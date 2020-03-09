Kangooroo

Kangooroo is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit

Only 5 download of the EA left at $555!

Next price --> $1111

Symbol AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD,GBPUSD,EURUSD
Timeframe M15
Test From 2021
Settings Default Setting
Additional ---------------------------
 --------------  -------------------------
Brokers Any
Minimum Deposit $100
Recommend Deposit $500
Feature Filter sensitive to spread, slippage
 Suggest Use lowspread broker

    Features:

    • One Chart Setup: you only need one chart to trade all symbols
    • Multiple currency pairs support
    • Solid backtest and live performance
    • Very easy to use: just read 3 lines of instructions below
    • Much cheaper than available high-quality alternatives

    How to install

    • The EA must be attached to ONLY one M15 chart, GBPUSD is recommended
    • If your broker uses a suffix (e.g. AUDCAD.c) you should update names in the Symbol parameter
    • Use recommended pairs only. You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA

    Requirements

    • The EA is NOT sensitive to spread and slippage. But I advise using a good ECN broker
    • The EA should run on a VPS continuously


    Önerilen ürünler
    Ilan Spirit
    Denis Kudryashov
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Ilan Spirit Советник  Ilan Spirit -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей от сигналов новостного индикатора. Ilan Spirit можно использовать либо на
    Blue CARA MT4
    Duc Anh Le
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
    Vizzion
    Joel Protusada
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
    TradeOnFree
    Aleksandr Nadein
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The trading robot is not limited by settings, but the test version works for several days. It uses mathematical analysis of the market, as well as for filtering It uses data from 2 indicators. It works with all accounts. It is possible to trade with a minimum balance. Stoploss is not used, the robot is initialized averaging algorithm. You can always limit the maximum number of transactions in the settings. Choose a lot size so that on your trading account there was the necessary amount of funds
    Hamster Gold Trading
    Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Expert Advisor  Hamster Gold Trading  is an automatic trading robot programmed with exclusive and unique algorithms. The EA is optimized for the Gold market. EA's strategy applies movement patterns along with price momentum for reliable and accurate signals. Signals are also entered using the smart momentum trap method, where Stop orders are often canceled when momentum is not reached. Trades are closed quickly by Trailing and there is always a Stop Loss to control risk. EA is simple to install
    Baby Shark
    Tran Quang Trung
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    This is a price action trading robot, the EA will stick to the medium term trend and price to deliver trades. Orders are always protected by the user set stop loss points. With the capital management system, it will help that EA operates in accordance with its purpose. Telegram : https://t.me/trungtqIT Timeframe is H1. Minimum account balance: $100. Attention is Important: EA only test live on demo or real accounts. Backtest results are just random and inaccurate. Features: Every trade is prote
    Expert Smart Trend MT4
    Ruslan Pishun
    2.5 (2)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Real monitoring:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signal
    Magic Grid
    Aliaksandr Charkes
    4.52 (27)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
    FREE
    Gyroscopes
    Nadiya Mirosh
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
    Classic Market Surfer EA MT4
    Buti Andy Moeng
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
    Max ScalperSpeed
    Paranchai Tensit
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Max ScalperSpeed   is a fully automated expert advisor. This system has been developed to improve the efficiency of generating more returns. Rely on scalping trading strategies and recovery strategies with appropriate trading frequencies, and also able to work well in all market conditions, whether trend or sideways, able to trade full time in all conditions. Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs. Added a proportional lot size adjustment function, where users can choose to ad
