|
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_minimum 0
#property indicator_maximum 100
//--- 在单独指标窗口展示三条水平线
#property indicator_level1 20
#property indicator_level2 50
#property indicator_level3 80
//--- 设置水平线的粗细
#property indicator_levelwidth 5
//--- 设置水平线的颜色
#property indicator_levelcolor clrAliceBlue
//--- 设置水平线的样式
#property indicator_levelstyle STYLE_DOT
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标初始化函数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- 设置水平线的描述
IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_LEVELTEXT,0,"First Level (index 0)");
IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_LEVELTEXT,1,"Second Level (index 1)");
IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_LEVELTEXT,2,"Third Level (index 2)");
//--- 设置指标缩略名
IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"IndicatorSetInteger() Demo");
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标迭代函数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
static int tick_counter=0;
//--- 计算订单号
tick_counter++;
//--- 根据订单号计数器计算水平线的颜色
ChangeLevelColor(0,tick_counter,3,6,10); // 三个最后的参数切换颜色
ChangeLevelColor(1,tick_counter,3,6,8);
ChangeLevelColor(2,tick_counter,4,7,9);
//--- 更改水平线的样式
ChangeLevelStyle(0,tick_counter);
ChangeLevelStyle(1,tick_counter+5);
ChangeLevelStyle(2,tick_counter+15);
//--- 获得宽度为订单号整数除法除以5的余数
int width=tick_counter%5;
//--- 迭代所有水平线并设置粗细
for(int l=0;l<3;l++)
IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELWIDTH,l,width+1);
//--- 返回prev_calculated值以便下次调用
return(rates_total);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 在单独指标窗口设置水平线颜色 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeLevelColor(int level, // 水平线数
int tick_number,// 被除数，获得除法余数的数
int f_trigger, // 第一个颜色切换除数
int s_trigger, // 第二个颜色切换除数
int t_trigger) // 第三个颜色切换除数
{
static color colors[3]={clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen};
//--- colors[]数组的颜色标引
int index=-1;
//--- 计算来自colors[]数组的颜色数为水平线涂色
if(tick_number%f_trigger==0)
index=0; // 如果tick_number被f_trigger除，没有余数
if(tick_number%s_trigger==0)
index=1; // 如果tick_number被s_trigger除，没有余数
if(tick_number%t_trigger==0)
index=2; // 如果tick_number被t_trigger除，没有余数
//--- 如果定义颜色，设置它
if(index!=-1)
IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELCOLOR,level,colors[index]);
//---
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 在单独指标窗口设置水平线的样式 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeLevelStyle(int level, // 水平线数
int tick_number// 获得除法余数的数
)
{
//--- 存储样式的数组
static ENUM_LINE_STYLE styles[5]=
{STYLE_SOLID,STYLE_DASH,STYLE_DOT,STYLE_DASHDOT,STYLE_DASHDOTDOT};
//--- styles[]数组的样式标引
int index=-1;
//--- 计算styles[]数组的数字来设置水平线的样式
if(tick_number%50==0)
index=5; // 如果tick_number 被50除没有余数，那么样式是STYLE_DASHDOTDOT
if(tick_number%40==0)
index=4; // ... 样式是 STYLE_DASHDOT
if(tick_number%30==0)
index=3; // ... STYLE_DOT
if(tick_number%20==0)
index=2; // ... STYLE_DASH
if(tick_number%10==0)
index=1; // ... STYLE_SOLID
//--- 如果定义样式，设置它
if(index!=-1)
IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELSTYLE,level,styles[index]);
}