Trading Sessions Indicator 4test
- Göstergeler
- Andrei Sviatlichny
- Sürüm: 1.1
The demo version only works on the AUDNZD chart!!!
The full version of the product is available at: (*** to be added ***)
- the ability to customize the start/end of sessions;
- the ability to display only selected sessions;
- works on M1-H2 timeframes;
The following parameters can be configured in the indicator:
TIME_CORRECTION = Correction to UTC to get the time of the metatrader:
Winter = 2; in winter
Summer = 3; in summer
MISC ***********************
Days = 20; The number of days for drawing sessions;
ShowDescription = true; **Show signatures at sessions (name, day of the week, number of items);
ShowDayOfWeek = true; **Show the day of the week of the session;
FullNameDayOfWeek = true; Full/Abbreviated name of the day of the week;
Language = English; The language of the displayed label;
ShowPips = true; **Show the number of points completed during the session;
AsBackground = true; Draw sessions as a background. (If true, the session is filled in solid color, if false, it draws only the outline);
ShowNextSessions = true; Show the beginning of the next (future) sessions;
Width = 1; Contour width (Works only if AsBackground = false);
Style = 0; Outline style (Works only if Width = 1 and AsBackground = false);
WhiteTheme = true; Activates the light theme of the terminal;
SESSIONS* ***********************
enable_Asia = true; Enable Asian session display;
AsiaDesc = Asia; Title (signature);
AsiaColor = Aqua; Session color;
AsiaOpen = 23:00; Asian Session Opening Time (UTC time);
AsiaClose = 09:00; Asian Session Closing Time (UTC time);
* and the same settings for other sessions
** In order for session signatures to appear, you need to include descriptions of objects. (click F8 > General tab > click on "Show object descriptions"
