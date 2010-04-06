Trading Sessions Indicator 4test

Highlights trading sessions on the chart

The demo version only works on the AUDNZD chart!!!

Trading Session Indicator displays the starts and ends of four trading sessions: Pacific, Asian, European and American.





The following parameters can be configured in the indicator:





TIME_CORRECTION = Correction to UTC to get the time of the metatrader:

Winter = 2; in winter

Summer = 3; in summer

MISC ***********************

Days = 20; The number of days for drawing sessions;

ShowDescription = true; **Show signatures at sessions (name, day of the week, number of items);

ShowDayOfWeek = true; **Show the day of the week of the session;

FullNameDayOfWeek = true; Full/Abbreviated name of the day of the week;

Language = English; The language of the displayed label;

ShowPips = true; **Show the number of points completed during the session;

AsBackground = true; Draw sessions as a background. (If true, the session is filled in solid color, if false, it draws only the outline);

ShowNextSessions = true; Show the beginning of the next (future) sessions;

Width = 1; Contour width (Works only if AsBackground = false);

Style = 0; Outline style (Works only if Width = 1 and AsBackground = false);

WhiteTheme = true; Activates the light theme of the terminal;





SESSIONS* ***********************

enable_Asia = true; Enable Asian session display;

AsiaDesc = Asia; Title (signature);

AsiaColor = Aqua; Session color;

AsiaOpen = 23:00; Asian Session Opening Time (UTC time);

AsiaClose = 09:00; Asian Session Closing Time (UTC time);





* and the same settings for other sessions

** In order for session signatures to appear, you need to include descriptions of objects. (click F8 > General tab > click on "Show object descriptions"





