 0, 5) -标引 0 用于设定第一水平的粗细。

例如： 设置指标水平线的颜色，样式和粗细的指标。

Example of using the IndicatorSetInteger() function

#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_minimum 0
#property indicator_maximum 100
//--- 在单独指标窗口展示三条水平线
#property indicator_level1 20
#property indicator_level2 50
#property indicator_level3 80
//--- 设置水平线的粗细
#property indicator_levelwidth 5
//--- 设置水平线的颜色
#property indicator_levelcolor clrAliceBlue
//--- 设置水平线的样式
#property indicator_levelstyle STYLE_DOT
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标初始化函数                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- 设置水平线的描述
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_LEVELTEXT,0,"First Level (index 0)");
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_LEVELTEXT,1,"Second Level (index 1)");
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_LEVELTEXT,2,"Third Level (index 2)");
//--- 设置指标缩略名
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"IndicatorSetInteger() Demo");
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标迭代函数                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   static int tick_counter=0;
//--- 计算订单号
   tick_counter++;
//--- 根据订单号计数器计算水平线的颜色
   ChangeLevelColor(0,tick_counter,3,6,10); // 三个最后的参数切换颜色
   ChangeLevelColor(1,tick_counter,3,6,8);
   ChangeLevelColor(2,tick_counter,4,7,9);
//--- 更改水平线的样式
   ChangeLevelStyle(0,tick_counter);
   ChangeLevelStyle(1,tick_counter+5);
   ChangeLevelStyle(2,tick_counter+15);
//--- 获得宽度为订单号整数除法除以5的余数
   int width=tick_counter%5;
//--- 迭代所有水平线并设置粗细
   for(int l=0;l<3;l++)
      IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELWIDTH,l,width+1);
//--- 返回prev_calculated值以便下次调用
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 在单独指标窗口设置水平线颜色                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeLevelColor(int level,      // 水平线数
                      int tick_number,// 被除数，获得除法余数的数
                      int f_trigger,  // 第一个颜色切换除数
                      int s_trigger,  // 第二个颜色切换除数
                      int t_trigger)  // 第三个颜色切换除数
  {
   static color colors[3]={clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen};
//--- colors[]数组的颜色标引
   int index=-1;
//--- 计算来自colors[]数组的颜色数为水平线涂色
   if(tick_number%f_trigger==0)
      index=0;   // 如果tick_number被f_trigger除，没有余数
   if(tick_number%s_trigger==0)
      index=1;   // 如果tick_number被s_trigger除，没有余数
   if(tick_number%t_trigger==0)
      index=2;   // 如果tick_number被t_trigger除，没有余数
//--- 如果定义颜色，设置它     
   if(index!=-1)
      IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELCOLOR,level,colors[index]);
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 在单独指标窗口设置水平线的样式                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeLevelStyle(int level,     // 水平线数
                      int tick_number// 获得除法余数的数
                      )
  {
//--- 存储样式的数组
   static ENUM_LINE_STYLE styles[5]=
     {STYLE_SOLID,STYLE_DASH,STYLE_DOT,STYLE_DASHDOT,STYLE_DASHDOTDOT};
//--- styles[]数组的样式标引
   int index=-1;
//--- 计算styles[]数组的数字来设置水平线的样式
   if(tick_number%50==0)
      index=5;   // 如果tick_number 被50除没有余数，那么样式是STYLE_DASHDOTDOT
   if(tick_number%40==0)
      index=4;   // ... 样式是 STYLE_DASHDOT
   if(tick_number%30==0)
      index=3;   // ... STYLE_DOT
   if(tick_number%20==0)
      index=2;   // ... STYLE_DASH
   if(tick_number%10==0)
      index=1;   // ... STYLE_SOLID
//--- 如果定义样式，设置它      
   if(index!=-1)
      IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELSTYLE,level,styles[index]);
  }