    Smart Funded Hft
    Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
    4.81 (64)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Smart Funded HFT EA ile Ticaret Potansiyelinizi Açın! VPS GEREKTİRMEZ / AYAR DOSYALARI GEREKTİRMEZ / PRİZ VE OYNAT KEYFİNİ ÇIKARIN / kolay kurulum videosunu aşağıda kontrol edin SINIRLI SÜRE İÇİN TANITIM FİYATI Ticaret sırrımı paylaşmaktan heyecan duyuyorum – Smart Funded EA. Yüzlerce zorlukla mükemmel bir başarı oranıyla mücadele ettim ve şimdi sıra ticaret oyununuzu yükseltmeye geldi! BU EA, HFT KULLANIMINA İZİN VEREN PROP FİRMALARIN HFT ZORLUKLARINI GEÇMEK İÇİN TASARLANMIŞTIR. HFT KULLANIMINA
    EA Bollinger Bands
    Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The EA (Expert Advisor) Distance of Bollinger Bands is a trading strategy or algorithm used in financial markets, particularly in Forex trading. Bollinger Bands are a technical analysis tool that consists of a middle band (usually a simple moving average) and two outer bands (standard deviations of the middle band). The EA Distance of Bollinger Bands strategy focuses on measuring the distance between the price and the Bollinger Bands to make trading decisions. Here's how the EA Distance of Bolli
    H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
    Valeriy Potapov
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
    SignalMaster Trend EA
    Noel Dagubert Kayombo
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    SignalMaster Trend EA  is a Trend Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on two moving averages to determine the trend of the market.The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale.  FEATURES No Martingale, No Grid, No Double Lot, No Averaging, No Dangerous strategy. Every trade has SL and TP from beginning. Only one trade at a time, for each currency pair. The EA supports symbols with a suffix or prefix. Free Demo available to download. INFORMATION Recommended currency pai
    Wolf Stream
    Vadym Nemo
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Робот Wolf Stream имеет в своей основе особенность "видеть" график так, как его видит человек. Именно поэтому он точно считывает настроение игроков. Страхи и надежды у толпы формируются в текущей момент, в текущих ситуациях. Робот реагирует на них и действует оптимальным образом для каждой из ситуаций.  Торговля в реальном времени принесла 103% прирост с 26 июля 2021 года (3.5 месяца) На рынке есть множество фаз, которые по характеру своему в корне отличаются друг от друга. Поэтому необходим инд
    EA Super scalper universal
    Ruslan Pishun
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The Super scalper universal is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor, which uses five indicators. Each open position is protected by a hidden stop order managed by an advanced modification algorithm. When searching for the suitable signals, the EA uses the integrated indicator in conjunction with the trend and time filters, as well as the volatility filter. It use dynamic position closure, which considers the location where the order had been opened and the subsequent price action. Profit is
    Max Auto Scalping EA m
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    MAX AUTO SCALPING EA - MT4 için tamamen otomatik bir çoklu parite işlem sistemidir. Bu, tüm işlem işini sizin için yapan, "ayarla ve unut" özellikli, yüksek kaliteli bir Uzman Danışmandır! 7 parite için 7 Set_file mevcuttur! EA'yı kullanmak/test etmek için "Yorumlar" bölümündeki Set_files v25.17 sürümünü kullanın. EA'nın temel özellikleri: - Yerel Destek/Direnç seviyelerine dayalı Scalping işlem yöntemleri. - Sistem güvenlidir ve grid veya martingale gibi tehlikeli yöntemler KULLANMAZ. Her e
    Doctor
    Andrey Kolmogorov
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    This is a universal adviser working in several directions. The first and main thing is assistance in various situations that arise during trading. The second is scalping or positional trading according to the trend, open orders, at the same time, insured with support orders using the model of a quantum set of algorithms. Main Advantages Work in several directions; Increase in account balance during drawdown; Maintenance of already open orders; Building a grid lock; Scalping and/or trend trading
