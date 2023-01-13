Orbit Advisor

Orbit Advisor is a trading robot for your best profit and long term robot, this EA uses a combination of Moving Average and Stochastic. Also added filters for the term Candle and MA and RSI make this robot suitable for small capital and long term needs

even though this robot is a type of martingale but not too dangerous, you can adjust the distance between the marti and can be assisted by the trailing marti to speed up Take profit

Only 10 download of the EA left at $139!


Next price --> $199

Symbol GBPUSD And  Major Pair
Timeframe H1
Test From 2019
Settings Default Setting 
Additional -
 --------------  --------------------------------------------------
Brokers Any
Minimum Deposit $150
Recommend Deposit $500
Feature Spread Filter
Slippage Filter
Target Settings
Etc
 Suggest Use low spread broker


Broker Recommendation:

  1. Broker with low spread and no commision
  2. Actually it can be used in all brokers and all account types, you just need to make sure the takeprofit and trailing calculation placements are calculated with the cost of swap and commission
  • Leverage: All leverage is fine (Preferred: More than 300)

Need to know:

  1. If you use martingale as best as possible to fill Stoploss: 0 & Close Precentage Loss: greater than 10% (cutloss system)
  2. it is recommended to use a small broker spread
  3. You can adjust the recommended presets according to your balance resistance


Önerilen ürünler
Creature
Natalya Sopina
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Creature  - is an automated trading system - trend scalper. EA work strategy: The trades are made at rollback from main trend. Indicator Bollinger Bands is responsible for trend and channel determination. The EA opens orders at channel breakdown for definite value of points. False enters are filtered by breakdown minimal price bounce limiter resulting in loss trades cut.Orders can be closed at take-profit, trailing-stop, stop-loss and at defined time elapse. Time limit of the EA work is availabl
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Ea Kogoro Trend
Pham Xuan Can
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA KOGORO TREND PROFITABLE HIGHER, FLEXIBLE AND SAFER EA KOGORO is a robot that operates on the most basic principle of the market: "Trend is Friend" combined with the improved Martingale principle with many times more safety than conventional Martingale. - EA KOGORO is a fully automatic EA robot for established pairs. - The principle of order balancing, low DD protects accounts better for high profits. - Opening and closing orders is really flexible. - Safer, high profit. - Manage b
Stacking King EA
Dora Nafwa Mwabini
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stacking King EA – Hassas Güç, Düğme-Basit Açıklama: Stacking King EA, tek bir tıklamayla anında birden fazla işlem açmanıza veya her dakika işlemleri belirli bir süre boyunca otomatik olarak yığmanıza olanak tanıyan güçlü bir işlem aracıdır — doğrudan aktif MT4 terminalinizde. İster bir scalper, ister trend sürücüsü veya kopuşları yığıyor olun, bu EA size minimum çabayla tam kontrol sağlar. Gerçek piyasalardaki gerçek yatırımcılar için üretilmiştir. Sadece bir geri test oyuncağı değil — bu can
Ilan Spirit
Denis Kudryashov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ilan Spirit Советник  Ilan Spirit -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей от сигналов новостного индикатора. Ilan Spirit можно использовать либо на
Auto sl tp settings
Kaijun Wang
Uzman Danışmanlar
任何交易者的最佳伙伴！ 该EA加载后: 1.可以对无止损止盈的订单自动设置止盈和止损. 2.可以对盈利订单在盈利一定设置幅度后保护盈利 3.可以移动止盈止损 特性 1.可以对无止损止盈的订单自动设置止盈和止损. 2.可以对盈利订单在盈利一定设置幅度后保护盈利 3.可以移动止盈止损 自动止盈止损设置 自动设置止损止盈的开关 固定止损的点数设置 固定止盈的点数设置 自动使用波幅自动计算的TP设置 波幅自动计算的TP的风险系数设置 超过一定开仓时间的订单不再设置止盈止损. 止损保护设置 止损保护开关 止损保护启动点数设置 盈利保护点数设置 止损移动设置 移动止损开关 移动止损启动点数设置 移动止损回撤点数设置 有任何问题,欢迎交流...
