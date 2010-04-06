Smart Risk Manager EA with Trailing Stop

Tired of manually adjusting stops? This powerful EA automatically secures your profits with dynamic trailing stops, protecting gains while letting winners run. No trade openings – just effortless risk management for your existing positions.

🚀 Why Traders Love This EA

✅ Never Miss Profits Again

Auto-locks gains as price moves in your favor.

Eliminates emotional decisions – sticks to your predefined rules.

✅ Three Smart Trailing Modes

Choose the method that fits your strategy:

Fixed Pips Trail – Perfect for stable markets (e.g., EURUSD). Percentage Trail – Ideal for stocks/crypto (scales with price). ATR-Based Trail – Adapts to volatility (best for Gold, indices).

✅ Total Control & Flexibility

Works on any timeframe (or lock to one).

Magic Number filter – Avoid conflicts with other EAs.

Visual SL markers – See trails in real-time (toggle on/off).

✅ Zero Stress, Pure Automation

No manual adjustments needed – runs 24/5.

Error-resistant – handles requotes, disconnects gracefully.

⚙️ How It Works (Simple Setup)

1. Attach & Forget

Drag the EA onto your chart.

Configure your trailing method (pick one):

Mode Best For Example Settings Fixed Pips Forex, stable pairs Activate=50 pips , Trail=30 pips Percentage Crypto, volatile assets Activate=2% , Trail=1% ATR-Based Gold, indices Activate=1.5xATR , Trail=1xATR

2. Let It Protect Your Trades

Automatically adjusts stops only when profitable .

Never moves stops backward – locks in gains.

3. Watch Your Risk Shrink

Green/Red lines show active trails (optional).

Hidden SL/TP supported (if broker allows).

📊 Real-World Example

Scenario: Trading GBPUSD with Fixed Pips Trail

Buy at 1.2500 , TP at 1.2600 (+100 pips).

Trail activates at +50 pips (1.2550) → SL moves to 1.2520 (30 pips behind).

Price hits 1.2580 → SL trails to 1.2550 .

Outcome: Price reverses at 1.2565? You bank +65 pips instead of giving back profits!



⚙️ Parameter Guide (Quick-Reference Table) Parameter What It Does Example Value TrailingMode Fixed Pips / Percentage / ATR Fixed Pips TrailActivatePips Start trailing after X pips profit 50 TrailDistancePips Keep SL Y pips behind price 30 UseBreakeven Move SL to entry at profit threshold true BreakevenAtPips Lock profits at X pips 20 MaxRiskPerTrade Auto-adjust lots to risk X% of balance 2 MaxSpreadAllowed Pause modifications if spread > X pips 15 MagicNumber Filter orders by Magic Number 0 (all trades)



💡 Pro Tips for Maximum Results

Scalping? Use tight trails (e.g., 20 pips activation).

Swing trading? Wider trails (e.g., 3% activation).

News events? Combine with ATR mode for volatility protection.

⚠️ Important Notes

Not a trade opener – manages existing positions only.

Test first in a demo account!

Don't forget to do this:

Tools --> Options --> Expert Advisors --> Allow automated trading

So the tool can modify the orders