    Experts Advisors Arjuna
    David Antonius
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Meet Arjuna, the ultimate trading companion designed to navigate the complex world of financial markets with precision and confidence. Crafted for both novice and experienced traders, Arjuna embodies the spirit of a warrior—relentless, strategic, and unwavering in pursuit of success. With cutting-edge technology at its core, this robot harnesses advanced algorithms to analyze market trends and execute trades at the perfect moment, maximizing profit potential while managing risk intelligently. Ar
    Team Trading Usdjpy
    Hulya Cinar
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
    Project Oro
    Giacomo Donati
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/project_oro_ea Project Oro is a trading algorithm project that I began approximately six years ago. After countless painful and excruciating hours of coding, it is finally ready to be released to the public. The Expert Advisor (EA) is built on a proprietary and unique technique that analyzes the behavior and movement of candlesticks and the price action within the gold market. It searches for short windows of opportunity to strike and exits tr
    FlashPoint EA
    Hasan Abdulhussein
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    FlashPoint Professional EA The Ultimate Smart Daily Breakout Revolution | Version 1.0 | Unlimited Activations FlashPoint – The Advanced Automated Trading Expert Elevate your trading to the highest professional standards with FlashPoint Professional – the most powerful Expert Advisor engineered for consistent daily profitability. Powered by a revolutionary dual-strategy system, advanced money management algorithms, and military-grade protection, FlashPoint delivers unmatched performance acr
    Forex Daily Scalping EA
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Forex Daily Scalping EA is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM PARAMETERS: PRICE - the price distance to be covered in the allotted time period; TIME - time allotted in seconds; HL_PERIOD - n
    Micron
    Ivan Simonika
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    We present to you a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for trading major currency pairs. The bot uses a set of its own trading algorithms and has protection against crashes. Attention! The bot only works correctly when the spread is less than 6 pips! I ask you to weigh this fact, and if you do not have the appropriate conditions for trading, this bot will not work for you! The robot controls the volume of trading positions, slippage, spread, maintains and protects open orders, can work wit
    PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
    Karlo Wilson Vendiola
    5 (5)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
    Pirate
    Anatoliy Lukanin
    3.9 (20)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Deposit :   from 100 deposit units Trading pairs: I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Trading period :  Any Account: You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Parameters: USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit STOP_LOSS - Set loss COUNT_BUY - The number of s
    EA RSI Pending Grid
    Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    "RSI" usually refers to the Relative Strength Index, a technical indicator used in financial markets to analyze the strength or weakness of an asset's price. "Pending Grid" may suggest a specific trading strategy that combines pending orders with grid trading techniques. RSI EA : RSI (Relative Strength Index) is a technical indicator used in trading to assess whether an asset is overbought or oversold. It measures the speed and change of price movements. RSI values range from 0 to 100. Typically
    SG Opposit Grid MT4
    Hleb Smoliar
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The “ SG Opposit Grid ” EA works with Virtual TakeProfit(or real) - at the trader's choice. The EA looks for signals to enter the market along the trend on D1 and H1 . If the signals coincide, the EA on the working period ( М1 - М30 depends on the trader's choice) looks for a confirming pattern and opens a position in the direction of the trend. If, after opening a position, the price moves in a profitable direction, the position is closed upon reaching the virtual TProfit with a profit. If the