Recovery Bad Order MT4
Marta Gonzalez
3 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Recovery Bad Order MT4   (System to recovery lost trader whit recovery algorithm). This system used algorithm in the ea for initial recovery algorithm, this system close one part of loses trader, whit algorithm recovery. (the lot recovery is a factor o lot used in the entry recommended used 0,1 for lot and 0,01 for recovery lot).  https://youtu.be/FlpOhpiy7Pc Recovery Bad Order MT4  is an Expert Advisor for recovering losses of positions that were opened in the wrong direction (that were opene
Stochastic Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stochastic Trade X is an EA based on Stochastic Oscillator. Stochastic parameters such as %K period, %D period, Slowing,  SellValue, BuyValue, and Shift can be adjusted. Stochastic Trade   X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through Stochastic Trade   X. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
FDM Strategy
Paranchai Tensit
Uzman Danışmanlar
FDM Strategy is an Expert Advisor based on fractals and five dimension method. Five Dimensions expert system is developed based on a theory combining the Chaos Theory with the trading psychology and the effects that each has on the market movement. There is also an ADX (measuring trend strength with average directional movement index) used as a trading filter. Long and Short Trade Signals: If fractal to buy is above the Alligator's Teeth (red line), the pending Sell Stop order must be placed 1 p
Stoch EA mt4
Sergey Kasirenko
5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stoh EA, aşırı alım ve aşırı satım seviyelerinin hassas işlem sinyallerini yakalamak için stokastik göstergedeki 2 farklı stokastik parametrenin tüm potansiyelini kullanır. EA, stokastik parametrelere dayalı özelleştirilebilir giriş stratejilerinin yanı sıra grid ve martingale stratejileri gibi gelişmiş özellikler sunar ve daha sakin piyasa saatlerinde işlem yapmaya olanak tanır. Önerilen çiftler: eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd gibi tüm ana çiftler ve ayrıca m5 zaman diliminde audcad; nzdcad; e
Bull Bat MT4
Ryuki Ohno
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu Uzman Danışman (EA) basit ama sağlam bir mantığa dayanmaktadır: iki üstel hareketli ortalama (EMA20 ve EMA200) arasındaki mesafeyi ve trend yönünde bir pozisyon açmak için fiyatın EMA200'ü geçtiği anı algılar. Güçlü trend piyasalarını tespit etmek ve büyük fiyat hareketleri için trendi takip etmek üzere tasarlanmıştır. Önerilen parametreler: Döviz çifti: USDJPY Zaman dilimi: H1 (backtest sonuçlarına göre değiştirilebilir) Önerilen hesap türü: ECN / düşük spread Dosyalar dahildir: MQL4
Reversepro Smartsma ea mt4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
ReversePro SmartSMA EA – A Fully Customizable Moving Average Strategy ReversePro SmartSMA EA is an advanced yet fully customizable trading tool designed for traders who prefer to fine-tune their strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) is not pre-optimized, allowing you the flexibility to adjust its settings to fit your trading style, risk management preferences, and market conditions. How It Works This EA is based on the well-known Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossover strategy, enhanced with addi
Moving Average Crossover EA
Genesis Hafalla
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
How it works? This EA trades with Fast MA and  Slow MA  crossovers. Moving Average will base its value on the current time frame. Only allows one open trade at a time. Two strategy to choose,  crossover and trend following. Optimize risk management settings for lot size and martingale. Strategy: Crossover Opens a Buy position if the  Slow MA  crosses below  Fast MA. Opens a Sell position if the  Slow MA  crosses above  Fast MA. Trend Following Opens a Buy position if the  Slow MA  is below  Fast
Yenshimoto
Steve Zoeger
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yenshimoto ++++++++++++ Welcome to the Yenshimoto Forex EA ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ My recommendation: use it on very long down trends. The logic behind this robot is.Check the day trend, and if it’s down for very long time then connect the robot on that chart.(1m/5m/15m up to you). When all signals are in place the robot then opens only buy trend.  ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ The Ea has the following settings: Recommended Pairs all of in a long down tren Recommended Time Fra
Quadro Multi Grid Scalper
Syarif Nur Arief
