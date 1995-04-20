KT Market Speed MT4

The KT Market Speed is a unique and straightforward oscillator-based technical analysis tool that helps traders visualize the speed at which the price of an instrument changes based on the preset length.

The Market Speed representation helps correctly map the price momentum: is it moving fast, slowing down, or trapped in a range?

These are the questions the indicator answers, giving traders more bandwidth to execute better-informed trade positions.

Formula

It's a simple technical analysis tool with an equally simple formula. It uses the general physics formula for speed:

Speed (s) = Total Distance Travelled / Time (s=d/t)

Time (t) refers to the period range that can be specified to determine the lookback period.

To calculate the appropriate length for the indicator, the absolute value of the difference between the current and closing prices over a given period must be known.

Features

  • It's a unique and precise technical analysis indicator that allows traders to spot entry accurately and exits points in the market.
  • It features six lines: maximum, high, average, low, bottom, and speed.
  • The Market speed works well with most trading timeframes but works exceptionally well with the daily chart.
  • It works effectively with other technical analysis tools and can be integrated into most trading strategies.
  • It works effectively with the forex and other fast-moving markets, such as equities and crypto.

Summary

KT Market Speed is a reliable tool for identifying slowdowns in price momentum, which is a good indication for trade entry or exit. Entering a trade when momentum is strong can be compared to jumping on a high-speed train in motion.

Timing your entry or exit on trade could be the key defining factor for a winning or losing trade. Market momentum is generally considered a reliable determinant for the entry or exit of a trade.