    Fundamental Robot MT4
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
    Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
    Local Trade Copier EA MT4
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    4.96 (104)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Local Trade Copier EA MT4 ile olağanüstü hızlı işlem kopyalama deneyimi yaşayın. Kolay 1 dakikalık kurulumuyla bu işlem kopyalayıcısı, aynı Windows bilgisayarda veya Windows VPS'te birden fazla MetaTrader terminali arasında işlemleri kopyalamanıza olanak tanır ve 0.5 saniyenin altındaki şimşek hızında kopyalama hızları sunar. Başlangıç seviyesinde veya profesyonel bir tüccar olsanız da, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 , spesifik ihtiyaçlarınıza göre özelleştirmek için geniş bir seçenek yelpazesi sunar
    Forex Trade Manager MT4
    InvestSoft
    4.98 (420)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Trade Manager EA’ye hoş geldiniz! Ticaretin daha sezgisel, hassas ve verimli hale gelmesi için tasarlanmış nihai risk yönetim aracı ile tanışın. Bu sadece bir emir verme aracı değil; ticaret planlaması, pozisyon yönetimi ve risk kontrolü için kapsamlı bir çözüm. İster yeni başlayan bir yatırımcı olun, ister deneyimli bir trader ya da hızlı emir gerektiren bir scalper, Trade Manager EA ihtiyaçlarınıza uyum sağlar ve forex, endeksler, emtialar ve kripto paralar dahil tüm piyasalarda esneklik sunar
    Trade Assistant MT4
    Evgeniy Kravchenko
    4.43 (191)
    Yardımcı programlar
    It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
    Telegram To MT4 Copier
    Trinh Dat
    4.95 (40)
    Yardımcı programlar
    The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
    TradePanel MT4
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.84 (89)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Ticaret Paneli çok işlevli bir ticaret asistanıdır. Uygulama, manuel ticaret için 50'den fazla ticaret işlevi içerir ve çoğu ticaret işlemini otomatikleştirmenize olanak tanır. Dikkat, uygulama strateji test cihazında çalışmıyor. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo sürümü burada . Talimatların tamamı buraya . Ticaret. Tek tıklamayla alım satım işlemlerini gerçekleştirmenizi sağlar: Otomatik risk hesaplaması ile bekleyen emir ve pozisyonları açın. Tek tıkl
    Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
    Dilwyn Tng
    5 (2)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Kopyacı MT4) sadece basit bir yerel trade kopyalayıcı değildir; günümüzün alım satım zorlukları için tasarlanmış eksiksiz bir risk yönetimi ve yürütme çerçevesidir. Prop firm sınavlarından kişisel hesap yönetimine kadar, güçlü yürütme, sermaye koruması, esnek yapılandırma ve gelişmiş işlem yönetimi ile her duruma uyum sağlar. Kopyalayıcı hem Master (gönderici) hem de Slave (alıcı) modlarında çalışır ve piyasa emirleri ile bekleyen emirlerin gerçek zamanlı senkroni
    News Filter EA MT4
    Rashed Samir
    5 (8)
    Yardımcı programlar
    News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
    Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.69 (64)
    Yardımcı programlar
    MetaTrader 4 için ticaret fotokopisi.       Herhangi bir hesaptan forex işlemlerini, pozisyonlarını, emirlerini kopyalar. En iyi ticari fotokopi makinelerinden biridir.       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       için       KOPYLOT MT4       sürüm (veya       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       için       KOPYLOT MT5       sürüm). MT5 sürümü Tam tanım   +DEMO +PDF Nasıl alınır Nasıl kurulur     Günlük Dosyaları nasıl alınır?     Nasıl Test Edilir ve Optimize Edilir     Expforex'in tüm ürünleri için fotokopi   sür
    Equity Protect Pro
    Shi Jie He
    5 (1)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Equity Protect Pro: Endişesiz İşlem İçin Kapsamlı Hesap Koruma Uzmanınız Hesap koruması, öz sermaye koruması, portföy koruması, çoklu strateji koruması, kar koruması, kar toplama, işlem güvenliği, risk kontrol programları, otomatik risk kontrolü, otomatik tasfiye, koşullu tasfiye, planlı tasfiye, dinamik tasfiye, iz süren stop loss, tek tıklamayla kapatma, tek tıklamayla tasfiye ve tek tıklamayla geri yükleme gibi özellikler arıyorsanız, Equity Protect Pro ihtiyacınız olan programdır. Kurulumu
    Trade Dashboard MT4
    Fatemeh Ameri
    4.96 (52)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
    PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
    PZ TRADING SLU
    5 (2)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
    Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
    Boris Sedov
    4.8 (5)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 4 için saniye bazlı grafikler oluşturmanıza olanak sağlayan eşsiz bir araçtır. Seconds Chart sayesinde saniye cinsinden zaman dilimleriyle grafik oluşturabilir, standart dakika veya saatlik grafiklerde mümkün olmayan esneklik ve analiz hassasiyetine ulaşabilirsiniz. Örneğin, S15 zaman dilimi 15 saniyelik mum çubuklarını ifade eder. Tüm indikatörleri, uzman danışmanları ve komut dosyalarını standart grafiklerde olduğu gibi kolaylıkla kullanabilirsiniz. Standart araçları
    Basket EA MT4
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (5)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Basket EA MT4 , güçlü bir kâr alma aracı ve kapsamlı bir hesap koruma sistemini basit ve kullanımı kolay bir çözümde birleştirir. Ana amacı, tüm açık pozisyonları tek tek değil, bir sepet (basket) olarak yöneterek, hesabınızın toplam kâr ve zararını tamamen kontrol altında tutmaktır. EA; sepet düzeyinde take profit, stop loss, break even ve trailing stop gibi özellikler sunar. Bunlar, bakiye yüzdesi, sabit bir para birimi değeri ya da yönetilen işlemlerin ortalama pip hedefi olarak ayarlanabili
    MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
    Lukas Roth
    4.88 (41)
    Yardımcı programlar
    MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider , Telegram'a sinyal göndermeyi sağlayan ve hesabınızı bir sinyal sağlayıcısına dönüştüren kullanımı kolay ve tamamen özelleştirilebilir bir araçtır. Mesajların formatı tamamen özelleştirilebilir! Ancak basit kullanım için, önceden tanımlanmış bir şablonu seçebilir ve mesajın belirli kısımlarını etkinleştirebilir veya devre dışı bırakabilirsiniz. [ Demo ]  [ Kullanım Kılavuzu ] [ MT5 Sürümü ] [ Discord Sürümü ] [ Telegram Kanalı ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Kurulum
    Risk Manager for MT4
    Sergey Batudayev
    4.6 (10)
    Yardımcı programlar
    MT4 için Expert Advisor Risk Manager çok önemli ve bence her yatırımcı için gerekli bir program. Bu Uzman Danışman ile ticaret hesabınızdaki riski kontrol edebileceksiniz. Risk ve kar kontrolü hem parasal hem de yüzdesel olarak yapılabilir. Danışman işlevleri Bu risk yöneticisi, riskleri kontrol etmenize yardımcı olacaktır: - bir anlaşma için - günlük - bir hafta için - Bir ay için Ayrıca kontrol edebilirsiniz 1) Ticaret yaparken izin verilen maksimum lot 2) günlük maksimum sipariş sayısı
    Risk Calculator Panell
    Mykhailo Krygin
    Yardımcı programlar
    The Risk and Reward calculator is designed to place market and pending orders. You only need to set the risk size you are willing to risk in one trade and the Stop Loss level. The calculator will calculate the required lot size for this. And by setting the Risk Reward size, you can set the ratio of expected profit to risk in one position. For example, you are willing to risk one dollar in one trade and, if the market moves in your favor, you want to make a profit of 2 times more. Then you need
    Trading box Technical analysis
    Igor Zizek
    5 (37)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
    Real AI Assistant
    Sara Sabaghi
    Yardımcı programlar
    Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
    Telegram to MT4 Coppy
    Sergey Batudayev
    3.57 (7)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Telegram'dan MT4'e:   Nihai Sinyal Kopyalama Çözümü Telegram ile MT4'e   işlemlerinizi kolaylaştırın, DLL'lere ihtiyaç duymadan doğrudan Telegram kanallarından ve sohbetlerinden MetaTrader 4 platformunuza işlem sinyallerini kopyalamak için tasarlanmış son teknoloji yardımcı program. Bu sağlam çözüm, sinyallerin benzersiz hassasiyet ve özelleştirme seçenekleriyle sorunsuz bir şekilde yürütülmesini sağlayarak size zaman kazandırır ve verimliliğinizi artırır. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Temel Özellik
    Telegram To MT4 Receiver
    Levi Dane Benjamin
    4.2 (5)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Üye olduğunuz herhangi bir kanaldan (özel ve kısıtlı olanlar dahil) sinyalleri doğrudan MT4'ünüze kopyalayın.  Bu araç, kullanıcıyı göz önünde bulundurarak tasarlanmış olup işlemleri yönetmek ve izlemek için ihtiyacınız olan birçok özelliği sunar. Bu ürün, kullanıcı dostu ve görsel olarak çekici bir grafik arayüzünde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü birkaç dakika içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT5 Sürümü | Discord Sürümü Demo denemek istiyorsanız lütf
