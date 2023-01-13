Multiverse Scalper

Multiverse scalper is a new breakthrough MT4 EA because it will read and trade on 4timeframes in one chart. Fast scalping buy sell simultaneously on 4 different timeframes. Make marti and take profit with TP Sentry $

This is an EA with a simple marti grid and hedging style, maximizing profits in the short term with risk. You can start with a cent type account to minimize the risk of this EA


Symbol XAUUSD
Timeframe M1
Test From 2021
Settings Default Setting 
Additional Change Max Order to 99
 --------------  ----------------------------------------------------
Brokers Any
Minimum Deposit $100 for cent
Recommend Deposit $500 for cent
Feature Filter spread, Filter slippage
 Suggest Use Takeprofit by dollar


