ArraySort

다차원 숫자 배열의 첫 번째 차원에 있는 값을 오름차순으로 정렬..

bool  ArraySort(
   void&  array[]      // 정렬할 배열
   );

매개변수

array[]

[in][out]  정렬할 숫자 배열.

반환 값

이 함수는 성공 시 true를, 그렇지 않으면 false를 반환합니다.

참고

배열은 AS_SERIES 플래그 값에 관계없이 항상 오름차순으로 정렬됩니다.

ArraySort 기능 및 ArrayBSearch 에서는 모든 차원 배열을 매개변수로 사용할 수 있습니다. 그러나 검색 및 정렬은 상상 첫 번째(0) 차원에 적용됩니다.

예:

#property description "지표는 지난 달의 데이터를 분석하고 크기가 작은 모든 캔들스틱을 그립니다"
#property description "그리고 큰 틱 볼륨. 틱 볼륨 배열이 정렬됩니다"
#property description "그러한 캔들스틱을 정의하기 위해. 첫 번째 InpSmallVolume으로 구성된 볼륨이 있는 캔들스틱"
#property description "배열의 백분율이 작은 것으로 간주됩니다. 틱 볼륨이 있는 캔들스틱이 구성됩니다 "
#property description "배열의 마지막 InpBigVolume 백분율이 큰 것으로 간주됩니다."
//--- 지표 설정
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 5
#property indicator_plots   1
//--- 플롯
#property indicator_label1  "VolumeFactor"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES
#property indicator_color1  clrDodgerBlue,clrOrange
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  2
//--- 사전정의된 상수
#define INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE 0.0
//--- 매개변수 입력
input int InpSmallVolume=15; // 작은 볼륨의 백분율 값 (<50)
input int InpBigVolume=20;   // 큰 볼륨의 백분율 값 (<50)
//--- 분석 시작 시간(이동 예정)
datetime ExtStartTime;
//--- 지표 버퍼
double   ExtOpenBuff[];
double   ExtHighBuff[];
double   ExtLowBuff[];
double   ExtCloseBuff[];
double   ExtColorBuff[];
//--- 캔들스틱 표시를 위한 볼륨 경계 값
long     ExtLeftBorder=0;
long     ExtRightBorder=0;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 틱 볼륨에 대한 테두리 값 수신                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool GetVolumeBorders(void)
  {
//--- 변수
   datetime stop_time;  // 종료 시간 복사
   long     buff[];     // 복사할 버퍼
//--- 종료 시간이 현재 시간입니다
   stop_time=TimeCurrent();
//--- 시작 시간이 현재 시간보다 힌 달 빠릅니다
   ExtStartTime=GetStartTime(stop_time);
//--- 틱 볼륨 값 수신
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyTickVolume(Symbol(),Period(),ExtStartTime,stop_time,buff)==-1)
     {
      //--- 데이터 수신 실패, 재연산 명령을 시작하기 위해 false를 반환
      PrintFormat("틱 볼륨 값을 수신하는데 실패. 오류 코드 = %d",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 배열 크기 계산
   int size=ArraySize(buff);
//--- 배열을 정리
   ArraySort(buff);
//--- 틱 볼륨 좌측 및 우측 테두리 값 정의
   ExtLeftBorder=buff[size*InpSmallVolume/100];
   ExtRightBorder=buff[(size-1)*(100-InpBigVolume)/100];
//--- 실행 성공
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 전달된 데이터보다 한 달 적은 데이터 수신      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
datetime GetStartTime(const datetime stop_time)
  {
//--- 종료시간을 MqlDateTime 유형 구조 변수로 변환
   MqlDateTime temp;
   TimeToStruct(stop_time,temp);
//--- 한 달 적은 데이터를 수신
   if(temp.mon>1)
      temp.mon-=1;  // 현재 달이 연도의 첫 번째 달이 아니므로 이전 달의 수가 하나 줄어듭니다
   else
     {
      temp.mon=12;  // 현재 달은 연도의 첫 번째 달이므로 이전 달의 수는 12,
      temp.year-=1; // 연수가 하나 줄면
     }
//--- 일수는 28을 초과하지 않습니다
   if(temp.day>28)
      temp.day=28;
//--- 기일을 반환
   return(StructToTime(temp));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 사용자 지정 지표 초기화 함수                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- 입력 매개변수가 조건을 충족하는지 확인
   if(InpSmallVolume<0 || InpSmallVolume>=50 || InpBigVolume<0 || InpBigVolume>=50)
     {
      Print("잘못된 입력 매개변수");
      return(INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT);
     }
//--- 지표 버퍼 맵핑
   SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtOpenBuff);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtHighBuff);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtLowBuff);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtCloseBuff);
   SetIndexBuffer(4,ExtColorBuff,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
//--- 표시하지 않을 값을 설정
   PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE);
//--- 지표 버퍼에 대한 라벨 설정
   PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"시가;고가;저가;종가");
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 사용자 지정 지표 반복 함수                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//--- 아직 처리되지 않은 바가 있는지 확인
   if(prev_calculated<rates_total)
     {
      //--- 볼륨에 대한 우측 및 좌측 테두리의 새 값을 수신
      if(!GetVolumeBorders())
         return(0);
     }
//--- 막대 계산을 위한 시작 변수
   int start=prev_calculated;
//--- 지표 값이 이전 틱에서 이미 계산된 경우 마지막 막대에서 작업
   if(start>0)
      start--;
//--- 시계열에서 직접 인덱싱 설정
   ArraySetAsSeries(time,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(open,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(high,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(low,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(close,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(tick_volume,false);
//--- 지표 값의 계산 루프
   for(int i=start;i<rates_total;i++)
     {
      //--- 초기 데이터 시작부터 캔들스틱을 채움
      if(ExtStartTime<=time[i])
        {
         //--- 값이 우측 테두리보다 작지 않으면 캔들스틱을 채움
         if(tick_volume[i]>=ExtRightBorder)
           {
            //--- 캔들스틱을 그리기 위한 데이터 수신
            ExtOpenBuff[i]=open[i];
            ExtHighBuff[i]=high[i];
            ExtLowBuff[i]=low[i];
            ExtCloseBuff[i]=close[i];
            //--- DodgerBlue 색상
            ExtColorBuff[i]=0;
            //--- 루프를 계속
            continue;
           }
         //--- 값이 좌측 테두리를 초과하지 않으면 캔들스틱을 채움
         if(tick_volume[i]<=ExtLeftBorder)
           {
            //--- 캔들스틱을 그리기 위한 데이터 수신
            ExtOpenBuff[i]=open[i];
            ExtHighBuff[i]=high[i];
            ExtLowBuff[i]=low[i];
            ExtCloseBuff[i]=close[i];
            //--- 주황색 색상
            ExtColorBuff[i]=1;
            //--- 루프를 계속
            continue;
           }
        }
      //--- 계산에 포함되지 않은 막대의 빈 값을 설정
      ExtOpenBuff[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;
      ExtHighBuff[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;
      ExtLowBuff[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;
      ExtCloseBuff[i]=INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE;
     }
//--- 다음 호출을 위한 prev_calculated의 반환 값
   return(rates_total);
  }