    Trade copier MT4
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.55 (31)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Trade Copier, ticaret hesapları arasındaki işlemleri kopyalamak ve senkronize etmek için tasarlanmış profesyonel bir yardımcı programdır. Kopyalama, tedarikçinin hesabından/terminalinden alıcının aynı bilgisayarda veya vps'de kurulu olan hesabına/terminaline gerçekleşir. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo versiyonu burada . Tüm talimatlar burada . Ana işlevler ve avantajlar: Emirlerin kopyalanmasını destekler: МТ4> МТ4, МТ4> МТ5, МТ5> МТ4. Emirlerin kopy
    Take a Break
    Eric Emmrich
    5 (29)
    Yardımcı programlar
    The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
    Zone Trader MT4
    LEE SAMSON
    5 (1)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Ticaret yapmak istediğiniz temel alanları belirledikten sonra otomatik olarak destek ve direnç veya arz ve talep bölgelerini değiştirin. Bu EA, tek bir tıklamayla alım ve satım bölgeleri çizmenize ve ardından bunları fiyatın dönmesini beklediğiniz yere tam olarak yerleştirmenize olanak tanır. EA daha sonra bu bölgeleri izler ve bölgeler için belirttiğiniz fiyat hareketine göre otomatik olarak işlemler gerçekleştirir. İlk işlem gerçekleştirildikten sonra EA, hedef bölge haline gelen yerleştirdiğ
    Partial Closure EA MT4
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (3)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Partial Closure EA MT4 , hesabınızdaki herhangi bir işlemi kısmen kapatmanıza olanak tanır. İşlemleri, lot büyüklüğünün seçilen bir yüzdesiyle ve/veya işlem biletiyle manuel olarak veya TP/SL seviyelerindeki belirli yüzdelerle otomatik olarak kapatabilir; bu, başlangıç lot büyüklüğünün yüzdesini en fazla 10 take profit ve 10 stop loss seviyesinde kapatır. Belirli magic numaralarını, yorumları veya sembolleri belirterek veya hariç tutarak hesabınızdaki tüm veya seçili işlemleri yönetebilir. İpu
    VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.86 (58)
    Yardımcı programlar
    1 tıklama ile ticaret için Ticaret Paneli.   Pozisyonlar ve emirlerle çalışmak!   Grafikten veya klavyeden alım satım. Alım satım panelimizi kullanarak, grafikten tek bir tıklamayla alım satım yapabilir ve alım satım işlemlerini standart MetaTrader kontrolünden 30 kat daha hızlı gerçekleştirebilirsiniz. Bir tüccar için hayatı kolaylaştıran ve bir tüccarın ticaret faaliyetlerini çok daha hızlı ve daha rahat gerçekleştirmesine yardımcı olan parametrelerin ve işlevlerin otomatik hesaplamaları. Graf
    EasyInsight AIO MT4
    Alain Verleyen
    3 (1)
    Yardımcı programlar
    EASY Insight AIO – Akıllı ve zahmetsiz yatırım için hepsi bir arada çözüm Genel Bakış Tüm piyasayı — Forex, Altın, Kripto, Endeksler ve hatta Hisseler — saniyeler içinde, manuel grafik incelemesi, gösterge kurulumu ya da karmaşık ayarlar olmadan analiz edebildiğinizi hayal edin. EASY Insight AIO , yapay zekâ destekli yatırım için nihai, kullanıma hazır dışa aktarma aracınızdır. Tüm piyasanın kapsamlı bir anlık görüntüsünü tek bir temiz CSV dosyasında sunar; bu dosya ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Pe
    CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.8 (30)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Kar takip fonksiyonu ile toplam kar/zarara ulaşıldığında MetaTrader 4'te pozisyonları kapatmak. Sanal durakları (Ayrı Sipariş) etkinleştirebilirsiniz, AL ve SATIŞ pozisyonlarının ayrı ayrı hesaplanması ve kapatılması (Ayrı AL SATIŞ), Tüm sembollerin veya sadece mevcut sembolün kapatılması ve hesaplanması (Tüm Semboller), Kâr için takip etmeyi etkinleştir ( Sondaki Kâr ) Mevduat para birimi, puan, bakiyenin yüzdesi üzerinden toplam kâr ve zararı kapatın. Uygulama, diğer herhangi bir EA ile birli
    Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
    Vu Trung Kien
    3.86 (7)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
    Trading History MT4
    Siarhei Vashchylka
    5 (9)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
    Exp Averager
