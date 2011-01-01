//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| DRAW_COLOR_ARROW.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.MQL5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#property description "An indicator to demonstrate DRAW_COLOR_ARROW"

#property description "Draws different-color arrows set by Unicode characters, on a chart"

#property description "The color, size, shift and symbol code of the arrow are changed"

#property description " randomly every N ticks"

#property description "The code parameter sets the base value: code=159 (a circle)"



#property indicator_chart_window

#property indicator_buffers 2

#property indicator_plots 1

//--- ColorArrowt をプロットする

#property indicator_label1 "ColorArrow"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_ARROW

//--- ヒストグラムを塗るために（特殊な配列に格納されている）8 色を定義する

#property indicator_color1 clrRed,clrBlue,clrSeaGreen,clrGold,clrDarkOrange,clrMagenta,clrYellowGreen,clrChocolate

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 1



//--- 入力パラメータ

input int N=5; // 変化をもたらすティックの数

input ushort code=159; // DRAW_ARROW で描画するシンボルコード

int color_sections;

//--- プロットの指標バッファ

double ColorArrowBuffer[];

//--- カラーインデックを格納するバッファ

double ColorArrowColors[];

//--- 色を格納する14 要素の配列

color colors[]=

{

clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrChocolate,clrMagenta,clrDodgerBlue,clrGoldenrod,

clrIndigo,clrLightBlue,clrAliceBlue,clrMoccasin,clrWhiteSmoke,clrCyan,clrMediumPurple

};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| カスタム指標を初期化する関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- 指標バッファマッピング

SetIndexBuffer(0,ColorArrowBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(1,ColorArrowColors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);

//--- PLOT_ARROW の描画のためにシンボルコードを定義する

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,code);

//--- 矢印の垂直シフトをピクセル単位で設定する

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT,5);

//--- 空の値の 0 を設定

PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

//----正弦波を塗る色の数

color_sections=8; // #property indicator_color1 のコメントを参照

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| カスタム指標の反復関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

static int ticks=0;

//--- 矢印の色、大きさ、及びシフトコードを変更するティックを計算する

ticks++;

//--- 充分なティックの数が蓄積されている場合

if(ticks>=N)

{

//--- 矢印プロパティを変更する

ChangeLineAppearance();

//--- ヒストグラムを描画する色を変更する

ChangeColors(colors,color_sections);

//--- ティックカウンタをゼロにリセットする

ticks=0;

}



//--- 指標安倍を計算するブロック

int start=1;

if(prev_calculated>0) start=prev_calculated-1;

//--- 計算ループ

for(int i=1;i<rates_total;i++)

{

//--- 現在の終値が以前の終値より高い場合、矢印を描画する

if(close[i]>close[i-1])

ColorArrowBuffer[i]=close[i];

//--- さもなければ null を指定する

else

ColorArrowBuffer[i]=0;

//--- 矢印の色

int index=i%color_sections;

ColorArrowColors[i]=index;

}

//--- 次の呼び出しのために prev_calculated の値を返す

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 線分の色を変更する |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ChangeColors(color &cols[],int plot_colors)

{

//--- 色の数

int size=ArraySize(cols);

//---

string comm=ChartGetString(0,CHART_COMMENT)+"\r

\r

";



//--- それぞれのカラーインデックに新しい色をランダムに定義する

for(int plot_color_ind=0;plot_color_ind<plot_colors;plot_color_ind++)

{

//--- 乱数を取得

int number=MathRand();

//--- 整数除算の余りから col[] 配列のインデックスを取得

int i=number%size;

//--- 各インデックスの色をPLOT_LINE_COLOR として設定する

PlotIndexSetInteger(0, // グラフィックスタイルの番号

PLOT_LINE_COLOR, // プロパティの識別子

plot_color_ind, // 色を書き込む色インデックス

cols[i]); // 新しい色

//--- 色を書く

comm=comm+StringFormat("ArrowColorIndex[%d]=%s \r

",plot_color_ind,ColorToString(cols[i],true));

ChartSetString(0,CHART_COMMENT,comm);

}

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 指標に表示された線の外観を変更する |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ChangeLineAppearance()

{

//--- 線のプロパティに関する情報を形成するための文字列

string comm="";

//--- 線の幅を変更するブロック

int number=MathRand();

//--- 整数除算の余りの幅を取得

int width=number%5; // 幅は 0〜4 に設定される

//--- 色を PLOT_LINE_WIDTH プロパティに設定

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,width);

//--- 線の幅を書く

comm=comm+" Width="+IntegerToString(width);



//--- 矢印のコードを変更するブロック（PLOT_ARROW）

number=MathRand();

//--- 矢印の新しいコードを計算するために、整数の除算の剰余を取得（０〜１９）

int code_add=number%20;

//--- 新しいシンボルコードをcode+code_add に設定

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,code+code_add);

//--- PLOT_ARROW シンボルコードを書く

comm="\r

"+"PLOT_ARROW="+IntegerToString(code+code_add)+comm;



//--- 矢印の垂直シフトをピクセル単位で変更するブロック

number=MathRand();

//--- 整数除算の余りとしてシフトを取得

int shift=20-number%41;

//--- 新しいシフトを設定

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT,shift);

//--- PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT シフトを書く

comm="\r

"+"PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT="+IntegerToString(shift)+comm;



//--- コメントを使用して、チャート上の情報を表示する

Comment(comm);

}