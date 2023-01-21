Top Currency Strength

This indicator is one of the useful tools for traders who trade on currency pairs and based on the strength of each currency they can make a correct decision or confirmation in the positions.

It has been calculated for all the minor currency pairs supported by the broker and displays the values of the major currencies. These currencies are displayed horizontally or vertically according to the trader's config when executing the indicator.

One of the trading strategies that can be used is to choose the strongest and weakest currency and take its reverse position, for example, if JPY is the strongest and EUR is the weakest, selling JPYEUR can give a good profit. Because major currencies tend to move to get the equilibrium point