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.82 (22)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Exp-Averager,   ortalama alım satımları açarak belirli bir düşüşe uğramış işlemlerinizin ortalamasını almak için tasarlanmıştır. Danışman, trend üzerinde veya mevcut trendin karşısında yeni pozisyonlar açma olanağına sahiptir. Aynı zamanda bir dizi pozisyon için geçerli olan akıllı bir takip eden durdurma özelliği de içerir. Danışman pozisyonların lot büyüklüğünü artırabilir veya azaltabilir. Bu, kaybedilen pozisyonları ortalama fiyata getirmek için yaygın olarak kullanılan bir stratejidir. MT
    Yazarın diğer ürünleri
    Garuda Fire MT4
    Maldini Yoga Pratama
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    EA Garuda Fire MT4 .This is the logical development of EA Dragon Fire ultimate, with the addition of better logic and confirmation than before.   EA Garuda Fire MT4   is a trend following system for swing trading based on PLT indicator filtered by I-gentor LSMA. no need to add any indicators because everything is included in this EA code, so the trading decisions are simple and immediate without confusion that can result from the use of many indicators Only   10 download  of the EA left  at $69
    Petani Uanx MT4
    Maldini Yoga Pratama
    5 (2)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Petani Uanx MT4 -   is a Integrated  Pair Expert Advisor. this is  Multi-Currency(MultiPair) EA, Dynamic Trading Logic,   and has a profit or loss security Next price --> $499 Lifetime The main strategy uses scalping at the speed of candles per second, the system only focuses on Small and Stable Profits. EA can use Hedging, Martingale, or and not use other dangerous strategies. It uses a fixed stop loss for each position or closed orders integrated with all open pairs General Strategy Definiti
    Dragon Golden
    Maldini Yoga Pratama
    5 (6)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    EA Dragon Golden is an EA with a scalping strategy system following the trend candle or reverse, it is recommended to use large and sufficient equity because this EA is a martiangle system and can be used for hedging. Due to many requests to return to the previous version, this product is currently the old version of Dragon Golden. If you want a new product you can download it here : Agape Advisor IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Only  4  do
    Galeri Forex MT4
    Maldini Yoga Pratama
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Galeriforex automatic trading advisor is an EA based on MA logic cross with RSI filter and stochastic, logic that is fairly ancient but produces consistent profits and long-term life I hope you provide reviews and comments so that ea Galeri forex can continue to grow and get the latest updates Supported currency pairs: Major Pair Recommended timeframe: M5 - H1 Recommended Preset Settings: I included in the google drive link Preset input recommendations? download here:   Click Here Requirements
    Golden Miner MT4
    Maldini Yoga Pratama
    5 (2)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    EA Golden Miner is a combination of the old EA buy sell scalper, mood ea and ea grid period. Average profitability on the optimal set is 12-25% per month, on the conservative set 5-15%, on the aggressive set from 30 to 150% per month. Golden Miner  is an EA with a scalping strategy system by opening buy and sell positions together, it is recommended to use large and sufficient equity because this EA is a martiangle grid system. The capital requirement of this EA is quite large, especially since
    Oldies Advisor
    Maldini Yoga Pratama
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Oldies automatic trading advisor is an EA based on Stoch logic cross with RSI filter and MA, logic that is fairly ancient but produces consistent profits and long-term life I hope you provide reviews and comments so that EA Oldies Advisor can continue to grow and get the latest updates Supported currency pairs: Major Pair Recommended timeframe: M5 - H1 Recommended Preset Settings: I included in the google drive link Preset input recommendations? download here:   - Requirements The EA is NOT se
    Dragon Fire Ultimate
    Maldini Yoga Pratama
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Dragon Fire Ultimate Version is a tren following system for swing trading or scalping .trend based on candlesticks and look for corrections or continuations on the trend. you can use period candle or 7 or whatever you want . this time it is the ultimate version modified by our team which has many features that can be adjusted according to your needs in trading with robots. You can also do this backtest Only   5download  of the EA left  at $79! Next price -->   $99 Symbol XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD A