4.2 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We never know what market price will go on next second. That's why a trader needs to find a good way to have a good exit strategy. Quadro Multi Grid Scalper is a High Frequency Grid scalper using Dynamic Fibo Level, with only 3 maximum Opened order each cycle, will make less risk to your account. This EA uses Averaging exit system with changable martingale settings, and uses total profit target to closing all. Recommended Broker Parameters:  Low spread less than 1 pip (you will have fast open an
Classic Market Surfer EA MT4
Buti Andy Moeng
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
SkynetFX T1000X
Pipat Rungruang
3 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Features This Expert Advisor is based on standard indicators. You can custom your best parameter for each indicator with your own settings. Inputs Trade Settings AutoBuy : Auto Buy Trading AutoSell : Auto Sell Trading CloseAll : Close all open orders (this Symbol only) PauseTrade : EA will not open a new order but still holding all opened positions (Example: Before big news coming) ResetTime : Close all opening orders at time selection ResetHour : Close all opening orders at Hour selection R
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Uzman Danışmanlar
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Smart win mcp expert
PAVEL KARAKULOV
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Multi-currency expert advisor based on the strategy of breaking through levels and trading on the trend. You can you it for scalp with little take profits. Martingale and averaging are NOT used! Use a demo account to check the expert's performance! It is necessary to conduct tests of each pair before making a decision to use it in the expert! Does not work correctly in the tester! Usd demo acc to test it. Main strategy settings: Easy and Hard . For the Hard method you must use stricter mon
Parabolic And CCI
Alexander Nikolaev
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA detects strong movements using the Parabolic indicator and opens a trade. The Commodity Channel Index (CCI) is used as an auxiliary indicator. The CCI levels may depend on the ADX indicator values, which allows for better trading with different volatility. Also, the trades are opened depending on the RSI indicator values on a certain timeframe. Recommended timeframes: M5, M15, M30. Make sure to optimize the parameters of the EA for your account before trading. Input Parameters Lots - lot
CapitalRiskPerTrade
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor (EA),  MA Following  commonly known as a trading bot. It implements a grid trading strategy with the following characteristics: Moving Average and Standard Deviation : The EA uses a Moving Average (MA) as the core of its trading strategy, combined with Standard Deviation (SD) for trade entry and exit decisions. There are four types of MAs available: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, and Linear Weighted. Users can select the MA type and set its period, as well as the period and facto
Black Out EA
Jason Thato Hartley
Uzman Danışmanlar
Thank you for visiting us. We would like to introduce our new BLACK OUT EA which comes along with a moving average indicator for better trading This EA open and closes trades for you, no need to stress yourself. You can trade on any broker using any time frame . there are no restrictions!! You can easily increase your Lot size on the EA settings Backtest was done for two months. stay tuned for more !!!
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
BBMAV Crossover Robot
Thushara Dissanayake
Uzman Danışmanlar
BBMAV Çaprazlama Robotu,   Bollinger Bandı ve Hareketli Ortalama Geçiş Stratejilerini   otomatikleştirmek için tasarlanmış güçlü bir araçtır. Ticaret için güvenilir sinyaller oluşturmak için birden fazla göstergeyi birleştirir. Robot, bu göstergelerin geçişinden yararlanarak pazardaki potansiyel giriş ve çıkış noktalarını belirler. Yatırımcılar, gösterge ayarlarını özelleştirebilir ve tercihlerine göre belirli işlevleri etkinleştirebilir veya devre dışı bırakabilir. Robotun ana sinyali olan BBMA
Fx Kryptonite
Denis Kudryashov
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Forex Kryptonite  Kryptonite expert Advisor has no analogues , it was created on the basis of trading experience in the markets for more than 15 years. The EA has good information and shows excellent profitability, but still, at the heart of the EA is the security of the trading account. There are many included trading modules that improve the trading process of the robot and the trader, as well as the ability to connect the news indicator and connect your indicator. The EA has a trading strate
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Reef Scalper
Charles Crete
Uzman Danışmanlar
