|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| DRAW_COLOR_ARROW.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.MQL5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#property description "An indicator to demonstrate DRAW_COLOR_ARROW"
#property description "Draws different-color arrows set by Unicode characters, on a chart"
#property description "The color, size, shift and symbol code of the arrow are changed"
#property description " randomly every N ticks"
#property description "The code parameter sets the base value: code=159 (a circle)"
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots 1
//--- ColorArrowt をプロットする
#property indicator_label1 "ColorArrow"
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_ARROW
//--- ヒストグラムを塗るために（特殊な配列に格納されている）8 色を定義する
#property indicator_color1 clrRed,clrBlue,clrSeaGreen,clrGold,clrDarkOrange,clrMagenta,clrYellowGreen,clrChocolate
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1 1
//--- 入力パラメータ
input int N=5; // 変化をもたらすティックの数
input ushort code=159; // DRAW_ARROW で描画するシンボルコード
int color_sections;
//--- プロットの指標バッファ
double ColorArrowBuffer[];
//--- カラーインデックを格納するバッファ
double ColorArrowColors[];
//--- 色を格納する14 要素の配列
color colors[]=
{
clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrChocolate,clrMagenta,clrDodgerBlue,clrGoldenrod,
clrIndigo,clrLightBlue,clrAliceBlue,clrMoccasin,clrWhiteSmoke,clrCyan,clrMediumPurple
};
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| カスタム指標を初期化する関数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- 指標バッファマッピング
SetIndexBuffer(0,ColorArrowBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(1,ColorArrowColors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
//--- PLOT_ARROW の描画のためにシンボルコードを定義する
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,code);
//--- 矢印の垂直シフトをピクセル単位で設定する
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT,5);
//--- 空の値の 0 を設定
PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
//----正弦波を塗る色の数
color_sections=8; // #property indicator_color1 のコメントを参照
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| カスタム指標の反復関数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
static int ticks=0;
//--- 矢印の色、大きさ、及びシフトコードを変更するティックを計算する
ticks++;
//--- 充分なティックの数が蓄積されている場合
if(ticks>=N)
{
//--- 矢印プロパティを変更する
ChangeLineAppearance();
//--- ヒストグラムを描画する色を変更する
ChangeColors(colors,color_sections);
//--- ティックカウンタをゼロにリセットする
ticks=0;
}
//--- 指標安倍を計算するブロック
int start=1;
if(prev_calculated>0) start=prev_calculated-1;
//--- 計算ループ
for(int i=1;i<rates_total;i++)
{
//--- 現在の終値が以前の終値より高い場合、矢印を描画する
if(close[i]>close[i-1])
ColorArrowBuffer[i]=close[i];
//--- さもなければ null を指定する
else
ColorArrowBuffer[i]=0;
//--- 矢印の色
int index=i%color_sections;
ColorArrowColors[i]=index;
}
//--- 次の呼び出しのために prev_calculated の値を返す
return(rates_total);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 線分の色を変更する |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeColors(color &cols[],int plot_colors)
{
//--- 色の数
int size=ArraySize(cols);
//---
string comm=ChartGetString(0,CHART_COMMENT)+"\r\n\r\n";
//--- それぞれのカラーインデックに新しい色をランダムに定義する
for(int plot_color_ind=0;plot_color_ind<plot_colors;plot_color_ind++)
{
//--- 乱数を取得
int number=MathRand();
//--- 整数除算の余りから col[] 配列のインデックスを取得
int i=number%size;
//--- 各インデックスの色をPLOT_LINE_COLOR として設定する
PlotIndexSetInteger(0, // グラフィックスタイルの番号
PLOT_LINE_COLOR, // プロパティの識別子
plot_color_ind, // 色を書き込む色インデックス
cols[i]); // 新しい色
//--- 色を書く
comm=comm+StringFormat("ArrowColorIndex[%d]=%s \r\n",plot_color_ind,ColorToString(cols[i],true));
ChartSetString(0,CHART_COMMENT,comm);
}
//---
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 指標に表示された線の外観を変更する |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeLineAppearance()
{
//--- 線のプロパティに関する情報を形成するための文字列
string comm="";
//--- 線の幅を変更するブロック
int number=MathRand();
//--- 整数除算の余りの幅を取得
int width=number%5; // 幅は 0〜4 に設定される
//--- 色を PLOT_LINE_WIDTH プロパティに設定
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,width);
//--- 線の幅を書く
comm=comm+" Width="+IntegerToString(width);
//--- 矢印のコードを変更するブロック（PLOT_ARROW）
number=MathRand();
//--- 矢印の新しいコードを計算するために、整数の除算の剰余を取得（０〜１９）
int code_add=number%20;
//--- 新しいシンボルコードをcode+code_add に設定
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,code+code_add);
//--- PLOT_ARROW シンボルコードを書く
comm="\r\n"+"PLOT_ARROW="+IntegerToString(code+code_add)+comm;
//--- 矢印の垂直シフトをピクセル単位で変更するブロック
number=MathRand();
//--- 整数除算の余りとしてシフトを取得
int shift=20-number%41;
//--- 新しいシフトを設定
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT,shift);
//--- PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT シフトを書く
comm="\r\n"+"PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT="+IntegerToString(shift)+comm;
//--- コメントを使用して、チャート上の情報を表示する
Comment(comm);
}