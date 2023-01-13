Multiverse Scalper
- Experts
- Maldini Yoga Pratama
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Multiverse scalper is a new breakthrough MT4 EA because it will read and trade on 4timeframes in one chart. Fast scalping buy sell simultaneously on 4 different timeframes. Make marti and take profit with TP Sentry $
This is an EA with a simple marti grid and hedging style, maximizing profits in the short term with risk. You can start with a cent type account to minimize the risk of this EA
|Symbol
|XAUUSD
|Timeframe
|M1
|Test From
|2021
|Settings
|Default Setting
|Additional
|Change Max Order to 99
|--------------
|----------------------------------------------------
|Brokers
|Any
|Minimum Deposit
|$100 for cent
|Recommend Deposit
|$500 for cent
|Feature
|Filter spread, Filter slippage
|Suggest
|Use Takeprofit by dollar