Reef Scalper   is an aggressive scalping EA. It primarily uses the   Bollinger Bands and the Parabolic SAR indicator , which quickly detects small trend changes over short timeframes. The bot places pending orders to react swiftly when taking profits. Its recovery method relies on a grid system with an optional martingale , and it can open up to 15 recovery positions with a lot size multiplier . Using a tick counter , the bot is not sensitive to spread . It aims for quick profits , preferably se
Alligator Trend Trader Pro
Kiril Spiridonov
Uzman Danışmanlar
The system is tested and fully optimized on 4H. Furthermore, more 1370 models were used to optimize the indicator. It uses Aligator indicator to catch the trend.  Pros : Backtested using tick data for the last 6 years. Expected to keep the same performance Does not have to be turned on all the time as it uses major market movements. Fully optimized strategy on 4H chart. Cons : Has a maximum losing streak of 3 consecutive trades in several market conditions. ** Past performance is not a guarante
MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
Andre Tavares
Uzman Danışmanlar
MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend Ai EA, trend tanımlamayı eyleme geçirilebilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek kendi piyasa analizini yapan ve göstergenin tüm sinyallerini otomatik olarak devralan Trend Ai indikatörüyle çalışmak üzere tasarlanmıştır! EA, tamamen ayarlanabilir bir dizi harici parametre içerir ve yatırımcının uzmanını kendi tercihine göre özelleştirmesine olanak tanır. Yeşil nokta belirir belirmez EA, alım işlemine hazır hale gelir. Yükseliş trendi mavi okla onaylandığı anda EA, b
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1064)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Gold Stuff, özellikle altın ticareti için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır. İşlem, Gold Stuff göstergesi kullanılarak emir açılmasına dayalıdır, bu nedenle EA, trendi takip etmek anlamına gelen "Trend Follow" stratejisine göre çalışır. Gerçek zamanlı sonuçlar burada görüntülenebilir. Ayarları ve kişisel bir bonusu almak için satın alma işleminden hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemizin ücretsiz bir kopyasını pm'den alabilirsiniz. Ben!  AYARLAR
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.68 (47)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Capybara EA, Hama göstergesini temel alan gelişmiş bir otomatik trend takip sistemidir. Piyasanın düşüş eğilimi göstermesi ve göstergenin kırmızıya dönmesi durumunda EA satış yapacak, piyasa yükselişe geçip göstergenin maviye dönmesi durumunda EA satın alma yapacaktır. EA, yükseliş ve düşüş trendlerinin başlangıcını doğru bir şekilde tespit edebilir ve TP'ye ulaşana kadar açık işlemleri martingale/grid tarzında kontrol edecektir. Önerilen çiftler: Eurosd gibi tüm önemli çiftler; audusd; GBpusD;
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 99 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yönt
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,   Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iyi
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. A Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemiz
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CHERMA MT4 – Yapay Zeka ile Altın Ticareti için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Cherma MT4, 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde (M5) altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa analizini yapmak ve doğru giriş/çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için tamamen yapay zeka kullanır. Bu uzman danışman, hızlı ve etkili bir scalping stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay zeka tarafından gerçek zamanlı üretilen sinyaller ve akıllı fiyat davranışı
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Recovery Manager Pro, diğer danışmanlardan veya manuel olarak açılan siparişlerden kaynaklanan kesintileri kurtarmaya yönelik bir sistemdir. RM Pro, otomatik olarak dinamik olarak ayarlama yeteneğine sahiptir. Yatırımcının risk seviyesini seçmesi gerekir ve danışman tam otomatik modda çalışacaktır. Düşüş kurtarma modunda ve bekleme modunda çalışabilir! Başka bir danışman bir dezavantaj oluşturursa, RM Pro bunu devre dışı bırakacak, pozisyonu kilitleyecek ve kısmi kapatmalar kullanarak mevduatın
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Uzman Danışmanlar
4 YILDAN FAZLA ZATEN CANLI TİCARET SONUÇLARI     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 YENİ TANITIM: Sadece birkaç kopya 349$'dan alınabilir Sonraki fiyat: 449$ Ücretsiz 1 EA alın! Promosyon blogumuzdaki   "   Ultimate EA kombo paketimize "   göz atmayı unutmayın   !!   EA'YI ÇALIŞTIRMADAN ÖNCE KURULUM KILAVUZUNU OKUYUN !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Diğer Canlı sonuçlar   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanced Scalper, uzun yıllardır geliştirilm
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Atlantis Scalper EA mt4
