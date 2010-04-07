SuperOrders

You can place an unlimited number of invisible pending orders using this tool.

Orders will be filled under the following conditions:

  • Spread is not greater than the set Max. spread
  • Slippage is not greater than the set Max. slippage
  • The set trading time was not exceeded
  • The expiration time was not reached
  • TRADING button is not switched to PAUSE 

If these conditions are not met, the order will be cancelled.

You can also set up a Test Zone with an Off line for each order. The order will be canceled when the trend changes in the test zone.

You can move/change all lines (Entry, SL, TP, Offline) at any time with the mouse.

Tip: When you delete the Entry line, the SL, TP and Offline lines are also cancelled.

*** This tool does not work in the Strategy Tester. ***


Settings
  • Risk % = automatic calculation of trade volume according to balance and SL size (SL must be set), for example 2%
  • TP2 RRR = TP2 size in multiple of SL size, for example 2x SL 

Function TP1 = partial closing.

  • TP1 Lot% = what part of the trade to close, for example 50%
  • TP1 % TP2 or SL = in what profit part of the trade to close, for example 30% of the size of TP2. If TP2 is not set, then it is 30% of the SL size (SL must be at the original size) 
  • SL on BE % TP2 or SL = in what profit to move SL to the opening price of the trade (or BE+ points), for example 20% of the size of TP2. If TP2 is not set, then it is 20% of the SL size (SL must be at the original size)

+ more features .....

*** Current settings apply to all orders!



Massimiliano Pirola
Utilità
Free version. Only works on EURUSD. Would you like to have statistics about your trades displayed while you operate? Have you a solid understanding of the symbol you are trading? Do you really know everything you need to about your trading account? Do you need to keep an eye on the local times around the world? Advanced Info Displayer answers to all that. It is the ultimate tool to know all sort of useful information and hidden or hard to find data. It is important if you are serious about tradi
FREE
Wicks Trade Panel
Lee Teik Hong
4 (1)
Utilità
Wicks Trade Panel  It's a Trade Panel include Order Management & Risk Management for serious trader. Especially for those traders who pay attention to important events like the CPI, NFP, and ADP. A one-of-a-kind faster technique to fix the Entry Price by simply pointing the mouse pointer at it. This is what I enjoy about it. Automatically closing 50% order size lots when setting TRUE on Breakeven Status. It's especially useful when trading on significant economic events like the CPI, NFP, and A
FREE
IceFX TradeInfo
Norbert Mereg
4.76 (42)
Utilità
IceFX’s TradeInfo is an utility indicator which displays the most important information of the current account and position. Displayed information: Information about the current account (Balance, Equity, Free Margin). Current spread, current drawdown (DD), planned profit, expected losses, etc. Number of open position(s), volume (LOT), profit. Today’s and yesterday’s range. Remaining time to the next candle. Last day profit information (with integrated IceFX ProfitInfo indicator). Risk-based LOT
FREE
AI Trading Station MT4
Andrey Barinov
Utilità
Wouldn't it be great if AI had a second look at your trading data — graphics, indicators, and beyond? Introducing AI Trading Station , a revolutionary utility seamlessly integrated with the MetaTrader platform. Powered by the advanced intelligence of OpenAI's ChatGPT, this complete solution covers every step of your trading journey, from data gathering to trade execution. The Complete Trading Process. Reinvented Data Gathering & Visualization: Collect and display vital market data on intuitive
Equity and Balance in Real Time
Alessio Erbeia
Utilità
Questo l'indicatore è utile per tenere monitorato gli andamenti delle singole strategie o addirittura tutto di tutto il portafoglio di strategie direttamente sulla propria MT4. In questo modo si può visionare la linea dell'equity e la linea del balance direttamente sul grafico. Inoltre si può impostare una linea in base al numero percentuale di DD Max che la singola strategia può arrivare. 
Elsna Panel
Raymond Edusei
Utilità
The indicator is a real-time trading dashboard for MT4, showing account, trade, and risk information in a compact panel directly on the chart. Key Features Dashboard Display Shows instrument, price, spread, and remaining candle time. Shows account stats: balance, equity, margin, free margin, margin used. Floating profit and pips of all open trades. Historical profits: today, this week, this month, and all-time. Risk stats: total lot size, average risk per trade, average R:R ratio, average trade
FREE
Gann Drawer SQ9
Abdelkarim Elbouhali
Utilità
Interactive Gann Drawer of Square 9 (Temporary free download for the 1st 20 users) This Expert Advisor (EA) turns Gann’s Square of 9 method into a dynamic and interactive trading tool . It automatically calculates and draws key amazing accurate support and resistance levels on your chart all based on a point in history that you choose by just clicking on the chart. If you just want to see it drawing and analyzing and open you trades yourself  use this version. But if you want the same tool that
FREE
ManageEquity
Hadj Ahmed Slimani
Utilità
ManageEquity - A Powerful Trading Utility for Risk Management ManageEquity is a simple yet powerful trading utility designed to enhance risk management strategies. By attaching this utility to a single chart and specifying the maximum dollar amount for both profit and loss, traders can effectively manage their open orders. With ManageEquity, traders can easily set their desired profit target and maximum acceptable loss for all open trades. Once the profit target is reached or the maximum loss th
FREE
Ultimate Scorpion Dashboard
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Indicatori
Switching between multiple tabs, applying multiple indicators at the same screen. All this overloads the screen and consumes the system resources. The "Scorpion Ultimate Dashboard" comes with the solution, combining 12 indicators in a simple dashboard. It provides the trader with the ability to observe a currency pair from many indicators, and thus being able to glimpse many currency pairs in a short amount of time. The available indicators in the dashboard : - Moving Average Period 5 - Moving
GridderEA Pro
Nikolaos Pantzos
3.83 (6)
Experts
It's a multi-currency grid and martingale system that can trade all input pairs from one chart. The expert will close all orders for each pair using a profit level. The expert has the possibility to trade up to 100 pairs. Information Chose a broker with fast execution and low spreads for effective results. Please make some tests on a demo account to see how the expert works before using it on a real account. For 0.01 lot size and leverage 1:500, you need an initial balance of at least 10,000 f
FREE
Show Pips
Roman Podpora
4.26 (58)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore informativo sarà utile per coloro che vogliono essere sempre informati sulla situazione attuale del conto. L'indicatore mostra dati come profitto in punti, percentuale e valuta, nonché lo spread per la coppia corrente e il tempo fino alla chiusura della barra nell'intervallo di tempo corrente. VERSIONE MT5 -   Indicatori più utili Esistono diverse opzioni per posizionare la linea delle informazioni sulla carta: A destra del prezzo (corre dietro al prezzo); Come commento (nell'
FREE
