Trading Sessions Indicator 4test

Highlights trading sessions on the chart

The demo version only works on the AUDNZD chart!!!

The full version of the product is available at: (*** to be added ***)


Trading Session Indicator displays the starts and ends of four trading sessions: Pacific, Asian, European and American.
  • the ability to customize the start/end of sessions;
  • the ability to display only selected sessions;
  • works on M1-H2 timeframes;


The following parameters can be configured in the indicator:


TIME_CORRECTION = Correction to UTC to get the time of the metatrader:

Winter = 2; in winter

Summer = 3; in summer

MISC      ***********************

Days                         = 20;    The number of days for drawing sessions;

ShowDescription       = true; **Show signatures at sessions (name, day of the week, number of items);

ShowDayOfWeek       = true; **Show the day of the week of the session;

FullNameDayOfWeek = true; Full/Abbreviated name of the day of the week;

Language             = English; The language of the displayed label;

ShowPips                  = true; **Show the number of points completed during the session;

AsBackground           = true; Draw sessions as a background. (If true, the session is filled in solid color, if false, it draws only the outline);

ShowNextSessions     = true; Show the beginning of the next (future) sessions;

Width                           = 1; Contour width (Works only if AsBackground = false);

Style                            = 0; Outline style (Works only if Width = 1 and AsBackground = false);

WhiteTheme            = true; Activates the light theme of the terminal;


SESSIONS*        ***********************

enable_Asia = true; Enable Asian session display;

AsiaDesc            = Asia; Title (signature);

AsiaColor          = Aqua; Session color;

AsiaOpen         = 23:00; Asian Session Opening Time (UTC time);

AsiaClose        = 09:00; Asian Session Closing Time (UTC time);


* and the same settings for other sessions

** In order for session signatures to appear, you need to include descriptions of objects. (click F8 > General tab > click on "Show object descriptions"


My other products on the Market https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/sky-angel/seller




