DRAW_COLOR_ARROW

DRAW_COLOR_ARROW 스타일은 지표 버퍼 값을 기반으로 색이 있는 화살표(설정된 Wingdings심볼)를 그립니다. DRAW_ARROW와는 달리, 이 스타일에서는 각 심볼에 대해 indicator_color1 속성으로 지정된 사전 정의된 색상 집합에서 색상을 설정할 수 있습니다.

심볼의 너비와 색상은 DRAW_ARROW 스타일처럼 지정할 수 있으며 컴파일러 지시문을 사용하거나 PlotIndexSetInteger() 기능을 사용하여 동적으로 지정할 수 있습니다. 플로팅 특성의 동적 변화를 통해 현재 상황에 따라 지표의 모양을 변경할 수 있습니다.

심볼 코드는 PLOT_ARROW 속성을 사용해서 설정됩니다.

//--- PLOT_ARROW에 Wingdings 폰트에서 심볼을 정의
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,code);

PLOT_ARROW=159 의 기본값 (원).

각 화살표는 실제로 높이와 고정점이 있는 기호이며 차트에서 몇 가지 중요한 정보(예: 막대의 종가)를 포함할 수 있습니다. 따라서 차트의 척도에 따라 달라지지 않는 픽셀 단위로 수직 이동을 추가로 지정할 수 있습니다. 화살표는 지정된 픽셀 수만큼 아래로 이동하지만 지표 값은 동일하게 유지됩니다:

//--- 화살표의 수직 이동 설정(픽셀)
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT,shift);

PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT의 음수 값은 위쪽 화살표 이동을 의미하며, 양수 값은 아래쪽 화살표 이동을 의미합니다.

DRAW_COLOR_ARROW 스타일은 차트의 별도 하위 창과 기본 창에서 사용할 수 있습니다. 빈 값은 그려지지 않으며 "데이터 창"에 나타나지 않으니, 지표 버퍼의 모든 값을 명시적으로 설정해야 합니다. 버퍼는 0 값으로 초기화되지 않습니다.

//--- 빈 값 설정
   PlotIndexSetDouble(DRAW_COLOR_ARROW_plot_index,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

DRAW_COLOR_ARROW를 플로팅하는 데 필요한 버퍼의 수는 2개입니다.

  • 심볼을 그리는 데 사용되는 가격의 값을 저장하는 버퍼(PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT 속성에 지정된 픽셀 단위 이동);
  • 화살표를 그리는 데 사용되는 색상 인덱스를 저장하는 버퍼 (비어 있지 않은 값만 설정하는 것이 타당함).

지표의 예로, 각 막대에 이전 막대의 종가보다 높은 가격으로 화살표를 그립니다. 모든 화살표의 너비, 이동 및 심볼 코드는 N틱마다 임의로 변경됩니다. 심볼의 색상은 심볼이 그려지 막대의 수에 따라 달라집니다.

DRAW_COLOR_ARROW 스타일의 예

예에서 plot1이 DRAW_COLOR_ARROW 스타일을 사용하는 경우, 컴파일러 지시문 #property를 사용하여 속성, 색상 및 크기를 지정한 다음 OnCalculate() 기능에서 속성을 임의로 설정합니다. N 매개변수는 수동 구성 가능성을 위해 지표의 외부 매개변수에서 설정됩니다 (지표의 속성 창에 있는 매개변수 탭).

컴파일러 지시문 #property를 사용하여 처음에 8가지 색상을 설정하고, OnCalculate() 기능에서 colors[] 배열에 저장된 14가지 색상을 임의로 설정합니다.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             DRAW_COLOR_ARROW.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                              https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#property description "DRAW_COLOR_ARROW를 시연하기 위한 지표"
#property description "유니코드 문자로 설정된 다양한 색상의 화살표를 차트에 그립니다"
#property description "화살표의 색상, 크기, 이동 및 심볼 코드가 임의로 변경됩니다"
#property description " 모든 N 틱을 임의로"
#property description "코드 매개변수는 기준 값을 설정: code=159 (a circle)"
 
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots   1
//--- ColorArrow 플롯
#property indicator_label1  "ColorArrow"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_COLOR_ARROW
//--- 히스토그램 컬러링을 위한 8가지 색상 정의 (특수 배열에 저장됨)
#property indicator_color1  clrRed,clrBlue,clrSeaGreen,clrGold,clrDarkOrange,clrMagenta,clrYellowGreen,clrChocolate
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  1
 