Sergey Kasirenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Atlantis EA, altın piyasasının arz ve talebin önemli seviyelerini aştığı güçlü fiyat hareketlerini yakalamak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir kırılma stratejisi izler. Bu, bir martingale veya grid stratejisi değildir. EA, bir takip eden stop emriyle çalışır ve trend değiştiğinde otomatik olarak dahili bir stop emri de içerir. Bu EA, günün 24 saati ideal işlem kurulumlarını arayacaktır. Önerilen parite: xauusd m1, m15 veya m30 Minimum 300$ ve küçük spreadli hesap kullanın, tercihen sent değil Ay
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT Prop Firm EA, kendine özgü logosu nedeniyle Green Man olarak da bilinir ve yüksek frekanslı ticaret (HFT) stratejilerini izin veren ticaret firmalarının (prop firms) zorluklarını veya değerlendirmelerini aşmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA). Sınırlı süre için: HFT Prop Firm EA satın aldığınızda $198 değerinde ücretsiz yardımcı programlar MT5 versiyonu: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 HFT Challenge Performans Monitörü ($200'dan başlayarak): Broker: IC Ma
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
AW Classic MACD EA
AW Trading Software Limited
3.5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tam otomatik ticaret sistemi. Sinyal olarak klasik bir gösterge kullanılır       Giriş noktalarını tespit etmek için bir trend göstergesi ile bir osilatörü birleştiren   MACD   .   Ortalama alma, ilk ve son sepet siparişlerini kapatma işlevi ve otomatik lot hesaplama işlevini kullanır. Gelişmiş bir kontrol paneli ve üç tür bildirime sahiptir. Problem solving ->   HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   /   Instruction  ->   HERE   Faydalar: Tam otomatik ticaret sistemi Kolay kurulum ve sezgisel panel a
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Garuda Fire MT4
Maldini Yoga Pratama
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Garuda Fire MT4 .This is the logical development of EA Dragon Fire ultimate, with the addition of better logic and confirmation than before.   EA Garuda Fire MT4   is a trend following system for swing trading based on PLT indicator filtered by I-gentor LSMA. no need to add any indicators because everything is included in this EA code, so the trading decisions are simple and immediate without confusion that can result from the use of many indicators Only   10 download  of the EA left  at $69
Petani Uanx MT4
Maldini Yoga Pratama
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Petani Uanx MT4 -   is a Integrated  Pair Expert Advisor. this is  Multi-Currency(MultiPair) EA, Dynamic Trading Logic,   and has a profit or loss security Next price --> $499 Lifetime The main strategy uses scalping at the speed of candles per second, the system only focuses on Small and Stable Profits. EA can use Hedging, Martingale, or and not use other dangerous strategies. It uses a fixed stop loss for each position or closed orders integrated with all open pairs General Strategy Definiti
Dragon Golden
Maldini Yoga Pratama
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Dragon Golden is an EA with a scalping strategy system following the trend candle or reverse, it is recommended to use large and sufficient equity because this EA is a martiangle system and can be used for hedging. Due to many requests to return to the previous version, this product is currently the old version of Dragon Golden. If you want a new product you can download it here : Agape Advisor IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Only  4  do
Galeri Forex MT4
Maldini Yoga Pratama
Uzman Danışmanlar
Galeriforex automatic trading advisor is an EA based on MA logic cross with RSI filter and stochastic, logic that is fairly ancient but produces consistent profits and long-term life I hope you provide reviews and comments so that ea Galeri forex can continue to grow and get the latest updates Supported currency pairs: Major Pair Recommended timeframe: M5 - H1 Recommended Preset Settings: I included in the google drive link Preset input recommendations? download here:   Click Here Requirements
Golden Miner MT4
Maldini Yoga Pratama
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Golden Miner is a combination of the old EA buy sell scalper, mood ea and ea grid period. Average profitability on the optimal set is 12-25% per month, on the conservative set 5-15%, on the aggressive set from 30 to 150% per month. Golden Miner  is an EA with a scalping strategy system by opening buy and sell positions together, it is recommended to use large and sufficient equity because this EA is a martiangle grid system. The capital requirement of this EA is quite large, especially since
Oldies Advisor
Maldini Yoga Pratama
Uzman Danışmanlar