    Magic Breakout
    Maldini Yoga Pratama
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Yesterday High/Low Breakout Only  5  download  of the EA left  at $44! Next price -->   $55 Symbol GBPUSD Timeframe M15  Test From 2017 Settings Default Setting  Additional -  --------------  ---------------------------------------------------- Brokers Any Minimum Deposit $500 Recommend Deposit $1000 for cent Feature NOT sensitive to spread, slippage  Suggest Use low spread broker
    Orbit Advisor
    Maldini Yoga Pratama
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Orbit Advisor is a trading robot for your best profit and long term robot, this EA uses a combination of Moving Average and Stochastic. Also added filters for the term Candle and MA and RSI make this robot suitable for small capital and long term needs even though this robot is a type of martingale but not too dangerous, you can adjust the distance between the marti and can be assisted by the trailing marti to speed up Take profit Only  10  download  of the EA left  at $139! Next price -->   $1
    Multiverse Scalper
    Maldini Yoga Pratama
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Multiverse scalper is a new breakthrough MT4 EA because it will read and trade on 4timeframes in one chart. Fast scalping buy sell simultaneously on 4 different timeframes. Make marti and take profit with TP Sentry $ This is an EA with a simple marti grid and hedging style, maximizing profits in the short term with risk. You can start with a cent type account to minimize the risk of this EA Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe M1 Test From 2021 Settings Default Setting  Additional Change Max Order to 99  --
    Pemburu Uanx Ultimate
    Maldini Yoga Pratama
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    EA Pemburu Uanx  Ultimate is a combination of the old EA buy sell scalper, mood ea and ea grid period. Average profitability on the optimal set is 12-25% per month, on the conservative set 5-15%, on the aggressive set from 30 to 150% per month.EA Pemburu Uanx Ultimate is an EA with a scalping strategy system by opening buy and sell positions together, it is recommended to use large and sufficient equity because this EA is a martiangle grid system. The capital requirement of this EA is quite larg
    Agoybot
    Maldini Yoga Pratama
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Agoybot is a logic trading robot that breaks high low candles in the selected timeframe (suggest M1). with a choice feature between averaging or hedging. You are free to explore your own presets choosing between martiangle , hedging recovery  or oneshoot agoybot can be backtested once a week making it easier for traders to explore the desired preset We will explain some of the preset features in agoybot below: Only  5  download  of the EA left  at $44! Next price -->   $55 Symbol GOLD, GBPUSD, E
    Agape Advisor
    Maldini Yoga Pratama
    5 (2)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    EA AGAPE is an EA with a scalping strategy system following the trend candle and will be open trade for correction. it is recommended to use cent account and sufficient equity because this EA is a martiangle system and can be used for hedging IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Symbol EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD And Other Pair Major Forex Timeframe M5 Test From 2019 Settings Preset   Download Here Info The Setting Not Use Autolot but you can change f
    Petani Uanx MT5
    Maldini Yoga Pratama
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Petani Uanx MT5 -   is a   Integrated  Pair Expert Advisor.   this is  Multi-Currency(MultiPair)   EA, Dynamic Trading Logic,   and has a   profit or loss security Only for purchase now for$199! Next price --> $499 The main strategy uses scalping at the speed of candles per second, the system only focuses on Small and Stable Profits. EA can use Hedging, Martingale, or and not use other dangerous strategies. It uses a fixed stop loss for each position or closed orders integrated with all open p
    Filtrele:
    İnceleme yok
    İncelemeye yanıt