//--- 매개변수 입력
input int      N=5;         // 변경할 틱의 수 
input ushort   code=159;    // DRAW_ARROW에 그릴 심볼 코드
int            color_sections;
//--- 플롯에 대한 지표 버퍼
double         ColorArrowBuffer[];
//--- 색상 인덱스를 저장할 버퍼
double         ColorArrowColors[];
//--- 색상을 저장하는 배열에는 14개의 요소가 포함됩니다
color colors[]=
  {
   clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrChocolate,clrMagenta,clrDodgerBlue,clrGoldenrod,
   clrIndigo,clrLightBlue,clrAliceBlue,clrMoccasin,clrWhiteSmoke,clrCyan,clrMediumPurple
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 사용자 지정 지표 초기화 함수                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- 지표 버퍼 맵핑
   SetIndexBuffer(0,ColorArrowBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,ColorArrowColors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
//--- PLOT_ARROW에서 도면에 대한 심볼 코드 정의
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,code);
//--- 화살표의 수직 이동 설정(픽셀)
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT,5);
//--- 빈 값 0으로 설정
   PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);   
//---- 사인파를 채색할 색상의 수
   color_sections=8;   //  #property indicator_color1 에 대한 코멘트 보기 
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 사용자 지정 지표 반복 함수                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   static int ticks=0;
//--- 화살표의 색상, 크기, 이동 및 코드를 변경하는 틱 계산
   ticks++;
//--- 틱의 임계 수가 누적된 경우
   if(ticks>=N)
     {
      //--- 화살표 속성 변경
      ChangeLineAppearance();
      //--- 히스토그램을 그리는 데 사용되는 색상을 변경
      ChangeColors(colors,color_sections);
      //--- 틱 카운터를 0으로 재설정
      ticks=0;
     }
 
//--- 지표 값 계산을 위한 블록
   int start=1;
   if(prev_calculated>0) start=prev_calculated-1;
//--- 계산 루프
   for(int i=1;i<rates_total;i++)
     {
      //--- 현재 종가가 이전 가격보다 높은 경우 화살표를 그립니다
      if(close[i]>close[i-1])
         ColorArrowBuffer[i]=close[i];
      //--- 그렇지 않으면 null 값을 지정
      else
         ColorArrowBuffer[i]=0;
      //--- 화살표 색상
      int index=i%color_sections;
      ColorArrowColors[i]=index;
     }
//--- 다음 호출을 위한 prev_calculated의 반환 값
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 선 세그먼트의 색상을 변경                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void  ChangeColors(color  &cols[],int plot_colors)
  {
//--- 색상의 수
   int size=ArraySize(cols);
//--- 
   string comm=ChartGetString(0,CHART_COMMENT)+"\r\n\r\n";
 
//--- 각 색상 인덱스에 대해 임의로 새 색상 정의
   for(int plot_color_ind=0;plot_color_ind<plot_colors;plot_color_ind++)
     {
      //--- 임의 값 가져오기
      int number=MathRand();
      //--- col[] 배열의 인덱스를 정수 나눗셈의 나머지 항목으로 가져오기
      int i=number%size;
      //--- 각 인덱스의 색상을 PLOT_LINE_COLOR 속성으로 설정
      PlotIndexSetInteger(0,                    //  그래픽 스타일의 수
                          PLOT_LINE_COLOR,      //  속성 식별자
                          plot_color_ind,       //  색의 인덱스, 색상을 쓰는 곳
                          cols[i]);             //  새 색상
      //--- 색상 쓰기
      comm=comm+StringFormat("ArrowColorIndex[%d]=%s \r\n",plot_color_ind,ColorToString(cols[i],true));
      ChartSetString(0,CHART_COMMENT,comm);
     }
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 지표에 표시된 선의 모양을 변경      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeLineAppearance()
  {
//--- 라인 속성에 대한 정보를 구성하기 위한 문자열
   string comm="";
//--- 선 너비 변경 블록
   int number=MathRand();
//--- 정수 나눗셈의 나머지 너비 가져오기
   int width=number%5; // 너비는 0 ~ 4로 설정됩니다
//--- 색상을 PLOT_LINE_WIDTH 속성으로 설정
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,width);
//--- 선 너비 쓰기
   comm=comm+" Width="+IntegerToString(width);
   
//--- 화살표 코드 변경 블록(PLOT_ARROW)
   number=MathRand();
//--- 화살표의 새 코드(0 ~ 19)를 계산할 수 있는 정수 분할의 나머지를 가져오기
   int code_add=number%20;
//--- code+code_add의 결과로 새 기호 코드를 설정
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,code+code_add);
//--- 심볼 코드 PLOT_ARROW 쓰기
   comm="\r\n"+"PLOT_ARROW="+IntegerToString(code+code_add)+comm;   
 
//--- 화살표의 수직 이동(픽셀)을 변경하기 위한 블록
   number=MathRand();
//--- 이동을 정수 나눗셈의 나머지 값으로 가져오기
   int shift=20-number%41;
//--- 다음에서 새 이동을 설정
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT,shift);
//--- 이동 PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT 쓰기
   comm="\r\n"+"PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT="+IntegerToString(shift)+comm;
 
//--- 설명을 사용하여 차트에 정보 표시
   Comment(comm);
  }

 