Oldies automatic trading advisor is an EA based on Stoch logic cross with RSI filter and MA, logic that is fairly ancient but produces consistent profits and long-term life I hope you provide reviews and comments so that EA Oldies Advisor can continue to grow and get the latest updates Supported currency pairs: Major Pair Recommended timeframe: M5 - H1 Recommended Preset Settings: I included in the google drive link Preset input recommendations? download here:   - Requirements The EA is NOT se
Dragon Fire Ultimate
Maldini Yoga Pratama
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dragon Fire Ultimate Version is a tren following system for swing trading or scalping .trend based on candlesticks and look for corrections or continuations on the trend. you can use period candle or 7 or whatever you want . this time it is the ultimate version modified by our team which has many features that can be adjusted according to your needs in trading with robots. You can also do this backtest Only   5download  of the EA left  at $79! Next price -->   $99 Symbol XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD A
Magic Breakout
Maldini Yoga Pratama
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yesterday High/Low Breakout Only  5  download  of the EA left  at $44! Next price -->   $55 Symbol GBPUSD Timeframe M15  Test From 2017 Settings Default Setting  Additional -  --------------  ---------------------------------------------------- Brokers Any Minimum Deposit $500 Recommend Deposit $1000 for cent Feature NOT sensitive to spread, slippage  Suggest Use low spread broker
Multiverse Scalper
Maldini Yoga Pratama
Uzman Danışmanlar
Multiverse scalper is a new breakthrough MT4 EA because it will read and trade on 4timeframes in one chart. Fast scalping buy sell simultaneously on 4 different timeframes. Make marti and take profit with TP Sentry $ This is an EA with a simple marti grid and hedging style, maximizing profits in the short term with risk. You can start with a cent type account to minimize the risk of this EA Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe M1 Test From 2021 Settings Default Setting  Additional Change Max Order to 99  --
Pemburu Uanx Ultimate
Maldini Yoga Pratama
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Pemburu Uanx  Ultimate is a combination of the old EA buy sell scalper, mood ea and ea grid period. Average profitability on the optimal set is 12-25% per month, on the conservative set 5-15%, on the aggressive set from 30 to 150% per month.EA Pemburu Uanx Ultimate is an EA with a scalping strategy system by opening buy and sell positions together, it is recommended to use large and sufficient equity because this EA is a martiangle grid system. The capital requirement of this EA is quite larg
Agoybot
Maldini Yoga Pratama
Uzman Danışmanlar
Agoybot is a logic trading robot that breaks high low candles in the selected timeframe (suggest M1). with a choice feature between averaging or hedging. You are free to explore your own presets choosing between martiangle , hedging recovery  or oneshoot agoybot can be backtested once a week making it easier for traders to explore the desired preset We will explain some of the preset features in agoybot below: Only  5  download  of the EA left  at $44! Next price -->   $55 Symbol GOLD, GBPUSD, E
Kangooroo
Maldini Yoga Pratama
Yardımcı programlar
Kangooroo is the advanced   grid system   which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Only   5 download  of the EA left  at $555! Next price -->   $1111 Symbol AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD,GBPUSD,EURUSD Timef
Agape Advisor
Maldini Yoga Pratama
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA AGAPE is an EA with a scalping strategy system following the trend candle and will be open trade for correction. it is recommended to use cent account and sufficient equity because this EA is a martiangle system and can be used for hedging IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Symbol EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD And Other Pair Major Forex Timeframe M5 Test From 2019 Settings Preset   Download Here Info The Setting Not Use Autolot but you can change f
Petani Uanx MT5
Maldini Yoga Pratama
Uzman Danışmanlar
Petani Uanx MT5 -   is a   Integrated  Pair Expert Advisor.   this is  Multi-Currency(MultiPair)   EA, Dynamic Trading Logic,   and has a   profit or loss security Only for purchase now for$199! Next price --> $499 The main strategy uses scalping at the speed of candles per second, the system only focuses on Small and Stable Profits. EA can use Hedging, Martingale, or and not use other dangerous strategies. It uses a fixed stop loss for each position or closed orders integrated with all open p
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt